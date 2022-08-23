Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 34/2022

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Inhaltsverzeichnis:
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 23. bis 29. August 2022
|Titel
|Neuer Preis €
|Ersparnis
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|9,99€
|30,00€
|Agent Intercept
|13,99€
|6,00€
|Autonauts
|11,99€
|8,00€
|Ayo the Clown
|13,99€
|6,00€
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|15,99€
|24,00€
|Boyfriend Dungeon
|14,99€
|5,00€
|Breakneck City
|5,99€
|4,00€
|Crossroads Inn
|14,99€
|15,00€
|Dead Island Definitive Collection
|5,99€
|24,00€
|Dead Island Definitive Edition
|3,99€
|16,00€
|Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
|2,99€
|17,00€
|Get-A-Grip Chip
|5,99€
|4,00€
|Hades
|16,74€
|8,25€
|Masters of Anima
|1,74€
|5,25€
|Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star
|11,24€
|3,75€
|Moon Hunters
|1,49€
|13,50€
|Omen of Sorrow
|11,99€
|8,00€
|Pupperazzi
|12,39€
|3,10€
|Splash Blast Panic
|1,49€
|13,50€
|Summertime Madness (Xbox Series X|S)
|10,49€
|4,50€
|The Crew 2 Gold Edition
|17,99€
|72,00€
|The Surge
|4,49€
|10,50€
|Toy Odyssey
|1,49€
|13,50€
|Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition
|9,99€
|30,00€
|Vampyr
|9,99€
|30,00€
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Ubisoft Sale – 23. bis 29. August 2022
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Spotlight Sale – 23. bis 29. August 2022
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Asteroids: Recharged
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Beyond a Steel Sky
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Black Widow: Recharged
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Blacksad: Under the Skin
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Breakout: Recharged
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Centipede: Recharged
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Dungeons 3
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Escape Game Fort Boyard
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Flashback
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Garfield Kart Furious Racing
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Kombinera
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Lornsword Winter Chronicle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Marsupilami: Hoobadventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Moto Racer 4
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Murder Mystery Machine
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|My Universe – Interior Designer
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|My Universe – My Baby
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|My Universe – School Teacher
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|PONG Quest
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Port Royale 4
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Railway Empire – Complete Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Spacebase Startopia – Extended Edition Bonus Content
|Add-On
|60%
|Syberia 3
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Tempest 4000
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|The Bluecoats: North & South
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|The Sisters – Party of the Year
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|TOKI Juju Densetsu
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|43%
|Tropico 6
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|XIII
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Yesterday Origins
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%