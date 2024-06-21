Coral Island: Minispiele und Erfolge angepasst

Achievements adjustments:

Coral Island’s Sweetheart: Reach heart 8 with all townies. Previously Reach heart 8 with all NPC. The change will made clear that you do not need to increase heart with Merfolk NPC to achieve this.

Multi-level Gifting: Give a gift to all townies. Previously Give a gift to all NPC. This will make clear you do not need to give a gift to Merfolk NPC to achieve this.

Legendary Farmer: Ship all items in the Produce Caught and Found categories in the Journal. Previously Ship all items in game. The change are made to make clear what needs to be shipped instead of just generic all.

Bugfixes:

Fix super coral museum assets disappearing in museum cutscene.

Fix bug where cancel errand confirmation still allowing you to navigate the UI instead of having confirm or cancel.

Fix oil press mesh issue.

Fix collision issues.

Fix one of DIY crafting cannot be completed.

Fix legendary farmer achievements cannot be completed.

Fix issue with hair mesh.

Fix ambiance sound missing after load game from pause menu.

Fixes NPC collisions issue (so they don’t stand on top of the value)

Fixed touch garden causing crash if moved with architect desk.

Fix possible crash when save list is corrupted.

Fix underwear tops still seen over other clothes.

Fix soybean growth length text.

Fix typos on some NPC Dialogues.

Fix bamboo sanctuary doesn’t show cutscene.

Fix Master Slime didn’t show portrait.

Fix spooky lamp not working properly.

Remove POI in Nursery room.

Improvements:

Update more text for museum POI

Various UI improvements.

Add sandals to Balinese Kebaya and Safari Outfit

Change Macy’s sofa from single to double size.

Adding whale sound when player wakes up underwater instead of roost.

Balancing:

We made the following mini-games easier:

Balap karung

Tug of war

Cow competition

Chicken competition

Bonk the skeleton

Smashing pumpkin

Match Pattern

Localizations: