Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW03/2023

| 8-Bit Armies
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 90%
| A Way Out
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 90%
| AdamÂ’s Venture: Origins
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 90%
| AereA
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 90%
| Airoheart
| Smart Delivery
| 20%
| Alan Wake
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Alan WakeÂ’s American Nightmare
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Alien Hominid HD
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 60%
| ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
| Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S
| 50%
| ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| As Dusk Falls
| Xbox Game Pass
| 67%
| AssassinÂ’s Creed Odyssey Â– Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 75%
| AssassinÂ’s Creed Origins
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| AssassinÂ’s Creed Unity
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| AssassinÂ’s Creed Valhalla
| Smart Delivery
| 67%
| Aven Colony Â– Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition
| Xbox Game Pass
| 70%
| Batman: Arkham Knight
| Xbox Game Pass
| 70%
| Batman: Return To Arkham
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 75%
| BattleBlock Theater
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 60%
| Battlefield 1
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 65%
| Battlefield 1 Revolution
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series
X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 55%
| Battlefield 2042 Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 65%
| Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 65%
| Battlefield 4
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 65%
| Battlefield 4 Premium
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Battlefield V Definitive Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Battlefield V Standard Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| Blue Dragon
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Broken Age
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| BrÃ¼tal Legend (Backward Compatible)
| Xbox Game Pass
| 67%
| Buildings Have Feelings Too
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Bunny Park
| Smart Delivery
| 20%
| Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Call of Duty: Black Ops III Â– Zombies Chronicles
| Add-On
| 60%
| Call Of Duty: Black Ops III Â– Zombies Deluxe
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Call Of Duty: Ghosts
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare Â– Digital Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 60%
| Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare Â– Launch Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 67%
| Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Call Of Duty: WWII Â– Gold Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 67%
| Candle: The Power of the Flame
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 25%
| Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Capcom Fighting Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 35%
| Cars 3: Driven to Win
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| Carx Drift Racing Online
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Castlevania Harmony of Despair
| Xbox One Backward
Compatible
| 67%
| Castlevania Sotn
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Â– Mirror of Fate HD
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| CharonÂ’s Staircase
| Smart Delivery
| 20%
| Child of Light Ultimate Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Citizens of Space
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| Cloudpunk
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 65%
| CODE SHIFTER
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Commandos 2 HD Remaster
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Commandos 2 Praetorians Hd Remaster Double Pack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 15%
| Conan Exiles
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 60%
| Conan Exiles Â– Isle of Siptah Edition
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 50%
| Contra: Rogue Corps
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 85%
| Costume Quest (Back Compat)
| Xbox Game Pass
| 67%
| Crackdown 3
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Crash Bandicoot 4 Its About Time
| Smart Delivery
| 67%
| Crash Bandicoot Bundle Â– N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 65%
| Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 60%
| Crash Bandicoot Â– Crashiversary Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Crash Bandicoot Â– Quadrilogy Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 65%
| Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 65%
| Crash Â‘n the Boys Street Challenge
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 30%
| Cricket 22
| Smart Delivery
| 50%
| Crimson Dragon
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Crysis Remastered Trilogy
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 45%
| D4: Dark Dreams DonÂ’t Die
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Darwinia+
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| DayZ Livonia Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 25%
| Dead by Daylight: Killer Expansion PACK
| Add-On
| 45%
| Dead by Daylight: Survivor Expansion Pack
| Add-On
| 45%
| Defunct
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
| 90%
| Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
| Smart Delivery
| 50%
| Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Character Pass
| Add-On
| 30%
| Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Core
Add-on Bundle
| Add-On
| 50%
| Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 50%
| Devil May Cry HD Collection
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Disciples: Liberation
| Smart Delivery
| 45%
| Disney Dreamlight Valley Â— Deluxe Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 30%
| Disneyland Adventures
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Dog Duty
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 90%
| DOUBLE DRAGON
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 30%
| Double Dragon 4
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 30%
| DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 30%
| Dragon Age 2 (Back Compat)
| EA Play
| 75%
| Dragon Age: Origins (Back Compat)
| EA Play
| 75%
| Dungeons 3 Â– Complete Collection
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires
| Smart Delivery
| 35%
| Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Â– Deluxe Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 35%
| Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Â– Season Pass
| Add-On
| 35%
| EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series
X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 60%
| EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox Series X|S
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 60%
| Elea Â– Episode 1
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 90%
| Family Feud
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 75%
| FAR: Changing Tides
| Xbox Game Pass
| 45%
| Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R Â– Complete
Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 60%
| Flockers
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| For Honor Â– Marching Fire Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 75%
| Foreclosed
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
| 65%
| Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
| Xbox Game Pass
| 67%
| Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
| 65%
| Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Forza Horizon 5 PLUS Hot Wheels Bundle
| PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
| 35%
| Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 35%
| Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition
| Xbox Game Pass
| 35%
| Fuzion Frenzy
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Genesis Alpha One Â– Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Golf With Your Friends Â– Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Gotham Knights
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 50%
| Grand Theft Auto V
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 50%
| Grand Theft Auto V Â– Megalodon Shark Cash Card
| Add-On
| 15%
| Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Â– The Definitive Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 50%
| Greak: Memories of Azur
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 70%
| GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (Xbox Series X|S)
| Add-On
| 15%
| Halo 3: ODST
| Xbox Game Pass
| 60%
| Halo 5: Guardians
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Halo Infinite (Campaign)
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
| 50%
| Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
| 75%
| Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Halo Â– Reach
| Xbox Game Pass
| 60%
| Halo: The Master Chief Collection
| Xbox Game Pass
| 60%
| Hard Corps: Uprising
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Hasbro Family Fun Pack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| House Flipper
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Hydro Thunder
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| Ikaruga
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Immortals Fenyx Rising
| Smart Delivery
| 80%
| Injustice 2
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 75%
| It Takes Two Â– Digital Version
| Smart Delivery
| 60%
| Jade Empire
| Xbox One Backward
Compatible
| 67%
| Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Bundle
| Smart Delivery
| 35%
| Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Bundle
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 75%
| Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Content
| Add-On
| 65%
| Jurassic World Evolution: Dinosaur Collection
| Add-On
| 60%
| Jurassic World Evolution: Raptor Squad Skin Collection
| Add-On
| 50%
| Kaze and the Wild Masks
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
| Add-On
| 50%
| Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack
| Add-On
| 50%
| Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| L.A. Noire
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 50%
| LA Cops
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| LEGO Batman
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| LEGO CITY Undercover
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| LEGO DC Super-Villains
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| LEGO MarvelÂ’s Avengers
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 50%
| LEGO The Hobbit
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| LEGO Worlds
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Lemon Cake
| Smart Delivery
| 20%
| Little Orpheus
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 33%
| Lost in Random
| Smart Delivery
| 80%
| Lost Odyssey
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 60%
| Mad Max
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 90%
| Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series
X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 70%
| Madden NFL 23 Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Madden NFL 23 Xbox Series X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 70%
| MADiSON
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 20%
| Mass Effect (Back Compat)
| Xbox Game Pass
| 67%
| Mass Effect 2 (Back Compat)
| EA Play
| 75%
| Mass Effect 3 (Back Compat)
| EA Play
| 75%
| Mass Effect Legendary Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 75%
| Massive Chalice
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Matchpoint Â– Tennis Championships
| Xbox Game Pass
| 25%
| Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Metal Gear Survive
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| Metal: Hellsinger
| Xbox Game Pass
| 25%
| Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One)
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 25%
| Middle-earth: Shadow of War
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Midway Arcade Origins
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| MirrorÂ’s Edge Catalyst
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Monopoly Family Fun Pack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Monster Crown
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 65%
| Monster Energy Supercross 4 Â– Special Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| Monster Energy Supercross 4 Â– Special Edition Â– Xbox Series
X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 85%
| Monster Energy Supercross 4 Â– Xbox Series X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 85%
| Monster Energy Supercross Â– The Official Videogame 4
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| Monster Harvest
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Monstrum
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Morbid: The Seven Acolytes
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Mortal Kombat 11
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 70%
| Mortal Kombat X
| Xbox Game Pass
| 70%
| MotoGP 21
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| MotoGP21 Â– Xbox Series X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 85%
| Moving Out Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| MXGP 2020 Â– The Official Motocross Videogame
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| My Friend Peppa Pig Â– Complete Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 60%
| My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1
| Xbox One Game
| 75%
| Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
| Xbox Game Pass
| 30%
| One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| Overcooked! 2 Â– Gourment Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 40%
| Penarium
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
| 70%
| Pentiment
| Xbox Game Pass
| 25%
| Persona 5 Royal
| Xbox Game Pass
| 30%
| Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| PJ MASKS: HEROES OF THE NIGHT Â– COMPLETE EDITION
| Smart Delivery
| 60%
| Planet Alpha
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 70%
| Planet Coaster: Classic Rides Collection
| Add-On
| 50%
| Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 65%
| Planet Coaster: Magnificent Rides Collection
| Add-On
| 50%
| Planet Coaster: Studios Pack
| Add-On
| 50%
| Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 85%
| Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| Port Royale 3
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| Port Royale 4
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 50%
| Praetorians Â– HD Remaster
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Project Highrise: ArchitectÂ’s Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Psychonauts
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 67%
| Psychonauts 2
| Xbox Game Pass
| 67%
| Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
| Smart Delivery
| 75%
| Quantum Break
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Raccoon City Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Radiant Silvergun
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Railway Empire Â– Complete Collection
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 35%
| Rayman Legends
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| Real Farm Â– Gold Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Real Farm Â– Premium Edition
| Xbox Series X|S
| 75%
| ReCore
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Red Dead Online
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Red Dead Redemption 2
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 67%
| Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
| Add-On
| 50%
| Renegade
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 30%
| Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 75%
| Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
| 60%
| Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Resident Evil Triple Pack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Resident Evil Village Gold Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 20%
| Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Reus
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
| 90%
| RIDE
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 90%
| RIDE 3
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 85%
| RIDE 3 Â– Gold Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 85%
| Riders Republic Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| RiMS Racing Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 70%
| RIOT: Civil Unrest
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| River City Ransom
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 30%
| Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
| 80%
| Rogue Lords
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 40%
| Roguebook Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 40%
| Roguebook Xbox Series X|S
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 40%
| Rugby 22 Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 60%
| Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Ryse: Legendary Edition
| Xbox Game Pass
| 67%
| Saint Kotar
| Smart Delivery
| 30%
| Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Â– Complete Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Scribblenauts Showdown
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| SEGA Genesis Classics
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Session: Skateboarding Sim Game (Game Preview)
| Game Preview
| 35%
| Sheltered
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Sherlock Holmes: The DevilÂ’s Daughter Redux
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Ship of Fools
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 20%
| Silent Hill: HD Collection
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Skelattack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| SnowRunner Â– Season 1: Search & Recover
| Add-On
| 20%
| SnowRunner Â– Season 2: Explore & Expand
| Add-On
| 20%
| SnowRunner Â– Season 3: Locate & Deliver
| Add-On
| 20%
| SnowRunner Â– Season 4: New Frontiers
| Add-On
| 20%
| SnowRunner Â– Season 5: Build & Dispatch
| Add-On
| 20%
| SnowRunner Â– Season 6: Haul & Hustle
| Add-On
| 20%
| Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| Sonic Colors: Ultimate Â– Digital Deluxe
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 50%
| Sonic Frontiers
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 30%
| Sonic Generations
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 75%
| Sonic Mania
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 60%
| Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 50%
| SONIC UNLEASHED
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 65%
| Soul Hackers 2
| Smart Delivery
| 50%
| Soul Hackers 2 Â– Digital Premium Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 50%
| South Park: The Fractured But Whole Â– Gold Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Spacebase Startopia
| Smart Delivery
| 60%
| Sparklite
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Spyro Reignited Trilogy
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 65%
| Stacking
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Star Wars Battlefront II
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 65%
| Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 85%
| Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 85%
| Star Wars Squadrons
| EA Play
| 85%
| State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
| Xbox Game Pass
| 50%
| State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Steelrising Â– Standard Edition
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 40%
| Stranded Sails Â– Explorers Of The Cursed Islands
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Struggling
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 65%
| Sudden Strike 4 Â– European Battlefields
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 50%
| Sunset Overdrive
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Super Bomberman R
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Super Dodge Ball
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 30%
| Super Meat Boy
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 60%
| Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 50%
| Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Tell Me Why
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Tennis World Tour 2 Â– Ace Edition
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 75%
| Tennis World Tour 2 Â– Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 70%
| The BardÂ’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
| Xbox Game Pass
| 70%
| The BardÂ’s Tale IV: DirectorÂ’s Cut
| Xbox Game Pass
| 70%
| The BardÂ’s Tale Trilogy
| Xbox Game Pass
| 70%
| The Crew 2 Gold Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| The Escapists 2 Â– Game Of The Year Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| The Knight Witch
| Smart Delivery
| 20%
| The LEGO Movie Videogame
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 85%
| The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 City Living
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 Discover University
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 Get Famous
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 Get To Work
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 Get Together
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack
| Add-On
| 35%
| The Sims 4 Island Living
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 Seasons
| Add-On
| 50%
| The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| The Survivalists Â– Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 85%
| Tom ClancyÂ’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 80%
| Tom ClancyÂ’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Â– Year 2 Gold Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| Tom ClancyÂ’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 60%
| Tom ClancyÂ’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Tom ClancyÂ’s The Division
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 75%
| Tony HawkÂ’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Â– Digital Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 60%
| Torment: Tides of Numenera
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 67%
| Tour de France 2022 Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 70%
| Tour de France 2022 Xbox Series X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 70%
| Train Life: A Railway Simulator
| Smart Delivery
| 35%
| Transformers: Battlegrounds Â– Complete Edition
| PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
| 60%
| Trials HD
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Trivial Pursuit Live!
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Tropico 4
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 50%
| Tropico 5 Â– Complete Collection
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 45%
| Tropico 6 Â– Next Gen Edition
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 50%
| Truck Driver
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 50%
| Turbo Golf Racing (Game Preview)
| Xbox Game Pass
| 33%
| UFC 4
| EA Play
| 80%
| UFC 4 Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Unbox: NewbieÂ’s Adventure
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
| 80%
| UNO
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
| 60%
| UNO The Call of Yara DLC
| Add-On
| 40%
| UNO Valhalla DLC
| Add-On
| 40%
| Unravel Two
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 75%
| Valkyria Chronicles 4
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| Vampire: The Masquerade Â– Swansong Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| Vampire: The Masquerade Â– Swansong Xbox Series X|S
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 60%
| Vaporum
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 80%
| Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Warhammer: End Times Â– Vermintide
| Xbox One X Enhanced
| 80%
| Warhammer: Vermintide 2
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Â– Ultimate Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
| 80%
| Wasteland 2: DirectorÂ’s Cut
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Wasteland Remastered
| Xbox Game Pass
| 70%
| Watch Dogs: Legion Â– Deluxe Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 80%
| Werewolf: The Apocalypse Â– Earthblood Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Werewolf: The Apocalypse Â– Earthblood Xbox Series X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
| 80%
| Wheel of Fortune
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 60%
| WhoÂ’s Your Daddy?!
| Game Preview
| 70%
| World of Warships: Legends Â– the Mighty Mutsu
| Add-On
| 20%
| World of Warships: LegendsÂ—the Mighty Mutsu
| Add-On
| 20%
| Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Worms Rumble Â– Digital Deluxe Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 80%
| WRC Generations Fully Loaded Edition
| Smart Delivery
| 30%
| Wuppo
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
| 95%
| Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
| 65%
| Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Â– XBS|X
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 65%
| Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 80%
| Zone of the Enders HD Collection
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
| 67%
| Zoo Tycoon
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 75%
| Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
| Xbox Game Pass
| 75%
| Zorro The Chronicles Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
| 50%
| Zorro The Chronicles Xbox X|S
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
| 50%
4 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Danke für die Auflistung. Ich wollte eigentliche kürzer treten, aber direkt beim ersten Mal schauen habe ich paar Spiele gefunden wo ich dachte, ja…
Insurgency sandstorm, riders republic, vampire the masquerade..
Ach ich guck später nochmal die Liste in ruhe durch. Ich kann mich nicht entscheiden
Wow, das erste Mal, dass ich Hard Reset Redux für einen reduzierten Preis sehe. Und dann auch gleich noch für nur 1,99 Euro. Das Spiel hat seit vier Jahren oder so ganz hinten auf meiner Wunschliste rumgegammelt und war in der ganzen Zeit nie reduziert. Ist von Flying Wild Hog, denselben Entwicklern, die auch die Shadow Warrior Reihe entwickelt haben. Habe da sofort zugeschlagen! 🙂
Danke wie immer 👍 und wieviele Sales das mittlerweile immer gibt. Man erinnere sich an die anfängliche ONE Zeit wo es durchaus gefühlt mal nur 30 Titel insgesamt waren. 🤣
Schon wieder, ich komme nicht mehr hinterher *heul* 🙂