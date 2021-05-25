Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 21/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei zahlreichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.
Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 25. bis 31. Mai 2021
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Titel
|Preis €
|Rabatt %
|Angebot
|A Way Out
|5,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
|23,09€
|67%
|Spotlight
|ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Season Pass
|12,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
|5,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle
|4,49€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Anthem
|6,99€
|90%
|Spotlight
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG
|1,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
|1,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN
|1,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN
|1,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
|9,89€
|67%
|Spotlight
|Elex
|14,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|F1 2019
|12,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost
|14,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|F1 2020
|17,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition
|19,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|FOR HONOR : MARCHING FIRE EDITION
|14,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|FOR HONOR YEAR 1: HEROES BUNDLE
|8,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|For Honor Year 3 Pass
|8,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Forza Motorsport 7 – Autopass
|11,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition
|19,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition
|19,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition
|27,99€
|65%
|Spotlight
|G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
|13,99€
|65%
|Spotlight
|G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe
|17,49€
|65%
|Spotlight
|GRID
|8,74€
|75%
|Spotlight
|GRID Ultimate Edition
|11,24€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Homefront: The Revolution ‚Freedom Fighter‘ Bundle
|5,99€
|85%
|Spotlight
|How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
|3,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall
|3,74€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Injustice 2
|15,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition
|24,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Kona
|2,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Lake Okeechobee Pack
|0,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Light Fairytale Episode 1
|4,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Lords of the Fallen
|2,99€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Lords of the Fallen Digitale Gesamtausgabe
|4,49€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Project CARS 2
|10,49€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition
|14,99€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Pure Farming 2018
|9,89€
|67%
|Spotlight
|Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition
|11,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|RACCOON CITY EDITION
|31,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
|5,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Rennen mit Ryan
|14,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition
|19,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition
|19,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
|15,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Resident Evil Triple Bundle Pack
|16,49€
|67%
|Spotlight
|Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
|9,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|RIDE 4
|41,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|RIDE 4 – Special Edition
|59,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
|9,89€
|67%
|Spotlight
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|9,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
|5,99€
|85%
|Spotlight
|SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe Edition
|24,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|STEEP
|9,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|STEEP Season Pass
|7,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Subject 13
|2,09€
|70%
|Spotlight
|TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition
|19,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition
|34,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
|7,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Council – Episode 2: Hide and Seek
|1,74€
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Council – Episode 3: Ripples
|1,74€
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges
|1,74€
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate
|1,74€
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
|9,89€
|67%
|Spotlight
|The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
|19,79€
|67%
|DWG
|The Surge 2 – Season Pass
|7,49€
|50%
|DWG
|The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion
|6,69€
|33%
|Spotlight
|The Surge – Augmented Edition
|8,99€
|70%
|DWG
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|5,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
|5,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
|9,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
|2,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
|7,49€
|70%
|Spotlight
|This Is the Police
|4,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|This is the Police 2
|7,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
|5,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|TOKI Juju Densetsu
|5,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
|7,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Trine: Ultimate Collection
|14,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Trolljäger Verteidiger von Arcadia
|19,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass
|29,99€
|25%
|Spotlight
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten folgt!