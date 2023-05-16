Beim neuen Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale könnt ihr euch zahlreiche Angebote für die Xbox schnappen.
Der Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale für Xbox ist gestartet und wartet mit zahlreichen Angeboten auf euch. In der folgenden Auflistung könnt ihr die Tabelle nach den höchsten Rabatten sortieren oder nach euren Lieblingsspielen durchsuchen.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale – 16. bis 30. Mai 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|
Blizzard Arcade Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Call of Duty 2
|
Xbox One
AK
|
50%
|
Call of Duty 3
|
Xbox One
AK
|
50%
|
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|
Xbox One
AK
|
50%
|
Call Of Duty Black Ops II Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
70%
|
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Battle Doc Pack
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Challenger Pack
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Timeless Pack
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops
|
Xbox One
AK
|
50%
|
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|
Xbox One
AK
|
70%
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Call Of Duty: Ghosts
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|
Xbox One
AK
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|
Xbox One
AK
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle
|
Smart Delivery
|
35%
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
25%
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Call of Duty: World at War
|
Xbox One
AK
|
50%
|
Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
65%
|
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
Diablo III: Eternal Collection
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Diablo Prime Evil Collection
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Overwatch 2 – Hero Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Prototype 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Prototype Biohazard Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
Etliche weitere Angebote findet ihr bei den neuen Deals with Gold.
Ich warte auf dem Gamepass.
Von mir aus kann das alles im GP landen, doch ich interessiere mich eher dafür, ob MS in die wege leitet, alte Titel nach der Übernahme wieder zu beleben. Ein Rock’n’Roll Racing wäre ein spannender Titel, diesen in die heutige Zeit zu versetzen und könnte ein fetzige 3d renn Gemetzel werden. Oder ein Black Thorne, wie auch eine Wiederbelebung von Activisions uralt Titel Pitfall. Alles legendäre ip’s, die man in die moderne Zeit springen lassen könnte. Ich hin gespannt ob das passiert. Phil hatte da selbst mal großes Interesse dran ausgesprochen.