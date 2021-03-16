Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 11/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei zahlreichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 16. bis 22. März 2021

Xbox One Spiele Preis € Rabatt % Angebot
Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered 23,99€ 40% DWG
Battlefield 1 7,99€ 60% Spotlight
Battlefield 1 Premium-Pass 7,99€ 80% Spotlight
Battlefield 1 Revolution 9,99€ 75% Spotlight
Battlefield 4 7,99€ 60% Spotlight
Battlefield 4 Premium Edition 9,99€ 75% Spotlight
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition 9,99€ 75% Spotlight
Bomber Crew 1,49€ 90% Spotlight
Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition 24,99€ 75% DWG
Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition 9,99€ 75% DWG
Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike 7,49€ 50% DWG
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time 45,49€ 35% DWG
Crystal Ortha 10,49€ 30% DWG
Deadbeat Heroes 4,49€ 70% Spotlight
Deleveled 6,99€ 30% DWG
Demon’s Tier+ 7,49€ 25% DWG
Deployment 2,49€ 75% Spotlight
Dragon Lapis 10,49€ 30% DWG
DRAGON QUEST XI S: Streiter des Schicksals – Definitive Edition 31,99€ 20% Spotlight
FIFA 21 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S 35,99€ 60% Spotlight
FIFA 21 Standard Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S 34,99€ 50% Spotlight
FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S 39,99€ 60% Spotlight
Ghost Sweeper 2,99€ 40% Spotlight
Ginger: Beyond the crystal 4,99€ 75% Spotlight
Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition 23,99€ 25% DWG
GONNER2 10,39€ 20% DWG
Handball 21 19,99€ 50% Spotlight
Haven 18,74€ 25% DWG
Helheim Hassle 11,04€ 35% DWG
Insane Robots – Deluxe Edition 8,24€ 75% Spotlight
JackQuest 2,99€ 70% Spotlight
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Räderwerk-Paket 0,74€ 85% Spotlight
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass 1,49€ 85% Spotlight
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris: Legenden-Paket 0,49€ 75% Spotlight
Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2 3,99€ 50% Spotlight
Life is Strange 2 – Episode 3 3,99€ 50% Spotlight
Life is Strange 2 – Episode 4 3,99€ 50% Spotlight
Life is Strange 2 – Episode 5 3,99€ 50% Spotlight
Life is Strange 2 – Komplette Season 12,78€ 60% Spotlight
Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) 3,99€ 80% Spotlight
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition 4,99€ 80% Spotlight
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Upgrade 2,99€ 70% Spotlight
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Komplette Season 3,39€ 80% Spotlight
Lost Wing 4,79€ 40% Spotlight
Mafia II: Definitive Edition 14,99€ 50% DWG
Marvel’s Avengers 34,99€ 50% Spotlight
Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Edition 44,99€ 50% Spotlight
Metaloid: Origin 4,89€ 30% Spotlight
Morbid: The Seven Acolytes 17,49€ 30% DWG
MotoGP 18 7,99€ 80% Spotlight
Murdered: Soul Suspect 2,99€ 85% Spotlight
MXGP2 3,99€ 80% Spotlight
Neon Chrome Overseer Edition 8,99€ 50% Spotlight
Octahedron 6,49€ 50% Spotlight
Oh My Godheads 2,99€ 80% Spotlight
OVERPASS 20,99€ 65% Spotlight
PLANET ALPHA 2,99€ 85% Spotlight
Romancing SaGa 2 12,49€ 50% Spotlight
Romancing SaGa 3 15,99€ 50% Spotlight
Rugby 20 23,99€ 40% DWG
Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure 4,89€ 30% Spotlight
ScourgeBringer 11,89€ 30% DWG
Seeds of Resilience 9,37€ 33% DWG
STAR WARS Battlefront II 7,99€ 60% Spotlight
STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition 15,99€ 60% Spotlight
STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition-Upgrade 16,24€ 35% Spotlight
STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition 4,99€ 75% Spotlight
Stellaris: Console Edition 13,19€ 67% DWG
Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition 19,79€ 67% DWG
STONE 8,99€ 40% DWG
Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition – Xbox One 34,99€ 50% DWG
Tesla vs Lovecraft Game of the Year Edition 8,99€ 50% Spotlight
The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition 1,99€ 60% Spotlight
The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass 19,99€ 20% DWG
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle 59,99€ 25% DWG
The Sinking City 14,99€ 75% DWG
The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition 18,74€ 75% Spotlight
The Wolf Among Us 10,04€ 33% Spotlight
Titanfall 2 3,99€ 80% Spotlight
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition 4,49€ 85% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands : Year 2 Pass 11,99€ 60% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition 8,99€ 70% Spotlight
Tom Clancy‘s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition 34,99€ 50% Spotlight
Tom Clancy‘s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition 53,99€ 40% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass 15,99€ 60% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition 14,99€ 70% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition 29,99€ 70% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition 20,99€ 70% Spotlight
Tower of time 9,99€ 60% DWG
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 17,99€ 70% DWG
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 17,99€ 40% DWG
V-Rally 4 11,99€ 80% Spotlight
Wandersong 9,99€ 50% Spotlight
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One 29,99€ 50% Spotlight
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox Series X|S 29,99€ 50% DWG
Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One 11,99€ 70% DWG
Woodle Tree Adventures 0,74€ 85% Spotlight
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA 19,99€ 50% Spotlight
WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship 27,99€ 60% Spotlight
WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship 23,99€ 60% DWG
XCOM 2 9,99€ 80% DWG
Zenith 5,99€ 70% Spotlight

  1. Z0RN 322315 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Gold | 16.03.2021 - 04:53 Uhr

    Guten Morgen! Planet Alpha wird es auf jeden Fall!

