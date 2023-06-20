Anzeige – Deals & Sales: ID Super Mega Sale für Xbox gestartet

Ab sofort könnt ihr euch beim ID Super Mega Sale zahlreiche Rabatte bei einer großen Auswahl an Spielen sichern.

Bereits heute Morgen haben wir euch die neuen Deals with Gold-Angebote und weitere Sale-Sonderangebote präsentiert. Dazu wurde ein neuer ID Super Mega Sale für Xbox gestartet, den ihr nicht verpassen solltet.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – ID at Xbox Super Mega Sale – 20. bis 26. Juni 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
7th Sector Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
A Boy and His Blob Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
A Fold Apart Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
A Musical Story Smart Delivery 55%
Aaero: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
ADIOS Amigos Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Aery – Broken Memories Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Aery – Dreamscape Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Airborne Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Alchemist Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Amazing Princess Sarah Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs Smart Delivery 40%
Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Animal Shelter Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Antigraviator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Aragami 2 Xbox Game Pass 70%
Aragami: Shadow Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers Smart Delivery 25%
Arcadegeddon Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Area 86 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Arietta of Spirits Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Assault Android Cactus Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Smart Delivery 35%
Atom RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Atomicrops Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Axis Football 2023 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Ayre and the Crystal Comet Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Backbone Smart Delivery 75%
Bad North: Jotunn Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Banner Saga 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Barn Finders Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Barn Finders and Treasure Hunter Simulator Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Super Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Biped Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Blair Witch Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
BloodRayne: ReVamped Xbox One X
Enhanced 		30%
Bloons TD 5 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Bomber Crew Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Boomerang Fu Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Bridge Constructor Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Bridge Constructor Portal Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead Smart Delivery 80%
Broken Sword 5 – The Serpents Curse Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Bus Simulator 21 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 30%
Calico Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Cant Drive This Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		25%
Cat Quest II Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered Smart Delivery 65%
Chasm Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Chernobylite Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Chess Ultra Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Children of Morta: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Chivalry 2 Kings Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
ChromaGun Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Codex of Victory Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Construction Simulator Smart Delivery 25%
Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Construction Simulator – Extended Edition Smart Delivery 25%
Cook Serve Delicious 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Crashbots Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Crazy Athletics – Summer Sports and Games Smart Delivery 65%
Creaks Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Crysis Remastered Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Cyber Complex Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Cymatically Muffed Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Dark Nights with Poe and Munro Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dawn of Man Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dawn of Man + Planetbase Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
DayZ Xbox Game Pass 40%
DayZ Livonia Add-On 30%
DayZ Livonia Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Deep Diving Adventures Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Deiland: Pocket Planet Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Demoniaca: Everlasting Night Smart Delivery 60%
Demons Tilt Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Dimension Drive Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Door Kickers: Action Squad Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Dragons Lair Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dread Nautical Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Driven Out Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Drone Gladiator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dwarrows Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Eagle Island Twist Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Embr Smart Delivery 75%
Esports Life Tycoon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Everspace Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Farm Manager 2022 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Farm Together Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Firefighting Simulator – The Squad Smart Delivery 20%
Firewatch Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Fishing Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Fishing: North Atlantic Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
FLASHOUT 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Formula Bit Racing DX Smart Delivery 60%
Fortified Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Fran Bow Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Frostpunk: Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Furi Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Gas Guzzlers Extreme Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		60%
Gas Station Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Golazo! 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Grand Prix Rock N Racing Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Grapple Dog Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		65%
Green Hell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
GRIDD: Retroenhanced Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Grindstone Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
Gunborg: Dark Matters Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Hammerwatch: Heroic Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Haunted Halloween 86 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Haven Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Heart&Slash Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Heliborne Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Hell Pie Smart Delivery 35%
Hello Neighbor 2 Xbox Game Pass 30%
Hexagroove: Tactical DJ Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Hotshot Racing Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Hyper Gunsport Smart Delivery 50%
Hyper Void Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
I, AI Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
I, AI (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Infinite Minigolf Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Istanbul: Digital Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Jelly Brawl Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
John Wick Hex Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Just Shapes & Beats Smart Delivery 30%
Justice Sucks Smart Delivery 35%
Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim Smart Delivery 35%
Kamikaze Veggies Smart Delivery 60%
Katana Kata Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Kingdom Rush PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Kingdom Rush Frontiers Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Kingdom Treasury Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Kingdom: New Lands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Kitaria Fables Smart Delivery 50%
Knights and Bikes Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Lake Smart Delivery 35%
Lamentum Xbox One X Enhanced 65%
Lawn Mowing Simulator Smart Delivery 60%
Legend of Keepers: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
LEGO Bricktales Smart Delivery 30%
Little Misfortune Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Lost Orbit: Terminal Velocity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		90%
Lotus Reverie: First Nexus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Luckslinger Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Lumberjack Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Lumini Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Machinarium Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Machinarium & Creaks Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		80%
Maneater Apex Edition Smart Delivery 45%
Manifold Garden Smart Delivery 50%
Mars Horizon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Mech Armada Smart Delivery 50%
Megaquarium Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Mighty Switch Force! Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Monster Prom: XXL Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Moo Lander Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Moonlighter – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Mr. Prepper Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Munchkin: Quacked Quest Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Mutant Football League Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		70%
Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
NEScape! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Newfound Courage Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Nexomon Smart Delivery 45%
Nobody Saves the World Smart Delivery 50%
Nobody Saves the World + Frozen Hearth Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Not For Broadcast Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Observer: System Redux Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Operation: Tango Smart Delivery 50%
Operencia: the Stolen Sun Xbox Play
Anywhere 		65%
Paint the Town Red Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Party Hard 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
PC Building Simulator Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Perfect Traffic Simulator Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Phantom Doctrine Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Pinball FX – Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure Add-On 25%
Pinball FX – Williams Pinball Collection 1 Add-On 50%
Pinball FX – Williams Pinball: Twilight Zone Add-On 20%
Plague Inc: Evolved Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Planet Cube: Edge Smart Delivery 25%
Planetbase Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Poker Club Smart Delivery 40%
Police Simulator: Patrol Officers Smart Delivery 20%
Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator Xbox Game Pass 30%
Potion Permit Smart Delivery 25%
Prison Tycoon: Under New Management Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Pro Gymnast Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Promesa Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Protocol Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Punch Club Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Pure Chase 80s Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Pure Chess Grandmaster Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Pure Pool Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Pushy and Pully in Blockland Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
PUSS! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Rally Rock N Racing Smart Delivery 40%
Ravenlok Xbox Game Pass 25%
Ravenous Devils Smart Delivery 30%
Re:Call Smart Delivery 80%
Real Heroes: Firefighter HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Red Wings: Aces of the Sky Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Redout: Lightspeed Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Remothered: Tormented Fathers Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Rift Keeper Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Rip Them Off Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
River City Girls Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Riverbond Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Road Redemption Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Rock N Racing Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Rock N Racing Off Road DX Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Rogue Legacy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Rogue Legacy 2 Smart Delivery 30%
Romancelvania Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
Rubber Bandits Xbox Game Pass 50%
Sail Forth Smart Delivery 20%
Sam & Max Save the World Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Xbox One X
Enhanced 		30%
Sea Salt Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Severed Steel Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Shantae and the Seven Sirens Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
She Sees Red Interactive Movie Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
Ship Graveyard Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
SHMUPS Pack 2×1 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Simulator Pack: Treasure Hunter Simulator and Gold Rush: The
Game (DOUBLE BUNDLE) 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Sky Rogue Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Snooker 19 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Snooker 19 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Song of Horror Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		60%
Soundfall Smart Delivery 70%
South of the Circle Smart Delivery 40%
Space Accident Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Space Engineers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Space Engineers: Ultimate Edition 2022 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Spacelines from the Far Out Xbox Game Pass 50%
Speedway Racing Smart Delivery 40%
Starpoint Gemini 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Starpoint Gemini Warlords Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Startup Company Console Edition Smart Delivery 20%
STAY Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Steel Rain X Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Streets of Rogue Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Super Arcade Football Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Super Arcade Racing Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Super Hydorah Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Super Toy Cars Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Super Toy Cars Offroad Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
SuperMash Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Surviving Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Surviving Mars – Starter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Symmetry Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Tales of the Neon Sea Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Tangle Tower Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
TerraTech Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
TerraTech: Prospector Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Terror of Hemasaurus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
The Banner Saga Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Banner Saga 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Blackout Club Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Colonists Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
The Dark Side of the Moon: An Interactive FMV Thriller Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Entropy Centre Smart Delivery 30%
The First Tree Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
The Game of Life 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Gardener and the Wild Vines Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Complete Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Jackbox Party Pack 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Jackbox Party Pack 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Jackbox Party Pack 7 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
The Jackbox Party Starter Smart Delivery 35%
The Legend of Tianding Xbox Game Pass 30%
The Library of Babel Smart Delivery 30%
The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive
Edition 		Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
The Magic Circle: Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Medium Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
The Riftbreaker Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
The Riftbreaker Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
The Sexy Brutale Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Sojourn Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
The Spectrum Retreat Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
The Touryst Smart Delivery 50%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Greenhorn Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Seasoned Hunter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
They Are Billions Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Thimbleweed Park Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
This War of Mine – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		80%
Ticket to Ride Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Time Loader Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Titan Chaser Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Total Arcade Racing Smart Delivery 70%
Trailmakers Xbox Game Pass 50%
Trailmakers Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Train Sim World 3: Deluxe Edition & Loco Bundle Smart Delivery 60%
Train Station Renovation Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Train Station Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Train Valley: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
TramSim: Console Edition – Deluxe Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		25%
Treasure Hunter Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Trifox Smart Delivery 30%
Trigger Witch Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Trophy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Typoman Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Under the Jolly Roger Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Under the Jolly Roger Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Unruly Heroes Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Until the Last Plane Smart Delivery 30%
Urbek City Builder Smart Delivery 30%
Vagante Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Valfaris Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Valley Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Vegas Party Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		95%
Vengeful Heart Smart Delivery 50%
Venus: Improbable Dream Smart Delivery 50%
Wave Break Smart Delivery 40%
Wayward Strand Xbox One X
Enhanced 		20%
We Are The Caretakers Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		33%
White Shadows Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Work from Home Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing Smart Delivery 30%
World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing Gold Edition Smart Delivery 30%
World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Youtubers Life 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Youtubers Life – OMG Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Ziggurat Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Ziggurat 2 Smart Delivery 35%

  Homunculus 170790 XP P3P3 L3 P3W P3W Shot 1 | 20.06.2023 - 08:59 Uhr

    Paar Sachen bei, die mich anlachen.

    An erster Stelle Megaquarium, aber leider nur das Basisspiel. Danach The Sexy Brutal, Youtubers Life 2, Potion Permit, Surviving Mars, Kitaria Fables und Dragon’s Lair.

