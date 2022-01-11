Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 02/2022

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die Xboxdynasty Community.
Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 11. bis 17. Januar 2022
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Titel
|Neuer Preis €
|Angebot
|Ersparnis
|A Hat in Time
|14,99€
|DWG
|15,00€
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|9,99€
|DWG
|30,00€
|BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad
|3,99€
|DWG
|6,00€
|BRAWLHALLA – ALL LEGENDS PACK
|14,99€
|Spotlight
|5,00€
|Brunch Club
|1,44€
|Spotlight
|13,05€
|CATTCH
|5,99€
|DWG
|4,00€
|City of Brass
|1,99€
|Spotlight
|18,00€
|Discolored
|6,99€
|Spotlight
|3,00€
|Effie
|7,99€
|DWG
|12,00€
|Endurance: Space Action
|5,59€
|Spotlight
|2,40€
|Glittering Sword
|3,24€
|Spotlight
|1,75€
|Helheim Hassle
|5,60€
|Spotlight
|11,39€
|Hindsight 20/20 – Wrath of the Raakshasa
|11,99€
|Spotlight
|3,00€
|HyperBrawl Tournament
|7,99€
|Spotlight
|12,00€
|Life of Fly
|10,49€
|Spotlight
|4,50€
|Moonfall Ultimate
|6,24€
|Spotlight
|6,25€
|Murder Diaries
|7,49€
|DWG
|2,50€
|Mutazione
|15,99€
|DWG
|4,00€
|Omen of Sorrow
|13,99€
|DWG
|6,00€
|Outbreak: Epidemic
|6,49€
|DWG
|6,50€
|SELF: Where’s my father
|5,99€
|DWG
|4,00€
|Siegecraft Commander
|3,99€
|Spotlight
|16,00€
|Slide Stars
|9,99€
|Spotlight
|30,00€
|SnowRunner
|19,99€
|DWG
|20,00€
|Soul Axiom
|7,49€
|Spotlight
|5,00€
|STAR WARS: Squadrons
|9,99€
|Spotlight
|30,00€
|STEEP Season Pass
|4,99€
|DWG
|15,00€
|Stela
|6,99€
|Spotlight
|13,00€
|Styx: Shards of Darkness
|4,99€
|DWG
|15,00€
|Submerged
|1,99€
|Spotlight
|18,00€
|The Ascent
|17,99€
|DWG
|12,00€
|The Crew
|8,24€
|DWG
|16,75€
|The Last DeadEnd
|1,74€
|Spotlight
|5,25€
|The Lost Cube
|1,24€
|Spotlight
|3,75€
|The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
|5,99€
|Spotlight
|14,00€
|The Occupation
|11,99€
|DWG
|18,00€
|The Sinking City
|9,99€
|DWG
|40,00€
|The Sinking City – Worshippers of the Necronomicon
|7,49€
|Spotlight
|7,50€
|The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition
|14,99€
|DWG
|60,00€
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Season-Pass
|5,99€
|DWG
|14,00€
|Tour de France 2017
|2,99€
|DWG
|12,00€
|Tour de France 2018
|3,99€
|DWG
|16,00€
|Trials Fusion
|4,99€
|DWG
|15,00€
|Trigger Witch
|9,74€
|DWG
|5,25€
|Vampyr
|9,99€
|DWG
|30,00€
|Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story
|4,49€
|Spotlight
|1,50€
|World of Warships: Legends — Macht der Unabhängigkeit
|48,99€
|Spotlight
|21,00€
|World of Warships: Legends—Russischer Kaiser
|20,99€
|Spotlight
|9,00€
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten folgt!