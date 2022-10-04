Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 40/2022

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Inhaltsverzeichnis:

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 04. bis 11. Oktober 2022

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
Aery – Dreamscape 6,69€ 3,30€
AO Tennis 2 8,24€ 46,75€
Asdivine Saga 8,99€ 6,00€
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – DELUXE-EDITION 16,99€ 68,00€
Assassin’s Creed Origins 13,99€ 56,00€
Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION 15,99€ 64,00€
Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition 7,49€ 22,50€
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles 14,99€ 15,00€
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition 23,09€ 46,90€
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe 39,99€ 60,00€
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 7,49€ 42,50€
Ghost Sync 8,99€ 6,00€
Grand Theft Auto Online 9,99€ 10,00€
Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S) 19,79€ 40,20€
Grand Theft Auto V: Story-Modus (Xbox Series X|S) 9,99€ 10,00€
Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle 9,59€ 2,40€
Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S 9,59€ 2,40€
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition 34,99€ 35,00€
Masters of Anima 1,74€ 5,25€
Murder House 8,39€ 3,60€
Outcast – Second Contact 2,99€ 12,00€
Pyramid Quest 6,99€ 3,00€
RiMS Racing Xbox One 19,99€ 30,00€
RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S 19,99€ 30,00
Rogue Star Rescue 11,99€ 4,00€
South Park: Der Stab der Wahrheit 9,89€ 20,10€
Space Hulk: Tactics 2,99€ 12,00€
Sparkle 4 Tales 0,99€ 9,00€
The Surge 2 – Premium Edition 11,99€ 28,00€
The Surge 2 – Season Pass 4,99€ 5,00€
Tom Clancy’s The Division 7,49€ 22,50€
UFC 4 13,99€ 56,00€
UFC 4 Deluxe Edition 15,99€ 64,00€
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition 15,99€ 64,00€
WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle 39,99€ 40,00€
WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition 59,99€ 40,00€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Super Saver Sale – 04. bis 11. Oktober 2022

Spiel Typ Rabatt
11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
9 Monkeys of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
A Way Out EA Play 75%
Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Aliens vs Predator Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Ary and the Secret of Seasons Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox Game Pass 80%
Avatar: TLA: TBE Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Battlefield 1 EA Play 65%
Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Battlefield 4 EA Play 65%
Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Bayonetta Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Before We Leave Xbox Game Pass 50%
Big Buck Hunter Arcade Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 75%
Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle Add-On 50%
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Carmageddon: Max Damage Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Citizens of Space Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass Add-On 50%
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Crayola Scoot Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Curved Space Smart Delivery 75%
Dead Alliance Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Deep Rock Galactic Xbox Game Pass 50%
Deep Rock Galactic – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Deep Rock Galactic – MegaCorp Pack Add-On 50%
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Elite Dangerous: Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Extinction Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 60%
Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Flockers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Gigantosaurus The Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Goosebumps: The Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Greak: Memories of Azur Smart Delivery 60%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Homefront: The Revolution Freedom Fighter‘ Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Hunt: Showdown – Starter Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Xbox Game Pass 70%
In Sound Mind Xbox Series X|S 65%
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 50%
Judgment Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		55%
Juju Xbox One Backward
Compatible 		75%
Jurassic World Evolution Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Jurassic World Evolution 2 Xbox Game Pass 50%
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Katamari Damacy REROLL Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Kona Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
LA Cops Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Season Pass Add-On 85%
LEGO Batman Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		55%
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
LEGO Builder’s Journey Smart Delivery 50%
LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
LEGO Worlds Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Lemnis Gate Xbox Game Pass 60%
Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Little Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Lost in Random EA Play 50%
Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Mars Horizon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 60%
Maximum Football 2019 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Maximum Football 2020 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
Midway Arcade Origins Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 Smart Delivery 60%
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 67%
Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
MotoGP 22 Xbox Game Pass 60%
Mugsters Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Xbox Series
X|S 		Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		70%
Narita Boy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Nerf Legends Smart Delivery 80%
Nerf Legends Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 80%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Smart Delivery 80%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		85%
Octahedron Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		60%
Oh My Godheads Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Outward – The Soroboreans Add-On 60%
Outward: The Adventurer Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Overcooked! All You Can Eat Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Panzer Dragoon: Remake Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
PC Building Simulator Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
Penarium Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
Planet Alpha Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Planet Coaster: Console Edition Smart Delivery 65%
Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 65%
Planet Coaster: Premium Edition Smart Delivery 65%
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 75%
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Puyo Puyo Champions Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Race With Ryan Xbox Game Pass 50%
Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition
Content 		Add-On 65%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
RIDE 4 Smart Delivery 75%
RIDE 4 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Road 96 Xbox Game Pass 50%
Road Rage Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Second Extinction (Game Preview) Xbox Game Pass 67%
SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Sheltered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Redux Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Skate (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
Skully Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
SolSeraph Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Sonic Mania Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
SpongeBob: Truth-Sq. Xbox One
Backward Compatibility 		60%
Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 75%
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 75%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All Smart Delivery 80%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 80%
Street Outlaws: The List Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Struggling Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
TEKKEN 7 – Originals Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Tembo The Badass Elephant Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		70%
The BioWare Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 70%
The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle Collector’s
Edition 		Smart Delivery 50%
The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Collector’s Edition Upgrade Add-On 50%
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 67%
The Sinking City Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Thief Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
This Is The Police Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
TimeSplitters 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
TimeSplitters Future Perfect Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Titan Quest Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Titanfall 2 EA Play 80%
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
TOHU Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox Game Pass 50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Tour de France 2022 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Tour de France 2022 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS Xbox Game Pass 50%
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS – Complete Edition PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Twin Mirror Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Valkyria Revolution Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) Xbox Game Pass 75%
Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
XCOM 2 Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Yakuza 0 Xbox Game Pass 75%
Yakuza Kiwami Xbox Game Pass 75%
Yakuza Kiwami 2 Xbox Game Pass 75%
Yoku’s Island Express Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%

