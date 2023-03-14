Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW11/2023

0 Autor: , in News / Deals with Gold

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Inhaltsverzeichnis:

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 14. bis 21. März 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
A Plague Tale: Requiem 38,99€ 21,00€
Aery – A Journey Beyond Time 5,99€ 4,00€
After Wave: Downfall 9,74€ 5,25€
Archvale 10,49€ 4,50€
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition 14,99€ 35,00€
Bumblebee – Little Bee Adventure 7,49€ 2,50€
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles 11,99€ 18,00€
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe 32,99€ 67,00€
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition 82,49€ 27,50€
Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition 24,99€ 75,00€
Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2 17,49€ 52,50€
Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition 9,99€ 30,00€
Clumsy Rush + Brawl Chess Family Bundle 2,24€ 12,75€
Crimson Spires 7,99€ 12,00€
Curse of the Dead Gods 3,99€ 16,00€
Dead by Daylight 14,99€ 15,00€
Evil West 47,99€ 12,00€
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition 7,49€ 7,50€
For Honor Complete Edition 24,99€ 75,00€
Ghost Song 14,99€ 5,00€
Hood: Outlaws & Legends 4,99€ 15,00€
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition 34,99€ 35,00€
Killing Floor 2 9,99€ 30,00€
Killing Floor 2 – Ultimate Edition 40,19€ 19,80€
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris 2,99€ 17,00€
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass 1,49€ 8,50€
League of Enthusiastic Losers + Cyber Protocol 3,74€ 11,25€
Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey 3,59€ 8,40€
MONOPOLY PLUS 4,49€ 10,50€
MudRunner – American Wilds Edition 6,99€ 28,00€
MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion 3,49€ 6,50€
NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition 46,74€ 38,25€
Necromunda: Hired Gun 15,99€ 24,00€
New Tales from the Borderlands 19,99€ 20,00€
PGA TOUR 2K23 20,99€ 49,00€
PGA TOUR 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition 26,24€ 48,75€
PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition 59,99€ 60,00€
PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack 11,24€ 3,75€
Pro Gymnast Simulator + Clumsy Rush 5,24€ 15,75€
Rabbids: Party of Legends 15,99€ 24,00€
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration 5,99€ 24,00€
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition 11,99€ 28,00€
South Park: + Der Stab der Wahrheit + Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe 23,09€ 46,90€
Tears of Avia 8,24€ 6,75€
Teratopia 2,99€ 12,00€
The Crew 2 Special Edition 11,99€ 48,00€
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition 23,99€ 56,00€
The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition 47,99€ 12,00€
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition 15,99€ 64,00€
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition 4,99€ 15,00€
Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition 5,99€ 14,00€
Vampyr 7,99€ 32,00€
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition 11,99€ 68,00€
Wildfire 7,49€ 7,50€
XCOM 2 Collection 8,99€ 81,00€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Capcom Publisher Sale – 07. bis 21. März 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
[DMC5] Playable Character: Vergil Add-On 25%
[DMC5] Super Vergil Unlock Add-On 25%
[DMC5] V & Vergil Alt Colors Add-On 20%
[DMC5] Vergil Early Unlock Pack Add-On 20%
[DMC5] Vergil EX Provocation Add-On 20%
Age of Booty Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Asura’s Wrath Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Asura’s Wrath Episode 11.5 Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath Episode 15.5 Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath Episode Pack Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath Lost Episode 1 Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath Lost Episode 2 Add-On 50%
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (Â’84 Â’88) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (Â’89 Â’92) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (Â’92 Â’01) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Capcom Fighting Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dark Void Xbox One Backward
Compatible 		80%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Lady & Trish Costume
Pack 		Add-On 40%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Super Nero/Super
Dante/Super Vergil 		Add-On 40%
Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Devil May Cry 5 100,000 Red Orbs Add-On 50%
Devil May Cry 5 5 Blue Orbs Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 In-game Unlock Bundle Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 Super Character 3-Pack Add-On 25%
Devil May Cry 5 1 Blue Orb Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 3 Blue Orbs Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 Alt Hero Colors Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 Alt Style Rank Announcers Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 Alt Title Calls Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 Cavaliere R Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 DMC1 Battle Track 3-Pack Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 DMC2 Battle Track 3-Pack Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 DMC3 Battle Track 3-Pack Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 DMC4 Battle Track 3-Pack Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 Gerbera GP01 Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 Live Action Cutscenes Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 Mega Buster Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 Pasta Breaker Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 Sweet Surrender Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry HD Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
DMC5SE 1 Blue Orb Add-On 25%
DMC5SE 100,000 Red Orbs Add-On 50%
DMC5SE 3 Blue Orbs Add-On 25%
DMC5SE 5 Blue Orbs Add-On 25%
DMC5SE Complete In-game Unlock Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
DMC5SE Super Character 4-Pack Add-On 25%
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Ducktales: Remastered Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Flock! Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Ghosts Â‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Lost Planet 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Lost Planet 3 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition Xbox One Backward
Compatible 		80%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Game Pass 80%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Deluxe Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Mega Man 10 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Mega Man 11 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mega Man 9 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Monster Hunter Rise Xbox Game Pass 50%
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit Add-On 50%
Monster Hunter World Xbox Game Pass 25%
Monster Hunter World: Complete Gesture Pack Add-On 60%
Monster Hunter World: Complete Handler Costume Pack Add-On 60%
Monster Hunter World: Complete Sticker Pack Add-On 60%
Monster Hunter World: Deluxe Kit Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter World: DLC Collection Add-On 60%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Capcom Collection Value Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Complete BGM Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Complete Gesture & Pose
Pack 		Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Complete Hairstyle Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Complete Handler Costume
Pack 		Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Complete Pendant Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Complete Room Decor Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Complete Sticker Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Seliana Room Value Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Trendsetter Value Pack Add-On 40%
Onimusha: Warlords Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Raccoon City Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Resident Evil 0 Claire Costume: Â“Elza WalkerÂ” Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 2 Claire Costume: Â“MilitaryÂ” Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 Claire Costume: Â“NoirÂ” Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Weapon: Â“Samurai Edge Albert ModelÂ” Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 Extra DLC Pack Add-On 50%
Resident Evil 2 Leon Costume: Â“Arklay SheriffÂ” Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 Leon Costume: Â“NoirÂ” Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 All In-game Rewards Unlock Add-On 60%
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Weapon: Â“Samurai Edge Chris ModelÂ” Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Weapon: Â“Samurai Edge Jill ModelÂ” Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 2 Original Ver. Soundtrack Swap Add-On 25%
Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol.1 Add-On 60%
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season Pass Add-On 60%
Resident Evil 7 End of Zoe Add-On 60%
Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Resident Evil Banned Footage Vol.2 Add-On 60%
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Village Smart Delivery 50%
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Resident Evil Village Extra Content Shop All Access Voucher Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Village Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Village Survival Resources Pack Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Village Trauma Pack Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Village WintersÂ’ Expansion Add-On 25%
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Street Fighter IV Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Strider Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo II HD Remix Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Ultra SFIV Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Rabbids Invasion Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Railway Empire Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Rocket Knight Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Roman Rumble in Las Vegum Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Ryan’s Rescue Squad Smart Delivery 60%
Save Your Nuts Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		50%
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Silt Smart Delivery 33%
Skelattack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Skully Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Skydrift Infinity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Smash Boats Waterlogged Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Snake Pass Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Sonic Generations Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
SONIC UNLEASHED Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		33%
Sparklite Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Spitlings Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
SpongeBob: Truth-Sq. Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Stranded Sails Explorers Of The Cursed Islands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Stunt Kite Party Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Summer in Mara Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Teacup Smart Delivery 40%
Temtem Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		25%
Temtem Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		25%
TerraTech Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem Smart Delivery 60%
The King’s Bird Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Sisters Party of the Year Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Smurfs Mission Vileaf Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Wild at Heart Xbox Game Pass 40%
Time on Frog Island Smart Delivery 50%
Tracks The Train Set Game Xbox Game Pass 50%
Tracks The Train Set Game: Toybox Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Tropico 5 Penultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Turbo Golf Racing (Game Preview) Xbox Game Pass 40%
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
UNO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		60%
UNO The Call of Yara DLC Add-On 40%
UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
UNO Valhalla DLC Add-On 40%
Unravel Two Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment Add-On 50%
Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Where the Bees Make Honey Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Wuppo Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		95%
Wytchwood Smart Delivery 40%
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles XBS|X Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		70%
Zone of the Enders HD Collection Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%

Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten ist in Bearbeitung!

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Deals with Gold

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort