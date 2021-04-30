Deals with Gold: Xbox Golden Week Sale mit bis zu 75 Prozent Rabatt

Beim Xbox Golden Week Sale gibt es bis zu 75 Prozent Rabatt auf Japan-inspirierte Spiele. Schaut euch jetzt die neuen Angebote an!

In einem neuen Golden Week Sale warten ab sofort zahlreiche neue Angebote auf euch. Euch erwarten bis zu 75 Prozent Rabatt auf Japan-inspirierte Spiele. Die komplette Liste findet ihr weiter unten, wobei ihr die Spalten sortieren und die Tabelle ganz einfach durchsuchen könnt.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Golden Week Sale – 30. April bis 03. Mai 2021

Spiel Typ Rabatt

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Xbox Game Pass

67%

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass

Add-On

50%

Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition

Xbox One X Enhanced

60%

ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

50%

ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

50%

ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

50%

ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

50%

BALAN WONDERWORLD

Smart Delivery

33%

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Xbox Game Pass

75%

Battletoads

Xbox Game Pass

75%

Bleeding Edge

Xbox Game Pass

75%

Blizzard Arcade Collection

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

15%

Brawlhalla Â– All Legends Pack

Add-On

25%

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

40%

Child of Light

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

70%

Child of Light Ultimate Edition

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

60%

CODE SHIFTER

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

70%

Code Vein Deluxe Edition

Xbox One X Enhanced

67%

Crash ‘n the Boys Street Challenge

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

30%

Cyberpunk 2077

Xbox One X Enhanced

20%

de
Blob

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

75%

de Blob 2

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

75%

Devil May Cry 5

Xbox One X Enhanced

20%

DOUBLE DRAGON

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

30%

Double Dragon 4

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

50%

DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

30%

DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

30%

Dragon Ball FighterZ Â– FighterZ Edition

Xbox One X Enhanced

85%

Dragon Ball Xenoverse

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

80%

Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

80%

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

80%

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

50%

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

67%

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

60%

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Complete Edition

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

40%

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Special Scenario Edition

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

40%

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Special Weapon Edition

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

40%

Dynasty Warriors 9 Â– All Season Passes Set

Add-On

30%

Dynasty Warriors 9 Â– Season Pass

Add-On

50%

Dynasty Warriors 9 Â– Season Pass 2

Add-On

40%

Dynasty Warriors 9 Â– Season Pass 3

Add-On

30%

FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

50%

Fight Night Champion (Back Compat)

EA Play

85%

Final Fantasy IX

Xbox Game Pass

50%

FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

50%

Final Fantasy VII

Xbox Game Pass

50%

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Xbox Game Pass

50%

FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE

Xbox Game Pass

50%

FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES

Xbox One X Enhanced

50%

FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

50%

FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION

Xbox One X Enhanced

50%

FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK

Add-On

50%

FINAL FANTASY XV Season Pass

Add-On

50%

FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUS

Add-On

50%

FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNIS

Add-On

50%

FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTO

Add-On

50%

Get
Even

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

75%

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Xbox One X Enhanced

75%

God’s Trigger

Xbox One X Enhanced

40%

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Xbox Game Pass

75%

Injustice 2 Â– Legendary Edition

Xbox One X Enhanced

67%

Jagged Alliance: Rage!

Xbox One X Enhanced

80%

Juju

Xbox One Backward Compatible

75%

Jump Force Â– Deluxe Edition

Xbox One X Enhanced

75%

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Xbox Game Pass

75%

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Xbox Game Pass

75%

Kingdom Hearts III

Xbox Game Pass

70%

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (International)

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

33%

KINGDOM HEARTS Â– HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Â–

Xbox Game Pass

75%

KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind

Add-On

40%

KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind + CONCERT VIDEO

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

40%

Little Nightmares

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial

75%

Lock’s Quest

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

80%

Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite

Xbox Game Pass

75%

Mega Man 11

Xbox One X Enhanced

50%

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

33%

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

35%

Mighty No. 9

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

80%

Minoria

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

40%

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

33%

Monstrum

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

30%

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Smart Delivery

40%

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle

Add-On

40%

Mortal Kombat XL

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

67%

My Hero One’s Justice

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

75%

NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

50%

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

60%

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

60%

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

70%

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

85%

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

60%

Neoverse

Xbox Game Pass

40%

NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition

Xbox Game Pass

50%

One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition

Xbox One X Enhanced

75%

One Piece: Burning Blood

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

85%

One Piece: Burning Blood Â– Gold Edition

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

85%

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

60%

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Xbox Game Pass

50%

Ori: The Collection

Smart Delivery

50%

Outcast Â– Second Contact

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

90%

Override 2 Season Pass

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

35%

Override 2: Super Mech League

Smart Delivery

35%

Override 2: Super Mech League Â— Ultraman Deluxe Edition

Smart Delivery

35%

PAC-MAN 256

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

50%

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

33%

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

EA Play

80%

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

EA Play

80%

Project CARS 2

Xbox One X Enhanced

85%

Project CARS 2 Â– Deluxe Edition

Xbox One X Enhanced

85%

Rayman Legends

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

75%

Real Farm

Xbox One X Enhanced

40%

Renegade

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

30%

River City Ransom

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

30%

Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIII: Fame And Strategy
Expansion Pack Bundle

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

60%

Romancing SaGa 2

Xbox Play Anywhere

50%

Romancing SaGa 3

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

50%

SAMURAI SHODOWN

Smart Delivery

50%

SAMURAI SHODOWN Deluxe Edition

Xbox One X Enhanced

50%

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Â– Complete Edition

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

20%

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

75%

Shenmue I & II

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

65%

Shining Resonance Refrain

Xbox One X Enhanced

75%

Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition

Xbox One X Enhanced

75%

South Park: The Stick Of Truth

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

67%

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

50%

Super Dodge Ball

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

30%

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Xbox One X Enhanced

75%

TEKKEN 7 Â– Ultimate Edition

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

80%

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan
Bundle

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

40%

The Disney Afternoon Collection

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

75%

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Xbox One X Enhanced

80%

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Â– Game of the Year Edition

Xbox One X Enhanced

80%

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

Xbox Game Pass

25%

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Xbox Game Pass

70%

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

60%

Truck Driver

Xbox One X Enhanced

30%

Truck Driver + Hidden Places & Damage System DLC Bundle

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

30%

Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

60%

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

70%

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Xbox One X Enhanced

60%

Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition

Xbox One X Enhanced

70%

Valkyria Revolution

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

75%

WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA

Xbox One X Enhanced

50%

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Xbox Game Pass

25%

Yakuza Kiwami

Xbox Game Pass

50%

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Xbox Game Pass

50%

