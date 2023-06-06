Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Xbox Deals Unlocked mit über 600 Angeboten

|
1000 Neverwinter Zen
Add-On
20%
11000 Neverwinter Zen
Add-On
20%
2000 Neverwinter Zen
Add-On
20%
23000 Neverwinter Zen
Add-On
20%
500 Neverwinter Zen
Add-On
20%
5300 Neverwinter Zen
Add-On
20%
A Kingdom for Keflings
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
75%
A World of Keflings
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
75%
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Edition
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
80%
Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
67%
Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
85%
Age of Booty
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
80%
Alan Wake
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
67%
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
75%
Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
40%
Alien Hominid HD
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
75%
Anno 1800 Console Edition
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
25%
Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition
Xbox One X
Enhanced
90%
Arkane Anniversary Collection
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
70%
Ary And The Secret Of Seasons
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
80%
As Dusk Falls
Xbox Game Pass
67%
Assassin’s Creed Bundle Assassins Creed Valhalla Assassin’s
Creed Odyssey And Assassins Creed Origins
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
75%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
60%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
Xbox One X
Enhanced
80%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass
Add-On
50%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
Xbox One X
Enhanced
80%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
Xbox One X
Enhanced
80%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
Add-On
70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Smart Delivery
75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle
Smart Delivery
75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass
Add-On
60%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Watch Dogs Legion Bundle
Smart Delivery
75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
Add-On
60%
Assetto Corsa
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
65%
Assetto Corsa Competizione
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
65%
Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass
Add-On
50%
Asura’s Wrath
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
80%
Aven Colony
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
80%
Back 4 Blood – Annual Pass
Add-On
80%
Back 4 Blood – Expansion 1: Tunnels of Terror
Add-On
80%
Back 4 Blood – Expansion 2: Children of the Worm
Add-On
80%
Back 4 Blood – Expansion 3: River of Blood
Add-On
80%
Back 4 Blood – Ultimate Edition
Smart Delivery
80%
Batman: Arkham Collection
Xbox One X
Enhanced
80%
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
80%
BattleBlock Theater
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
67%
Battlefield 1 Revolution
EA Play
75%
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One
EA Play
70%
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
70%
Battlefield 4 Premium
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
75%
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
75%
Battlefield V Definitive Edition
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
75%
Battletoads
Xbox Game Pass
75%
Bayonetta
Xbox One X Enhanced
70%
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle
Xbox One X
Enhanced
70%
Before We Leave
Smart Delivery
75%
Ben 10
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
60%
Beyond a Steel Sky
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
50%
Beyond Good & Evil HD
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
70%
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
80%
BioShock: The Collection
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
80%
Bleeding Edge
Xbox Game Pass
75%
Blood Bowl 3
Smart Delivery
30%
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
60%
Blue Dragon
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
67%
Book of Demons
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
65%
Borderlands 3
Xbox One X
Enhanced
85%
Borderlands 3: Season Pass Bundle
Add-On
60%
Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition
Xbox One X
Enhanced
75%
Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition
Xbox One X
Enhanced
67%
Borderlands: Legendary Collection
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
60%
Brawlhalla – Collector’s Pack
Add-On
10%
Broken Age
Xbox Game Pass
85%
Brütal Legend (Backward Compatible)
Xbox Game Pass
70%
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But
Whole
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
75%
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
60%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
Xbox One X
Enhanced
60%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
60%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles
Add-On
50%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
60%
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
60%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
60%
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
50%
Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
80%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
60%
Carnival Games
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
80%
Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator
Smart Delivery
30%
Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle
Add-On
60%
Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
Smart Delivery
30%
Code Vein: Deluxe Edition
Xbox One X
Enhanced
85%
Code Vein: Season Pass
Add-On
60%
Control
Xbox One X
Enhanced
70%
Control Expansion 1 The Foundation
Add-On
70%
Control Expansion 2 AWE
Add-On
70%
Control Season Pass
Add-On
70%
Costume Quest (Back Compat)
Xbox Game Pass
70%
Crackdown 3
Xbox Game Pass
75%
Crash Bandicoot 4 Its About Time
Smart Delivery
67%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Xbox One X
Enhanced
65%
Cricket 22
Xbox Game Pass
60%
Crimson Dragon
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
67%
Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Back Compat)
Xbox Game Pass
75%
Crown Trick
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
70%
Cult of the Lamb
Smart Delivery
35%
Cult of the Lamb – Cultist Pack
Add-On
35%
Cult of the Lamb – Heretic Pack
Add-On
25%
Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
Smart Delivery
35%
Curved Space
Smart Delivery
80%
D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
67%
Dark Void
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
80%
Darwinia+
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
75%
Day Of The Tentacle Remastered
Xbox Game Pass
75%
Dead by Daylight: A BINDING OF KIN
Add-On
50%
Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter
Add-On
50%
Dead by Daylight: ALL-KILL Chapter
Add-On
50%
Dead by Daylight: Ash vs Evil Dead
Add-On
50%
Dead by Daylight: Chains of Hate Chapter
Add-On
50%
Dead by Daylight: Cursed Legacy Chapter
Add-On
50%
Dead by Daylight: Curtain Call Chapter
Add-On
50%
Dead by Daylight: Darkness Among Us
Add-On
50%
Dead by Daylight: Demise of the Faithful
Add-On
50%
Dead by Daylight: Descend Beyond Chapter
Add-On
50%
Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog Chapter
Add-On
20%
Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face
Add-On
30%
Dead by Daylight: Head Case
Add-On
50%
Dead by Daylight: Hellraiser Chapter
Add-On
50%
Dead by Daylight: Hour of the Witch Chapter
Add-On
50%
Dead by Daylight: Killer Expansion PACK
Add-On
45%
Dead by Daylight: Leatherface
Add-On
50%
Dead by Daylight: Portrait of a Murder Chapter
Add-On
50%
Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil Chapter
Add-On
30%
Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: PROJECT W Chapter
Add-On
30%
Dead by Daylight: Roots of Dread Chapter
Add-On
50%
Dead by Daylight: Sadako Rising Chapter
Add-On
30%
Dead by Daylight: Shattered Bloodline
Add-On
50%
Dead By Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
50%
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
40%
Dead By Daylight: Special Edition
Xbox Game Pass
50%
Dead by Daylight: Survivor Expansion Pack
Add-On
45%
Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter
Add-On
30%
Dead by Daylight: The Saw Chapter
Add-On
50%
Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
40%
Dead Island 2
Smart Delivery
20%
Dead Island Definitive Collection
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
85%
Dead Island Definitive Edition
FPS Boost Series
X|S
85%
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
85%
Dead Rising
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
70%
Dead Rising 2
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
70%
Dead Rising 2 Off The Record
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
70%
Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
70%
Dead Rising 4
Xbox One X
Enhanced
75%
Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
75%
Dead Space
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
30%
Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition
Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
30%
Deathloop
Xbox Game Pass
67%
DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition
|
(Optimized)
67%
Defense Grid 2
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
75%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Digital Deluxe Edition
Smart Delivery
50%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
70%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
75%
Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
67%
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
60%
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
60%
Devil May Cry HD Collection
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
67%
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
67%
Digimon Survive
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
30%
Dishonored 2
Xbox Game Pass
80%
Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider
Xbox Game Pass
80%
Dishonored: Definitive Edition
Xbox Game Pass
75%
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Xbox Game Pass
25%
Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition
Smart Delivery
30%
Disneyland Adventures
Xbox Game Pass
67%
Divine Knockout (DKO) – Founders Edition
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
50%
Divine Knockout (DKO) – Ultimate Edition
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
50%
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
70%
DOOM
Xbox Game Pass
75%
DOOM (1993)
Xbox Game Pass
60%
DOOM 3
Xbox Game Pass
60%
DOOM 64
Xbox Game Pass
67%
DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition
Xbox One X
Enhanced
67%
DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
Xbox Game Pass
67%
DOOM II (Classic)
Xbox Game Pass
60%
DOOM Slayers Collection
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
60%
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
75%
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
Xbox One X
Enhanced
85%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
85%
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
75%
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Season Pass
Add-On
50%
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
50%
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
85%
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders
Xbox One X
Enhanced
60%
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
80%
Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Smart Delivery
50%
Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition
Smart Delivery
30%
Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties
Add-On
10%
EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series
X|S
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
60%
EA Sports PGA Tour
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
40%
EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
40%
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
33%
|
Extinction
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Extinction: Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
F.E.A.R. 2
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Fable Anniversary (Back Compat)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Fable II (Back Compat)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Fable III (Back Compat)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Fall Guys – Crater King
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Fall Guys – Otter Delights Pack
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Fall Guys – Pegwin Party Pack
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Fall Guys – Seasonal Sushi Set
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Fall Guys – Stunning Sealife Pack
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Fall Guys – Wildfire Pack
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Fallout 3 (Back Compat)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
70%
|
Fallout 4
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Fallout 76
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Fallout 76: The Pitt Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
70%
|
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
Bundle
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Far Cry 6 Gold Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Far Cry Anthology Bundle
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
Far Cry Insanity Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Far Cry Primal
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R – Complete
Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Feeding Frenzy
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Flock!
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
Flockers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
For Honor – Complete Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
For The King
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Forza Horizon 4 + 5 Premium Upgrade Bundle
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|
65%
|
Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
65%
|
Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
65%
|
Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Frogger
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Fruit Ninja Kinect 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Full Throttle Remastered
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Fuzion Frenzy (Back Compat)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
Galaga
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Gears 5
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
70%
|
Gears 5 – Game of the Year Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
Gears 5 – Hivebusters
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Gears of War 4
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
Gears Tactics
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
Gears Triple Bundle
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Gems of War – Starter Pack 2
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Gems of War – Weapon Upgrade Pack
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Gems of War – Wild Bundle
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Genesis Alpha One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Ghostrunner
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Ghostrunner: Complete Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
25%
|
Ghosts n Goblins Resurrection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Ghostwire: Tokyo
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
60%
|
Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
60%
|
Ghostwire: Tokyo – Deluxe Upgrade (Addon)
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Gotham Knights: Deluxe
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
67%
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
50%
|
Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash Card
|
Add-On
|
15%
|
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
33%
|
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Greak: Memories of Azur
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
70%
|
Grim Fandango Remastered
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
70%
|
Grounded
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
33%
|
GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (Xbox Series X|S)
|
Add-On
|
15%
|
Hades
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Halo 3: ODST
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Halo 5: Guardians
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Halo Infinite (Campaign)
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
50%
|
Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
75%
|
Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Halo – Reach
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Hazelight Bundle
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Hi-Fi RUSH
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
20%
|
Hi-Fi RUSH Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
25%
|
Hi-Fi Rush Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
High On Life
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
25%
|
Hitman World of Assassination
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
How To Survive 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
85%
|
Hydro Thunder
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
In Sound Mind
|
Xbox Series X|S
|
85%
|
Indivisible
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack
|
Add-On
|
90%
|
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Jade Empire
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Jagged Alliance: Rage!
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
35%
|
Joy Ride Turbo (Back Compat)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Judgment
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
55%
|
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
King of Seas
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
75%
|
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
70%
|
LEGO Jurassic World
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
LEGO Marvel Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1
& 2
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
LEGO The Incredibles
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
Little Nightmares Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Little Nightmares II
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Lost Judgment
|
Smart Delivery
|
65%
|
Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
70%
|
Lost Odyssey
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
67%
|
Lost Planet 2
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
Lost Planet 3
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
Madden NFL 23 Xbox One
|
EA Play
|
70%
|
Madden NFL 23 Xbox Series X|S
|
EA Play
|
70%
|
Mafia: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
Mafia: Trilogy
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Marvel’s Midnight Suns
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
50%
|
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
50%
|
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition for Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Mass Effect (Back Compat)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
80%
|
Mass Effect Legendary Edition
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
75%
|
Massive Chalice
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
70%
|
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Mega Man 10
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
Mega Man 11
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Mega Man 9
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
Mega Man Legacy Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Metro 2033 Redux
|
FPS Boost Series
X|S
|
80%
|
Metro Exodus – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Metro Saga Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Metro – Last Light Redux
|
FPS Boost Series
X|S
|
80%
|
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
|
Xbox Play Anywhere
|
75%
|
Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One and Xbox
Series X|S
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
20%
|
MLB The Show 23 Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
35%
|
MLB The Show 23 Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
30%
|
Monopoly Deal
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Monster Hunter Rise
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 1
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Monster Hunter Rise Extra DLC Pack
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Monster Hunter World
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
25%
|
Monster Hunter World: Complete Gesture Pack
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Monster Hunter World: Complete Handler Costume Pack
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Monster Hunter World: Complete Sticker Pack
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
35%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
35%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
25%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
25%
|
Monster Train
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
60%
|
Mortal Kombat 11
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
80%
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle
|
Add-On
|
80%
|
Mortal Kombat XL
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
30%
|
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
Murder Mystery Machine
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
My Friend Peppa Pig – Complete Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Narita Boy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
NASCAR 21: Ignition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
30%
|
NASCAR Heat 3
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
NASCAR Heat 4
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
35%
|
NASCAR Heat 5
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
35%
|
NBA 2K23 for Xbox One
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
NBA 2K23 for Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
90%
|
NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
Need for Speed Unbound
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
70%
|
Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
Neon Abyss
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
65%
|
New Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
35%
|
New Tales from the Borderlands
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
NHL 23 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
25%
|
No Man’s Sky
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Oblivion (Back Compat)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
70%
|
OddBallers
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
OlliOlli World Rad Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
35%
|
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
30%
|
One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Onimusha: Warlords
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Open Country
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
Ori: The Collection
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Outer Wilds
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
OVERPASS
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
PAC-MAN
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Paladins Deluxe Edition 2022
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Paladins Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Paladins Starter Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
80%
|
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Big Score DLC Bundle!
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
Payday 2: The Crimewave Collection
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
Pentiment
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
33%
|
Persona 3 Portable
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
20%
|
Persona 4 Golden
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
20%
|
PGA TOUR 2K23
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
PGA TOUR 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
65%
|
PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
PGA TOUR 2K23 x NBA 2K23 Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Pillars Of Eternity: Complete Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
|
PC
|
75%
|
Pillars of Eternity: Royal Edition Upgrade Pack
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
Pillars of Eternity: The White March Part I
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
Pillars of Eternity: The White March Part II
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
PJ MASKS: HEROES OF THE NIGHT – COMPLETE EDITION
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Portal Knights
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
Portal Knights – Legendary Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
20%
|
Portal: Still Alive
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Powerstar Golf – Burning Sands Game Pack
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
Powerstar Golf – City Park Game Pack
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
Powerstar Golf – Emperor’s Garden Game Pack
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
Powerstar Golf – Full Game Unlock
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
Powerstar Golf – Rocky Ridge Game Pack
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
Prey
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Psychonauts
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
80%
|
Psychonauts 2
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
65%
|
Quantum Break
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Rabbids: Party of Legends
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Raccoon City Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Race With Ryan
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Raging Justice
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Rare Replay
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
ReCore
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
80%
|
Red Dead Online
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Red Dead Redemption 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Remothered: Broken Porcelain
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Resident Evil
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 0
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 2 Extra DLC Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards Unlock
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 3
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Resident Evil 4
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 5
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 6
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
|
Xbox Play Anywhere
|
60%
|
Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
Resident Evil Revelations
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Resident Evil Triple Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Resident Evil Village
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Resident Evil Village – Extra Content Shop All Access Voucher
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Resident Evil Village – Winters‘ Expansion
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Return to Monkey Island
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
30%
|
Riders Republic Gold Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Riders Republic Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
RiMS Racing x WRC 10 Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
RiMS Racing x WRC 10 Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
85%
|
Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Road 96
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
65%
|
Road 96: Mile 0
|
Smart Delivery
|
20%
|
Road 96: Mile 0 – Full Journey Bundle
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Rogue Company: Radioactive Revenant Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
33%
|
Rogue Company: Rogue Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Rogue Stormers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
Rustler
|
Smart Delivery
|
85%
|
Ryse: Legendary Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Saints Row Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Saints Row Platinum Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Saints Row The Third Remastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Scars Above
|
Smart Delivery
|
33%
|
ScreamRide
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
ScreamRide (Back Compat)
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Serial Cleaners
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Sheltered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Shenmue I & II
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
65%
|
Sherlock Holmes Essential Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened
|
Smart Delivery
|
20%
|
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – The Whispered Dreams Side
Quest Pack
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Shining Resonance Refrain
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
80%
|
Sifu
|
Smart Delivery
|
25%
|
Sine Mora EX
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Skully
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Slime Rancher
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Slime Rancher 2
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
25%
|
Slime Rancher Secret Style Pack DLC
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
SMITE Almighty Archon Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
SMITE Code Slasher Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
SMITE Curious Courier Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
SMITE Year 10 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Sonic Frontiers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
80%
|
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Stacking
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
70%
|
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
65%
|
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
State of Decay: Breakdown Year-One
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
State of Decay: Lifeline Year-One
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
STEEP
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
70%
|
Strider
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Sunset Overdrive
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Super Animal Royale Super Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
30%
|
Super Meat Boy
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
67%
|
TEKKEN 7 – Originals Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Temtem
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
33%
|
Temtem – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
33%
|
The Ascent
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
70%
|
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
The BioWare Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
The Chant
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
60%
|
The Crew 2 Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me
|
Smart Delivery
|
25%
|
The Disney Afternoon Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
The Elder Scrolls Online
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
70%
|
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
The Escapists: Supermax Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
The Escapists: The Walking Dead
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
The Game of Life 2 – Deluxe Life Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
35%
|
The Jackbox Party Pack 5
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
45%
|
The Jackbox Party Pack 8
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
The Jackbox Party Quadpack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
The Jackbox Party Quintpack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
75%
|
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
75%
|
The Last Campfire
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
The Last Divinity
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
The LEGO Games Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
The Lucid Dreamer Bundle
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
70%
|
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
20%
|
The Quarry for Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
67%
|
The Quarry – Deluxe Bonus Content Pack
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
The Quarry – Deluxe Bonus Content Pack (Xbox Series X|S)
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
The Shadow Warrior Trilogy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
25%
|
The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sims 4 City Living
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sims 4 Discover University
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sims 4 Get Famous
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
The Sims 4 Get To Work
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
The Sims 4 Get Together
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack
|
Add-On
|
35%
|
The Sims 4 Island Living
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sims 4 Seasons
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
The Sinking City
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
Them’s Fightin‘ Herds
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Them’s Fightin‘ Herds: Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot
Adventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
TOKI Juju Densetsu
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle
|
Smart Delivery
|
70%
|
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
45%
|
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
70%
|
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
Torment: Tides of Numenera
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
Transference
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Transformers: Battlegrounds
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
Transformers: Battlegrounds – Complete Edition
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
Transport Fever 2: Console Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
20%
|
Trek to Yomi
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
40%
|
TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
UFC 4
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
UFC 4 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
UNO
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
60%
|
Unturned
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
65%
|
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Vanquish
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Virginia
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
65%
|
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
70%
|
Wasteland Remastered
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Watch Dogs 2
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
85%
|
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Watch Dogs: Legion
|
Smart Delivery
|
85%
|
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Watch_Dogs Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
90%
|
Wild Hearts Karakuri Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
Wild Hearts Standard Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
40%
|
Wobbly Life
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
20%
|
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
85%
|
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
85%
|
WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
|
Smart Delivery
|
90%
|
WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
33%
|
WWE 2K23 for Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
33%
|
WWE 2K23 Icon Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
33%
|
XCOM 2: Collection
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
XIII
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Xuan Yuan Sword 7
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Yesterday Origins
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Zoo Tycoon
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
ŌKAMI HD
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
50%
15 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Wow wieder über 600 Titel danke für die Auflistung wird später in Ruhe mal auf der Box durchgeschaut.
Leider keine wirkliche Überraschungen dabei 😟😟
Wieder einmal die üblichen Verdächtigen. Nach dem ersten Drüberschauen sind die einzigen Titel, die mich interessieren würden, für die 360, und wenn ich so lange gewartet habe, kann ich auch noch länger warten.