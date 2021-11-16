Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 46/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei einigen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 16. bis 22. November 2021

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Neuer Preis € Angebot Ersparnis
0 Degrees 3,49€ Spotlight 1,50€
A Plague Tale: Innocence 9,99€ DWG 30,00€
Alphadia Genesis 8,99€ DWG 6,00€
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy! $13.99 Spotlight $26.00
AO Tennis 2 13,74€ DWG 41,25€
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate 23,99€ Spotlight 56,00€
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle 64,99€ Spotlight 65,00€
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion (Paket) 64,99€ Spotlight 65,00€
BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition 3,74€ Spotlight 11,25€
Blazing Beaks 10,04€ Spotlight 4,95€
Brotherhood United 3,59€ Spotlight 5,40€
Checkers for Kids 5,39€ Spotlight 3,60€
Child of Light 4,49€ DWG 10,50€
Cosmic Top Secret 3,29€ Spotlight 6,70€
Crashbots 3,99€ DWG 6,00€
Creaks 6,99€ Spotlight 13,00€
Crossbow Crusade 3,74€ Spotlight 1,25€
Crossroads Inn 17,99€ DWG 12,00€
Dead Dungeon 0,99€ Spotlight 4,99€
Dex 1,99€ Spotlight 18,00€
Dodgeball Academia 18,74€ DWG 6,25€
Dungeon Escape: Console Edition 3,49€ Spotlight 1,50€
FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL-BUNDLE 19,99€ Spotlight 30,00€
Gaijin Charenji 1 : Kiss or Kill 0,99€ Spotlight 9,00€
Glass Masquerade 2 3,59€ DWG 8,40€
Habroxia 2 6,99€ DWG 3,00€
Handball 21 19,99€ DWG 20,00€
Happy’s Humble Burger Farm 17,99€ Vorbestellung 2,00€
I, AI 5,99€ DWG 4,00€
Insurgency: Sandstorm 33,99€ DWG 6,00€
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition 59,49€ DWG 10,50€
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition 67,99€ DWG 12,00€
It came from space and ate our brains 3,74€ DWG 11,25€
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 8,99€ Spotlight 21,00€
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s Lot 3,99€ Spotlight 6,00€
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards 1,49€ Spotlight 4,50€
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection 5,99€ Spotlight 14,00€
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes 2,39€ Spotlight 3,60€
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition 11,99€ Spotlight 28,00€
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon 2,39€ Spotlight 3,60€
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the Past 0,99€ Spotlight 3,00€
Kingdom: New Lands 4,49€ DWG 10,50€
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Premium Edition 29,99€ DWG 20,00€
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Season Pass 26,79€ DWG 13,20€
Machinarium 3,74€ Spotlight 11,25€
Madness Beverage 14,24€ Spotlight 4,75€
Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition 31,49€ Spotlight 38,50€
Morbid: The Seven Acolytes 12,49€ Spotlight 12,50€
MotoGP 21 27,99€ DWG 42,00€
MotoGP 21 – Xbox Series X|S 27,99€ DWG 42,00€
Mushroom Quest 1,74€ Spotlight 3,25€
Necromunda: Underhive Wars 16,99€ DWG 3,00€
Neverwinter Zen 1000 8,99€ Spotlight 1,00€
Neverwinter Zen 2000 16,99€ Spotlight 3,00€
Neverwinter Zen 5300 42,49€ Spotlight 7,50€
Neverwinter Zen 11000 79,99€ Spotlight 20,00€
Neverwinter Zen 23000 159,99€ Spotlight 40,00€
Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition 10,04€ Spotlight 4,95€
Old Man’s Journey 6,69€ Spotlight 3,30€
Outbreak Co-Op Collection 14,99€ Spotlight 15,00€
Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse 19,99€ DWG 20,00€
Outbreak: Endless Nightmares 12,99€ Spotlight 7,00€
OUTRIDERS 23,09€ Spotlight 46,90€
Paradox Error 3,49€ Spotlight 1,50€
Peaky Blinders: Mastermind 7,49€ DWG 17,50€
Project Wingman 18,74€ DWG 6,25€
Promesa 2,49€ Spotlight 2,50€
Pumpkin Jack 13,49€ DWG 16,50€
Royal Tower Defense 1,49€ Spotlight 4,50€
Rugby 20 14,99€ DWG 45,00€
Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure 4,89€ Spotlight 2,10€
Shady Part of Me 5,24€ DWG 9,75€
SMITE – 400 Juwelen 5,76€ Spotlight 0,64€
SMITE – 800 Juwelen 10,19€ Spotlight 1,80€
SMITE – 1500 Juwelen 15,99€ Spotlight 4,00€
SMITE – 2500 Juwelen 20,99€ Spotlight 7,00€
SMITE – 3500 Juwelen 27,99€ Spotlight 12,00€
SMITE – 8000 Juwelen 53,59€ Spotlight 26,40€
South Park: + Der Stab der Wahrheit + Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe 23,09€ Spotlight 46,90€
Space Engineers: Ultimate Edition 2020 27,99€ Spotlight 12,00€
Steampunk Tower 2 3,99€ DWG 6,00€
SteamWorld Dig 2 7,99€ DWG 12,00€
Summer in Mara 12,49€ DWG 12,50€
Supraland 13,99€ DWG 6,00€
Sweet Witches 3,99€ DWG 6,00€
The Falconeer 12,99€ DWG 7,00€
Time Carnage 6,24€ Spotlight 6,25€
Total Arcade Racing 7,99€ Vorbestellung 2,00€
Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure 3,99€ DWG 6,00€
Tyd wag vir Niemand 3,49€ Spotlight 6,50€
Watch Dogs 2 13,99€ Spotlight 56,00€
YesterMorrow 9,99€ Spotlight 10,00€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Sale – 16. bis 22. November 2021

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt

11-11 Memories Retold

Xbox One X
Enhanced

85%

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

75%

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

75%

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass

Add-On

50%

Chroma Squad

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

75%

Code Vein

Xbox Game Pass

80%

CODE VEIN Season Pass

Add-On

50%

Dark Souls II: Scholar Of The First Sin

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

50%

Dark Souls III

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

50%

Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

50%

Dark Souls III: Season Pass

Add-On

50%

Dark Souls: Remastered

Xbox One X
Enhanced

50%

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Xbox Game Pass

85%

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass

Add-On

70%

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2

Add-On

60%

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass 3

Add-On

50%

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition

Xbox One X
Enhanced

85%

Dragon Ball Xenoverse

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

85%

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass

Add-On

50%

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass

Add-On

50%

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack Set

Add-On

50%

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

85%

Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass

Add-On

75%

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Xbox One X
Enhanced

67%

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

60%

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Season Pass

Add-On

30%

FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

60%

FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Season Pass

Add-On

50%

Little Nightmares II

Smart Delivery

33%

Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass

Add-On

50%

My Hero Ones Justice 2

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

67%

MY HERO ONES JUSTICE 2 Season Pass

Add-On

50%

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

50%

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

70%

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

60%

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial

90%

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

90%

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass

Add-On

50%

Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass 2

Add-On

50%

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3

Add-On

50%

One Piece World Seeker

Xbox One X
Enhanced

85%

One Piece World Seeker Episode Pass

Add-On

50%

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Xbox One X
Enhanced

70%

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Character Pass

Add-On

50%

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

67%

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Xbox One X
Enhanced

85%

ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Character Pass

Add-On

70%

Project CARS 2

Xbox One X
Enhanced

85%

Project CARS 2 – Season Pass

Add-On

50%

Project CARS 3

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

70%

Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

70%

Project CARS 3: SEASON PASS

Add-On

50%

SCARLET NEXUS

Xbox Game Pass

40%

SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition

Smart Delivery

40%

Soulcalibur VI

Xbox One X
Enhanced

85%

Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition

Xbox One X
Enhanced

80%

SOULCALIBUR VI Season Pass 2

Add-On

50%

SOULCALIBUR VI – Season Pass

Add-On

70%

SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial

60%

SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

40%

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Xbox One X
Enhanced

75%

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Upgrade

Add-On

50%

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

80%

TEKKEN
7

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

80%

TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass

Add-On

70%

TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2

Add-On

60%

TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 3

Add-On

50%

TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 4

Add-On

50%

TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

80%

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial

50%

Xbox / Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold – 16. bis 22. November 2021

Xbox 360 Spiele, die mit der Xbox One und Xbox Series X/S kompatibel sind, haben wir euch entsprechend markiert. (AK)

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Neuer Preis € Angebot Ersparnis € AK
ArcaniA – Fall of Setarrif 2,84€ DWG 6,65€
BioShock 2 – Minerva’s Den 4,74€ DWG 4,75€ AK
Borderlands 2 – Ultimativer Upgrade Pack 1,58€ DWG 3,21€ AK
Borderlands 2 – Ultimatives Upgrade Pack 2 1,58€ DWG 3,21€ AK
Borderlands 2 Season Pass 8,54€ DWG 19,95€ AK
Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory 2,49€ DWG 7,50€ AK
Prey 3,99€ DWG 16,00€ AK
Spec Ops: The Line 5,99€ DWG 24,00€ AK
The Bureau 3,99€ DWG 16,00€ AK
Thunder Wolves 2,84€ DWG 6,65€
XCOM: Enemy Within 7,99€ DWG 32,00€ AK

