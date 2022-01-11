Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 02/2022

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 11. bis 17. Januar 2022

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Neuer Preis € Angebot Ersparnis
A Hat in Time 14,99€ DWG 15,00€
A Plague Tale: Innocence 9,99€ DWG 30,00€
BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad 3,99€ DWG 6,00€
BRAWLHALLA – ALL LEGENDS PACK 14,99€ Spotlight 5,00€
Brunch Club 1,44€ Spotlight 13,05€
CATTCH 5,99€ DWG 4,00€
City of Brass 1,99€ Spotlight 18,00€
Discolored 6,99€ Spotlight 3,00€
Effie 7,99€ DWG 12,00€
Endurance: Space Action 5,59€ Spotlight 2,40€
Glittering Sword 3,24€ Spotlight 1,75€
Helheim Hassle 5,60€ Spotlight 11,39€
Hindsight 20/20 – Wrath of the Raakshasa 11,99€ Spotlight 3,00€
HyperBrawl Tournament 7,99€ Spotlight 12,00€
Life of Fly 10,49€ Spotlight 4,50€
Moonfall Ultimate 6,24€ Spotlight 6,25€
Murder Diaries 7,49€ DWG 2,50€
Mutazione 15,99€ DWG 4,00€
Omen of Sorrow 13,99€ DWG 6,00€
Outbreak: Epidemic 6,49€ DWG 6,50€
SELF: Where’s my father 5,99€ DWG 4,00€
Siegecraft Commander 3,99€ Spotlight 16,00€
Slide Stars 9,99€ Spotlight 30,00€
SnowRunner 19,99€ DWG 20,00€
Soul Axiom 7,49€ Spotlight 5,00€
STAR WARS: Squadrons 9,99€ Spotlight 30,00€
STEEP Season Pass 4,99€ DWG 15,00€
Stela 6,99€ Spotlight 13,00€
Styx: Shards of Darkness 4,99€ DWG 15,00€
Submerged 1,99€ Spotlight 18,00€
The Ascent 17,99€ DWG 12,00€
The Crew 8,24€ DWG 16,75€
The Last DeadEnd 1,74€ Spotlight 5,25€
The Lost Cube 1,24€ Spotlight 3,75€
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor 5,99€ Spotlight 14,00€
The Occupation 11,99€ DWG 18,00€
The Sinking City 9,99€ DWG 40,00€
The Sinking City – Worshippers of the Necronomicon 7,49€ Spotlight 7,50€
The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition 14,99€ DWG 60,00€
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season-Pass 5,99€ DWG 14,00€
Tour de France 2017 2,99€ DWG 12,00€
Tour de France 2018 3,99€ DWG 16,00€
Trials Fusion 4,99€ DWG 15,00€
Trigger Witch 9,74€ DWG 5,25€
Vampyr 9,99€ DWG 30,00€
Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story 4,49€ Spotlight 1,50€
World of Warships: Legends — Macht der Unabhängigkeit 48,99€ Spotlight 21,00€
World of Warships: Legends—Russischer Kaiser 20,99€ Spotlight 9,00€

Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten folgt!

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

