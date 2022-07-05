Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 27/2022

0 Autor: , in News / Deals with Gold

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Inhaltsverzeichnis:

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 05. bis 11. Juli 2022

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
Carnival Games 9,99€ 30,00€
COGEN: Sword of Rewind 18,74€ 6,25€
Crazy Trucks 1,99€ 8,00€
Fallen Knight 7,79€ 4,20€
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition 38,49€ 31,50€
Liberated: Enhanced Edition 15,99€ 4,00€
NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle 21,24€ 63,75€
orbit.industries 14,99€ 5,00€
Outbreak Gold Collection 42,49€ 42,50€
Shady Part of Me 5,99€ 9,00€
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Full Arsenal Edition 14,99€ 35,00€
Space Hulk: Tactics 2,99€ 12,00€
STAB STAB STAB! 2,99€ 7,00€
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle 47,99€ 32,00€
The Surge 2 7,49€ 22,50€
The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion 3,34€ 1,65€
The Vale: Shadow of the Crown 11,99€ 8,00€
WARBORN 9,99€ 15,00€
Xuan Yuan Sword 7 34,99€ 15,00€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 05. bis 11. Juli 2022

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX 9,99€ 10,00€
Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 25,99€ 14,00€
Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 9,99€ 40,00€
Asterix & Obelix XXL3: Der Kristall-Hinkelstein 11,99€ 28,00€
Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered 19,99€ 20,00€
Cars 3: Driven to Win 11,99€ 48,00€
Conan Chop Chop 13,99€ 6,00€
Crazy Sports Bundle 1,49€ 6,00€
Deponia Doomsday 1,29€ 11,70€
Der Jackbox Party Pack 5 17,99€ 12,00€
Der Jackbox Party-Pack 9,99€ 15,00€
Der Jackbox Party-Pack 3 14,99€ 10,00€
Die Schlümpfe – Mission Blattpest 27,99€ 12,00€
Farm Together 11,99€ 8,00€
Flockers 4,99€ 20,00€
Genesis Alpha One 7,49€ 22,50€
Glass Masquerade 2,99€ 9,00€
Golf With Your Friends 4,99€ 15,00€
Goodbye Deponia 1,29€ 11,70€
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition 14,99€ 45,00€
HyperBrawl Tournament 5,99€ 14,00€
Interior Designer (Innenarchitekt) 27,99€ 12,00€
LA Cops 2,79€ 11,20€
LEGO CITY Undercover 14,99€ 45,00€
LEGO Der Hobbit 11,99€ 28,00€
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 9,99€ 30,00€
Let’s Sing 2022 mit deutschen Hits 19,99€ 20,00€
Let’s Sing Queen 13,99€ 26,00€
Little Kite 5,99€ 4,00€
Marsupilami: Hoobadventure 23,99€ 16,00€
Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition 7,49€ 42,50€
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 4,49€ 25,50€
MotoGP 18 3,74€ 21,25€
MotoGP 19 4,49€ 25,50€
Motorbike Racing Bundle 8,99€ 51,00€
Mr. DRILLER DrillLand 9,99€ 10,00€
My Universe – Meine Schulklasse 19,99€ 20,00€
My Universe – My Baby 19,99€ 20,00€
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Deluxe Edition 9,49€ 85,50€
Nefarious 2,99€ 12,00€
Olympische Spiele Tokyo 2020 – Das offizielle Videospiel 9,99€ 30,00€
One Hand Clapping 13,49€ 1,50€
Outbreak: Epidemic 3,24€ 9,75€
PAW Patrol – Der Kinofilm: Abenteuerstadt ruft 23,99€ 16,00€
PAW Patrol Mächtige Fellfreunde retten Abenteuer Bay 19,99€ 20,00€
Paw Patrol: On a Roll 19,99€ 20,00€
Penarium 1,79€ 7,20€
Pile Up! Box by Box 11,99€ 3,00€
Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic 1,99€ 8,00€
Port Royale 4 24,99€ 25,00€
Protocol 8,39€ 12,60€
Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition 11,99€ 28,00€
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 9,99€ 30,00€
Rayman Legends 7,49€ 22,50€
Röki 9,99€ 10,00€
Seasons after Fall 1,99€ 8,00€
The Escapists 2 – Game of the Year Edition 6,74€ 20,25€
The Last Campfire 5,99€ 9,00€
The LEGO Movie Videogame 8,74€ 26,25€
The Sisters – Party of the Year 19,99€ 20,00€
The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition 6,74€ 20,25€
The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition 2,59€ 10,40€
UFC 4 13,99€ 56,00€
UFC 4 Deluxe Edition 15,99€ 64,00€
Unravel-Yarny-Bundle 5,99€ 24,00€
Wer wird Millionär? 19,99€ 20,00€
Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D 6,99€ 28,00€
Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition 4,39€ 17,60€
Wuppo 1,99€ 18,00€
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition 19,99€ 30,00€
Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle 8,99€ 36,00€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Spotlight Sale – 05. bis 11. Juli 2022

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
A Memoir Blue Smart Delivery 25%
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune &
Jeopardy! 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Ashen Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Ashen: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 60%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 67%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass Add-On 50%
Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Boggle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack Add-On 25%
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But
Whole 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Chorus Xbox Game Pass 55%
DAKAR 18 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		95%
Dolmen Smart Delivery 30%
Donut County Xbox Game Pass 70%
Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Far Cry 6 Season Pass Add-On 50%
Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		67%
Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion Add-On 70%
For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
For Honor – Year 3 Pass Add-On 70%
Gods Will Fall Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Gorogoa Xbox Game Pass 70%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Hunt: Showdown – Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
I Am Dead Smart Delivery 50%
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Xbox Game Pass 40%
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
King’s Bounty II Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
King’s Bounty II – Lord’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Kona Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Last Stop Xbox Game Pass 50%
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
LEGO Harry Potter Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		55%
LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Metro Exodus Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Metro Saga Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY Madness Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 60%
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Outer Wilds Xbox Game Pass 40%
Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Outward – The Soroboreans Add-On 60%
Outward: Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Outward: The Adventurer Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Outward: The Three Brothers Add-On 60%
Relicta Smart Delivery 80%
Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Road 96 Smart Delivery 30%
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Saints Row The Third Remastered Smart Delivery 75%
Sayonara Wild Hearts Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
STEEP Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Telling Lies Xbox Game Pass 70%
The Artful Escape Xbox Game Pass 33%
The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
TimeSplitters 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
TimeSplitters Future Perfect Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox Game Pass 50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Trials Rising Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Twelve Minutes Xbox Game Pass 40%
Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) Xbox Game Pass 75%
Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		90%
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 67%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass Add-On 50%
Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
What Remains of Edith Finch Xbox Game Pass 70%

Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten folgt!

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Deals with Gold

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort