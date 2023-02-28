Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW09/2023

0 Autor: , in News / Deals with Gold

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Inhaltsverzeichnis:

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 28. Februar bis 07. März 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
Agent Intercept 11,99€ 8,00€
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into The Hive Edition 23,99€ 16,00€
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy 7,49€ 17,50€
Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition 5,99€ 24,00€
Dawn of the Monsters 20,99€ 9,00€
Dead Effect 2 3,59€ 8,39€
Diablo III: Eternal Collection 23,09€ 46,90€
DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS 14,99€ 5,00€
Dragon Lapis 8,24€ 6,75€
Dragon Prana 10,49€ 4,50€
DYSMANTLE 7,99€ 12,00€
Insurgency: Sandstorm 19,99€ 20,00€
It’s Kooky + Clumsy Rush 5,69€ 13,30€
Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition 5,99€ 24,00€
Outbreak Diamond Collection 26,24€ 78,75€
reky + Clumsy Rush 5,69€ 13,30€
River City Girls 14,99€ 15,00€
River City Girls Zero 10,49€ 4,50€
Seasons after Fall 1,99€ 8,00€
SnowRunner 19,99€ 20,00€
Spidersaurs 13,99€ 6,00€
STEEP 4,99€ 15,00€
Tour de France 2018 3,99€ 16,00€
Trials Rising 5,99€ 14,00€
Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure 2,49€ 7,50€
UnderDungeon 5,99€ 8,40€
V-Rally 4 5,99€ 24,00€
WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S 9,99€ 40,00€
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One 5,99€ 34,00€
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S 5,99€ 34,00€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deep Silver and Friends Sale – 14. Februar bis 07. März 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
9 Monkeys Of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Agents of Mayhem Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Agony Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Chorus Smart Delivery 75%
DAKAR 18 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dead Island Definitive Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Dead Island Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 85%
Dead Island Retro Revenge Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Deadlight: Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Dolmen Smart Delivery 80%
Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Gods Will Fall Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Gungrave G.O.R.E Xbox Game Pass 55%
Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Homefront: The Revolution Freedom Fighter‘ Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Iron Harvest Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		75%
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox Game Pass 80%
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s Lot Add-On 75%
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards Add-On 75%
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection Add-On 75%
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes Add-On 75%
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold
Sir Hans Capon 		Add-On 75%
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the Past Add-On 75%
King’s Bounty II Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
King’s Bounty II – Lord’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Kona Xbox Game Pass 85%
Let’s Sing 2023 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Let’s Sing 2023 Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Let’s Sing ABBA Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Metro 2033 Redux Xbox Game Pass 85%
Metro Exodus Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Metro Exodus – Expansion Pass Add-On 75%
Metro Exodus – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Metro Exodus – Sam’s Story Add-On 55%
Metro Exodus – The Two Colonels Add-On 55%
Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Metro Saga Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Metro – Last Light Redux Xbox Game Pass 80%
Outward: Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		75%
Outward: The Adventurer Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Outward: The Soroboreans Add-On 75%
Outward: The Three Brothers Add-On 75%
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Red Faction II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		85%
Red Faction: Armageddon Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		85%
Relicta Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Road 96 Smart Delivery 65%
Saints Row Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		85%
Saints Row 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		85%
Saints Row Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Saints Row IV Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		85%
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Saints Row Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Saints Row The Third Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Saints Row: The Third Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		85%
The Chant Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
The Last Oricru Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		55%
This War of Mine: The Little Ones Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
TimeSplitters 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
TimeSplitters Future Perfect Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) Xbox Game Pass 80%
Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Wasteland 3 Expansion Pass Add-On 75%
Windbound Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Yum Yum Cookstar Free To Play 70%

Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten ist in Bearbeitung!

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

