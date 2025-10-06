Control: Ultimate Edition-Update für Xbox erschienen

Das kostenlose Update „Control Ultimate Edition“, das zu Jahresbeginn für den PC veröffentlicht wurde, ist ab sofort auch für die PlayStation 5 sowie die Xbox Series X|S erhältlich.
Mit dem Update wird Control um neue Outfits ergänzt und eine zuvor exklusive Mission für Besitzer der PlayStation 4 Digital Deluxe Edition wurde ebenfalls für alle Spieler mit dem heutigen Update zugänglich gemacht.
Auf technischer Seite wurde auf Xbox Series X|S die Begrenzung der Framerate aufgehoben. Auch für die beiden Grafikmodi.
Unterstützung für VRR- und 120-Hz, HDR sowie eine Verbesserung der Qualität des temporären Anti-Aliasing (TAA) stecken ebenfalls im Update.
Für alle Details zum Ultimate Edition Update, schaut euch die Patch Notes an.
OUTFITS
The following outfits are now available to all players. The outfits can be accessed and equipped from the Control Point in the Central Executive Sector area.
• Astral Dive Suit (formerly a pre-order exclusive)
• Tactical Response Gear (formerly a pre-order exclusive)
• Urban Response Gear (formerly a pre-order exclusive)
MISSIONS
All players will receive the mission Dr. Yoshimi Tokui’s Guided Imagery Experience, featuring voiceover by Hideo Kojima. The mission is playable when you pick up the Dr Tokui Tapes collectible in the Extrasensory Lab of the Research Sector. (This mission was previously exclusive to the PlayStation 4 Digital Deluxe version of Control.)
GRAPHICS [PLAYSTATION 5]
• Added a new setting “Unlock Frame Rate”, enjoy!
• Added VRR and 120Hz display output support for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro, and unlocked the frame rate limitations for Quality and Performance Mode setting
• Improved Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA) quality
• Added HDR support
• Updated SDR to 10bit (from 8bit), which reduces visible color banding
• [PlayStation 5 Pro] Added PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) support. Using PSSR results in smoother edges, improved hair, and vegetation visual quality. Using PSSR can slightly impact performance, so if you would rather have the original “look” of Control, you can disable PSSR in the settings.
• [PlayStation 5 Pro] Improved Screen Space Reflections in Performance Mode
• [PlayStation 5 Pro] Updated Texture and Shadow resolution filtering (anisotropic)
GENERAL [PLAYSTATION 5]
• Fixed grenade projectiles indicators only updating at 30 fps. Now they update properly everywhere they should.
• Improved the sorting of character and weapon mods
GRAPHICS [XBOX SERIES X|S]
• Added a new setting “Unlock Frame Rate”, enjoy!
• Added VRR and 120Hz display output support for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and unlocked the frame rate limitations for Quality and Performance Mode settings
• [Xbox Series X] Unlocked the frame rate limitations for Quality and Performance Mode
• [Xbox Series S] Unlocked the frame rate limitations for Performance Mode settings
• Improved Temporal Anti Aliasing (TAA) quality
• Added HDR support
• Updated SDR to 10bit (from 8bit), which reduces visible color banding
GENERAL [XBOX SERIES X|S]
• Fixed grenade projectiles indicators only updating at 30 fps. Now they update properly everywhere they should.
• Improved the sorting of character and weapon mods
12 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Dann wäre es ab jetzt jederzeit bereit für meinen ersten Durchgang.
Ich fand das Spiel richtig gut, gerade das Aschenbecher-Level hat mich geflasht 🙂
Das Kampfsystem machte mir auch sehr viel Spaß.
ABER – berichte mal, ob Du die Story verstanden hast, ich habe nämlich keinen blassen Schimmer um was es ging 😀
Ich habe auch nix verstanden 😅😁
Ich bin sehr froh, dass es zumindest einen Gamer genauso ging 😀
Aber egal, hatte auch so meinen Spaß damit 😉
Kann das Spiel nur empfehlen, ist gut geworden und hat Alleinstellungsmerkmale.
Auf der Series S hat das Spiel nur einen Grafikmodus. Die Optionen für HDR und Framerate sind da aber vorhanden.
Ich werde definitiv noch mal Control installieren 🙂👍
Mit Control hatte ich damals großen Spaß. Aber ich denke, dabei werde ich es belassen
Playstation exklusive Missionen in einem 3rd-Party-Titel, was soll man dazu noch sagen?
Vielleicht WTF ?! 🤔😅
Ich hab es irgendwann gelöscht, da ich einfach zu blöd war den Weg zu finden im dem Irrgarten🥴.
Ein Freund von mir sagte es sei overhyped, aber ne coole RT-Demo auf PC