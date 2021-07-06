Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 27/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei zahlreichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.
Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 06. bis 12. Juli 2021
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Titel
|Preis €
|Rabatt %
|Angebot
|9th Dawn III
|8,99€
|40%
|DWG
|Aaero: Complete Edition
|4,49€
|70%
|DWG
|Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron
|4,49€
|70%
|DWG
|AO Tennis 2
|13,74€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Archaica: The Path Of Light
|2,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Das Vermächtnis der ersten Klinge
|12,49€
|50%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – DELUXE-EDITION
|21,24€
|75%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – SEASON-PASS
|19,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Das Schicksal von Atlantis
|12,49€
|50%
|DWG
|Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition
|11,89€
|30%
|DWG
|Blazing Beaks
|11,99€
|30%
|DWG
|Brotherhood United
|5,39€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Call of the Sea
|14,99€
|25%
|Spotlight
|Caves and Castles: Underworld
|3,74€
|25%
|Spotlight
|Chaos auf Deponia
|1,29€
|90%
|Spotlight
|Clan N
|7,49€
|50%
|DWG
|Close to the Sun
|9,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Deponia Collection
|3,99€
|90%
|Spotlight
|Depth of Extinction
|7,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Hell Warders
|8,24€
|45%
|DWG
|Hellpoint
|17,49€
|50%
|DWG
|Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S
|39,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S
|29,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Immortal Planet
|4,49€
|70%
|DWG
|Kill It With Fire
|8,99€
|40%
|DWG
|Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale
|7,99€
|20%
|Spotlight
|Maneater
|13,99€
|65%
|Spotlight
|Mind Maze
|3,99€
|20%
|Vorbestellung
|Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One
|19,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Monster Truck Championship Xbox One
|15,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S
|19,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|NBA 2K21
|6,99€
|90%
|DWG
|NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition
|49,99€
|50%
|DWG
|NBA 2K21 Next Generation
|19,99€
|75%
|DWG
|NBA 2K21 Next Generation Mamba Forever Edition Bundle
|49,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Newt One
|4,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Outbuddies DX
|4,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|OVERPASS DELUXE EDITION
|17,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
|23,09€
|67%
|DWG
|Rain on Your Parade: Sieben Tage Regenwetter
|11,99€
|20%
|Spotlight
|Retro Machina
|13,99€
|30%
|DWG
|RICO
|7,99€
|60%
|DWG
|RICO – Breakout
|3,49€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Rico – Breakout Bundle
|9,19€
|60%
|DWG
|Rugby 20
|17,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
|7,49€
|75%
|DWG
|Save Your Nuts
|3,74€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Shantae and the Seven Sirens
|20,99€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux
|9,99€
|75%
|DWG
|Skatemasta Tcheco
|2,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Skyforge: Klassenpaket
|55,99€
|30%
|Spotlight
|South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe – SEASON PASS
|11,99€
|60%
|DWG
|STAB STAB STAB!
|2,99€
|70%
|DWG
|Steel Rain X
|2,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|STEEP Season Pass
|4,99€
|75%
|DWG
|Strawberry Vinegar
|4,99€
|50%
|DWG
|The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition
|11,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|THE CREW 2 – Season Pass
|15,99€
|60%
|DWG
|The Crew 2 Standard Edition
|9,99€
|80%
|DWG
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|7,99€
|60%
|DWG
|The Falconeer
|19,49€
|35%
|Spotlight
|The Great Perhaps
|2,99€
|70%
|DWG
|The Surge
|4,99€
|75%
|DWG
|The Surge – The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion
|3,49€
|50%
|DWG
|The Surge: A Walk in the Park
|4,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|7,49€
|75%
|DWG
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|8,99€
|70%
|DWG
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Season-Pass
|7,99€
|60%
|DWG
|Tour de France 2021 Xbox One
|33,49€
|33%
|Spotlight
|Toy Odyssey
|4,49€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Trenga Unlimited
|3,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
|14,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition
|11,99€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox Series X|S
|23,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One
|9,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|WarriOrb
|7,14€
|55%
|DWG
|Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
|21,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition
|49,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox One
|23,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S
|29,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One
|19,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S
|24,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+
|5,19€
|60%
|Spotlight
|World War Z
|8,99€
|70%
|DWG
|World War Z – Game of the Year Edition
|19,99€
|60%
|DWG
|World War Z – Season Pass
|14,99€
|50%
|DWG
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update inklusive Xbox 360 Angebote folgt!