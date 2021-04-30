Deals with Gold: Xbox Golden Week Sale mit bis zu 75 Prozent Rabatt

In einem neuen Golden Week Sale warten ab sofort zahlreiche neue Angebote auf euch. Euch erwarten bis zu 75 Prozent Rabatt auf Japan-inspirierte Spiele. Die komplette Liste findet ihr weiter unten, wobei ihr die Spalten sortieren und die Tabelle ganz einfach durchsuchen könnt.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Golden Week Sale – 30. April bis 03. Mai 2021
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
60%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
33%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
15%
|
Brawlhalla Â– All Legends Pack
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
40%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
Child of Light Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
67%
|
Crash ‘n the Boys Street Challenge
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
30%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
20%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
20%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
30%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
30%
|
DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
30%
|
Dragon Ball FighterZ Â– FighterZ Edition
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
85%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
67%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
40%
|
DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Special Scenario Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
40%
|
DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Special Weapon Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
40%
|
Dynasty Warriors 9 Â– All Season Passes Set
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Dynasty Warriors 9 Â– Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Dynasty Warriors 9 Â– Season Pass 2
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Dynasty Warriors 9 Â– Season Pass 3
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
Fight Night Champion (Back Compat)
|
EA Play
|
85%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
50%
|
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUS
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNIS
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTO
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
75%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
40%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Injustice 2 Â– Legendary Edition
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
67%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
80%
|
|
Xbox One Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
75%
|
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
70%
|
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (International)
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
33%
|
KINGDOM HEARTS Â– HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Â–
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind + CONCERT VIDEO
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
40%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
75%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
50%
|
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
33%
|
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
35%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
40%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
33%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
30%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
67%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
85%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
40%
|
NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
75%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
85%
|
One Piece: Burning Blood Â– Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
85%
|
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
90%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
35%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
35%
|
Override 2: Super Mech League Â— Ultraman Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
35%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
33%
|
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
85%
|
Project CARS 2 Â– Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
85%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
40%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
30%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
30%
|
Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIII: Fame And Strategy
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
|
Xbox Play Anywhere
|
50%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
SAMURAI SHODOWN Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
50%
|
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Â– Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
20%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
65%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
75%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
75%
|
South Park: The Stick Of Truth
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
67%
|
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
30%
|
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
75%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
40%
|
The Disney Afternoon Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
80%
|
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Â– Game of the Year Edition
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
80%
|
The Yakuza Remastered Collection
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
25%
|
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
70%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
30%
|
Truck Driver + Hidden Places & Damage System DLC Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
30%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
60%
|
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
70%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
|
Xbox One X Enhanced
|
50%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
25%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
-
GrayHawk48
28545 XP Nasenbohrer Level 4 |
30.04.2021 - 08:15 Uhr
0
DocPhab
5375 XP Beginner Level 3 |
30.04.2021 - 08:19 Uhr
0
Robilein
427225 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Onyx |
30.04.2021 - 08:23 Uhr
0
Banshee3774
6385 XP Beginner Level 3 |
30.04.2021 - 08:26 Uhr
0
Die Witcher 3 Goty für 10€ ist quasi ein Pflichtkauf für jeden RPG-Fan, der das Spiel noch nicht hat.
Für mich nichts interessantes.
Der Preis für die The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition ist ja einfach unverschämt und lächerlich günstig 😂😂😂
Cool, dann werde ich später mal in Ruhe stöbern.