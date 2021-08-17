Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 33/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei einigen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 17. bis 23. August 2021

Titel Preis € Rabatt % Angebot
#Funtime 8,24€ 45% DWG
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX 15,99€ 20% DWG
AO Tennis 2 16,49€ 70% DWG
Bombfest 1,29€ 90% DWG
Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition 26,24€ 65% DWG
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition 49,99€ 50% DWG
Calico 8,99€ 25% DWG
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & CashCard „Der Weiße Hai“ im Bundle 20,24€ 55% DWG
Hood: Outlaws & Legends 17,99€ 40% DWG
Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Year 1 Edition 37,49€ 25% DWG
Hotshot Racing 9,99€ 50% DWG
King of Seas 18,74€ 25% DWG
Life of Fly 2 7,49€ 25% DWG
Mafia II: Definitive Edition 9,89€ 67% DWG
Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S 19,99€ 50% Spotlight
Neon Abyss 12,99€ 35% DWG
Off And On Again 8,39€ 30% DWG
Othercide 13,99€ 65% DWG
OVERPASS 17,99€ 70% Spotlight
Project CARS 2 10,49€ 85% Spotlight
Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition 14,99€ 85% Spotlight
Project CARS 2 Season Pass 14,99€ 50% Spotlight
Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition 29,99€ 70% Spotlight
SCARLET NEXUS 41,99€ 40% DWG
SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition 50,99€ 40% DWG
She Sees Red Interactive Movie 2,99€ 70% DWG
SnowRunner – Premium Edition 35,99€ 40% DWG
Space Crew 11,99€ 40% DWG
Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition 12,49€ 50% DWG
Superliminal 11,99€ 40% DWG
Tears of Avia 13,99€ 30% DWG
Techno Tanks 5,24€ 25% Spotlight
The Lost Cube 3,74€ 25% Spotlight
The Procession to Calvary 10,04€ 33% DWG
The Surge 2 12,49€ 75% DWG
The Surge 2 – Season Pass 7,49€ 50% DWG
The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion 6,69€ 33% DWG
Train Sim World 2 13,49€ 55% Spotlight
Train Sim World 2: CSX C40-8W 8,39€ 40% Spotlight
Train Sim World 2: DB BR 363 8,39€ 40% Spotlight
Train Sim World 2: East Coastway 11,99€ 60% Spotlight
Train Sim World 2020 14,99€ 50% Spotlight
Train Sim World 2020 Deluxe Edition 22,49€ 55% Spotlight
Valfaris & Slain Double Pack 9,89€ 67% DWG
Verlet Swing 4,49€ 70% DWG
WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship 5,99€ 90% Spotlight
WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship 5,99€ 90% Spotlight
WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship 14,99€ 75% Spotlight
WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship 20,99€ 70% Spotlight
WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship 17,99€ 70% Spotlight
WRC Collection FIA World Rally Championship 23,99€ 80% Spotlight
Wreckfest 17,99€ 40% Spotlight

