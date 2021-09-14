Cyberpunk 2077: Patch 1.31 veröffentlicht

Cyberpunk 2077 hat heute Patch 1.31 erhalten. Die Entwickler haben einmal mehr zahlreiche Verbesserungen beim Rollenspiel vorgenommen.
Gameplay
Fixed an issue where after upgrading an item with a quest tag, the base version of said item wasn’t removed from the inventory.
Fixed an issue where weapon reload speed perks slowed down reload time.
Corrected the height of the charged jump.
Adjusted enemies‘ stealth detection speed dependent on game difficulty.
V will no longer get stuck in falling animation when crashing a motorbike while also having „The Rock“ perk.
Quests & Open World
Visual
Fixed an issue where roads after rain did not look wet, which was the result of ongoing work on the Wet Surfaces System. In 1.31 wet surfaces should look more detailed than they did even before the issue occurred.
Removed hair and/or eyebrows in cases where they were set to „off“ in earlier game versions.
Fixed an issue where shooting with a Tech weapon caused a momentary blinding light.
With a Little Help from My Friends — fixed an issue where Carol was missing her tablet or sitting in the air during a scene.
UI
Returned missing descriptions in Overheat and Short Circuit quickhack tooltips.
Returned missing descriptions for Backpacker, Resist!, Osmosis and Footloose clothing mods.
Miscellaneous
Fixed an issue where players couldn’t claim in-game Registration Rewards due to the error: „A network error has occurred. Please try again later“.
Console-specific
[PlayStation] GPU memory optimization
SeptimusFlyte
14.09.2021 - 12:38 Uhr
Tobi-Wan-Kenobi
14.09.2021 - 12:40 Uhr
Hennes57
14.09.2021 - 12:42 Uhr
KingOfKings1605
14.09.2021 - 12:43 Uhr
Die unendliche Geschichte….😂
Ich warte noch auf das Next Gen Update. Hab schon 70 Stunden auf der Uhr. Der Rest wird dann „genossen“ … Es bleibt ein gutes Spiel, aber leider auch meine Enttäuschung des Jahres obwohl ich vom Start an das Glück hatte eine XSX zu haben.
Nach fast einem Jahr noch immer keine Next Gen Version und das Game hat Baustellen ohne Ende. Mir macht es keinen Spaß mehr.
Im Kern ein gutes Spiel. Freue mich schon auf das Upgrade. Nachher den Patch mal laden.