Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 16/2021

0 Autor: , in News / Deals with Gold

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die Xboxdynasty Community.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 20. bis 26. April 2021

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Preis € Rabatt % Angebot
7 Days to Die 17,49€ 50% Spotlight
101 Ways To Die 5,99€ 40% Spotlight
A Way Out 5,99€ 80% DWG
Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron 4,49€ 70% Spotlight
Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Nebelgeschwader 5,99€ 60% Spotlight
Alien: Isolation 13,99€ 60% DWG
Alien: Isolation Season Pass 4,99€ 80% DWG
Allison’s Diary: Rebirth 4,99€ 50% Spotlight
Amnesia: Collection 5,99€ 80% Spotlight
Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) 10,04€ 33% Spotlight
Battlefield 4 Premium Edition 9,99€ 75% DWG
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition 9,99€ 75% DWG
Beholder 2 4,49€ 70% Spotlight
Blackwood Crossing 9,59€ 40% Spotlight
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 4,99€ 50% Spotlight
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 9,74€ 35% Spotlight
Brawl Chess – Gambit 6,99€ 30% Spotlight
Chicken Police – Paint it RED! 13,99€ 30% DWG
Clea 9,09€ 30% Spotlight
Conarium 7,99€ 60% Spotlight
Creaks 9,99€ 50% Spotlight
DARQ Complete Edition 14,99€ 25% Spotlight
Daymare: 1998 10,49€ 70% Spotlight
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition 37,49€ 25% Spotlight
Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition 37,49€ 25% Spotlight
Der Jackbox Party-Pack 3 14,99€ 40% Spotlight
Doodle God: Evolution 5,99€ 60% DWG
Duct Tapes Are Forever 1,99€ 50% Spotlight
Far Cry 4 9,89€ 67% DWG
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle 19,99€ 60% DWG
Far Cry 4 Season Pass 14,99€ 50% Spotlight
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut 2,99€ 80% Spotlight
INSIDE 6,99€ 65% Spotlight
Kholat 4,99€ 75% Spotlight
LIMBO 3,49€ 65% Spotlight
Livelock 5,99€ 40% Spotlight
Lock’s Quest 3,99€ 80% Spotlight
MONOPOLY FAMILY FUN PACK 14,99€ 50% DWG
Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition 11,99€ 80% Spotlight
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 9,99€ 75% Spotlight
Ninjin: Clash of Carrots 1,99€ 80% Spotlight
Observer: System Redux 20,09€ 33% Spotlight
Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares 12,49€ 50% Spotlight
Outbreak Narrative Collection 9,99€ 50% Spotlight
Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse 19,99€ 50% DWG
Override: Mech City Brawl 9,99€ 50% DWG
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition 14,99€ 50% DWG
Pinball FX3 – Aliens vs. Pinball 4,99€ 50% Spotlight
Pinball FX3 – The Walking Dead 1,19€ 60% Spotlight
Rogue Stormers 3,99€ 80% Spotlight
Shing! 14,99€ 25% DWG
Sine Mora EX 3,99€ 80% DWG
SKYHILL 1,99€ 90% Spotlight
Slender: The Arrival 1,99€ 80% Spotlight
SOMA 5,99€ 80% Spotlight
STAR WARS Battlefront II 5,99€ 70% DWG
Stunt Kite Party 6,99€ 30% Spotlight
Supraland 14,99€ 25% DWG
Swordbreaker The Game 3,49€ 30% Spotlight
Tamashii 2,99€ 75% Spotlight
Tesla vs Lovecraft 5,24€ 65% Spotlight
THE CREW 2 – Deluxe Edition 14,99€ 75% DWG
THE CREW 2 – Season Pass 19,99€ 50% Spotlight
The Crew Ultimate Edition 16,49€ 67% DWG
The Escapists 4,49€ 75% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 – Big Top Breakout 1,99€ 50% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 – Dungeons and Duct Tape 1,99€ 50% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 – The Glorious Regime 1,99€ 50% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 – Wicked Ward 1,99€ 50% Spotlight
The Escapists 2 Season Pass 3,29€ 67% Spotlight
The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead 6,24€ 75% Spotlight
The Escapists – Escape Team 1,99€ 50% Spotlight
The Escapists DLC Bundle 2,96€ 67% Spotlight
The Escapists: Supermax Edition 6,99€ 75% Spotlight
The Escapists: The Walking Dead 4,49€ 75% Spotlight
The Last DeadEnd 4,89€ 30% Spotlight
The Park 5,19€ 60% Spotlight
They Are Billions 17,99€ 40% Spotlight
Through the Darkest of Times 7,49€ 50% DWG
Titanfall 2 3,99€ 80% DWG
Transference 12,49€ 50% DWG
Tropico 5 – Complete Collection 13,99€ 60% DWG
Tropico 5 – Epic Meltdown 3,99€ 50% Spotlight
Tropico 5 – Espionage 3,99€ 50% Spotlight
Tropico 5 – Paradise Lost 3,99€ 50% Spotlight
Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition 7,49€ 70% DWG
Tropico 5 – Waterborne 3,99€ 50% Spotlight
Tropico 6 23,99€ 60% DWG
Tropico 6 – Caribbean Skies 11,99€ 20% DWG
Tropico 6 – El Prez Pack 0,99€ 50% Spotlight
Tropico 6 – Lobbyistico 4,99€ 50% Spotlight
Tropico 6 – Spitter 4,99€ 50% Spotlight
Tropico 6 – The Llama of Wall Street 4,99€ 50% Spotlight
Trove – Das schnelle Glück 11,99€ 40% Spotlight
Trove – Drachendoppelpack 9,99€ 50% Spotlight
Trove – Level-25 Boost-Paket 10,49€ 30% Spotlight
Undead Horde 5,60€ 67% Spotlight
Unruly Heroes 8,99€ 55% DWG
Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York 8,99€ 55% Spotlight
Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York 8,44€ 35% Spotlight
Whispering Willows 2,49€ 75% Spotlight
Willkommen in Hanwell 4,49€ 70% Spotlight
Worse Than Death 2,99€ 70% Spotlight
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair 7,49€ 75% DWG
Zombie Army 4: Dead War 19,99€ 60% Spotlight
Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe Edition 23,99€ 60% Spotlight
Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition 31,99€ 60% Spotlight
Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition 3,74€ 75% Spotlight
Zombies ruined my day 1,99€ 50% Spotlight

Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten folgt!

= Partnerlinks

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort