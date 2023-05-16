Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Activision Blizzard Sale für Xbox gestartet

Beim neuen Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale könnt ihr euch zahlreiche Angebote für die Xbox schnappen.

Der Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale für Xbox ist gestartet und wartet mit zahlreichen Angeboten auf euch. In der folgenden Auflistung könnt ihr die Tabelle nach den höchsten Rabatten sortieren oder nach euren Lieblingsspielen durchsuchen.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale – 16. bis 30. Mai 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Blizzard Arcade Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Call of Duty 2 Xbox One
AK 		50%
Call of Duty 3 Xbox One
AK 		50%
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Xbox One
AK 		50%
Call Of Duty Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 70%
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Battle Doc Pack Add-On 40%
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Challenger Pack Add-On 40%
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Timeless Pack Add-On 30%
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Xbox One
AK 		50%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Xbox One
AK 		70%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Xbox One
AK 		50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack Add-On 30%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack Add-On 30%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Xbox One
AK 		50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle Smart Delivery 35%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition Smart Delivery 25%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Call of Duty: World at War Xbox One
AK 		50%
Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Diablo Prime Evil Collection Smart Delivery 67%
Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade Smart Delivery 67%
Overwatch 2 – Hero Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Prototype 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Prototype Biohazard Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%

Etliche weitere Angebote findet ihr bei den neuen Deals with Gold.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

  2. Burnhard82 820 XP Neuling | 17.05.2023 - 03:40 Uhr

    Von mir aus kann das alles im GP landen, doch ich interessiere mich eher dafür, ob MS in die wege leitet, alte Titel nach der Übernahme wieder zu beleben. Ein Rock’n’Roll Racing wäre ein spannender Titel, diesen in die heutige Zeit zu versetzen und könnte ein fetzige 3d renn Gemetzel werden. Oder ein Black Thorne, wie auch eine Wiederbelebung von Activisions uralt Titel Pitfall. Alles legendäre ip’s, die man in die moderne Zeit springen lassen könnte. Ich hin gespannt ob das passiert. Phil hatte da selbst mal großes Interesse dran ausgesprochen.

