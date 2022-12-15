CrossfireX: Update 2.1.12.2 bringt eine neue Map

Crossroad – Team Deathmatch (Modern)

– Explore a new map that drops teams into a pit of mayhem as they battle within an abandoned excavation site featuring Christmas decor!

– Earn up to 10,000 GP for completing matches on Crossroad.

A new bundle will be FREE in the Microsoft Store for a limited time!

PWC Project X bundle includes:

– Original PWC weapon, PWC basic scope (8x), PWC Project X (weapon skin)

– Package will be available in the Microsoft Store from Dec. 15th – Jan. 31st 2023

December EXP/GP Boost Event is here!

Boosts will be active based on the following schedule:

– [200% Boost] December 23rd 18:00 ~ December 26th 06:59 (UTC)

– [200% Boost] December 30th 18:00 ~ January 2nd 2023 06:59 (UTC)

Holiday Showdown Event:

Complete 7 Matches on the new map Crossroad to receive the following:

– PWC Christmas (Weapon Skin)

– The event schedule is Dec.14 – Jan.31

12 Days of Christmas Event:

Between Dec. 14 – Dec. 25, login and complete 1 match on any map or mode over 12 days to receive a reward:

– 12/14 – Holt (Global Risk)

– 12/15 – AP18C Houndmaster

– 12/16 – Kalash-103 Saber Tooth

– 12/17 – Car-4 Cyber Hunter

– 12/18 – SPR-12 Magma

– 12/19 – Kalash-47 Cyber Hunter

– 12/20 – 1928 Typewriter Stealth

– 12/21 – Cam-09 Honeycomb

– 12/22 – PWC Cyber Hunter

– 12/23 – Alexei (Black List)

– 12/24 – PWC Hi-Tech

– 12/25 – Snowman Miniature

For Whom The Bell Tolls:

Login and complete 1 match on any mode or map over 10 different days during the event period to receive:

– Jingle Bells Miniature (Weapon Accessory)

– Event runs through Jan. 2023