Cronos: The New Dawn: Kritische Fehler behoben

Der erste Hotfix für Cronos: The New Dawn widmet sich kritischen Fehlern im Survival-Horrorspiel von Bloober Team.
Behoben wurden Fehler, die zu Abstürzen führten, den Spielfortschritt blockierten oder Probleme mit dem Speicherstand verursachten.
Schaut euch für die Einzelheiten die Patch Notes an.
Hotfix 1 – Patch Notes
Critical Issues Fixed:
- Fixed a crash that could occur during one of the optional dialogues with the Warden;
- Fixed a save compatibility issue that could prevent the barricade in the church bell tower from opening;
- Fixed a save compatibility issue that could block progress when opening the church doors after solving the puzzle;
- Fixed an issue where the game could freeze when listening to echoes, travelogs, or audiologs in the Japanese translation;
- Fixed a save compatibility issue where the Pathfinder could disappear during a boss fight and not reappear after loading a save;
- Fixed an issue where saving and loading multiple times in Edward’s apartment could cause one of the elevator window panels to move into the corridor, blocking player progress or access to optional areas;
- Fixed an issue where the autosave would not trigger when entering the basement in the Apartment Zone (Past);
- Fixed an issue where the autosave would not trigger after defeating the boss in the Apartment Zone (Future) if the player had already unlocked the related achievement;
- Fixed an issue that caused Lumen GI artifacts when changing the graphics preset from Very Low to any higher setting;
- Fixed an issue where enemies could get stuck in place if they did not have a valid path to the player.
Minor Issues Fixed:
- Fixed an issue where weapons bought at the workstation did not count towards the “The Boon of the Relics” achievement;
- Fixed an issue where the Pathfinder achievement would not unlock if the player skipped the cutscene before the 15-second mark of the “returning from church” sequence;
- Fixed an issue where the Pyromaniac achievement would not unlock for some players;
- Removed several fear traps that were located under the floor in the church zone;
- Fixed an issue where the Arbalest picture was not visible in the shop after starting New Game+;
- Fixed an issue where an empty popup saying “New content unlocked:” could appear when launching the game;
- Fixed an issue where visible banding could be seen in the pause menu on HDR screens;
- Fixed an issue where Flamethrower/Torch input binding would not display if assigned to the F key;
- Fixed an issue where loot crates near Jędruś’s store could not be destroyed with melee attacks;
- Fixed an issue where the HDR calibration screen displayed differently in the Main Menu compared to the Pause Menu.
Quality Of Life Improvements:
- Added an additional autosave before the brothers’ cutscene in the factory;
- Added an informational screen at the start of New Game+ to let players know their equipment is available in the stash;
- Improved EULA scrolling before the Main Menu and removed unnecessary text markers.
8 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Einerseits gut, wenn sowas schnell behoben wird, aber auch ein bisschen traurig wie normal die Notwendigkeit für sowas heutzutage geworden ist.
Ganz schön viele kritische Fehler, da lohnt es sich wie immer noch zu warten.
Ja absolut, wie so oft. ✌🏻🎮
Oha. Naja hatte es ja eh erst vor gehabt mit Rabatt zu kaufen. ✌🏻
Also ich hatte bisher zum Glück noch keinerlei Abstürze oder Probleme in Cronos 🙏💚
Sehr gut👍bis Cronos The New Dawn🔥 bei mir demnächst einzug erhält wird das Ding dann ordentlich rund laufen🎮😁👌.
Endlich! 👏 Es ist super, dass Bloober Team so schnell reagiert und die kritischen Fehler von Cronos: The New Dawn beseitigt hat. Vor allem das Blockieren von Spielverlauf und Speicherproblemen bei wichtigen Momenten waren echt ärgerlich. Hoffentlich bleibt der restliche Titel jetzt stabil und läßt uns eintauchen ohne ständig Angst vor Abstürzen zu haben. 🎮
Kleine Anregung: Eine transparente Übersicht über alle gemeldeten Bugs – vielleicht in Reddit oder auf dem Dev-Blog – könnte helfen, Vertrauen aufzubauen und Spielern zu zeigen, dass die Community gehört wird. Wie sieht’s bei euch aus, hat jemand schon Erfahrung mit dem Hotfix gemacht?
Ich hatte vorher massive Clippingfehler und konnte teilweise durch Wände und Böden sehen (SeriesS). Seit dem Update läuft es prima.