Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 01/2022

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 04. bis 10. Januar 2022
|Titel
|Neuer Preis €
|Angebot
|Ersparnis
|Antiquia Lost
|7,49€
|DWG
|7,50€
|Big Pharma
|7,49€
|DWG
|22,50€
|Death Park
|4,49€
|Spotlight
|1,50€
|Déjà Vu
|4,99€
|DWG
|5,00€
|Deployment
|0,99€
|Spotlight
|3,00€
|Do Not Feed the Monkeys
|7,49€
|DWG
|5,00€
|Eastasiasoft Indie Shmup Bundle
|3,59€
|Spotlight
|5,40€
|Embr
|9,99€
|DWG
|10,00€
|EVERSPACE – Encounters
|4,99€
|Spotlight
|5,00€
|FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL-BUNDLE
|19,99€
|DWG
|30,00€
|FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION
|16,49€
|DWG
|33,50€
|Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe-Edition Paket
|24,99€
|DWG
|75,00€
|From Earth to Heaven
|5,24€
|Spotlight
|1,75€
|Gravity Heroes
|8,69€
|DWG
|5,80€
|I Am Fish
|9,99€
|DWG
|10,00€
|I, Zombie
|0,99€
|Spotlight
|3,00€
|Infinite – Beyond The Mind
|1,79€
|Spotlight
|7,20€
|Kine
|6,59€
|DWG
|13,40€
|Late Shift
|6,24€
|Spotlight
|6,25€
|Legend of the Tetrarchs
|7,49€
|DWG
|7,50€
|Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
|2,99€
|Spotlight
|7,00€
|Light Fairytale Episode 1
|4,99€
|DWG
|5,00€
|Light Fairytale Episode 2
|7,49€
|DWG
|2,50€
|Masters of Anima
|1,74€
|DWG
|5,25€
|Mighty Aphid
|3,74€
|Spotlight
|1,25€
|Miles & Kilo
|1,99€
|Spotlight
|6,00€
|MONOPOLY FAMILY FUN PACK
|8,99€
|DWG
|21,00€
|Murder Miners
|2,99€
|Spotlight
|1,00€
|Murder Miners – Believer’s Pack
|3,49€
|Spotlight
|1,50€
|Neon City Riders
|7,99€
|DWG
|12,00€
|Obey Me
|8,99€
|Spotlight
|9,00€
|Orcs Must Die! 3
|20,09€
|Spotlight
|9,90€
|Orcs Must Die! 3: Cold as Eyes DLC
|6,39€
|Spotlight
|1,60€
|Outbreak: Lost Hope
|6,49€
|Spotlight
|6,50€
|Pato Box
|3,74€
|DWG
|11,25€
|Seasons after Fall
|1,99€
|DWG
|8,00€
|Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
|1,99€
|DWG
|8,00€
|South Park: Der Stab der Wahrheit
|9,89€
|DWG
|20,10€
|Spider Solitaire F
|2,57€
|Spotlight
|1,72€
|STAB STAB STAB!
|2,99€
|DWG
|7,00€
|SubaraCity
|2,57€
|Spotlight
|1,72€
|Swim Out
|2,39€
|Spotlight
|3,60€
|Techno Tanks
|4,89€
|Spotlight
|2,10€
|The Magister
|10,04€
|DWG
|4,95€
|The Padre
|3,99€
|DWG
|16,00€
|The Shapeshifting Detective
|7,19€
|Spotlight
|4,80€
|The Surge – Augmented Edition
|7,49€
|DWG
|17,50€
|UNO
|3,99€
|DWG
|6,00€
|UNO Ultimate Edition
|7,99€
|DWG
|12,00€
|WARBORN
|12,49€
|DWG
|12,50€
|Wildfire
|8,99€
|DWG
|6,00€
|Wizard of Legend
|6,39€
|Spotlight
|9,60€
|Wizard of Legend
|6,39€
|Spotlight
|9,60€
|Woodle Tree Bundle
|5,99€
|DWG
|9,00€
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit weiteren Angeboten folgt!