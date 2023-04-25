Der „50 % oder mehr“-Sale auf Xbox bringt auch einige ausgewählte Spiele zum halben Preis, wobei einige Titel sogar noch mehr Rabatt erhalten haben.
Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Die komplette Auswahl gibt es hier:
50% oder mehr auf Spiele Sale – 25. April bis 02. Mai 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|11-11 Memories Retold
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|8-Bit Armies
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|8-Bit Hordes
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|8-Bit Invaders!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Adam’s Venture: Origins
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|AereA
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Alien: Isolation
|
FPS Boost Series
X|S
|80%
|Alien: Isolation The Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune &
Jeopardy!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Ary And The Secret Of Seasons
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Assetto Corsa – Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Asterix Obelix Xxl Romastered
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Aven Colony – Cerulean Vale
|Add-On
|75%
|Back 4 Blood – Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Beast Quest
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Ben 10
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Ben 10 Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Big Buck Hunter Arcade
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Big Crown: Showdown
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Black The Fall
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Bounty Battle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Buildings Have Feelings Too
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But
Whole
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Candle: The Power of the Flame
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Cloudpunk
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising – Nemesis Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Commandos 2 HD Remaster
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Control Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Curved Space
|Smart Delivery
|85%
|Deadbeat Heroes
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Defunct
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|90%
|Degrees of Separation
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Desperados III Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Destroy All Humans!
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Disjunction
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Dog Duty
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Dragon Ball The Breakers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Elea – Episode 1
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Escape Game Fort Boyard
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Extinction
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|F.E.A.R. 2
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Fade To Silence
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Far Cry 6
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Far Cry Primal
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Flockers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|For Honor – Standard Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Foreclosed
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Genesis Alpha One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Genesis Alpha One – Rocket Star Corporation Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Get Even
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Grand Theft Auto Online
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White
Shark Card Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon
Shark Card Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark
Card Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode (Xbox Series X|S)
|Add-On
|50%
|Gravel
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Gravel Special Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Hokko Life
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|HoPiKo
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|In Sound Mind
|Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Injustice: Gods Among Us
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Journey to the Savage Planet
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Just Cause 3
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Just Cause 3 – XXL Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Just Cause 4 – Los Demonios
|Add-On
|50%
|Just Cause 4 – Reloaded
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Katamari Damacy REROLL
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Kaze and the Wild Masks
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Kingdoms of Amalur Fate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|King’s Bounty II
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|King’s Bounty II – Lord’s Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Kona
|Smart Delivery
|85%
|LA Cops
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Life is Strange Remastered Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Little League World Series Baseball 2022
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Little Nightmares
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Little Nightmares I & II Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Lords Of The Fallen
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Lords Of The Fallen – Digital Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Lost Words: Beyond the Page
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Marsupilami: Hoobadventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Memories of Mars
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Monopoly Plus
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Monster Crown
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Monster Harvest
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Monstrum
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Morbid: The Seven Acolytes
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|MotoGP 17
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Motorbike Racing Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Moving Out – Movers In Paradise
|Add-On
|50%
|Moving Out – The Employees of the Month Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Mugsters
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|MXGP Pro
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|My Friend Peppa Pig
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|My Hero One’s Justice
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|My Universe – Interior Designer
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|My Universe – My Baby
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|My Universe – School Teacher
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Namco Museum Archives Vol 1
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Necromunda: Hired Gun
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Necropolis
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|
NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – Ultimate
Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Universe Pack – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Turbo Edition
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Oh My Godheads
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|One Piece World Seeker
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|One Piece: Burning Blood
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Outriders
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Outriders Worldslayer
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Outriders Worldslayer Upgrade
|Add-On
|50%
|Outriders – Hell’s Rangers Content Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Overcooked
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Overruled!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Paw Patrol Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Big Score Game Bundle
|Add-On
|80%
|Penarium
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|85%
|PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Planet Alpha
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Portal Knights – Druids, Furfolk, and Relic Defense
|Add-On
|50%
|Portal Knights – Elves, Rogues, and Rifts
|Add-On
|50%
|Praetorians – HD Remaster
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Race With Ryan
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|RAD
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Radical Rabbit Stew
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Raging Justice
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Railway Empire
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Railway Empire – Down Under
|Add-On
|50%
|Railway Empire – France
|Add-On
|50%
|Railway Empire – Germany
|Add-On
|50%
|Railway Empire – Great Britain & Ireland
|Add-On
|50%
|Railway Empire – Japan
|Add-On
|50%
|Railway Empire – Northern Europe
|Add-On
|50%
|Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Rayman Legends
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Real Farm – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition
Content
|Add-On
|65%
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Remothered: Broken Porcelain
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Reus
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|90%
|RIDE
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Riders Republic Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|RIOT: Civil Unrest
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Rustler
|Smart Delivery
|90%
|Skully
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Slaycation Paradise
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Deluxe Arsenal Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Solo: Islands of the Heart
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Soulcalibur VI
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|South Park: The Stick Of Truth
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Sparklite
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|STEEP X Games Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital Deluxe
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Sublevel Zero Redux
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Tango Fiesta
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Tembo The Badass Elephant
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|70%
|The Count Lucanor
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|The Escapists 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|The Escapists DLC Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Escapists: The Walking Dead
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|The Long Reach
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|The Raven Remastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|The Serpent Rogue
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|60%
|The Sisters – Party of the Year
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|This Is the Police
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|This Is The Police 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Time on Frog Island
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Transformers: Battlegrounds
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Transformers: Battlegrounds – Shattered Spacebridge
|Add-On
|50%
|Trials Rising
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Trivial Pursuit Live!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Tropico 6
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Twin Mirror
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade
|Add-On
|65%
|Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Underworld Ascendant
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|UNO
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|60%
|Vaporum
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Wasteland 3
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|85%
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Windbound
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Worms Rumble
|Smart Delivery
|90%
|Wuppo
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|90%
|XCOM 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|95%
|XCOM 2: Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
|Add-On
|90%
|Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|70%
|Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – XBS|X
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|70%
|Yooka-Laylee
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – Trowzer’s Top Tonic
Pack
|Add-On
|60%
Noch mehr Angebot findet ihr bei den aktuellen Deals with Gold.
