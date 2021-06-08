Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 23/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei einigen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 08. bis 14. Juni 2021
|Titel
|Preis €
|Rabatt %
|Angebot
|A Knight’s Quest
|7,49€
|70%
|DWG
|Big Pharma
|8,99€
|70%
|DWG
|Blood Waves
|4,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Evil Inside
|8,44€
|35%
|DWG
|GreedFall
|12,49€
|75%
|DWG
|Help Will Come Tomorrow
|5,99€
|70%
|DWG
|Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition
|31,49€
|55%
|DWG
|Mail Mole
|9,74€
|35%
|DWG
|MotoGP 20
|12,49€
|75%
|DWG
|MotoGP 21
|48,99€
|30%
|DWG
|MotoGP 21 – Xbox Series X|S
|48,99€
|30%
|DWG
|MudRunner
|10,49€
|70%
|DWG
|MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
|13,19€
|67%
|DWG
|MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion
|3,99€
|60%
|DWG
|MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|29,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Neon Abyss
|13,39€
|33%
|DWG
|Nine Witches: Family Disruption
|11,69€
|35%
|DWG
|Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
|9,49€
|50%
|DWG
|Party Golf
|1,44€
|90%
|DWG
|RIDE
|1,99€
|90%
|Spotlight
|Solitaire 3D
|13,99€
|30%
|DWG
|Space Crew
|9,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Star Crossed
|4,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Super Blood Hockey
|4,94€
|67%
|DWG
|Sylvio
|3,89€
|70%
|Spotlight
|The Metronomicon – Challenge Pack Bundle
|2,39€
|70%
|Spotlight
|The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
|5,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|The Shapeshifting Detective
|7,19€
|40%
|Spotlight
|The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S
|34,99€
|30%
|DWG
|The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition
|45,49€
|30%
|DWG
|Time Carnage
|6,24€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
|19,99€
|60%
|DWG
|Troll & I
|5,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Valentino Rossi The Game
|2,99€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Varenje: Nicht mit Beeren sprechen
|2,99€
|70%
|DWG
|Wandersong
|9,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Wildfire
|10,49€
|30%
|DWG
|Yes, Your Grace
|13,99€
|30%
|DWG
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – EA Sale – 08. bis 14. Juni 2021
|Apex Legends – Lifeline & Bloodhound-Doppelpack
|31,19€
|20%
|Apex Legends – Champion Edition
|27,99€
|30%
|Battlefield 1
|4,99€
|75%
|Battlefield 1 Apocalypse
|7,49€
|50%
|Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar
|7,49€
|50%
|Battlefield 1 Premium-Pass
|19,99€
|50%
|Battlefield 1 Revolution
|5,99€
|85%
|Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass
|7,49€
|50%
|Battlefield 1 Turning Tides
|7,49€
|50%
|Battlefield 4
|4,99€
|75%
|Battlefield 4 China Rising
|0,00€
|100%
|Battlefield 4 Dragon’s Teeth
|7,49€
|50%
|Battlefield 4 Naval Strike
|7,49€
|50%
|Battlefield 4 Premium
|19,99€
|50%
|Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
|5,99€
|85%
|Battlefield 4 Second Assault
|7,49€
|50%
|Battlefield V Definitive Edition
|14,99€
|75%
|Battlefield V Premium-Starter-Pack
|25,49€
|15%
|Battlefield V Standard Edition
|5,99€
|85%
|Battlefield V Starter-Pack
|4,49€
|10%
|Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
|11,99€
|60%
|Madden NFL 21: Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|20,99€
|70%
|Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition – Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|22,49€
|75%
|NHL 21
|20,99€
|70%
|NHL 21: Rewind-Bundle
|22,49€
|70%
|NHL 21 Deluxe Edition
|23,99€
|70%
|NHL 21 Great Eight Edition
|26,99€
|70%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|3,99€
|80%
|UFC 4
|27,99€
|60%
|UFC 4 Deluxe Edition
|31,99€
|60%
|Unravel Two
|3,99€
|80%
Hinweis: Liste womöglich nicht vollständig, Update inklusive Xbox 360 Angebote folgt gegebenenfalls!