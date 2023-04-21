Curse of the Sea Rats: Verbuggte Erfolge und Abstürze werden behoben

Trophies

The Collector: fixed Timothy drawing items placement that prevented trophy obtention.

The Fighter: added missing enemies to the trophy logic that prevented its obtention.

At the end of the rainbow: updated Leprechaun minigame to facilitate trophy obtention.

* These fixes affect all platforms that have trophies implemented.

Crashes and optimization

Fixed crash that happened when entering a room in the Flying Rat’s Hole area (All platforms).

Fixed crash when arriving at the Long Fuse Jones boss fight (PS4 and Xbox One).

Optimized change room loading times by implementing the CPU boost mode (Nintendo Switch).

Bugs

Fixed the Spirit Points glitch that allowed the player to obtain too much of this currency.

Added ability to speed up and skip the credits when finishing the game.

Added missing Amelio’s treasure map in Tuatha Dé Danann Temple.

Fixed various enemy bugs related to AI, placement and collisions.

Fixed other visual issues.

* These fixes affect all platforms.

Balancing

Rebalanced Douglas’ Battle Cry skill and Bussa’s healing skills.

Fixed incorrect Ghost enemy level in Tuatha Dé Danann Temple.

Fixed and rebalanced pricing for a few store items.

* These fixes affect all platforms.