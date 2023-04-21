Curse of the Sea Rats: Verbuggte Erfolge und Abstürze werden behoben

Für Curse of the Sea Rats arbeitet Petoons Studio an einem ersten Patch. Auf PC ist er bereits erhältlich, für Konsolen müssen noch einige plattformspezifische Probleme gelöst werden, ehe er ausgerollt werden kann.
Mit dem Patch werden Abstürze behoben, darunter einer, der beim Bosskampf mit Long Fuse Jones auf Xbox One und PS4 auftritt sowie beim Betreten eines Raumes im Gebiet Flying Rat’s Hole.
Auch konnte man Probleme beseitigen, die das Freischalten von Erfolgen verhinderten.
Es wurden weiterhin Balance-Anpassungen an Charakter-Fähigkeiten und den Preisen einiger Gegenstände vorgenommen.
Für weitere Details haben wir euch die Patch Notes hinter dem aufklappbaren Link bereitgestellt.
Trophies
- The Collector: fixed Timothy drawing items placement that prevented trophy obtention.
- The Fighter: added missing enemies to the trophy logic that prevented its obtention.
- At the end of the rainbow: updated Leprechaun minigame to facilitate trophy obtention.
* These fixes affect all platforms that have trophies implemented.
Crashes and optimization
- Fixed crash that happened when entering a room in the Flying Rat’s Hole area (All platforms).
- Fixed crash when arriving at the Long Fuse Jones boss fight (PS4 and Xbox One).
- Optimized change room loading times by implementing the CPU boost mode (Nintendo Switch).
Bugs
- Fixed the Spirit Points glitch that allowed the player to obtain too much of this currency.
- Added ability to speed up and skip the credits when finishing the game.
- Added missing Amelio’s treasure map in Tuatha Dé Danann Temple.
- Fixed various enemy bugs related to AI, placement and collisions.
- Fixed other visual issues.
* These fixes affect all platforms.
Balancing
- Rebalanced Douglas’ Battle Cry skill and Bussa’s healing skills.
- Fixed incorrect Ghost enemy level in Tuatha Dé Danann Temple.
- Fixed and rebalanced pricing for a few store items.
* These fixes affect all platforms.
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Gut das ich mit dem Spiel noch warte. Wird bei mir irgendwann im Sale gekauft.