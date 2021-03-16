Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 11/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei zahlreichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.
Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 16. bis 22. März 2021
|Xbox One Spiele
|Preis €
|Rabatt %
|Angebot
|Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered
|23,99€
|40%
|DWG
|Battlefield 1
|7,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 1 Premium-Pass
|7,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 1 Revolution
|9,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 4
|7,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
|9,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
|9,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Bomber Crew
|1,49€
|90%
|Spotlight
|Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition
|24,99€
|75%
|DWG
|Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition
|9,99€
|75%
|DWG
|Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike
|7,49€
|50%
|DWG
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
|45,49€
|35%
|DWG
|Crystal Ortha
|10,49€
|30%
|DWG
|Deadbeat Heroes
|4,49€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Deleveled
|6,99€
|30%
|DWG
|Demon’s Tier+
|7,49€
|25%
|DWG
|Deployment
|2,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Dragon Lapis
|10,49€
|30%
|DWG
|DRAGON QUEST XI S: Streiter des Schicksals – Definitive Edition
|31,99€
|20%
|Spotlight
|FIFA 21 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|35,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|FIFA 21 Standard Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|34,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|39,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Ghost Sweeper
|2,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Ginger: Beyond the crystal
|4,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition
|23,99€
|25%
|DWG
|GONNER2
|10,39€
|20%
|DWG
|Handball 21
|19,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Haven
|18,74€
|25%
|DWG
|Helheim Hassle
|11,04€
|35%
|DWG
|Insane Robots – Deluxe Edition
|8,24€
|75%
|Spotlight
|JackQuest
|2,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Räderwerk-Paket
|0,74€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass
|1,49€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris: Legenden-Paket
|0,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2
|3,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Life is Strange 2 – Episode 3
|3,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Life is Strange 2 – Episode 4
|3,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Life is Strange 2 – Episode 5
|3,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Life is Strange 2 – Komplette Season
|12,78€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|3,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition
|4,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Upgrade
|2,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm Komplette Season
|3,39€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Lost Wing
|4,79€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Mafia II: Definitive Edition
|14,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Marvel’s Avengers
|34,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Edition
|44,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Metaloid: Origin
|4,89€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Morbid: The Seven Acolytes
|17,49€
|30%
|DWG
|MotoGP 18
|7,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Murdered: Soul Suspect
|2,99€
|85%
|Spotlight
|MXGP2
|3,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Neon Chrome Overseer Edition
|8,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Octahedron
|6,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Oh My Godheads
|2,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|OVERPASS
|20,99€
|65%
|Spotlight
|PLANET ALPHA
|2,99€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Romancing SaGa 2
|12,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Romancing SaGa 3
|15,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Rugby 20
|23,99€
|40%
|DWG
|Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure
|4,89€
|30%
|Spotlight
|ScourgeBringer
|11,89€
|30%
|DWG
|Seeds of Resilience
|9,37€
|33%
|DWG
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|7,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
|15,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition-Upgrade
|16,24€
|35%
|Spotlight
|STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|4,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Stellaris: Console Edition
|13,19€
|67%
|DWG
|Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
|19,79€
|67%
|DWG
|STONE
|8,99€
|40%
|DWG
|Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition – Xbox One
|34,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Tesla vs Lovecraft Game of the Year Edition
|8,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition
|1,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
|19,99€
|20%
|DWG
|The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
|59,99€
|25%
|DWG
|The Sinking City
|14,99€
|75%
|DWG
|The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition
|18,74€
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Wolf Among Us
|10,04€
|33%
|Spotlight
|Titanfall 2
|3,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|4,49€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands : Year 2 Pass
|11,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
|8,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancy‘s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition
|34,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancy‘s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
|53,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass
|15,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
|14,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition
|29,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition
|20,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Tower of time
|9,99€
|60%
|DWG
|TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
|17,99€
|70%
|DWG
|Ultimate Fishing Simulator
|17,99€
|40%
|DWG
|V-Rally 4
|11,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Wandersong
|9,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One
|29,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox Series X|S
|29,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One
|11,99€
|70%
|DWG
|Woodle Tree Adventures
|0,74€
|85%
|Spotlight
|WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA
|19,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship
|27,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
|23,99€
|60%
|DWG
|XCOM 2
|9,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Zenith
|5,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten folgt!
Z0RN
322315 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Gold |
16.03.2021 - 04:53 Uhr
1
Guten Morgen! Planet Alpha wird es auf jeden Fall!