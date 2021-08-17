Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 33/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei einigen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.
Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 17. bis 23. August 2021
|Titel
|Preis €
|Rabatt %
|Angebot
|#Funtime
|8,24€
|45%
|DWG
|Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
|15,99€
|20%
|DWG
|AO Tennis 2
|16,49€
|70%
|DWG
|Bombfest
|1,29€
|90%
|DWG
|Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
|26,24€
|65%
|DWG
|Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|49,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Calico
|8,99€
|25%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & CashCard „Der Weiße Hai“ im Bundle
|20,24€
|55%
|DWG
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|17,99€
|40%
|DWG
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Year 1 Edition
|37,49€
|25%
|DWG
|Hotshot Racing
|9,99€
|50%
|DWG
|King of Seas
|18,74€
|25%
|DWG
|Life of Fly 2
|7,49€
|25%
|DWG
|Mafia II: Definitive Edition
|9,89€
|67%
|DWG
|Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S
|19,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Neon Abyss
|12,99€
|35%
|DWG
|Off And On Again
|8,39€
|30%
|DWG
|Othercide
|13,99€
|65%
|DWG
|OVERPASS
|17,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Project CARS 2
|10,49€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition
|14,99€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Project CARS 2 Season Pass
|14,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition
|29,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|SCARLET NEXUS
|41,99€
|40%
|DWG
|SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition
|50,99€
|40%
|DWG
|She Sees Red Interactive Movie
|2,99€
|70%
|DWG
|SnowRunner – Premium Edition
|35,99€
|40%
|DWG
|Space Crew
|11,99€
|40%
|DWG
|Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
|12,49€
|50%
|DWG
|Superliminal
|11,99€
|40%
|DWG
|Tears of Avia
|13,99€
|30%
|DWG
|Techno Tanks
|5,24€
|25%
|Spotlight
|The Lost Cube
|3,74€
|25%
|Spotlight
|The Procession to Calvary
|10,04€
|33%
|DWG
|The Surge 2
|12,49€
|75%
|DWG
|The Surge 2 – Season Pass
|7,49€
|50%
|DWG
|The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion
|6,69€
|33%
|DWG
|Train Sim World 2
|13,49€
|55%
|Spotlight
|Train Sim World 2: CSX C40-8W
|8,39€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Train Sim World 2: DB BR 363
|8,39€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Train Sim World 2: East Coastway
|11,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Train Sim World 2020
|14,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Train Sim World 2020 Deluxe Edition
|22,49€
|55%
|Spotlight
|Valfaris & Slain Double Pack
|9,89€
|67%
|DWG
|Verlet Swing
|4,49€
|70%
|DWG
|WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
|5,99€
|90%
|Spotlight
|WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
|5,99€
|90%
|Spotlight
|WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
|14,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship
|20,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
|17,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|WRC Collection FIA World Rally Championship
|23,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Wreckfest
|17,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update inklusive Xbox 360 Angebote folgt!