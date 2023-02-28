Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW09/2023

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 28. Februar bis 07. März 2023
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deep Silver and Friends Sale – 14. Februar bis 07. März 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|9 Monkeys Of Shaolin
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Agents of Mayhem
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Agony
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Ash of Gods: Redemption
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Chorus
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|DAKAR 18
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Dead Island Definitive Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Dead Island Definitive Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|Dead Island Retro Revenge
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Deadlight: Director’s Cut
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Dolmen
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Dreamfall Chapters
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Gods Will Fall
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Gungrave G.O.R.E
|Xbox Game Pass
|55%
|Homefront: The Revolution
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Homefront: The Revolution Freedom Fighter‘ Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Iron Harvest Complete Edition
|Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|75%
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s Lot
|Add-On
|75%
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
|Add-On
|75%
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection
|Add-On
|75%
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
|Add-On
|75%
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold
Sir Hans Capon
|Add-On
|75%
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the Past
|Add-On
|75%
|King’s Bounty II
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|King’s Bounty II – Lord’s Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Kona
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|Let’s Sing 2023
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|33%
|Let’s Sing 2023 Platinum Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|33%
|Let’s Sing ABBA
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|45%
|Metro 2033 Redux
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|Metro Exodus
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Metro Exodus – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Metro Exodus – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Metro Exodus – Sam’s Story
|Add-On
|55%
|Metro Exodus – The Two Colonels
|Add-On
|55%
|Metro Redux Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Metro Saga Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Metro – Last Light Redux
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Outward: Definitive Edition
|Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|75%
|Outward: The Adventurer Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Outward: The Soroboreans
|Add-On
|75%
|Outward: The Three Brothers
|Add-On
|75%
|Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered
|Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Red Faction II
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|85%
|Red Faction: Armageddon
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|85%
|Relicta
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Road 96
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Saints Row
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|85%
|Saints Row 2
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|85%
|Saints Row Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Saints Row IV
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|85%
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Saints Row Platinum Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Saints Row The Third Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Saints Row: The Third
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|85%
|The Chant
|Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition
|Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|60%
|The Last Oricru
|Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|55%
|This War of Mine: The Little Ones
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|TimeSplitters 2
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|TimeSplitters Future Perfect
|Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Wasteland 3 (Xbox One)
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Wasteland 3 Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Windbound
|Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Yum Yum Cookstar
|Free To Play
|70%
