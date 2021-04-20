Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 16/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.
Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 20. bis 26. April 2021
|Titel
|Preis €
|Rabatt %
|Angebot
|7 Days to Die
|17,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|101 Ways To Die
|5,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|A Way Out
|5,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron
|4,49€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Nebelgeschwader
|5,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Alien: Isolation
|13,99€
|60%
|DWG
|Alien: Isolation Season Pass
|4,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Allison’s Diary: Rebirth
|4,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Amnesia: Collection
|5,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|10,04€
|33%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
|9,99€
|75%
|DWG
|Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
|9,99€
|75%
|DWG
|Beholder 2
|4,49€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Blackwood Crossing
|9,59€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
|4,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
|9,74€
|35%
|Spotlight
|Brawl Chess – Gambit
|6,99€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
|13,99€
|30%
|DWG
|Clea
|9,09€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Conarium
|7,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Creaks
|9,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|DARQ Complete Edition
|14,99€
|25%
|Spotlight
|Daymare: 1998
|10,49€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition
|37,49€
|25%
|Spotlight
|Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition
|37,49€
|25%
|Spotlight
|Der Jackbox Party-Pack 3
|14,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Doodle God: Evolution
|5,99€
|60%
|DWG
|Duct Tapes Are Forever
|1,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Far Cry 4
|9,89€
|67%
|DWG
|Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle
|19,99€
|60%
|DWG
|Far Cry 4 Season Pass
|14,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
|2,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|INSIDE
|6,99€
|65%
|Spotlight
|Kholat
|4,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|LIMBO
|3,49€
|65%
|Spotlight
|Livelock
|5,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Lock’s Quest
|3,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|MONOPOLY FAMILY FUN PACK
|14,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition
|11,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
|9,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
|1,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Observer: System Redux
|20,09€
|33%
|Spotlight
|Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares
|12,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Outbreak Narrative Collection
|9,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse
|19,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Override: Mech City Brawl
|9,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
|14,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Pinball FX3 – Aliens vs. Pinball
|4,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Pinball FX3 – The Walking Dead
|1,19€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Rogue Stormers
|3,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Shing!
|14,99€
|25%
|DWG
|Sine Mora EX
|3,99€
|80%
|DWG
|SKYHILL
|1,99€
|90%
|Spotlight
|Slender: The Arrival
|1,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|SOMA
|5,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|5,99€
|70%
|DWG
|Stunt Kite Party
|6,99€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Supraland
|14,99€
|25%
|DWG
|Swordbreaker The Game
|3,49€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Tamashii
|2,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Tesla vs Lovecraft
|5,24€
|65%
|Spotlight
|THE CREW 2 – Deluxe Edition
|14,99€
|75%
|DWG
|THE CREW 2 – Season Pass
|19,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Crew Ultimate Edition
|16,49€
|67%
|DWG
|The Escapists
|4,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 – Big Top Breakout
|1,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 – Dungeons and Duct Tape
|1,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 – The Glorious Regime
|1,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 – Wicked Ward
|1,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists 2 Season Pass
|3,29€
|67%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead
|6,24€
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists – Escape Team
|1,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists DLC Bundle
|2,96€
|67%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists: Supermax Edition
|6,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Escapists: The Walking Dead
|4,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Last DeadEnd
|4,89€
|30%
|Spotlight
|The Park
|5,19€
|60%
|Spotlight
|They Are Billions
|17,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Through the Darkest of Times
|7,49€
|50%
|DWG
|Titanfall 2
|3,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Transference
|12,49€
|50%
|DWG
|Tropico 5 – Complete Collection
|13,99€
|60%
|DWG
|Tropico 5 – Epic Meltdown
|3,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Tropico 5 – Espionage
|3,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Tropico 5 – Paradise Lost
|3,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition
|7,49€
|70%
|DWG
|Tropico 5 – Waterborne
|3,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Tropico 6
|23,99€
|60%
|DWG
|Tropico 6 – Caribbean Skies
|11,99€
|20%
|DWG
|Tropico 6 – El Prez Pack
|0,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Tropico 6 – Lobbyistico
|4,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Tropico 6 – Spitter
|4,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Tropico 6 – The Llama of Wall Street
|4,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Trove – Das schnelle Glück
|11,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Trove – Drachendoppelpack
|9,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Trove – Level-25 Boost-Paket
|10,49€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Undead Horde
|5,60€
|67%
|Spotlight
|Unruly Heroes
|8,99€
|55%
|DWG
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
|8,99€
|55%
|Spotlight
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York
|8,44€
|35%
|Spotlight
|Whispering Willows
|2,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Willkommen in Hanwell
|4,49€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Worse Than Death
|2,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|7,49€
|75%
|DWG
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War
|19,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe Edition
|23,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition
|31,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition
|3,74€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Zombies ruined my day
|1,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten folgt!