Coral Island: Minispiele und Erfolge angepasst

Stairway Games hat einen Hotfix für sein Farmspiel Coral Island auf allen Plattformen veröffentlicht.
Mit dem Hotfix wurden einige Probleme im Spiel behoben und bekannte Probleme behoben.
Spieler dürfte es freuen, dass die Minispiele nun einfacher gemacht wurden.
Bei drei Erfolgen wurden zudem Anpassungen vorgenommen, die jetzt besser reflektieren, was für eine Freischaltung benötigt wird.
Coral Island wurde im Oktober für Xbox Series X|S veröffentlicht und ist über den Xbox Game Pass auf Konsole und PC spielbar.
Achievements adjustments:
- Coral Island’s Sweetheart: Reach heart 8 with all townies. Previously Reach heart 8 with all NPC. The change will made clear that you do not need to increase heart with Merfolk NPC to achieve this.
- Multi-level Gifting: Give a gift to all townies. Previously Give a gift to all NPC. This will make clear you do not need to give a gift to Merfolk NPC to achieve this.
- Legendary Farmer: Ship all items in the Produce Caught and Found categories in the Journal. Previously Ship all items in game. The change are made to make clear what needs to be shipped instead of just generic all.
Bugfixes:
- Fix super coral museum assets disappearing in museum cutscene.
- Fix bug where cancel errand confirmation still allowing you to navigate the UI instead of having confirm or cancel.
- Fix oil press mesh issue.
- Fix collision issues.
- Fix one of DIY crafting cannot be completed.
- Fix legendary farmer achievements cannot be completed.
- Fix issue with hair mesh.
- Fix ambiance sound missing after load game from pause menu.
- Fixes NPC collisions issue (so they don’t stand on top of the value)
- Fixed touch garden causing crash if moved with architect desk.
- Fix possible crash when save list is corrupted.
- Fix underwear tops still seen over other clothes.
- Fix soybean growth length text.
- Fix typos on some NPC Dialogues.
- Fix bamboo sanctuary doesn’t show cutscene.
- Fix Master Slime didn’t show portrait.
- Fix spooky lamp not working properly.
- Remove POI in Nursery room.
Improvements:
- Update more text for museum POI
- Various UI improvements.
- Add sandals to Balinese Kebaya and Safari Outfit
- Change Macy’s sofa from single to double size.
- Adding whale sound when player wakes up underwater instead of roost.
Balancing:
We made the following mini-games easier:
- Balap karung
- Tug of war
- Cow competition
- Chicken competition
- Bonk the skeleton
- Smashing pumpkin
- Match Pattern
Localizations:
- Various translation improvements.
2 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Schön, dass sie weiterhin Sachen fixen und verbessern.
So ganz warm geworden bin ich mit dem Spiel leider immer noch nicht.
Die Charas sind recht „langweilig und generisch“.
Ich liebe das Spiel. Bin aber ehrlich gesagt nicht so breit unterwegs in dieser Art von Spiel um es mit anderen Genre-Vertretern vergleichen zu können.
Dennoch bleibt noch viel zu tun für die Entwickler.
Ich schaffe es auch einfach nicht, dass 10-Herzen-Event mit Alice zu triggern. Hab alles mögliche abgesucht aber trotz Fandom-Seite kriege ich es nicht hin.
Ich will Sie doch zu meiner Frau nehmen 🫠
Bin jetzt eh erstmal mit My Time at Sandrock beschäftigt 🙂
Irgendwann komme ich bestimmt zurück.