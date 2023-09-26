Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Xbox Sonderangebote KW39/2023

|
#SinucaAttack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Aery – Calm Mind 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
40%
|
Agatha Knife
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Alien Invasion
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Endeavor Veteran Pack
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Frontier Freelancer Pack
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Hardened Marine Pack
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Nostromo Salvage Pack
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – UACM Frontline Pack
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Wey-Yu Armoury
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Borderlands 3: Designer’s Cut
|
Add-On
|
35%
|
Borderlands 3: Director’s Cut
|
Add-On
|
35%
|
Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Broken Universe – Tower Defense
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Brutal Rage
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Call of Juarez Gunslinger
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
Chess Gambit
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
50%
|
Chivalry 2 Special Edition Content
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Cions of Vega
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
Construction Simulator – Year 1 Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Cyberpunk 2077
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
40%
|
Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Bundle
|
Smart Delivery
|
20%
|
EA Sports PGA Tour
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
50%
|
EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
50%
|
Fishing: North Atlantic Scallop Enhanced Edition
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Fishing: North Atlantic Scallops
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Geometric Sniper – Blood in Paris
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
35%
|
Hell Let Loose – False Front
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Hell Let Loose – Hot Drop
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Hell Let Loose – Iron Vanguard
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Hell Let Loose – Lethal Tide
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Hell Let Loose – Red Steel
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Hell Let Loose – Tropic Fever
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Immortal Planet
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Iro Hero
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Killing Floor 2 – Ultimate Edition Upgrade
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
King’s Edition Content
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Light Fairytale Episode 1
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
Light Fairytale Episode 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
65%
|
Lucid Cycle
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Maneater: Truth Quest Add-on
|
Add-On
|
65%
|
Meet Your Maker: Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Meet Your Maker: Sector 1 Arsenal Pack
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Meet Your Maker: Sector 1 Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
25%
|
Meet Your Maker: Sector 1 Cosmetic Collection
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Mighty Switch Force! Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
MotoGP 22
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
85%
|
MXGP3
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
My Time at Portia – Housewarming Gift Set
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Necromunda: Hired Gun – Gang Wars Cosmetics Bundle
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Necromunda: Hired Gun – Hunter’s Bounty Pack
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Nuclear Blaze
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
30%
|
OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
OlliOlli World: VOID Riders
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
Overcooked! 2 – Campfire Cook Off
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Overcooked! 2 – Carnival of Chaos
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Overcooked! 2 – Night of the Hangry Horde
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Overcooked! 2 – Surf n‘ Turf
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Overcooked! 2 – Too Many Cooks Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Urban Terrain Vehicle DLC
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Razerwire: Nanowars
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
65%
|
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Riders Republic Complete Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
20%
|
She Wants Me Dead
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One -Beyond a Joke DLC
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One -M for Mystery DLC
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One -Mycroft’s Pride DLC
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One – Saints and Sinners DLC
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Smart Moves
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
45%
|
Space Crew
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Space Raiders in Space
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
65%
|
Super Mega Baseball 4
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Super Mega Baseball 4 Ballpark Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Super Night Riders
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Techno Tanks
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
40%
|
The end is nahual: If I may say so
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
The Escapists 2 – Big Top Breakout
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Escapists 2 – Dungeons and Duct Tape
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Escapists 2 – The Glorious Regime
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Escapists 2 – Wicked Ward
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Escapists DLC Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
The Escapists – Alcatraz
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Escapists: Duct Tapes are Forever
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Escapists: Escape Team
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
|
Add-On
|
35%
|
The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
|
Add-On
|
35%
|
The Quarry – Deluxe Bonus Content Pack
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
The Quarry – Deluxe Bonus Content Pack (Xbox Series X|S)
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
The Sinking City – Investigator Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sinking City – Merciful Madness
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sinking City – Worshippers of the Necronomicon
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
The Witcher 3: Hearts Of Stone
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And Wine
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Time Of War, Arkano’90
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Tricky Thief
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
Victorian Starter Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Void Gore
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
|
Add-On
|
80%
|
XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
|
Add-On
|
90%
|
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – Trowzer’s Top Tonic
Pack
|
Add-On
|
60%
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Hmm… Vielleicht maximal die Lego Harry Potter Collection für knapp 10€.