Dakar Desert Rally: SnowRunner Trucks DLC veröffentlicht

Ihr könnt mit dem neuen „SnowRunner“-DLC von Dakar Desert Rally die stärksten Trucks der Welt fahren!

Zwei fantastische Spiele von Saber Interactive vereinen sich zu einem hochoktanigen Offroad-Erlebnis. Dakar Desert Rally, das größte Open-World-Rennspiel, das auf dem größten Rallye-Rennen der Welt basiert, führt einen neuen Fuhrpark und neue Herausforderungen ein, die vom Offroad-Blockbuster SnowRunner inspiriert sind.

Der „SnowRunner Trucks“-DLC kann ab sofort auf allen Plattformen für Besitzer des Dakar Desert Rally Season Pass kostenlos heruntergeladen werden. Er kann auch einzeln für $9,99 erworben werden.

Mit der Veröffentlichung von Patch 1.7 für Dakar Desert Rally werden eine Reihe allgemeiner Spielverbesserungen, Verbesserungen und Simulationstools wie der neue Lenkrad-Assistent eingeführt. Die vollständigen Patch Notes findet ihr hier.

Dakar Desert Rally Patch-Notes

New Premium Content

  • SnowRunner Trucks DLC: test your resolve against the scorching sands with NEW SnowRunner Trucks, stages, and events in this Premium DLC.
    • New Trucks:
      – TUZ 16
      – TUZ 108
      – TUZ 420
      – ZiKZ 605R
      – YAR 87
  • New Stages and Events. 
    • Sports Mode – 6 Stages and 1 Event:
      – 01 Bisha
      – 02 Jeddah
      – 03 Alsharaf
      – 04 Gayal
      – 05 Al Ula
      – 06 Shigry
    • Professional Mode – 3 Stages and 1 Event:
      – 01 Jeddah
      – 02 Gayal
      – 03 Shigry

New Features

  • Steering Wheel Wizard: An easy step-by-step solution for players to configure their connected steering wheels and peripherals.
  • Camera FOV lets you configure your FOV for the cockpit, dashboard, hood, and front cameras.
  • Added “Handling Style” to allow players to activate a more challenging experience under Gameplay Options.
  • The steering wheel angle can now be set up to 2,520º if supported by the Steering Wheel Hardware.
  • Cockpit Camera now simulates the wheel rotation of an actual steering wheel when a player is using Steering Wheel hardware.

Additional Steering Wheels Supported

  • SIMUCUBE 2 Pro Wheel Base (PC).
  • FANATEC GT DD Pro (PC – PS4 – PS5).
  • LOGITECH PRO Racing Wheel (PC – PS4 – PS5 – X1 – XSX – XSS).
  • HORI Racing Wheel APEX (PS4 – PS5).
  • HORI FF Racing Wheel DLX (Xbox One – XSX – XSS).
  • HORI Racing Wheel Overdrive (Xbox One – XSX – XSS).

General

  • Added more classes of AI vehicles during Professional and Simulation modes to make them feel more realistic.
  • For Professional and Simulation game modes, all vehicles will now be included in the ranking to make these modes feel more realistic.
  • Removed auto-driving in the DSS when playing in Professional and Simulation game modes.
  • Players can configure the Steering wheel angle up to 2,520 degrees on supported hardware.
  • In Simulation Mode with Bikes or Quades when the player doesn’t have a co-pilot, the odometer will only be adjusted automatically on Waypoints.
  • In Simulation Mode, the Waypoint radius opening distances were adjusted to increase the sim navigation experience.
  • Reduced repetition from the Navigator AI when they speak.
  • Adjusted wheels’ life so flat tires occur more realistically.
  • Added a button to refresh leaderboard information.

