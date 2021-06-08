Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 23/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei einigen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 08. bis 14. Juni 2021

A Knight’s Quest 7,49€ 70% DWG
Big Pharma 8,99€ 70% DWG
Blood Waves 4,99€ 50% DWG
Evil Inside 8,44€ 35% DWG
GreedFall 12,49€ 75% DWG
Help Will Come Tomorrow 5,99€ 70% DWG
Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition 31,49€ 55% DWG
Mail Mole 9,74€ 35% DWG
MotoGP 20 12,49€ 75% DWG
MotoGP 21 48,99€ 30% DWG
MotoGP 21 – Xbox Series X|S 48,99€ 30% DWG
MudRunner 10,49€ 70% DWG
MudRunner – American Wilds Edition 13,19€ 67% DWG
MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion 3,99€ 60% DWG
MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame 29,99€ 50% DWG
Neon Abyss 13,39€ 33% DWG
Nine Witches: Family Disruption 11,69€ 35% DWG
Overcooked: Gourmet Edition 9,49€ 50% DWG
Party Golf 1,44€ 90% DWG
RIDE 1,99€ 90% Spotlight
Solitaire 3D 13,99€ 30% DWG
Space Crew 9,99€ 50% Spotlight
Star Crossed 4,99€ 50% DWG
Super Blood Hockey 4,94€ 67% DWG
Sylvio 3,89€ 70% Spotlight
The Metronomicon – Challenge Pack Bundle 2,39€ 70% Spotlight
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor 5,99€ 70% Spotlight
The Shapeshifting Detective 7,19€ 40% Spotlight
The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S 34,99€ 30% DWG
The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition 45,49€ 30% DWG
Time Carnage 6,24€ 50% Spotlight
Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy 19,99€ 60% DWG
Troll & I 5,99€ 80% Spotlight
Valentino Rossi The Game 2,99€ 85% Spotlight
Varenje: Nicht mit Beeren sprechen 2,99€ 70% DWG
Wandersong 9,99€ 50% DWG
Wildfire 10,49€ 30% DWG
Yes, Your Grace 13,99€ 30% DWG

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – EA Sale – 08. bis 14. Juni 2021

Apex Legends – Lifeline & Bloodhound-Doppelpack 31,19€ 20%
Apex Legends – Champion Edition 27,99€ 30%
Battlefield 1 4,99€ 75%
Battlefield 1 Apocalypse 7,49€ 50%
Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar 7,49€ 50%
Battlefield 1 Premium-Pass 19,99€ 50%
Battlefield 1 Revolution 5,99€ 85%
Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass 7,49€ 50%
Battlefield 1 Turning Tides 7,49€ 50%
Battlefield 4 4,99€ 75%
Battlefield 4 China Rising 0,00€ 100%
Battlefield 4 Dragon’s Teeth 7,49€ 50%
Battlefield 4 Naval Strike 7,49€ 50%
Battlefield 4 Premium 19,99€ 50%
Battlefield 4 Premium Edition 5,99€ 85%
Battlefield 4 Second Assault 7,49€ 50%
Battlefield V Definitive Edition 14,99€ 75%
Battlefield V Premium-Starter-Pack 25,49€ 15%
Battlefield V Standard Edition 5,99€ 85%
Battlefield V Starter-Pack 4,49€ 10%
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition 11,99€ 60%
Madden NFL 21: Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S 20,99€ 70%
Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition – Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S 22,49€ 75%
NHL 21 20,99€ 70%
NHL 21: Rewind-Bundle 22,49€ 70%
NHL 21 Deluxe Edition 23,99€ 70%
NHL 21 Great Eight Edition 26,99€ 70%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 3,99€ 80%
UFC 4 27,99€ 60%
UFC 4 Deluxe Edition 31,99€ 60%
Unravel Two 3,99€ 80%

