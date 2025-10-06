Control: Ultimate Edition-Update für Xbox erschienen

OUTFITS

The following outfits are now available to all players. The outfits can be accessed and equipped from the Control Point in the Central Executive Sector area.

• Astral Dive Suit (formerly a pre-order exclusive)

• Tactical Response Gear (formerly a pre-order exclusive)

• Urban Response Gear (formerly a pre-order exclusive)

MISSIONS

All players will receive the mission Dr. Yoshimi Tokui’s Guided Imagery Experience, featuring voiceover by Hideo Kojima. The mission is playable when you pick up the Dr Tokui Tapes collectible in the Extrasensory Lab of the Research Sector. (This mission was previously exclusive to the PlayStation 4 Digital Deluxe version of Control.)

GRAPHICS [PLAYSTATION 5]

• Added a new setting “Unlock Frame Rate”, enjoy!

• Added VRR and 120Hz display output support for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro, and unlocked the frame rate limitations for Quality and Performance Mode setting

• Improved Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA) quality

• Added HDR support

• Updated SDR to 10bit (from 8bit), which reduces visible color banding

• [PlayStation 5 Pro] Added PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) support. Using PSSR results in smoother edges, improved hair, and vegetation visual quality. Using PSSR can slightly impact performance, so if you would rather have the original “look” of Control, you can disable PSSR in the settings.

• [PlayStation 5 Pro] Improved Screen Space Reflections in Performance Mode

• [PlayStation 5 Pro] Updated Texture and Shadow resolution filtering (anisotropic)

GENERAL [PLAYSTATION 5]

• Fixed grenade projectiles indicators only updating at 30 fps. Now they update properly everywhere they should.

• Improved the sorting of character and weapon mods

GRAPHICS [XBOX SERIES X|S]

• Added VRR and 120Hz display output support for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and unlocked the frame rate limitations for Quality and Performance Mode settings

• [Xbox Series X] Unlocked the frame rate limitations for Quality and Performance Mode

• [Xbox Series S] Unlocked the frame rate limitations for Performance Mode settings

GENERAL [XBOX SERIES X|S]

