Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 34/2022

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Inhaltsverzeichnis:

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 23. bis 29. August 2022

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
A Plague Tale: Innocence 9,99€ 30,00€
Agent Intercept 13,99€ 6,00€
Autonauts 11,99€ 8,00€
Ayo the Clown 13,99€ 6,00€
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night 15,99€ 24,00€
Boyfriend Dungeon 14,99€ 5,00€
Breakneck City 5,99€ 4,00€
Crossroads Inn 14,99€ 15,00€
Dead Island Definitive Collection 5,99€ 24,00€
Dead Island Definitive Edition 3,99€ 16,00€
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition 2,99€ 17,00€
Get-A-Grip Chip 5,99€ 4,00€
Hades 16,74€ 8,25€
Masters of Anima 1,74€ 5,25€
Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star 11,24€ 3,75€
Moon Hunters 1,49€ 13,50€
Omen of Sorrow 11,99€ 8,00€
Pupperazzi 12,39€ 3,10€
Splash Blast Panic 1,49€ 13,50€
Summertime Madness (Xbox Series X|S) 10,49€ 4,50€
The Crew 2 Gold Edition 17,99€ 72,00€
The Surge 4,49€ 10,50€
Toy Odyssey 1,49€ 13,50€
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition 9,99€ 30,00€
Vampyr 9,99€ 30,00€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Ubisoft Sale – 23. bis 29. August 2022

Spiel Typ Rabatt
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune &
Jeopardy! 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins 		Smart Delivery 70%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry Add-On 75%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass Add-On 75%
Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 70%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox Game Pass 75%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Add-On 70%
Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 60%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 67%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 67%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Add-On 35%
Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Boggle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Brawlhalla – Collector’s Pack Add-On 10%
Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But
Whole 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Far Cry 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 67%
Far Cry 5 Xbox Game Pass 75%
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
Bundle 		Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Far Cry 5 Season Pass Add-On 50%
Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 60%
Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Far Cry 6 Season Pass Add-On 50%
Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry Classic Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion Add-On 70%
For Honor – Year 1 Heroes Bundle Add-On 70%
For Honor – Year 3 Pass Add-On 70%
Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
I Am Alive Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 65%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass Add-On 50%
Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
MONOPOLY PLUS + MONOPOLY Madness Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Outland Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Rayman Legends Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Rayman Origins Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Riders Republic Year 1 Pass Add-On 50%
Risk Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS Add-On 60%
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Collection 2 Pack Add-On 75%
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Collection pack Add-On 80%
The Crew Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		67%
The Crew 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60%
The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
The Crew Season Pass Add-On 60%
The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion Add-On 70%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass Add-On 60%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass Add-On 60%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Pass Add-On 60%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox Game Pass 50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle Smart Delivery 50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360) Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 70%
Transference Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Trials Rising – Expansion pass Add-On 60%
Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Watch Dogs 2 Xbox Game Pass 80%
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60%
Watch Dogs Season Pass Add-On 60%
Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 70%
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 67%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass Add-On 50%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 67%
Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Spotlight Sale – 23. bis 29. August 2022

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Asteroids: Recharged Smart Delivery 50%
Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Beyond a Steel Sky Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Black Widow: Recharged Smart Delivery 50%
Blacksad: Under the Skin Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Breakout: Recharged Smart Delivery 50%
Centipede: Recharged Smart Delivery 50%
Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Dungeons 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Escape Game Fort Boyard Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Flashback Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Garfield Kart Furious Racing Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 30%
Kombinera Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Lornsword Winter Chronicle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Moto Racer 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Murder Mystery Machine Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
My Universe – Interior Designer Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
My Universe – My Baby Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
My Universe – School Teacher Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
PONG Quest Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Port Royale 4 Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Railway Empire – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Spacebase Startopia – Extended Edition Bonus Content Add-On 60%
Syberia 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Tempest 4000 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
The Bluecoats: North & South Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Sisters – Party of the Year Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
TOKI Juju Densetsu Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		43%
Tropico 6 Xbox Game Pass 50%
Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
XIII Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Yesterday Origins Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%

