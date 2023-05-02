Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW18/2023

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote. Diese gelten bis zum 9. Mai.

Cosmetic Sale

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Illustrious Pirates Pack Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed IV Multi-player Appearance Pack Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed IV Multi-player Gameplay Pack Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack Add-On 70%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets of London Pack Add-On 70%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack Add-On 70%
Assassin’s Creed Unity – Revolutionary Armaments Pack Add-On 50%
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Skin Pack Add-On 20%
Destroy All Humans! Skin Pack Add-On 40%
Dynasty Warriors 9 – All Season Passes Set Add-On 50%
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Season Pass Add-On 60%
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Season Pass 2 Add-On 55%
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Season Pass 3 Add-On 50%
Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season Pass Add-On 85%
Far Cry 5 Care Package Add-On 50%
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Rebellion Add-On 50%
Gotham Knights: Visionary Pack Add-On 60%
Hell Let Loose – False Front Add-On 50%
Hell Let Loose – Hot Drop Add-On 50%
Hell Let Loose – Lethal Tide Add-On 50%
Hell Let Loose – Red Steel Add-On 50%
Hell Let Loose – Skull Bucket Add-On 25%
Hell Let Loose – Tropic Fever Add-On 50%
Hell Let Loose – Upper Echelon Add-On 50%
Hot Wheels – Cyberpunk Customization Pack Add-On 50%
Hot Wheels – Cyberpunk Customization Pack – Xbox Series X|S Add-On 50%
Hot Wheels – Hot Rod Customization Pack Add-On 50%
Hot Wheels – Hot Rod Customization Pack – Xbox Series X|S Add-On 50%
Hot Wheels – Retro Game Customization Pack Add-On 50%
Hot Wheels – Retro Game Customization Pack – Xbox Series X|S Add-On 50%
Injustice 2 – Black Manta Add-On 75%
Injustice 2 – Darkseid Add-On 75%
Injustice 2 – Enchantress Add-On 75%
Injustice 2 – Red Hood Add-On 75%
Injustice 2 – Starfire Add-On 75%
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 1 Add-On 85%
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 2 Add-On 85%
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 3 Add-On 85%
Injustice 2: Hellboy Add-On 75%
Injustice 2: Infinite Transforms Add-On 80%
Injustice 2: Raiden Add-On 75%
Injustice 2: Sub-Zero Add-On 75%
Injustice 2: TMNT Add-On 80%
Injustice – The Atom Add-On 75%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 2 Add-On 60%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Character Collection Add-On 60%
Mortal Kombat X – Alien Add-On 70%
Mortal Kombat X – Goro Add-On 70%
Mortal Kombat X – Leatherface Add-On 70%
Mortal Kombat X – Predator Add-On 70%
Mortal Kombat X – Tremor Add-On 70%
Mortal Kombat X – Triborg Add-On 70%
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Celebration Wear Set Add-On 60%
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Villainous Wear Set Add-On 60%
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Weekend Clothes 1-A Lively Set Add-On 75%
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Weekend Clothes 1-A Serious Set Add-On 75%
My Time at Portia – Housewarming Gift Set Add-On 60%
One Piece World Seeker Pre-Order DLC Bundle Add-On 50%
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Pre-Order DLC Pack Add-On 50%
Override 2 Season Pass Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Override 2: Super Mech League – Bemular – Fighter DLC Add-On 65%
Override 2: Super Mech League – Black King – Fighter DLC Add-On 65%
Override 2: Super Mech League – Dan Moroboshi DLC Add-On 65%
Samurai Warriors 5 Season Pass Add-On 40%
SCARLET NEXUS Pre-Order Bundle Add-On 50%
SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC10: Character Creation Set D Add-On 50%
SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC12: Character Creation Set E Add-On 50%
SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC14: Character Creation Set F Add-On 50%
SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC3: Character Creation Set A Add-On 50%
SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC5: Character Creation Set B Add-On 50%
SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC8: Character Creation Set C Add-On 50%
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – Costume Pack DLC Add-On 20%
Tales of Arise – Beach Time Triple Pack (Male) Add-On 50%
Tales of Arise – Collaboration Costume Pack Add-On 40%
Tales of Arise – Premium Costume Pack Add-On 50%
Tales of Arise – SAO Collaboration Pack Add-On 35%
Tales of Arise – School Life Triple Pack (Female) Add-On 50%
Tales of Arise – Warring States Outfits Triple Pack (Female) Add-On 50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Santa
Blanca 		Add-On 50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Unidad Add-On 50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction – REACT Strike Pack Add-On 50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Safari Bundle Add-On 50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Gemstones Bundle Add-On 50%
Trove – Dynomighty Miner Add-On 33%
Trove – Eclipse Pack Add-On 33%
Trove – Geode Companion Pack 1 Add-On 33%
Trove – Geode Companion Pack 2 Add-On 33%
Trove – Square Necessities Add-On 33%
WARRIORS OROCHI 4: Season Pass Add-On 40%
Watch Dogs 2 – Black Hat Pack Add-On 67%
Watch Dogs 2 – EliteSec Pack Add-On 67%
Watch Dogs 2 – Fully Decked Out Bundle Add-On 67%
Watch Dogs 2 – Glow_Pro Pack Add-On 67%
Watch Dogs 2 – Guru Pack Add-On 67%
Watch Dogs 2 – Psychedelic Pack Add-On 67%
Watch Dogs 2 – Retro Modernist Pack Add-On 67%
Watch Dogs 2 – Root Access Bundle Add-On 67%
Watch Dogs 2 – Supreme Pack Add-On 67%
Watch Dogs 2 – Ultimate Pack 1 Add-On 67%
Zombie Army 4: Ragnarök Campaign & Character Pack Add-On 33%

Deep Discount Sale

Spiel Typ Rabatt
1971 Project Helios Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
7th Sector Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
80’s OVERDRIVE PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
A Fold Apart Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
A Knight’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
A Musical Story Smart Delivery 60%
Advent Rising Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Adventures of Pip Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
AeternoBlade Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
AeternoBlade II Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Agent Intercept Smart Delivery 60%
Aggelos Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Air Guitar Warrior Gamepad Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
AlphaLink Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Amazing Princess Sarah Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
American Fugitive Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
American Hero Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Ancestors Legacy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Anodyne Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
APFTU PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Aragami 2 Xbox Game Pass 60%
Aragami: Shadow Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Arise: A simple story Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Armello Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Armello – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Asdivine Hearts I & II Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Astro Aqua Kitty Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Atom RPG Supporter Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Aztech Forgotten Gods Smart Delivery 60%
Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Battle Axe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
BEB: Super Mega Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Biped Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Blair Witch Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Blue Fire Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Bonkies Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Boris the Rocket Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Cannon Brawl Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered Smart Delivery 60%
Chasm Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
ChromaGun Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Chronus Arc Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
City of Brass Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Clan N Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Color Symphony 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Crash Drive 3 Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Crazy Athletics – Summer Sports and Games Smart Delivery 60%
Crimson Spires Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Cruz Brothers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
CUBERS: ARENA Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Deep Diving Adventures Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Deiland: Pocket Planet Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Demon’s Tilt Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
Donut County PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Door Kickers: Action Squad Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Double Cross Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Dragon’s Lair Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Drawful 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Droid Trivia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Dysmantle Smart Delivery 60%
Element Space Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Elemental War TD Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Enter The Gungeon Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Esports Life Tycoon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Etherborn Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Evil Genius 2: World Domination Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Feather Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Feist Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Fernz Gate Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Fight’N Rage Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Final Vendetta Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Four Sided Fantasy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Furi Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Fury Unleashed Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Gene Rain Wind Tower: Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Generation Zero – Resistance Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Georifters Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Golazo! 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Golf Club: Wasteland Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Graveyard Keeper Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Guilt Battle Arena Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Gunscape Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
HardCube + Mystery Mine Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Help Will Come Tomorrow Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Henchman Story Smart Delivery 60%
Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hexagroove: Tactical DJ Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Horizon Chase Turbo Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
House Flipper Xbox Game Pass 60%
Imagine Earth Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
ImmortalLegacy:TheJadeCipherConsoleEdition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Inertial Drift Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Initial 2: New Stage & Xuan Yuan Sword Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Ion Fury Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Jalopy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Jet Kave Adventure Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Kamikaze Veggies Smart Delivery 60%
Kill It With Fire Xbox Game Pass 75%
Knights and Bikes Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Legendary Eleven Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds Xbox Play
Anywhere 		90%
Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Lost Ember Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
LUMINES REMASTERED Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Machinarium & Creaks Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Mail Mole Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Maneater Xbox Game Pass 60%
Mask of Mists Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Megaquarium Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Morkredd Smart Delivery 75%
Mulaka Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Munchkin: Quacked Quest Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
My Friend Pedro Xbox Game Pass 75%
My Memory of Us Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
N++ (NPLUSPLUS) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
NeonLore Smart Delivery 75%
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
New Super Lucky’s Tale Xbox Game Pass 67%
Nexomon: Extinction Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Niche – a genetics survival game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
One Dog Story Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Onsen Master Smart Delivery 60%
Orcs Must Die! 3 Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Orcs Must Die! 3 Bundle Smart Delivery 60%
Out of Line Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Out of the Box: Xbox Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Outbreak Diamond Collection Smart Delivery 80%
Outbreak: Endless Nightmares Smart Delivery 80%
Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Owlboy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Panzer Dragoon: Remake Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Pawarumi Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
PC Building Simulator Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Phantom Breaker: Omnia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Phantom Trigger Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Pharaonic Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Pig Eat Ball Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Planet of the Eyes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Pool Nation FX Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Pool Nation Snooker Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Potata: Fairy Flower Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Pumped BMX Pro Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Pure Chase 80’s Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Pure Chess Grandmaster Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Pure Pool Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
QUByte Classics – Jim Power: The Lost Dimension Collection by
Piko 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by PIKO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Realpolitiks New Power Xbox Play
Anywhere 		90%
Rememoried Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Remoteness Smart Delivery 60%
Reverie Knights Tactics Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
RICO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
RiftStar Raiders Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Rising Hell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
RoboPhobik Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Rogue Legacy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Rush Rally Origins PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Screencheat Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
SELF: Where’s my father Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Serious Sam 4 Xbox Game Pass 70%
Severed Steel Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Shing! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Shoppe Keep Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Shotgun Farmers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Siegecraft Commander Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Sir Lovelot Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Slay The Spire Xbox Game Pass 60%
Smash Boats Waterlogged Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Snakeybus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Snooker 19 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Snooker Nation Championship Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Solos Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
STAB STAB STAB! Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Star Hunter DX Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
State of Mind Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Steampunk Tower 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Steel Rats Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
STELLATUM Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Story of a Gladiator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Strong Moon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Submerged Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Submerged: Hidden Depths Smart Delivery 60%
Summer in Mara Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Super Tennis Blast Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Super Toy Cars Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Super Toy Cars 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
SuperMash Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Symmetry Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Tamarin PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
Telling Lies PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Teratopia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Tetris Effect: Connected Smart Delivery 60%
The Church in the Darkness Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
The Final Station Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The Forbidden Arts Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
The Jackbox Party Pack 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Jackbox Party Starter Smart Delivery 60%
The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive
Edition 		Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
The Occupation Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
The Path of Motus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		90%
The Solitaire Conspiracy Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
The Stillness of the Wind PC 85%
Thea 2: The Shattering Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
theHunter: Call of the Wild Xbox Game Pass 70%
Thumper Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Ticket to Ride Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Time Loader Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Timothy vs the Aliens Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Tip Top: Don’t fall! Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Tony and Clyde Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Trailmakers Xbox Game Pass 70%
Trophy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Tyd wag vir Niemand Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Under the Jolly Roger Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Under the Jolly Roger Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
UnMetal Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Unto The End Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Valfaris Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Valley Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Vambrace: Cold Soul Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
VASARA Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Void Bastards Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Warp Drive Smart Delivery 60%
WARSAW Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
We Were Here Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
We Were Here Together Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
We Were Here Too Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Weird West Xbox Game Pass 60%
Where the Snow Settles Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Where the Water Tastes Like Wine: Xbox Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Wilmot’s Warehouse Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Wizard of Legend Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
X-Morph: Defense Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
X-Morph: Defense Complete Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Xenon Valkyrie+ Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Yaga Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Youtubers Life – OMG Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Ziggurat Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%

Deals with Gold

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Aery – Calm Mind 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Ultimate Edition Upgrade Add-On 35%
Ambition Record Smart Delivery 40%
BioShock Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
BioShock 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
BioShock Infinite Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Add-On 60%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Chernobylite Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Crash Bandicoot 4 Its About Time Smart Delivery 67%
Creepy Tale Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Darkestville Castle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Deck of Ashes: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Flippin Kaktus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Heirs of the Kings Smart Delivery 30%
Infinite Links Smart Delivery 35%
Jelly Brawl Xbox One X
Enhanced 		30%
Jump King Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Live by the Sword: Tactics Smart Delivery 50%
Mafia II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Smart Delivery 70%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Minerva’s Den Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Tetragon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The Council – Episode 2: Hide And Seek Add-On 75%
The Council – Episode 3: Ripples Add-On 75%
The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges Add-On 75%
The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate Add-On 75%
The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
The Dark Side of the Moon: An Interactive FMV Thriller Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The end is nahual: If I may say so Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Smart Delivery 70%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Treasure Hunter Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Unusual Findings Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Will You Snail? Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%

Golden Week Sale

Spiel Typ Rabatt
11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Aeon Must Die! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
AI: The Somnium Files Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Nirvana Initiative Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Armed Emeth Smart Delivery 45%
Asdivine Hearts Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Asdivine Hearts II Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Balan Wonderworld Smart Delivery 70%
Battle Chasers: Nightwar FPS Boost Series
X|S 		80%
Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom Smart Delivery 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Capcom Fighting Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Capcom Fighting Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Code Vein Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Corpse Party Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Cris Tales Smart Delivery 80%
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
DEADCRAFT Smart Delivery 60%
DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Smart Delivery 50%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Character Pass 		Add-On 40%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Dragon Ball The Breakers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Dragon Lapis Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Dragon Prana Smart Delivery 35%
Dragon Quest Builders 2 Xbox Game Pass 40%
Dragon Question XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive
Edition 		Xbox Play
Anywhere 		35%
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Special Scenario Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dynasty Warriors 9 – Special Weapon Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights Smart Delivery 45%
Fallen Legion Revenants Smart Delivery 25%
Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory Smart Delivery 33%
FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water Smart Delivery 25%
FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25%
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Smart Delivery 25%
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25%
Final Fantasy IX Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Final Fantasy VII Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV Season Pass Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUS Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNIS Add-On 50%
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTO Add-On 50%
Fortnite – Anime Legends Pack Add-On 40%
Fortnite – Corrupted Legends Pack Add-On 50%
Fortnite – Tech Future Pack Add-On 50%
Frane: Dragons‘ Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Get Even Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Ghosts n Goblins Resurrection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Ikaruga Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle Xbox Game Pass 40%
Katamari Damacy REROLL Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Kingdom Hearts III Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (International) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5+2.5 Remix Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Kingdom Hearts – HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind Add-On 50%
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind + CONCERT VIDEO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
LA-MULANA Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
LA-MULANA 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Light Fairytale Episode 1 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Light Fairytale Episode 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Like a Dragon: Ishin! Smart Delivery 20%
Like a Dragon: Ishin! Deluxe Upgrade Bundle Add-On 20%
Little Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Little Nightmares I & II Bundle Smart Delivery 60%
Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Lost Judgment Season Pass Add-On 50%
Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry God Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mato Anomalies Smart Delivery 35%
Mato Anomalies Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 33%
Mega Man 11 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Miden Tower Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Mighty No. 9 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Monster Hunter Rise Xbox Game Pass 50%
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit Add-On 50%
Monster Viator Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Naraka: Bladepoint – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Necropolis Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
NieR: Automata – Become As Gods Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
No More Heroes 3 Xbox Smart Delivery 50%
No More Heroes 3 Xbox Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Octopath Traveler Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Onimusha: Warlords Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Override 2: Super Mech League Smart Delivery 80%
Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle Smart Delivery 25%
Persona 5 Royal Xbox Game Pass 35%
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Potion Permit: Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
R-Type Final 2 Smart Delivery 50%
R-Type Final 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
R-Type Final 2 Stage Pass Volume 2 Add-On 40%
R-Type Final 2 Stage Pass Volume 3 Add-On 25%
Raccoon City Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Radiant Silvergun Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Research and Destroy Xbox Game Pass 50%
Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Resident Evil 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Resident Evil Village Smart Delivery 50%
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Resident Evil Village – Winters‘ Expansion Add-On 25%
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Romancing SaGa 2 Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
Romancing SaGa 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Rune Factory 4 Special Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Samurai Warriors 5 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Samurai Warriors 5 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Season Pass – Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Add-On 20%
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Silver Nornir Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
Soul Hackers 2 Xbox Game Pass 60%
Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Premium Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Soulstice Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Soulstice: Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION Smart Delivery 40%
STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town – Digital Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Strange of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN Digital Deluxe
Edition 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Strider Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Tears of Avia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
The DioField Chronicle Smart Delivery 50%
The DioField Chronicle Digitale Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		75%
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		75%
The Rumble Fish 2 Smart Delivery 20%
The Rumble Fish 2 Additional Character – Beatrice Add-On 20%
The Rumble Fish 2 Additional Character – Greed Add-On 20%
The Rumble Fish 2 Additional Character – Hazama Add-On 20%
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Valkyria Revolution Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
WARRIORS OROCHI 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack Add-On 40%
WARRIORS OROCHI 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack Deluxe Edition Add-On 40%
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Zero Escape: The Nonary Games Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%

May the 4th Sale

Spiel Typ Rabatt
LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Smart Delivery 60%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 2 Add-On 60%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Character Collection Add-On 60%
Pinball FX – Star Wars Pinball Collection 1 Add-On 33%
Pinball FX – Star Wars Pinball Collection 2 Add-On 33%
Star Wars Battlefront Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Star Wars Battlefront II EA Play 60%
Star Wars Battlefront II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Star Wars Republic Commando Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 85%
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%

Spotlight Sale

Aery – Path of Corruption Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Aery – Path of Corruption Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Aeterna Noctis Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Arietta of Spirits Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Ball laB Smart Delivery 50%
Chubby Pixel Mega Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Curious Expedition 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Destropolis PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Drizzlepath: Deja Vu Smart Delivery 50%
DUCATI – 90th Anniversary Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Evergate Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Everreach: Project Eden Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Flaskoman Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Horatio Goes Snowboarding Smart Delivery 50%
Hot Wheels – Haunted Customization Pack Add-On 50%
Hot Wheels – Haunted Customization Pack – Xbox Series X|S Add-On 50%
Hot Wheels – Holiday Season Customization Pack Add-On 50%
Hot Wheels – Holiday Season Customization Pack – Xbox Series
X|S 		Add-On 50%
Hot Wheels – Outer Space Customization Pack Add-On 50%
Hot Wheels – Outer Space Customization Pack – Xbox Series X|S Add-On 50%
Hot Wheels – Pink Fashion Customization Pack Add-On 50%
Hot Wheels – Pink Fashion Customization Pack – Xbox Series
X|S 		Add-On 50%
Hot Wheels – Skaters Customization Pack Add-On 50%
Hot Wheels – Skaters Customization Pack – Xbox Series X|S Add-On 50%
Hot Wheels – Tropical Wave Customization Pack Add-On 50%
Hot Wheels – Tropical Wave Customization Pack – Xbox Series
X|S 		Add-On 50%
Industria Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Katana Kata Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Legend of the Tetrarchs Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
LEGO Bricktales Smart Delivery 25%
Liege Dragon Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Mina & Michi Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
MotoGP 19 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
MotoGP 21 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
One True Hero Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
PictoQuest Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Pumpkin Jack Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
PUSS! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
RIDE 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Rooten Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
She Sees Red Interactive Movie Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
Sleepin‘ Deeply Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Super Ninja Miner Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		15%
The Long Dark: Tales from the Far Territory Add-On 15%
The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented Expansion Add-On 33%
Trulon: The Shadow Engine Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Wavetale Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
X-Force Genesis Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%

Xbox 360 Sale

Spiel Typ Rabatt
BioShock Backward
Compatible 		60%
BioShock 2 Backward
Compatible 		75%
BioShock 2 – Minerva’s Den Add-On 50%
BioShock Infinite Backward
Compatible 		70%
Ikaruga Backward
Compatible 		50%
LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy Backward
Compatible 		67%
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars Backward
Compatible 		75%
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga Backward
Compatible 		75%
Mafia II Backward
Compatible 		75%
Radiant Silvergun Backward
Compatible 		50%
Star Wars: Battlefront II Backward
Compatible 		50%
Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Backward
Compatible 		50%
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Backward
Compatible 		50%
Star Wars: Republic Commando Backward
Compatible 		50%
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Backward
Compatible 		75%
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II Backward
Compatible 		75%

