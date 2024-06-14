Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Spiele stark im Preis gesenkt

News / Anzeige – Deals & Sales
Derzeit könnt ihr aus einer Auswahl an Spielen wählen und dabei ein echtes Schnäppchen schlagen!

Aktuell gibt es bei Amazon zahlreiche Spiele und mehr im Angebot. Mit dabei sind einige interessante Angebote für Xbox, die wir euch hier kurz vorstellen möchten.

Amazon – Xbox Angebote

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 3,75€

Tom Clancy’s The Division [Vollversion] [Xbox One – Download Code] – 4,49€

Watch Dogs Legion Deluxe Edition | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 11,99€

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition | Xbox One – Download Code – 19,99€

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Warlords of New York Expansion | Xbox One – Download Code – 7,49€

Anno 1800: Console Edition – Xbox Series X-S – Download Code – 15,99€

Bluey: Das Videospiel – Xbox – 29,99€

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection [Xbox One – Download Code] – 14,99€

Assassin’s Creed Rogue: Remastered | Xbox One – Download Code – 8,99€

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 22,49€

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Standard | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 24,99€

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 29,99€

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Standard – Uncut | Xbox – Download Code 17,49€

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition | Xbox One – Download Code – 22,99€

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition | Xbox One – Download Code – 19,99€

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One – Download Code – 16,99€

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: The Fate of Atlantis – Xbox One – Download Code – 8,86€

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: [Early Purchase] – Ragnarok | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 24,99€

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 35,99€

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Standard | Xbox Series X|S – Download Code – 47,99€

Far Cry Primal [Xbox One – Download Code] – 7,49€

The Crew Motorfest : Deluxe Edition | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 44,99€

Lego Harry Potter Kollektion – Xbox One – 16,80€

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 35,99€

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 22,49€

Far Cry New Dawn: Standard Edition Xbox One – Download Code – 8,99€

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Challenge Accepted Edition – 24€

Far Cry New Dawn: Ultimate Edition Xbox One – Download Code – 17,99€

Trials Rising | Xbox One – Download Code – 7,49€

Weitere Angebote

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

  1. Sevalot 26605 XP Nasenbohrer Level 3 | 14.06.2024 - 20:30 Uhr

    Unbedingt Forza Horizon 5 im Game Pass testen und wenn es einem gefällt das Spiel kaufen. Ist mein absolutes Lieblingsspiel.

  2. Hey Iceman 696470 XP Xboxdynasty MVP Onyx | 14.06.2024 - 20:32 Uhr

    Noch keine 6 Monate draußen und schon kostet Prince of Persia 20 € weniger 😮

    • Terendir 72020 XP Tastenakrobat Level 1 | 14.06.2024 - 20:34 Uhr

      Das ist aber ganz schön spät. Normal dauerts 3 Monate 😀
      Aber srsly… das weiß doch mittlerweile jeder, dass man Ubisoft Spiele nicht zum Release kauft. Und der Konzern hat es sich 100% selbst zu verschreiben, dass das so ist.

