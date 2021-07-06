Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 27/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei zahlreichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 06. bis 12. Juli 2021

Titel Preis € Rabatt % Angebot
9th Dawn III 8,99€ 40% DWG
Aaero: Complete Edition 4,49€ 70% DWG
Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron 4,49€ 70% DWG
AO Tennis 2 13,74€ 75% Spotlight
Archaica: The Path Of Light 2,99€ 80% DWG
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Das Vermächtnis der ersten Klinge 12,49€ 50% DWG
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – DELUXE-EDITION 21,24€ 75% DWG
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – SEASON-PASS 19,99€ 50% DWG
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Das Schicksal von Atlantis 12,49€ 50% DWG
Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition 11,89€ 30% DWG
Blazing Beaks 11,99€ 30% DWG
Brotherhood United 5,39€ 40% Spotlight
Call of the Sea 14,99€ 25% Spotlight
Caves and Castles: Underworld 3,74€ 25% Spotlight
Chaos auf Deponia 1,29€ 90% Spotlight
Clan N 7,49€ 50% DWG
Close to the Sun 9,99€ 60% Spotlight
Deponia Collection 3,99€ 90% Spotlight
Depth of Extinction 7,49€ 50% Spotlight
Hell Warders 8,24€ 45% DWG
Hellpoint 17,49€ 50% DWG
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S 39,99€ 50% Spotlight
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S 29,99€ 50% Spotlight
Immortal Planet 4,49€ 70% DWG
Kill It With Fire 8,99€ 40% DWG
Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale 7,99€ 20% Spotlight
Maneater 13,99€ 65% Spotlight
Mind Maze 3,99€ 20% Vorbestellung
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox One 19,99€ 60% Spotlight
Monster Truck Championship Xbox One 15,99€ 60% Spotlight
Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S 19,99€ 50% Spotlight
NBA 2K21 6,99€ 90% DWG
NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition 49,99€ 50% DWG
NBA 2K21 Next Generation 19,99€ 75% DWG
NBA 2K21 Next Generation Mamba Forever Edition Bundle 49,99€ 50% DWG
Newt One 4,99€ 50% DWG
Outbuddies DX 4,49€ 75% Spotlight
OVERPASS DELUXE EDITION 17,49€ 75% Spotlight
PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe 23,09€ 67% DWG
Rain on Your Parade: Sieben Tage Regenwetter 11,99€ 20% Spotlight
Retro Machina 13,99€ 30% DWG
RICO 7,99€ 60% DWG
RICO – Breakout 3,49€ 30% Spotlight
Rico – Breakout Bundle 9,19€ 60% DWG
Rugby 20 17,99€ 70% Spotlight
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell 7,49€ 75% DWG
Save Your Nuts 3,74€ 70% Spotlight
Shantae and the Seven Sirens 20,99€ 30% Spotlight
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux 9,99€ 75% DWG
Skatemasta Tcheco 2,99€ 40% Spotlight
Skyforge: Klassenpaket 55,99€ 30% Spotlight
South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe – SEASON PASS 11,99€ 60% DWG
STAB STAB STAB! 2,99€ 70% DWG
Steel Rain X 2,49€ 75% Spotlight
STEEP Season Pass 4,99€ 75% DWG
Strawberry Vinegar 4,99€ 50% DWG
The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition 11,99€ 60% Spotlight
THE CREW 2 – Season Pass 15,99€ 60% DWG
The Crew 2 Standard Edition 9,99€ 80% DWG
The Elder Scrolls Online 7,99€ 60% DWG
The Falconeer 19,49€ 35% Spotlight
The Great Perhaps 2,99€ 70% DWG
The Surge 4,99€ 75% DWG
The Surge – The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion 3,49€ 50% DWG
The Surge: A Walk in the Park 4,99€ 50% DWG
Tom Clancy’s The Division 7,49€ 75% DWG
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 8,99€ 70% DWG
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season-Pass 7,99€ 60% DWG
Tour de France 2021 Xbox One 33,49€ 33% Spotlight
Toy Odyssey 4,49€ 70% Spotlight
Trenga Unlimited 3,49€ 50% Spotlight
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 14,99€ 75% Spotlight
V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition 11,99€ 85% Spotlight
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox Series X|S 23,99€ 60% Spotlight
Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One 9,99€ 75% Spotlight
WarriOrb 7,14€ 55% DWG
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition 21,99€ 80% DWG
Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition 49,99€ 50% DWG
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox One 23,99€ 60% Spotlight
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox Series X|S 29,99€ 50% Spotlight
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One 19,99€ 60% Spotlight
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S 24,99€ 50% Spotlight
Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ 5,19€ 60% Spotlight
World War Z 8,99€ 70% DWG
World War Z – Game of the Year Edition 19,99€ 60% DWG
World War Z – Season Pass 14,99€ 50% DWG

