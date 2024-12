Dead by Daylight: Exklusives Interview zum Sounddesign

ENGLISH

Michel April, composer

How do you approach composing a new soundtrack for a character in Dead by Daylight?

So for me to create the soundtrack, which is the music for a specific character, I ask a lot of questions about the character, his or her strengths and his or her abilities. It’s important to understand that this is a very creative endeavor for me. I need to FEEL things, I need to connect with the emotion that is brought forward by a character, and I need to home in on what scares me about the character. I don’t go in from a technical standpoint or using a template. From then I will start sampling sounds that inspire me and that work with the character. I will then take that sound and incorporate it in the bigger musical theme.

Besides the original material, what musical influences do you draw on when working on the soundtracks?

This answer varies again depending on if we have an original or a licensed Chapter or character. If it’s an original, then we have complete “carte blanche”. We brainstorm based on the initial elements that we know about a character. It’s also important for us to “sound match” a Killer and Survivor – if we have both. We want to make sure that the music works well together as the Killer’s music tends to be more intentional and a Survivor’s tends to be sadder and more vulnerable. If we are working with a License, we will get inspired by some musical elements but always infusing our own DbD twist.

Is there a particular soundtrack or piece of music in Dead by Daylight that you are particularly proud of? Why is that?

That’s a good question. Generally, I am proudest of the latest track I have worked on because it’s still fresh in my mind.

Frédéric “Actually, I would love to chime in. There’re two things that Michel does that make me so proud of him. First he is so adventurous and will sample sounds in the craziest of places! And, he has this uncanny ability to take some music from our licenses that are amazing but are so different from DbD’s theme and atmosphere and he still manages to produce a track that works so well in DbD. That takes a lot of talent!”

How closely do you work with the rest of the development team to make sure the music fits well with the game and the characters?

As mentioned earlier, I work very closely with Frédéric and his team. We have brainstorming sessions, we have rounds of feedback. I really value the collaborative process, and I am so lucky to work with a team that I respect and love so much.

What are the challenges of composing music for a horror game compared to other genres?

This is also a great question. To me, working in horror is no more challenging than working with more action-themed music. The question I always ask myself is: what scares me and how does this make me feel? I can mention that there are additional challenges in composing for trailers, such as when we launch a Chapter in DbD that differs from those that occur when you compose in-game. For trailers, the image moves, everything is follows an horizontal line. The music is composed based on the image – the spectator leans back and takes it in. For the game, its a vertical way of working; there are multiple sound tracks that are working together. Each decision needs to be musically interesting and will depend based on the player. For a game, the spectator leans in; he is part of the story which makes the creative process really interesting and challenging.

Frédéric Poirier – Audio Director Dead by Daylight

What is your area of responsibility and day-to-day work as an audio director?

My day-to-day consists of many things, amongst them my responsibilities include supervising the musical production, supervising the voice production, the sound design in-game, the audio pre-production and the technical aspect of sound design (such as the tools we use to integrate the various sounds, etc). I also facilitate all the discussions with our external partners. I think people would be very surprised to know how much work goes into sound design for a game such as Dead by Daylight.

How do you decide what kind of sound design and music to use for new content in Dead by Daylight?

In order to answer this question, we must differentiate between original and licensed content. For original content, I have a lot of brainstorming sessions with our creative director and our narrative team to determine the essence of the character, his or her story, his or her motivation, etc. If I can have a sketch of what the character will look like, this helps me think of its audio signature. It also varies widely whether the character is human or not. From there, I have brainstorming sessions with Michel – we talk about style, and we identify instruments we would love to use. Of course, after that there are many other discussions and iterations leading up to the final product, but this is how we get a head start on sound design and music. For licenses, our job is a little bit different; we must first identify the strongest element of sound design and find a way to integrate them in our game and make it sound like Dead by Daylight. And then of course, we need to work very closely with the licensor to make sure that the result is something both we and they can be proud of!

What is the collaboration with the licensors like? Do you have access to original assets from films?

The short answer is yes, licensors often give us access to the original assets. But what is very complex in our case is that except for a very few times since the inception of Dead by Daylight, we have never used any material. We re-record everything to transform it into something that is uniquely Dead by Daylight while taking inspiration from a license. We may receive some sounds, but we use them for inspiration only – we redo everything from scratch.