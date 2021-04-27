Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 17/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.
Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 27. April bis 03. Mai 2021
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Titel
|Preis €
|Rabatt %
|Angebot
|Aery – A Journey Beyond Time
|7,49€
|25%
|DWG
|Aery – Zerbrochene Erinnerungen
|8,99€
|40%
|DWG
|AFL Evolution 2
|52,49€
|25%
|DWG
|Alien Invasion
|1,24€
|75%
|Spotlight
|American Fugitive
|4,99€
|75%
|DWG
|Another Dawn
|9,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|20,99€
|70%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Das Vermächtnis der ersten Klinge
|12,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – SEASON-PASS
|19,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|9,89€
|67%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|23,99€
|70%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|9,89€
|67%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Schrei nach Freiheit
|4,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Das Schicksal von Atlantis
|12,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
|9,89€
|67%
|Spotlight
|Awesome Zombie Games Bundle
|3,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 1 Revolution
|7,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 4
|5,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
|9,99€
|75%
|DWG
|Battlefield V Definitive Edition
|17,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield V Standard Edition
|7,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Bonkies
|10,49€
|30%
|DWG
|Brunswick Pro Billiards
|9,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|45,49€
|35%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen-Bundle
|52,49€
|30%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition
|74,99€
|25%
|DWG
|Cinders
|9,99€
|50%
|DWG
|DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
|1,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Ethan: der Meteorjäger
|2,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|FLOTTENMANÖVER
|7,49€
|50%
|DWG
|FOR HONOR Standard Edition
|9,89€
|67%
|DWG
|For Honor: „Marching Fire“-Erweiterung
|9,89€
|67%
|Spotlight
|FoxyLand 2
|2,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
|19,79€
|67%
|DWG
|Hero Express
|1,24€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Hungry Shark World
|4,99€
|50%
|DWG
|I, Zombie
|0,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION
|64,99€
|35%
|DWG
|Infinite – Beyond The Mind
|4,49€
|50%
|DWG
|JoyBits All-in-One Mega Bundle
|11,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Knee Deep
|4,49€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Late Shift
|6,24€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition – Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|22,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|2,99€
|85%
|DWG
|Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition
|67,49€
|25%
|DWG
|Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series X|S
|67,49€
|25%
|DWG
|Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S
|52,49€
|25%
|DWG
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4
|52,49€
|25%
|DWG
|My Aunt is a Witch
|5,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|My Time at Portia
|7,49€
|75%
|DWG
|Nicole
|9,49€
|50%
|DWG
|Paradise Lost
|9,74€
|35%
|DWG
|Pato Box
|2,99€
|80%
|DWG
|RABBIDS INVASION – GOLD EDITION
|7,49€
|75%
|DWG
|RAZED
|1,79€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Ride 2
|7,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Rift Keeper
|4,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Rock ‚N Racing Off Road DX
|1,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Roommates Visual Novel
|9,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Screencheat
|5,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
|2,99€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Shady Part of Me
|10,04€
|33%
|DWG
|Sparkle 4 Tales
|6,69€
|33%
|DWG
|Speedboat Challenge
|8,39€
|40%
|Spotlight
|STEEP
|9,99€
|50%
|DWG
|STEEP Season Pass
|9,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Stela
|7,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|STELLATUM
|4,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Super Street: The Game
|7,49€
|70%
|Spotlight
|TERA Coin 1,000
|8,99€
|10%
|Spotlight
|TERA Coin 2,000 (+100 BONUS)
|17,99€
|10%
|Spotlight
|TERA Coin 5,000 (+300 BONUS)
|44,99€
|10%
|Spotlight
|TERA Coin 10,000 (+1,000 BONUS)
|89,99€
|10%
|Spotlight
|The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack
|3,89€
|80%
|Spotlight
|THE CREW 2 – Deluxe Edition
|14,99€
|75%
|DWG
|The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
|20,09€
|33%
|Spotlight
|Top Run
|2,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Towaga: Among Shadows
|10,04€
|33%
|DWG
|Underhero
|6,79€
|60%
|DWG
|Unto The End
|17,49€
|30%
|DWG
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition
|49,99€
|50%
|DWG
|WATCH_DOGS COMPLETE EDITION
|8,99€
|70%
|DWG
|World War Z – Marseille Episode DLC
|8,99€
|40%
|DWG
|World War Z – The Professionals Pack
|5,99€
|40%
|DWG
|World War Z – War Heroes Pack
|5,99€
|40%
|DWG
|WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship
|27,99€
|60%
|DWG
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
|23,99€
|60%
|DWG
|Yooka-Laylee
|9,99€
|75%
|DWG
Hinweis: Liste womöglich nicht vollständig, Update inklusive Xbox 360 Angebote folgt gegebenenfalls!
2 Kommentare
-
PegasusELOHIM
27.04.2021 - 04:54 Uhr
27.04.2021 - 04:54 Uhr
1
-
LW234
27.04.2021 - 05:23 Uhr
27.04.2021 - 05:23 Uhr
0
Leider dieses Mal nichts dabei. Danke für die Auflistung.
Für mich ist auch nichts dabei, dann kann ich diese Woche die Vorhandenen Games abarbeiten .😁👍