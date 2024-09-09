Core Keeper: Minions und mehr mit Update angepasst

Entwickler Pugstorm hat mit dem neusten Patch für Core Keeper die Lebenszeit von Minions verdoppelt und gleichzeitig die Manakosten reduziert.
Neben einem verbesserten Handling für Fahrzeuge und Boote senkte man zudem die Zeit, die beim Kombinieren von Kristallschädelsplittern benötigt wird.
Weitere Details erhaltet ihr unten in den Patch Noes.
Core Keeper ist seit dem 27. August für Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und PC sowie im Xbox Game Pass erhältlich.
Update 1.0.0.6 Patch Notes
Game balance:
- Doubled the lifespan of minions.
- Reduced the mana cost of minions.
- Reduced the time it takes to combine Crystal Skull Shards.
- Reduced the cost of the Giant Slime, Ghorm and Hive Mother summoning idols.
- Reduced the effect of slippery movement.
- Improved boat and vehicle handling.
Performance:
- Detecting which circuit elements need to update each tick is now much more efficient and runs on multiple threads if available. This can give a significant performance boost in worlds with very large circuitry setups.
- Fixed a bug that caused the entire game world to get loaded when entering a world, instead of only loading parts that are nearby to an active player. For large worlds, this fix both improves performance in the moments after the world is loaded, and reduces the memory requirements while the world is open.
Bug fixes:
- Enemies and objects are now correctly marked as destroyed if they reach zero health just as they are about to get unloaded because they are too far from any active player. This would previously cause several issues, including invulnerable enemies and ore boulders flashing on/off after having their resources exhausted.
- Fixed an issue where worm-like enemies couldn’t be hit while their head was inside a wall.
- Starting a session with crossplay enabled should no longer decrease the audio quality when a bluetooth headset is in use.
- Scrolling through the hotbar is now disabled while quick-swapping to a torch, to avoid unintentionally rearranging items on the hotbar.
- The Glurch waypoint no longer spawns within view of The Core.
- The client now correctly predicts health after damaging walls, which previously could cause a visual glitch where the player was inside the wall for a few frames.
- Fixed an issue where pets would not gain experience from range player attacks.
- Fixed an issue where pets would not gain experience from minion attacks.
- Amoeba bombs no longer cause double explosion effects.
- Hatching an egg no longer shows the wrong inventory sprite for one frame.
- Leashes no longer go crazy when the player teleports using the rift offhand item or enters a minecart.
- Dynamite explosions now chain correctly.
- Dynamite Packs no longer drop several times after being destroyed by Ghorm.
- Fixed mannequin position glitch.
- Stone Turrets no longer spawn facing the wall in desert mazes.
- Entering the game while guest mode is active no longer makes the player immune to damage.
- Players added as admins no longer have inventory restrictions when guest mode is active.
- Dropped items are no longer attracted to guests while guest mode is active.
- Connecting with a new character to a server with guest mode enabled no longer breaks the intro sequence.
- Added missing “user connected” message translations.
- Trying to recreate the game ID before the backend Playfab login was successful no longer causes an error.
- Fixed an error when a client got disconnected while the player stats window was open.
- Added missing UI when receiving certain network errors.
- Fixed a bug where the connection error popup sometimes would not be displayed.
- Fixed a crash when trying to place some invalid objects.
- The Great Wall no longer reappears in some very old classic worlds.
- The Tome of the Dead item description no longer incorrectly claims that minions are targetable.
- Doors now correctly revert to their open/closed state if it is mispredicted by the client.
- Switching from mouse to gamepad while in a menu no longer leaves the menu with no selected option.
- Cattle are no longer visually behind the Feeding Tray when eating.
- Sledge hammers are now affected by the self-mending alloy skill.
- Fix some mods making the game unable to start.
- Steady Feet talent now correctly reduces slippery movement.
- Pets and minions now correctly attack vulnerable hydra bosses
- Removed loot drop delay from destroying single hit objects and enemies.
Other:
- The game audio now keeps playing if the game window loses focus, except when using the non-borderless fullscreen display option.
- Fixed several text and translation issues.
- Dedicated servers now accept general text as world seeds. They are treated identically to the seed you specify when creating a world in the normal game client.
- Updated dedicated server README with instructions for creating a world with custom world generation parameters.
