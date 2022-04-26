Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 17/2022

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.
Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 26. April bis 02. Mai 2022
|2K Ball N’ Brawl-Paket
|29,99€
|30,00€
|Aeon Must Die!
|9,99€
|10,00€
|Ailment
|5,99€
|4,00€
|Among Us
|3,99€
|1,00€
|Aspire – Ina’s Tale
|6,49€
|6,50€
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
|7,49€
|17,50€
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|15,99€
|24,00€
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION
|15,99€
|64,00€
|Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition
|3,39€
|13,60€
|Beat Souls
|6,99€
|3,00€
|Blazing Beaks
|7,49€
|7,50€
|Bonkies
|5,99€
|9,00€
|Das BioWare-Bundle
|14,99€
|45,00€
|Demon’s Tier+
|3,99€
|6,00€
|Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
|5,99€
|24,00€
|Giraffe and Annika
|14,99€
|15,00€
|Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle
|2,99€
|7,00€
|GreedFall – Gold Edition
|17,99€
|22,00€
|GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy
|4,68€
|2,31€
|Imagine Earth
|18,74€
|6,25€
|Jump King
|6,49€
|6,50€
|Life is Strange Remastered Collection
|25,99€
|14,00€
|Lunch A Palooza
|9,99€
|10,00€
|Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition
|9,99€
|30,00€
|Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition
|6,99€
|13,00€
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
|37,49€
|12,50€
|MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
|8,74€
|26,25€
|NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
|24,49€
|59,50€
|Orangeblood
|7,99€
|12,00€
|Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Edition
|5,99€
|9,00€
|Plants vs. Zombies: Schlacht um Neighborville
|5,99€
|24,00€
|Plants vs. Zombies: Schlacht um Neighborville Deluxe Edition
|7,99€
|32,00€
|STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|4,99€
|15,00€
|The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
|35,99€
|44,00€
|The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox)
|14,99€
|45,00€
|The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion
|3,34€
|1,65€
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|7,49€
|22,50€
|UNO
|3,99€
|6,00€
|What Lies in the Multiverse
|9,74€
|5,25€
|Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+
|2,59€
|10,40€
|WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
|59,99€
|20,00€
|WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition
|74,99€
|25,00€
|XCOM 2
|4,99€
|45,00€
|XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
|3,99€
|36,00€
|XCOM 2 Verstärkungs-Pack
|3,99€
|16,00€
|XCOM 2 Widerstandskämpfer-Pack
|1,99€
|3,00€
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 26. April bis 02. Mai 2022
|Asdivine Kamura
|7,49€
|7,50€
|BALAN WONDERWORLD
|11,99€
|28,00€
|Battle Chasers: Nightwar
|7,49€
|22,50€
|Bounty Battle
|4,99€
|20,00€
|FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S
|27,99€
|52,00€
|Ghosts ’n Goblins Resurrection
|20,08€
|9,90€
|Golden Force
|5,99€
|14,00€
|GONNER2
|3,89€
|9,10€
|Goroons
|4,24€
|0,75€
|MotoGP 18
|3,74€
|21,25€
|MXGP2
|2,24€
|12,75€
|Neon City Riders
|5,99€
|14,00€
|NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
|29,99€
|30,00€
|Ruinverse
|8,24€
|6,75€
|SiNKR 2
|1,99€
|3,00€
|Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands
|9,99€
|15,00€
|Strider
|2,99€
|12,00€
|Super Dodge Ball
|3,49€
|1,50€
|THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition
|40,19€
|19,80€
|The Surge – The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion
|3,34€
|1,65€
|The Surge: A Walk in the Park
|3,34€
|1,65€
|UFC 4
|17,49€
|52,50€
|UFC 4 Deluxe Edition
|19,99€
|60,00€
|WeakWood Throne
|2,49€
|2,50€
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten folgt!
