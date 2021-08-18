Cyberpunk 2077: Erste Details zu kostenlosen DLCs, Patch 1.3 mit Verbesserungen in Kürze

ADDITIONAL CONTENT

Improved the minimap’s zoom level when driving, so that it’s more zoomed out and easier to navigate.

Automatic Love – screen with pictures of Skye and Angel will be displayed substantially longer, making it easier to choose between the two.

Added a button which allows to reallocate the distribution of Perk points on a character’s skill tree.

Increased the number of slots for autosaves from 10 to 20 and for quick saves from 3 to 10 across all platforms.

Added Database links to Journal entries.

Added an accessibility option for center of screen dot overlay which helps with reducing/avoiding motion sickness. It can be enabled in Settings → Interface → Center of screen dot overlay.

Fixers will now message V to offer a car for purchase less often.

Improved the Screen Space Reflections effect so that it looks less grainy on consoles and on lower visual settings qualities on the PC .

Added a filter for quest items in the Backpack.

Quest item tags from miscellaneous Job items will now be removed after finishing associated quests, allowing to sell or drop them.

It is now possible to rotate V in the Inventory with a mouse.

Players will now properly be able to craft a quickhack even if they once crafted it and then got rid of it.

Added a comparison tooltip for cyberware.

Improved a notification when buying cyberware and not meeting the level requirements to equip it.

It’s now possible to upgrade crafting components in bulk.

Added new sleeping spots for Nibbles in V’s apartment.

Icon on a disposal crate will now turn red when player picks up a body instead of being grayed out.

Landmine icon will now be grayed out after disarming it.

It’s now possible to use an elevator while carrying a body.

Happy Together – Barry now has an updated, more unique appearance.

Base item will now be highlighted green like other components if it’s present in the Inventory when crafting the same item of a better quality.

BALANCE CHANGES

Detection time of enemies now depends on game difficulty. Enemies on Easy and Normal difficulties will now detect the player slower. Enemies on Very Hard difficulty will now detect the player faster.

Enemies on Very Hard difficulty (and only that difficulty alone) will now be more aggressive when searching around when they are in the „Alerted“ state.

NCPD will no longer react and turn hostile because of dead bodies in Open World activities.

NCPD will now also react to hitting NPCs with a non-lethal weapon.

Adjusted the damaging process when shooting crowd NPCs while in combat depending on distance and the weapon used.

(Don’t Fear) The Reaper — improved Adam Smasher’s behaviour during the fight.

Play It Safe — improved Oda’s behavior during the fight.

Transmission — improved Placide’s behavior during the fight.

Transmission — increased Placide’s hacking resistance.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Letter of the Law — improved Cyberpsycho’s behaviour during the fight.

Every Breath You Take — improved Red Menace’s positioning and aim.

Increased stats of La Chingona Dorada (Jackie’s iconic pistols).

The Rescue — increased the number of ammo at the beginning of the quest.

Introduced minor tweaks and improved balancing of the Contagion quickhack.

Improved the Crafting system, so that items with Random quality scale their quality with player’s Crafting skill — it’s not possible anymore to roll a quality exceeding that of the relevant Crafting skill.

The level requirement of items will now increase with each upgrade. Note: the level of upgraded items will be adjusted as a result of this change. The equipped items which exceed the level requirement can keep being used but, if unequipped, will have to wait until the required level is reached.

Added more crafting specs for cyberware mods.

Added crafting specs for knives (available from the start of the game).

Updated the number of components required to craft some items, e.g. Bounce Back, MaxDoc, quickhacks, clothing mods and some weapons.

Balancing of crafting specs for clothing mods.

Balancing the number of components required to craft clothing.

Balancing the number of components required to craft Sandevistan Fragments.

Optical Camo cyberware will now be available for purchase from Ripperdocs.

Adjusted price of the Sensory Amplifier cyberware mod.

Rare Unity crafting spec will now be obtainable only during Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Tygers by the Tail.

Changed the price and quality of Kerry’s guitar that can be obtained during Gig: Psychofan.

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue where crafting specs from clothing stores were available only during the first visit to a vendor.

Fixed an issue which occurred after visiting the Nomad Camp, resulting in being unable to use weapons and quick menu items.

Fixed an issue where hacking a neutral target wasn’t counted towards the Christmas Tree Attack achievement.

Tutorial windows about skill checks will no longer pop up when the „Unauthorized“ prompt is displayed on devices.

V will no longer look down after using fast travel.

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE ACROSS PLATFORMS

This section discusses changes that enter all the platforms but many of them make a bigger difference on last generation consoles and lower performance machines.

UI

Delamain’s image will no longer get stuck on holocalls when V leaves the car too fast after completing Epistrophy: Badlands.

Item tooltip will no longer disappear if its content is too long.

Fixed various typos in subtitles, shards, quests and weapons‘ descriptions.

Added a text message received after failing Epistrophy: North Oak by leaving the Delamain cab.

Changed back the name of the fast travel point near V’s apartment to „Megabuilding H10“.

Removed some items labeled as „None“ and without proper icons from the inventory.

The on-hover menu with multitude of mods on an item in inventory will now show stats properly.

Fixed an issue where male variants of the VR tutorial were in Polish for Brazilian Portuguese language version.

Black-Market battery mod description will now display strings with item attributes properly.

Fixed an issue where the Contagion quickhack button was missing its icon outside of inventory.

Status Effects icon of the „Cold Blood“ perk now looks like a snowflake.

Punk Duolayer Tank Top will now be visible in the Inventory when equipped.

Added a loading screen tooltip informing about Fast Forward settings.

Fixed the Galena „Gecko“ vehicle’s name next to the „Buy vehicle“ prompt.

Image in the second message from Nancy Hartley in Holdin‘ On/Killing in the Name will now be displayed properly.

Adjusted wording of the Crafting skill progression reward related to upgrade cost reduction.

The image displaying Mackinaw MTL1 in the „Call vehicle“ menu will now match with the car’s model.

Removed debug strings from the „The Good, The Bad and The Ugly“ perk’s tooltip.

Icon grouping artifacts will no longer get detached from their respective locations on the map when zooming in/out.

When Stamina Meter is depleted, the appropriate icon will now appear next to the health bar instead of the overload icon.

Villefort Alvarado V4F 570 Delegate description will now correctly state that the drive is rear wheeled.

The period of the possible occurrence in the description of Synaptic Accelerator in the tooltip will now display a proper value when playing in Polish.

Fists description in the weapon wheel will now display an appropriate item type.

Fixed text in the shard about Chiba-11 district.

Opening Photo Mode and a vendor menu in quick succession will no longer result in freezing the game.

Gold iconic loot icons will now be displayed on the minimap.

Fixed an instance where hit markers and kill confirmation weren’t visible when destroying enemy turrets.

Fixed enemy markers using the incorrect color on unaware enemies – they will now be yellow instead of red.

Fixed an issue when RAM Recovery Rate below 0.50 was not displayed correctly.

Fixed an issue when the disassemble item button was displayed incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where the buttons on switching mods warning were not working as intended.

Fixed the non-functional hinted keys when Breaching Protocol.

Removed redundant input hints in the Cyberdeck panel.

GRAPHICS, AUDIO, ANIMATION

Reinforced Composite-Lined Rocker Foldtop is now properly aligned with V’s legs.

Fixed an issue where the Monowire could slightly dislocate male V’s arms and clip through clothes.

Fixed an issue in The Heist where Flathead’s case could float outside the hotel room in Konpeki Plaza, blocking the doorway.

Fixed an issue where changing music volume in Sound settings affected car radio alongside with the background music.

Fixed an issue where Takemura`s voice was doubled while talking to V in the van in Down on the Street.

Fixed an issue where some netrunning suits clipped with female V’s legs and male V’s pants.

Fixed an issue with the running animation after jumping on downwards or upwards slope.

Fixed dust particles, which were sometimes incorrectly displayed.

Characters‘ skin will no longer become too bright in dark areas.

In The Information, Smasher’s shadow will no longer appear on the elevator’s door after rewinding braindance to the beginning.

Fixed Arasaka soldiers spawning on player’s sight when going back upstairs to save Takemura in Search and Destroy.

ENVIRONMENT AND LEVELS

Fixed various map holes in Watson, City Center, Westbrook, Heywood and Santo Domingo.

Fixed faulty pathing for vehicles on the City Center ring road.

Fixed multiple places where the player’s character could get stuck permanently.

Fixed multiple issues with disappearing environments.

Fixed multiple issues with objects popping in on player’s sight.

GPS in Biotechnica Flats will no longer lead players to unreachable areas.

QUESTS

Rearranged shards into correct categories.

Fixed an issue where calls to quest NPCs would abruptly end, making the NPC appear in other calls and potentially breaking other holocalls from the NPC.

Fixed an issue where interrupted holocall would resume along with another call, which could make the NPC appear in other calls and break the next holocall from that NPC.

OPEN WORLD

Fixed an issue allowing multiple debrief holocalls from fixers to play at once, which could lead to blocked completion of various gigs (like Gig: A Lack of Empathy, Gig: Fixer, Merc, Soldier, Spy and others). We continue working on visual issues related to gigs stuck in the Journal, note that the latter don’t prevent district achievements from unlocking.

Removed redundant loot from the body in the ferris wheel.

Fixed an issue where Quadra Type-66 could be destroyed before buying it, blocking the progression of its „Buy Vehicle“ quest and possibly the completion of the Autojock achievement.

Fixed an issue in a shootout in Wellsprings where enemies were immortal because the trigger area was too small.

CINEMATIC DESIGN

Fixed an issue causing NPCs to not look at V during various scenes.

Fixed an exploit where player was granted a Unity Pistol after each save/load.

V’s facial animations while looking in the mirror will now be played properly.

Fixed an issue where Rogue was spawning next to the player after calling her and asking about Adam Smasher.

Fixed an issue where some NPCs could stop performing animations after a longer game session.

Fixed multiple issues with NPCs mounting vehicles incorrectly.

Fixed various issues where NPCs could be placed incorrectly and clip through objects after loading a saved game.

Fixed an issue that could cause NPC animations to be played in the wrong spot in various quests.

Fixed an issue where Jackie could spawn before the player’s eyes during the half-year montage.

Fixed an issue where NPCs‘ appearances got randomized when looking away.

Fixed an issue where quests and scenes could progress before the loading screen disappeared.

MISCELLANEOUS

A gift from Judy can now be found in V’s apartment after player receives a text about it after completing her romance side quests.

Fixed some story inconsistencies in radio broadcasts.

Fixed the blackout effect persisting during Love Like Fire when using certain language settings.

PC-SPECIFIC

Fixed the issue where tutorial tooltips weren’t correctly displayed on 8k screens.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash if a save thumbnail was corrupted.

Fixed toggling Windowed and Fullscreen modes with the Alt+Enter shortcut.

It’s now possible to exit locked scanning overlay by pressing TAB.

Added a more compact PC version of the mouse cursor.

CONSOLE-SPECIFIC

Inner Dead Zone setting will now be applicable also to the game menus.

[PlayStation] NPCs will no longer speak after being killed.

Improved streaming of city lights.

Overwriting a save game when there’s insufficient memory space will no longer corrupt the save.

Masks and tubes inside the barn in The Hunt will no longer be invisible.

Rogue will no longer clip through Johnny and will hold the glass correctly in Ghost Town.

Fixed an issue in The Rescue where loading a save in front of the police blockade resulted in the NCPD officer not starting dialogue, blocking progress.

Fixed an issue on PS4 where the meeting scene with Judy and Dolls in Pisces wouldn’t start properly.

[Xbox] Fixed an issue in A Cool Metal Fire where a part of the scene in Cassius Ryder’s clinic could be cut off after the fade out.

Fixed an issue where weapons were equipped to a wrong slot when assigning them from the Backpack.

And many more…