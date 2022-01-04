Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 01/2022

0 Autor: , in News / Deals with Gold

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei einigen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die Xboxdynasty Community.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 04. bis 10. Januar 2022

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Neuer Preis € Angebot Ersparnis
Antiquia Lost 7,49€ DWG 7,50€
Big Pharma 7,49€ DWG 22,50€
Death Park 4,49€ Spotlight 1,50€
Déjà Vu 4,99€ DWG 5,00€
Deployment 0,99€ Spotlight 3,00€
Do Not Feed the Monkeys 7,49€ DWG 5,00€
Eastasiasoft Indie Shmup Bundle 3,59€ Spotlight 5,40€
Embr 9,99€ DWG 10,00€
EVERSPACE – Encounters 4,99€ Spotlight 5,00€
FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL-BUNDLE 19,99€ DWG 30,00€
FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION 16,49€ DWG 33,50€
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe-Edition Paket 24,99€ DWG 75,00€
From Earth to Heaven 5,24€ Spotlight 1,75€
Gravity Heroes 8,69€ DWG 5,80€
I Am Fish 9,99€ DWG 10,00€
I, Zombie 0,99€ Spotlight 3,00€
Infinite – Beyond The Mind 1,79€ Spotlight 7,20€
Kine 6,59€ DWG 13,40€
Late Shift 6,24€ Spotlight 6,25€
Legend of the Tetrarchs 7,49€ DWG 7,50€
Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition 2,99€ Spotlight 7,00€
Light Fairytale Episode 1 4,99€ DWG 5,00€
Light Fairytale Episode 2 7,49€ DWG 2,50€
Masters of Anima 1,74€ DWG 5,25€
Mighty Aphid 3,74€ Spotlight 1,25€
Miles & Kilo 1,99€ Spotlight 6,00€
MONOPOLY FAMILY FUN PACK 8,99€ DWG 21,00€
Murder Miners 2,99€ Spotlight 1,00€
Murder Miners – Believer’s Pack 3,49€ Spotlight 1,50€
Neon City Riders 7,99€ DWG 12,00€
Obey Me 8,99€ Spotlight 9,00€
Orcs Must Die! 3 20,09€ Spotlight 9,90€
Orcs Must Die! 3: Cold as Eyes DLC 6,39€ Spotlight 1,60€
Outbreak: Lost Hope 6,49€ Spotlight 6,50€
Pato Box 3,74€ DWG 11,25€
Seasons after Fall 1,99€ DWG 8,00€
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom 1,99€ DWG 8,00€
South Park: Der Stab der Wahrheit 9,89€ DWG 20,10€
Spider Solitaire F 2,57€ Spotlight 1,72€
STAB STAB STAB! 2,99€ DWG 7,00€
SubaraCity 2,57€ Spotlight 1,72€
Swim Out 2,39€ Spotlight 3,60€
Techno Tanks 4,89€ Spotlight 2,10€
The Magister 10,04€ DWG 4,95€
The Padre 3,99€ DWG 16,00€
The Shapeshifting Detective 7,19€ Spotlight 4,80€
The Surge – Augmented Edition 7,49€ DWG 17,50€
UNO 3,99€ DWG 6,00€
UNO Ultimate Edition 7,99€ DWG 12,00€
WARBORN 12,49€ DWG 12,50€
Wildfire 8,99€ DWG 6,00€
Wizard of Legend 6,39€ Spotlight 9,60€
Wizard of Legend 6,39€ Spotlight 9,60€
Woodle Tree Bundle 5,99€ DWG 9,00€

Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit weiteren Angeboten folgt!

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Deals with Gold

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort