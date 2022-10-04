Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 40/2022

|
11-11 Memories Retold
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
9 Monkeys of Shaolin
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
A Way Out
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Alekhine’s Gun
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Aliens vs Predator
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Ary and the Secret of Seasons
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Ash of Gods: Redemption
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
80%
|
Avatar: TLA: TBE
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Baja: Edge of Control HD
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Batman: Return To Arkham
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
70%
|
Battle Worlds: Kronos
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Battlefield 1
|
EA Play
|
65%
|
Battlefield 1 Revolution
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Battlefield 4
|
EA Play
|
65%
|
Battlefield 4 Premium
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Battlefield V Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Battlefield V Standard Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Bayonetta
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
60%
|
Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Before We Leave
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Big Buck Hunter Arcade
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
BioShock 2 Remastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
BioShock Remastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Borderlands 3
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Ultimate Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
Carmageddon: Max Damage
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Cars 3: Driven to Win
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Citizens of Space
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
50%
|
Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
55%
|
Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Crayola Scoot
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Curved Space
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Dead Alliance
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Deadbeat Heroes
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Deep Rock Galactic
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Deep Rock Galactic – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Deep Rock Galactic – MegaCorp Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Dreamfall Chapters
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Elite Dangerous: Standard Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Extinction
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Far Cry 6
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Far Cry 6 Gold Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Flockers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Gigantosaurus The Game
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Goosebumps: The Game
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Greak: Memories of Azur
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Hasbro Family Fun Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Homefront: The Revolution Freedom Fighter‘ Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
Hunt: Showdown – Starter Hunter Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Hunting Simulator 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
60%
|
Immortals Fenyx Rising
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
70%
|
In Sound Mind
|
Xbox Series X|S
|
65%
|
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
70%
|
Injustice: Gods Among Us
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
It Takes Two – Digital Version
|
EA Play
|
50%
|
Judgment
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
55%
|
Juju
|
Xbox One Backward
Compatible
|
75%
|
Jurassic World Evolution
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Jurassic World Evolution 2
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Bundle
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Katamari Damacy REROLL
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Kona
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
LA Cops
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
85%
|
LEGO Batman
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
60%
|
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
55%
|
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
LEGO Builder’s Journey
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
LEGO CITY Undercover
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
LEGO Jurassic World
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
LEGO The Hobbit
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
LEGO The Incredibles
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
LEGO Worlds
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Lemnis Gate
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
60%
|
Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Little Nightmares
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
75%
|
Lost in Random
|
EA Play
|
50%
|
Mad Max
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Mafia: Trilogy
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Mars Horizon
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Mass Effect Legendary Edition
|
EA Play
|
60%
|
Maximum Football 2019
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Maximum Football 2020
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
65%
|
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
70%
|
Midway Arcade Origins
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Mortal Kombat XL
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
MotoGP 22
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
60%
|
Mugsters
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Xbox Series
X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
70%
|
Narita Boy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Necromunda: Underhive Wars
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Nerf Legends
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Nerf Legends Digital Deluxe
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Nickelodeon: Kart Racers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
85%
|
Octahedron
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
60%
|
Oh My Godheads
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
One Piece World Seeker
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Outward – The Soroboreans
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Outward: The Adventurer Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Overcooked! All You Can Eat
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
50%
|
Panzer Dragoon: Remake
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
PC Building Simulator
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
70%
|
Penarium
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
80%
|
Planet Alpha
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Planet Coaster: Console Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
65%
|
Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
65%
|
Planet Coaster: Premium Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
65%
|
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
Puyo Puyo Champions
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Race With Ryan
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition
Content
|
Add-On
|
65%
|
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
RIDE 4
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
RIDE 4 – Special Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Riders Republic Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Riders Republic Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Road 96
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Road Rage
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Scribblenauts Showdown
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Second Extinction (Game Preview)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
SEGA Genesis Classics
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Sheltered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Redux
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
55%
|
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Skate (Back Compat)
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
Skate 3 (Back Compat)
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
Skully
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
SolSeraph
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Sonic Mania
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
50%
|
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
SpongeBob: Truth-Sq.
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatibility
|
60%
|
Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
Star Wars Squadrons
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital Deluxe
|
Smart Delivery
|
80%
|
Street Outlaws: The List
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Struggling
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
TEKKEN 7 – Originals Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Tembo The Badass Elephant
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
70%
|
The BioWare Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
The Dwarves
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
The Elder Scrolls Online
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
70%
|
The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle Collector’s
Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Collector’s Edition Upgrade
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
The Outer Worlds
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
The Sinking City
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Thief
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
This Is The Police
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
This Is The Police 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
TimeSplitters 2
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
TimeSplitters Future Perfect
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Titan Quest
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Titanfall 2
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
TOHU
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
50%
|
Tour de France 2022 Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Tour de France 2022 Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS – Complete Edition
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Twin Mirror
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Valkyria Revolution
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Wasteland 3 (Xbox One)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
70%
|
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
XCOM 2 Collection
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
Yakuza 0
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Yakuza Kiwami
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Yakuza Kiwami 2
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Yoku’s Island Express
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
75%