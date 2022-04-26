Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 17/2022

0 Autor: , in News / Deals with Gold

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Inhaltsverzeichnis:

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 26. April bis 02. Mai 2022

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
2K Ball N’ Brawl-Paket 29,99€ 30,00€
Aeon Must Die! 9,99€ 10,00€
Ailment 5,99€ 4,00€
Among Us 3,99€ 1,00€
Aspire – Ina’s Tale 6,49€ 6,50€
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy 7,49€ 17,50€
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered 15,99€ 24,00€
Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION 15,99€ 64,00€
Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition 3,39€ 13,60€
Beat Souls 6,99€ 3,00€
Blazing Beaks 7,49€ 7,50€
Bonkies 5,99€ 9,00€
Das BioWare-Bundle 14,99€ 45,00€
Demon’s Tier+ 3,99€ 6,00€
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition 5,99€ 24,00€
Giraffe and Annika 14,99€ 15,00€
Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle 2,99€ 7,00€
GreedFall – Gold Edition 17,99€ 22,00€
GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy 4,68€ 2,31€
Imagine Earth 18,74€ 6,25€
Jump King 6,49€ 6,50€
Life is Strange Remastered Collection 25,99€ 14,00€
Lunch A Palooza 9,99€ 10,00€
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition 9,99€ 30,00€
Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition 6,99€ 13,00€
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe 37,49€ 12,50€
MudRunner – American Wilds Edition 8,74€ 26,25€
NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle 24,49€ 59,50€
Orangeblood 7,99€ 12,00€
Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Edition 5,99€ 9,00€
Plants vs. Zombies: Schlacht um Neighborville 5,99€ 24,00€
Plants vs. Zombies: Schlacht um Neighborville Deluxe Edition 7,99€ 32,00€
STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition 4,99€ 15,00€
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle 35,99€ 44,00€
The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) 14,99€ 45,00€
The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion 3,34€ 1,65€
Tom Clancy’s The Division 7,49€ 22,50€
UNO 3,99€ 6,00€
What Lies in the Multiverse 9,74€ 5,25€
Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ 2,59€ 10,40€
WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle 59,99€ 20,00€
WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition 74,99€ 25,00€
XCOM 2 4,99€ 45,00€
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen 3,99€ 36,00€
XCOM 2 Verstärkungs-Pack 3,99€ 16,00€
XCOM 2 Widerstandskämpfer-Pack 1,99€ 3,00€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 26. April bis 02. Mai 2022

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
Asdivine Kamura 7,49€ 7,50€
BALAN WONDERWORLD 11,99€ 28,00€
Battle Chasers: Nightwar 7,49€ 22,50€
Bounty Battle 4,99€ 20,00€
FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S 27,99€ 52,00€
Ghosts ’n Goblins Resurrection 20,08€ 9,90€
Golden Force 5,99€ 14,00€
GONNER2 3,89€ 9,10€
Goroons 4,24€ 0,75€
MotoGP 18 3,74€ 21,25€
MXGP2 2,24€ 12,75€
Neon City Riders 5,99€ 14,00€
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… 29,99€ 30,00€
Ruinverse 8,24€ 6,75€
SiNKR 2 1,99€ 3,00€
Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands 9,99€ 15,00€
Strider 2,99€ 12,00€
Super Dodge Ball 3,49€ 1,50€
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition 40,19€ 19,80€
The Surge – The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion 3,34€ 1,65€
The Surge: A Walk in the Park 3,34€ 1,65€
UFC 4 17,49€ 52,50€
UFC 4 Deluxe Edition 19,99€ 60,00€
WeakWood Throne 2,49€ 2,50€

Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten folgt!

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

