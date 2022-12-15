CrossfireX: Update 2.1.12.2 bringt eine neue Map

CrossfireX Update 2.1.12.2 wurde veröffentlicht. Mit dabei eine neue Karte und zahlreiche Verbesserungen. Die kompletten Patch-Notes könnt ihr euch hier anschauen.
Crossroad – Team Deathmatch (Modern)
– Explore a new map that drops teams into a pit of mayhem as they battle within an abandoned excavation site featuring Christmas decor!
– Earn up to 10,000 GP for completing matches on Crossroad.
A new bundle will be FREE in the Microsoft Store for a limited time!
PWC Project X bundle includes:
– Original PWC weapon, PWC basic scope (8x), PWC Project X (weapon skin)
– Package will be available in the Microsoft Store from Dec. 15th – Jan. 31st 2023
December EXP/GP Boost Event is here!
Boosts will be active based on the following schedule:
– [200% Boost] December 23rd 18:00 ~ December 26th 06:59 (UTC)
– [200% Boost] December 30th 18:00 ~ January 2nd 2023 06:59 (UTC)
Holiday Showdown Event:
Complete 7 Matches on the new map Crossroad to receive the following:
– PWC Christmas (Weapon Skin)
– The event schedule is Dec.14 – Jan.31
12 Days of Christmas Event:
Between Dec. 14 – Dec. 25, login and complete 1 match on any map or mode over 12 days to receive a reward:
– 12/14 – Holt (Global Risk)
– 12/15 – AP18C Houndmaster
– 12/16 – Kalash-103 Saber Tooth
– 12/17 – Car-4 Cyber Hunter
– 12/18 – SPR-12 Magma
– 12/19 – Kalash-47 Cyber Hunter
– 12/20 – 1928 Typewriter Stealth
– 12/21 – Cam-09 Honeycomb
– 12/22 – PWC Cyber Hunter
– 12/23 – Alexei (Black List)
– 12/24 – PWC Hi-Tech
– 12/25 – Snowman Miniature
For Whom The Bell Tolls:
Login and complete 1 match on any mode or map over 10 different days during the event period to receive:
– Jingle Bells Miniature (Weapon Accessory)
– Event runs through Jan. 2023
3 Kommentare
Konnte mich mit der Steuerung nie wirklich anfreunden.
Freut mich für alle die das spielen mein Game ist das leider nicht
Weiß jemand ob das Spiel mittlerweile eigentlich auch gut läuft oder gibt es da noch immer Schwierigkeiten? Wär ja schon ein ganz netter Counterstrike-Ersatz sagt man!
BTW finde ich es schon immer sehr schade, dass Valve CSGO nicht auch auf die aktuellen Konsolen bringt! 😏