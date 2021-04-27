Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 17/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die Xboxdynasty Community.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 27. April bis 03. Mai 2021

Aery – A Journey Beyond Time 7,49€ 25% DWG
Aery – Zerbrochene Erinnerungen 8,99€ 40% DWG
AFL Evolution 2 52,49€ 25% DWG
Alien Invasion 1,24€ 75% Spotlight
American Fugitive 4,99€ 75% DWG
Another Dawn 9,99€ 50% Spotlight
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 20,99€ 70% DWG
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Das Vermächtnis der ersten Klinge 12,49€ 50% Spotlight
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – SEASON-PASS 19,99€ 50% Spotlight
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate 9,89€ 67% DWG
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate 23,99€ 70% DWG
Assassin’s Creed Unity 9,89€ 67% DWG
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Schrei nach Freiheit 4,99€ 50% DWG
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Das Schicksal von Atlantis 12,49€ 50% Spotlight
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass 9,89€ 67% Spotlight
Awesome Zombie Games Bundle 3,49€ 50% Spotlight
Battlefield 1 Revolution 7,99€ 80% Spotlight
Battlefield 4 5,99€ 70% Spotlight
Battlefield 4 Premium Edition 9,99€ 75% DWG
Battlefield V Definitive Edition 17,99€ 70% Spotlight
Battlefield V Standard Edition 7,99€ 80% Spotlight
Bonkies 10,49€ 30% DWG
Brunswick Pro Billiards 9,99€ 50% Spotlight
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 45,49€ 35% DWG
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen-Bundle 52,49€ 30% DWG
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition 74,99€ 25% DWG
Cinders 9,99€ 50% DWG
DUCATI – 90th Anniversary 1,99€ 80% Spotlight
Ethan: der Meteorjäger 2,49€ 75% Spotlight
FLOTTENMANÖVER 7,49€ 50% DWG
FOR HONOR Standard Edition 9,89€ 67% DWG
For Honor: „Marching Fire“-Erweiterung 9,89€ 67% Spotlight
FoxyLand 2 2,99€ 50% Spotlight
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition 19,79€ 67% DWG
Hero Express 1,24€ 75% Spotlight
Hungry Shark World 4,99€ 50% DWG
I, Zombie 0,99€ 75% Spotlight
IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION 64,99€ 35% DWG
Infinite – Beyond The Mind 4,49€ 50% DWG
JoyBits All-in-One Mega Bundle 11,99€ 60% Spotlight
Knee Deep 4,49€ 70% Spotlight
Late Shift 6,24€ 50% Spotlight
Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition – Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S 22,49€ 75% Spotlight
Metro: Last Light Redux 2,99€ 85% DWG
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition 67,49€ 25% DWG
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series X|S 67,49€ 25% DWG
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S 52,49€ 25% DWG
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 52,49€ 25% DWG
My Aunt is a Witch 5,99€ 40% Spotlight
My Time at Portia 7,49€ 75% DWG
Nicole 9,49€ 50% DWG
Paradise Lost 9,74€ 35% DWG
Pato Box 2,99€ 80% DWG
RABBIDS INVASION – GOLD EDITION 7,49€ 75% DWG
RAZED 1,79€ 85% Spotlight
Ride 2 7,99€ 80% Spotlight
Rift Keeper 4,99€ 50% DWG
Rock ‚N Racing Off Road DX 1,99€ 75% Spotlight
Roommates Visual Novel 9,99€ 50% DWG
Screencheat 5,99€ 60% Spotlight
Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO 2,99€ 85% Spotlight
Shady Part of Me 10,04€ 33% DWG
Sparkle 4 Tales 6,69€ 33% DWG
Speedboat Challenge 8,39€ 40% Spotlight
STEEP 9,99€ 50% DWG
STEEP Season Pass 9,99€ 50% Spotlight
Stela 7,99€ 60% Spotlight
STELLATUM 4,99€ 50% DWG
Super Street: The Game 7,49€ 70% Spotlight
TERA Coin 1,000 8,99€ 10% Spotlight
TERA Coin 2,000 (+100 BONUS) 17,99€ 10% Spotlight
TERA Coin 5,000 (+300 BONUS) 44,99€ 10% Spotlight
TERA Coin 10,000 (+1,000 BONUS) 89,99€ 10% Spotlight
The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack 3,89€ 80% Spotlight
THE CREW 2 – Deluxe Edition 14,99€ 75% DWG
The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition 20,09€ 33% Spotlight
Top Run 2,49€ 50% Spotlight
Towaga: Among Shadows 10,04€ 33% DWG
Underhero 6,79€ 60% DWG
Unto The End 17,49€ 30% DWG
Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition 49,99€ 50% DWG
WATCH_DOGS COMPLETE EDITION 8,99€ 70% DWG
World War Z – Marseille Episode DLC 8,99€ 40% DWG
World War Z – The Professionals Pack 5,99€ 40% DWG
World War Z – War Heroes Pack 5,99€ 40% DWG
WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship 27,99€ 60% DWG
WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship 23,99€ 60% DWG
Yooka-Laylee 9,99€ 75% DWG

  2. LW234 31985 XP Bobby Car Bewunderer | 27.04.2021 - 05:23 Uhr

    Für mich ist auch nichts dabei, dann kann ich diese Woche die Vorhandenen Games abarbeiten .😁👍

    0

