Aufgepasst! Jetzt gibt es 50 % oder mehr aus ausgewählte Spiele im neuen Xbox Sale.

Der „50 % oder mehr“-Sale auf Xbox bringt auch einige ausgewählte Spiele zum halben Preis, wobei einige Titel sogar noch mehr Rabatt erhalten haben.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Die komplette Auswahl gibt es hier:

50% oder mehr auf Spiele Sale – 25. April bis 02. Mai 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
8-Bit Armies Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
8-Bit Hordes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
8-Bit Invaders! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
AereA Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Alien: Isolation FPS Boost Series
X|S 		80%
Alien: Isolation The Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune &
Jeopardy! 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Ary And The Secret Of Seasons Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assetto Corsa – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Asterix Obelix Xxl Romastered PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Aven Colony – Cerulean Vale Add-On 75%
Back 4 Blood – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Beast Quest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Ben 10 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Ben 10 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Big Buck Hunter Arcade Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Big Crown: Showdown Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Black The Fall Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Bounty Battle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Buildings Have Feelings Too Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But
Whole 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
Cloudpunk Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising Smart Delivery 50%
Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising – Nemesis Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Commandos 2 HD Remaster Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Control Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Curved Space Smart Delivery 85%
Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Defunct Xbox Play
Anywhere 		90%
Degrees of Separation Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Desperados III Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Destroy All Humans! Xbox Game Pass 60%
Disjunction Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Dog Duty Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Dragon Ball The Breakers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Elea – Episode 1 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Escape Game Fort Boyard Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Extinction Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
F.E.A.R. 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Fade To Silence Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 75%
Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Flockers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel Smart Delivery 50%
For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Foreclosed Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Genesis Alpha One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Genesis Alpha One – Rocket Star Corporation Pack Add-On 50%
Get Even Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Grand Theft Auto Online Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White
Shark Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon
Shark Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark
Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode (Xbox Series X|S) Add-On 50%
Gravel Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Gravel Special Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Hokko Life Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
HoPiKo Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
In Sound Mind Xbox Series X|S 85%
Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLC Add-On 50%
Just Cause 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Just Cause 3 – XXL Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass Add-On 75%
Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Just Cause 4 – Los Demonios Add-On 50%
Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Xbox Game Pass 80%
Katamari Damacy REROLL Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Kaze and the Wild Masks Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Kingdoms of Amalur Fate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
King’s Bounty II Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
King’s Bounty II – Lord’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Kona Smart Delivery 85%
LA Cops Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Life is Strange Remastered Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Life is Strange: True Colors Smart Delivery 60%
Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Little League World Series Baseball 2022 Smart Delivery 70%
Little Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Little Nightmares I & II Bundle Smart Delivery 60%
Lords Of The Fallen Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Lords Of The Fallen – Digital Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Lost Words: Beyond the Page Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Memories of Mars Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monster Crown Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Monster Harvest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monstrum Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Morbid: The Seven Acolytes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
MotoGP 17 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Motorbike Racing Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Moving Out – Movers In Paradise Add-On 50%
Moving Out – The Employees of the Month Pack Add-On 50%
Mugsters Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
MXGP Pro Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
My Friend Peppa Pig Xbox Game Pass 50%
My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
My Universe – Interior Designer Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
My Universe – My Baby Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
My Universe – School Teacher Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Necromunda: Hired Gun Smart Delivery 60%
Necropolis Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All Smart Delivery 50%
NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – Ultimate
Edition 		Smart Delivery 50%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Smart Delivery 80%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Universe Pack – Season Pass Add-On 60%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Smart Delivery 70%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Turbo Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
Oh My Godheads Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Outriders Xbox Game Pass 60%
Outriders Worldslayer Smart Delivery 50%
Outriders Worldslayer Upgrade Add-On 50%
Outriders – Hell’s Rangers Content Pack Add-On 50%
Overcooked Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60%
Overruled! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Paw Patrol Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Big Score Game Bundle Add-On 80%
Penarium Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		85%
PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Planet Alpha Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Portal Knights – Druids, Furfolk, and Relic Defense Add-On 50%
Portal Knights – Elves, Rogues, and Rifts Add-On 50%
Praetorians – HD Remaster Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Race With Ryan Xbox One X Enhanced 50%
RAD Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Radical Rabbit Stew Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Raging Justice Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Railway Empire Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Railway Empire – Down Under Add-On 50%
Railway Empire – France Add-On 50%
Railway Empire – Germany Add-On 50%
Railway Empire – Great Britain & Ireland Add-On 50%
Railway Empire – Japan Add-On 50%
Railway Empire – Northern Europe Add-On 50%
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Real Farm – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition
Content 		Add-On 65%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Remothered: Broken Porcelain Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Reus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		90%
RIDE Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
RIOT: Civil Unrest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Rustler Smart Delivery 90%
Skully Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Slaycation Paradise Smart Delivery 50%
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Solo: Islands of the Heart Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Sparklite Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 80%
Sublevel Zero Redux Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Tango Fiesta Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Tembo The Badass Elephant Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		70%
The Count Lucanor Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
The Escapists 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60%
The Escapists DLC Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Long Reach Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Raven Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Serpent Rogue Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
The Sisters – Party of the Year Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
This Is the Police Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Time on Frog Island Smart Delivery 50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Transformers: Battlegrounds PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Transformers: Battlegrounds – Shattered Spacebridge Add-On 50%
Trials Rising Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Tropico 6 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Twin Mirror Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade Add-On 65%
Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
Underworld Ascendant Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
UNO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		60%
Vaporum Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Wasteland 3 Xbox Game Pass 80%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 85%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Windbound Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Worms Rumble Smart Delivery 90%
Wuppo Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		90%
XCOM 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		95%
XCOM 2: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack Add-On 80%
XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack Add-On 60%
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Add-On 90%
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – XBS|X Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		70%
Yooka-Laylee Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – Trowzer’s Top Tonic
Pack 		Add-On 60%

Noch mehr Angebot findet ihr bei den aktuellen Deals with Gold.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

  1. Robilein 798030 XP Xboxdynasty All Star Silber | 25.04.2023 - 18:07 Uhr

    Danke für die Übersicht. Habe mir In Sound Mind und Foreclosed gegönnt. Beide sehen sehr interessant aus🙂

    0
  2. Vossi73 101520 XP Profi User | 25.04.2023 - 18:13 Uhr

    Werde nach Feierabend mal schauen ob was für mich dabei ist.
    💚🎮💚

    0
  3. Benzster91 16890 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 3 | 25.04.2023 - 18:20 Uhr

    Sehr geil danke für den Hinweis dann arbeite ich mich mal durch die Liste 💚💚

    0
  4. AnCaptain4u 25480 XP Nasenbohrer Level 3 | 25.04.2023 - 18:23 Uhr

    Wenn Destroy All Humans demnächst aus dem GP fliegt, wäre es ja jetzt an der Zeit es für immer meiner Bibliothek hinzuzufügen 🤔

    0
  6. Aya Eternal 2205 XP Beginner Level 1 | 25.04.2023 - 19:34 Uhr

    Ary and the Secret of Seasons und Twin Mirror für je 5,99€? Das nenne ich mal einen guten Deal. 👍

    0
  7. WissamWizzy 13970 XP Leetspeak | 25.04.2023 - 19:44 Uhr

    Alien Isolation the Collection für 10 Steine 🤯. Das muss ich mir koofm.is ja nich mehr im gp.

    0
    • buimui 307620 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Gold | 25.04.2023 - 19:45 Uhr

      10 Steine? Sind wir hier bei Familie Feuerstein? 🤣✌️

      1
      • WissamWizzy 13970 XP Leetspeak | 25.04.2023 - 19:49 Uhr

        oder Kröten knete para moneten Ork Ohren kronkorken Silber Stücke wie auch immer 😅

        0
    • Robilein 798030 XP Xboxdynasty All Star Silber | 25.04.2023 - 20:49 Uhr

      Jeden Cent wert. Gehört mit Dead Space zu den besten Horrorspielen die ich je gespielt habe. Mein Herz schlug beim durchspielen beider Spiele am Maximum😂😂😂

      1
      • WissamWizzy 13970 XP Leetspeak | 25.04.2023 - 20:53 Uhr

        Ich durfte es ja im gp ausgiebig spielen, nu ises raus und habs nich zu ende gezockt.deswegen kaufen mit allem dlcs für 9,99 Körner.

        0
  9. churocket 193045 XP Grub Killer Elite | 26.04.2023 - 00:36 Uhr

    Bin erst mal voll versorgt mit games bis unter die Decke 😂😂👍

    0

