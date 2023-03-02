Dakar Desert Rally: SnowRunner Trucks DLC veröffentlicht

Zwei fantastische Spiele von Saber Interactive vereinen sich zu einem hochoktanigen Offroad-Erlebnis. Dakar Desert Rally, das größte Open-World-Rennspiel, das auf dem größten Rallye-Rennen der Welt basiert, führt einen neuen Fuhrpark und neue Herausforderungen ein, die vom Offroad-Blockbuster SnowRunner inspiriert sind.
Der „SnowRunner Trucks“-DLC kann ab sofort auf allen Plattformen für Besitzer des Dakar Desert Rally Season Pass kostenlos heruntergeladen werden. Er kann auch einzeln für $9,99 erworben werden.
Hier gibt es den „SnowRunner Trucks“ DLC Trailer zu sehen:
Mit der Veröffentlichung von Patch 1.7 für Dakar Desert Rally werden eine Reihe allgemeiner Spielverbesserungen, Verbesserungen und Simulationstools wie der neue Lenkrad-Assistent eingeführt. Die vollständigen Patch Notes findet ihr hier.
- SnowRunner Trucks DLC: test your resolve against the scorching sands with NEW SnowRunner Trucks, stages, and events in this Premium DLC.
- New Trucks:
– TUZ 16
– TUZ 108
– TUZ 420
– ZiKZ 605R
– YAR 87
- New Stages and Events.
- Sports Mode – 6 Stages and 1 Event:
– 01 Bisha
– 02 Jeddah
– 03 Alsharaf
– 04 Gayal
– 05 Al Ula
– 06 Shigry
- Professional Mode – 3 Stages and 1 Event:
– 01 Jeddah
– 02 Gayal
– 03 Shigry
New Features
- Steering Wheel Wizard: An easy step-by-step solution for players to configure their connected steering wheels and peripherals.
- Camera FOV lets you configure your FOV for the cockpit, dashboard, hood, and front cameras.
- Added “Handling Style” to allow players to activate a more challenging experience under Gameplay Options.
- The steering wheel angle can now be set up to 2,520º if supported by the Steering Wheel Hardware.
- Cockpit Camera now simulates the wheel rotation of an actual steering wheel when a player is using Steering Wheel hardware.
Additional Steering Wheels Supported
- SIMUCUBE 2 Pro Wheel Base (PC).
- FANATEC GT DD Pro (PC – PS4 – PS5).
- LOGITECH PRO Racing Wheel (PC – PS4 – PS5 – X1 – XSX – XSS).
- HORI Racing Wheel APEX (PS4 – PS5).
- HORI FF Racing Wheel DLX (Xbox One – XSX – XSS).
- HORI Racing Wheel Overdrive (Xbox One – XSX – XSS).
General
- Added more classes of AI vehicles during Professional and Simulation modes to make them feel more realistic.
- For Professional and Simulation game modes, all vehicles will now be included in the ranking to make these modes feel more realistic.
- Removed auto-driving in the DSS when playing in Professional and Simulation game modes.
- Players can configure the Steering wheel angle up to 2,520 degrees on supported hardware.
- In Simulation Mode with Bikes or Quades when the player doesn’t have a co-pilot, the odometer will only be adjusted automatically on Waypoints.
- In Simulation Mode, the Waypoint radius opening distances were adjusted to increase the sim navigation experience.
- Reduced repetition from the Navigator AI when they speak.
- Adjusted wheels’ life so flat tires occur more realistically.
- Added a button to refresh leaderboard information.