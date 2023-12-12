Coral Island: Hotfix beseitigt Abstürze auf Xbox

Spieler der Farmsimulation Coral Island können jetzt ein 1,2 GB großes Update für die Xbox-Version herunterladen.
Entwickler Stairway Games hat eine Reihe von Fehlern und Ursachen für Abstürze im Spiel beseitigt. Dazu zählt auch der Absturz beim Anschauen der Zwischensequenz im Museum auf Xbox Series S.
Laut den Patch Notes hat man auch die Controllerbelegung für den Dekormodus neu angeordnet, um die Bedienung einfach zu gestalten.
Schaut euch die Patch Notes für alle Details an, die aus dem offiziellen Discord von Stairway Games stammen.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed museum cutscene crash on Xbox Series S
- Fixed interior decor mode not working.
- Fixed duplicate items when enchanting tools.
- Fixed crashes that occurred when you returned to the coop as the chickens were getting out.
- Fixed crashes that occurred when you talked to your spouse directly after marriage cutscenes.
- Fixed the issue where the end-of-day UI didn’t respond to controller input when a wedding invitation was present.
- Fixed the issue where the cooking and crafting achievement counter was reset when loading the game, allowing you to achieve achievements correctly.
- Fixed the auto chest not working when no processor was attached during placement.
- Fixed the overlap of text on the coral island in the credits UI.
- Fixed the incorrect location of pets when the player used the „find NPC“ feature.
- Fixed the issue where the pamphlet icon showed up during winter festival mini-games.
- Fixed issues with Zarah, Wakuu, Leah, Mark, and Surya Heart 10 not triggering in some cases.
- Fixed Noah heart 6 not triggering in some cases.
- Fixed can’t talk to people at the New Year’s festival.
- Fixed some pets not having dialogue.
- Fixed Connor’s dialogue during the animal festival.
- Fixed minor issues with one of the eyes for the Player Character.
Improvements:
- Introduced a new mapping for decor mode for controllers. We reorganized functions to make the control scheme easier to use. Let us know if you don’t like this change.
- When you move away from an insect, their awareness level will decrease.
- Added Shoji-style walls and Shoji-style floors to the indoor furniture shop.
- Implemented a new date format for the load game UI to maintain consistency across languages.
- Removed the talk button in festivals when NPCs have nothing more to say.
- Updated all text related to having a baby to „You just had a baby.“
- The controller input threshold, a.k.a. dead zone, is now 0.3, enhancing responsiveness.
- Added Cow Suit and Duck Suit to the clothing store.
Balancing:
- Updated cooking recipes for Apple Pie, Assorted Grilled Platter, Summer Burger, and Rainbow Sandwich.
Localizations:
- Implemented various translation improvements.
- Fixed the issue with NPC intros being blank for the Spanish language.
