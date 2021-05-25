Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 21/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei zahlreichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die Xboxdynasty Community.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 25. bis 31. Mai 2021

Titel Preis € Rabatt % Angebot
A Way Out 5,99€ 80% Spotlight
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 23,09€ 67% Spotlight
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Season Pass 12,49€ 50% Spotlight
Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders 5,99€ 70% Spotlight
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle 4,49€ 85% Spotlight
Anthem 6,99€ 90% Spotlight
ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG 1,99€ 50% Spotlight
ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA 1,99€ 50% Spotlight
ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN 1,99€ 50% Spotlight
ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN 1,99€ 50% Spotlight
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition 9,89€ 67% Spotlight
Elex 14,99€ 75% Spotlight
F1 2019 12,49€ 75% Spotlight
F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost 14,99€ 75% Spotlight
F1 2020 17,49€ 75% Spotlight
F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition 19,99€ 75% Spotlight
FOR HONOR : MARCHING FIRE EDITION 14,99€ 70% Spotlight
FOR HONOR YEAR 1: HEROES BUNDLE 8,99€ 70% Spotlight
For Honor Year 3 Pass 8,99€ 70% Spotlight
Forza Motorsport 7 – Autopass 11,99€ 60% Spotlight
Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition 19,99€ 60% Spotlight
Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition 19,99€ 50% Spotlight
Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition 27,99€ 65% Spotlight
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout 13,99€ 65% Spotlight
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe 17,49€ 65% Spotlight
GRID 8,74€ 75% Spotlight
GRID Ultimate Edition 11,24€ 75% Spotlight
Homefront: The Revolution ‚Freedom Fighter‘ Bundle 5,99€ 85% Spotlight
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition 3,99€ 80% Spotlight
INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall 3,74€ 75% Spotlight
Injustice 2 15,99€ 60% Spotlight
JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition 24,99€ 75% Spotlight
Kona 2,99€ 80% Spotlight
Lake Okeechobee Pack 0,49€ 75% Spotlight
Light Fairytale Episode 1 4,99€ 50% DWG
Lords of the Fallen 2,99€ 85% Spotlight
Lords of the Fallen Digitale Gesamtausgabe 4,49€ 85% Spotlight
Project CARS 2 10,49€ 85% Spotlight
Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition 14,99€ 85% Spotlight
Pure Farming 2018 9,89€ 67% Spotlight
Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition 11,99€ 70% Spotlight
RACCOON CITY EDITION 31,99€ 60% Spotlight
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered 5,99€ 80% Spotlight
Rennen mit Ryan 14,99€ 50% Spotlight
RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition 19,99€ 60% Spotlight
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition 19,99€ 50% Spotlight
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle 15,99€ 60% Spotlight
Resident Evil Triple Bundle Pack 16,49€ 67% Spotlight
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle 9,99€ 75% Spotlight
RIDE 4 41,99€ 40% Spotlight
RIDE 4 – Special Edition 59,99€ 40% Spotlight
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break 9,89€ 67% Spotlight
Scribblenauts Showdown 9,99€ 75% Spotlight
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition 5,99€ 85% Spotlight
SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe Edition 24,99€ 75% Spotlight
STEEP 9,99€ 50% Spotlight
STEEP Season Pass 7,99€ 60% Spotlight
Subject 13 2,09€ 70% Spotlight
TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition 19,99€ 80% Spotlight
Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition 34,99€ 50% Spotlight
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 7,49€ 75% Spotlight
The Council – Episode 2: Hide and Seek 1,74€ 75% Spotlight
The Council – Episode 3: Ripples 1,74€ 75% Spotlight
The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges 1,74€ 75% Spotlight
The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate 1,74€ 75% Spotlight
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan 9,89€ 67% Spotlight
The Surge 2 – Premium Edition 19,79€ 67% DWG
The Surge 2 – Season Pass 7,49€ 50% DWG
The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion 6,69€ 33% Spotlight
The Surge – Augmented Edition 8,99€ 70% DWG
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 5,99€ 80% Spotlight
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine 5,99€ 70% Spotlight
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition 9,99€ 80% Spotlight
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone 2,99€ 70% Spotlight
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass 7,49€ 70% Spotlight
This Is the Police 4,99€ 75% Spotlight
This is the Police 2 7,49€ 75% Spotlight
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales 5,99€ 70% Spotlight
TOKI Juju Densetsu 5,99€ 70% Spotlight
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince 7,49€ 75% Spotlight
Trine: Ultimate Collection 14,99€ 70% Spotlight
Trolljäger Verteidiger von Arcadia 19,99€ 50% Spotlight
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass 29,99€ 25% Spotlight

