Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Spiele stark im Preis gesenkt

Aktuell gibt es bei Amazon zahlreiche Spiele und mehr im Angebot. Mit dabei sind einige interessante Angebote für Xbox, die wir euch hier kurz vorstellen möchten.
Amazon – Xbox Angebote
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 3,75€
Tom Clancy’s The Division [Vollversion] [Xbox One – Download Code] – 4,49€
Watch Dogs Legion Deluxe Edition | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 11,99€
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition | Xbox One – Download Code – 19,99€
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Warlords of New York Expansion | Xbox One – Download Code – 7,49€
Anno 1800: Console Edition – Xbox Series X-S – Download Code – 15,99€
Bluey: Das Videospiel – Xbox – 29,99€
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection [Xbox One – Download Code] – 14,99€
Assassin’s Creed Rogue: Remastered | Xbox One – Download Code – 8,99€
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 22,49€
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Standard | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 24,99€
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 29,99€
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Standard – Uncut | Xbox – Download Code 17,49€
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition | Xbox One – Download Code – 22,99€
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition | Xbox One – Download Code – 19,99€
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One – Download Code – 16,99€
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: The Fate of Atlantis – Xbox One – Download Code – 8,86€
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: [Early Purchase] – Ragnarok | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 24,99€
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 35,99€
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Standard | Xbox Series X|S – Download Code – 47,99€
Far Cry Primal [Xbox One – Download Code] – 7,49€
The Crew Motorfest : Deluxe Edition | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 44,99€
Lego Harry Potter Kollektion – Xbox One – 16,80€
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 35,99€
Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition | Xbox One/Series X|S – Download Code – 22,49€
Far Cry New Dawn: Standard Edition Xbox One – Download Code – 8,99€
Hot Wheels Unleashed – Challenge Accepted Edition – 24€
Far Cry New Dawn: Ultimate Edition Xbox One – Download Code – 17,99€
Trials Rising | Xbox One – Download Code – 7,49€
Unbedingt Forza Horizon 5 im Game Pass testen und wenn es einem gefällt das Spiel kaufen. Ist mein absolutes Lieblingsspiel.
Noch keine 6 Monate draußen und schon kostet Prince of Persia 20 € weniger 😮
Das ist aber ganz schön spät. Normal dauerts 3 Monate 😀
Aber srsly… das weiß doch mittlerweile jeder, dass man Ubisoft Spiele nicht zum Release kauft. Und der Konzern hat es sich 100% selbst zu verschreiben, dass das so ist.
Deswegen werde ich auch Outlaws frühestens zum Jahresende/Black Friday Sale kaufen. 😅