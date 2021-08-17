Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 33/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei einigen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die Xboxdynasty Community.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 17. bis 23. August 2021

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update inklusive Xbox 360 Angebote folgt!