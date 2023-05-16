Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW20/2023 – UPDATE

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 16. bis 23. Mai 2023

Titel Neuer Preis Ersparnis
Adventure Llama Bundle 14,99€ 10,00€
Cave Digger 8,99€ 6,00€
Clumsy Rush + Cyber Protocol 2,79€ 11,20€
Diablo II: Resurrected 13,19€ 26,80€
Discolored 5,49€ 4,50€
Dyna Bomb 2,99€ 2,00€
Even the Ocean 7,49€ 7,50€
Iris and the Giant 11,24€ 3,75€
Iris and the Giant Deluxe Soundtrack Edition 4,25€ 12,74€
Jet Set Knights 4,99€ 5,00€
Just Die Already 6,29€ 7,70€
Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition 8,99€ 21,00€
Nicole 9,49€ 9,50€
Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Edition 3,74€ 11,25€
Roundguard 9,99€ 10,00€
Shieldmaiden: Remix Edition 10,39€ 2,60€
South Park – Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe 11,99€ 48,00€
The Crew 8,24€ 16,75€
The Crew 2 9,99€ 40,00€
The Crew Ultimate Edition 16,49€ 33,50€
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition 17,99€ 42,00€
Trials Fusion 4,99€ 15,00€
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition 9,99€ 30,00€
Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition 8,99€ 21,00€
Two & One Hundred Ways Bundle 12,99€ 7,00€
Two Hundred Ways 9,74€ 5,25€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 16. bis 23. Mai 2023

Titel Neuer Preis Ersparnis
3on3 FreeStyle – Rookie-paket 3,99€ 1,00€
3on3 FreeStyle – 270 Points FS 26,99€ 3,00€
3on3 FreeStyle – 550 Points FS 47,99€ 12,00€
3on3 FreeStyle – Deluxe Edition 49,49€ 5,50€
3on3 FreeStyle – Ultimate Edition 63,99€ 16,00€
99Vidas 6,99€ 3,00€
Azure Striker GUNVOLT 6,49€ 6,50€
Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 20,79€ 5,20€
Blaster Master Zero 4,99€ 5,00€
Blaster Master Zero 2 4,99€ 5,00€
Blaster Master Zero 3 7,49€ 7,50€
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 7,49€ 7,50€
Bright Memory 5,59€ 2,40€
Bright Memory: Infinite Platinum Edition 15,99€ 4,00€
Chess Brain: Dark Troops 2,79€ 1,20€
Chess Knights: Shinobi 2,79€ 1,20€
Chess Knights: Viking Lands 2,79€ 1,20€
DEEEER Simulator: Dein durchschnittliches alltägliches Hirschspiel 11,99€ 8,00€
DEEEER Simulator: Die finale Evolution des HIIIIRSCHS 3,99€ 1,00€
Gal Guardians: Demon Purge 20,39€ 3,60€
Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 7,49€ 7,50€
Mighty No. 9 2,99€ 17,00€
QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO 5,59€ 2,40€
QUByte Classics – The Immortal by PIKO 5,59€ 2,40€
Raven’s Hike 2,79€ 1,20€
Train Sim World 2: Brighton Main Line: London Victoria – Brighton (Train Sim World 3 Compatible) 16,49€ 13,50€
Train Sim World 2: Nahverkehr Dresden – Riesa (Train Sim World 3 Compatible) 16,49€ 13,50€
Train Sim World 2: Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn-by-the-Sea 16,49€ 13,50€
Train Sim World 3: Northeast Corridor: Boston – Providence Route Add-On 16,49€ 13,50€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Xbox Publisher Sale – 16. bis 23. Mai 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
A Kingdom for Keflings Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
A World of Keflings Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Alan Wake Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Alien Hominid HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
As Dusk Falls Xbox Game Pass 67%
BattleBlock Theater Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Battletoads Xbox Game Pass 75%
Bleeding Edge Xbox Game Pass 75%
Blue Dragon Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Broken Age Xbox Game Pass 85%
Brütal Legend (Backward Compatible) Xbox Game Pass 70%
Costume Quest (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 70%
Crackdown 3 Xbox Game Pass 75%
Crimson Dragon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 75%
D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Darwinia+ Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Disneyland Adventures Xbox Game Pass 75%
Feeding Frenzy EA Play 75%
Forza Horizon 4 + 5 Premium Upgrade Bundle PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		65%
Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		65%
Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 45%
Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Smart Delivery 45%
Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 45%
Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Add-On 25%
Frogger Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Fruit Ninja Kinect 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Fuzion Frenzy (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 75%
Galaga Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Gears 5 Xbox Game Pass 67%
Gears 5 – Game of the Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
Gears 5 – Hivebusters Add-On 50%
Gears of War 4 Xbox Game Pass 50%
Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 67%
Gears Triple Bundle Smart Delivery 70%
Halo 3: ODST Xbox Game Pass 60%
Halo 5: Guardians Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo Infinite (Campaign) Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Halo – Reach Xbox Game Pass 60%
Halo: The Master Chief Collection Xbox Game Pass 60%
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Xbox Game Pass 75%
Hydro Thunder Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Ikaruga Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Jade Empire Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Joy Ride Turbo (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 75%
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Lost Odyssey Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Mass Effect (Back Compat) Xbox Game Pass 80%
Massive Chalice Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood Xbox Game Pass 80%
Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Ori and the Will of the Wisps Xbox Game Pass 80%
Ori: The Collection Smart Delivery 80%
PAC-MAN Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Portal: Still Alive Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Powerstar Golf – Burning Sands Game Pack Add-On 75%
Powerstar Golf – City Park Game Pack Add-On 75%
Powerstar Golf – Emperor’s Garden Game Pack Add-On 75%
Powerstar Golf – Full Game Unlock Add-On 75%
Powerstar Golf – Rocky Ridge Game Pack Add-On 75%
Psychonauts Xbox Game Pass 80%
Psychonauts 2 Xbox Game Pass 65%
Quantum Break Xbox Game Pass 75%
Radiant Silvergun Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Rare Replay Xbox Game Pass 75%
ReCore Xbox Game Pass 80%
Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure Xbox Game Pass 75%
Ryse: Legendary Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
ScreamRide Xbox Game Pass 75%
ScreamRide (Back Compat) Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Stacking Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Sunset Overdrive Xbox Game Pass 75%
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Super Meat Boy Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 Xbox Game Pass 75%
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled Xbox Game Pass 75%
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 67%
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy Xbox Game Pass 80%
Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox Game Pass 67%
Trials HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 70%
Wasteland Remastered Xbox Game Pass 75%
Zoo Tycoon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Xbox Game Pass 75%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale – 16. bis 30. Mai 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Blizzard Arcade Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Call of Duty 2 Xbox One
AK 		50%
Call of Duty 3 Xbox One
AK 		50%
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Xbox One
AK 		50%
Call Of Duty Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 70%
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Battle Doc Pack Add-On 40%
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Challenger Pack Add-On 40%
Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Timeless Pack Add-On 30%
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Xbox One
AK 		50%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Xbox One
AK 		70%
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Xbox One
AK 		50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack Add-On 30%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack Add-On 30%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Xbox One
AK 		50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle Smart Delivery 35%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition Smart Delivery 25%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack Add-On 50%
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Call of Duty: World at War Xbox One
AK 		50%
Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Diablo Prime Evil Collection Smart Delivery 67%
Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade Smart Delivery 67%
Overwatch 2 – Hero Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Prototype 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Prototype Biohazard Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Back Compat Sale – 16. bis 23. Mai 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Age of Booty Xbox One
AK 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Xbox One
AK 		70%
Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One
AK 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One
AK 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One
AK 		70%
Asura’s Wrath Xbox One
AK 		80%
Asura’s Wrath – Episode 11.5 Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath – Episode 15.5 Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath – Episode Pack Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath – Lost Episode 1 Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath – Lost Episode 2 Add-On 50%
Avatar: TLA: TBE Xbox One
AK 		75%
Beatsplosion for Kinect Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		80%
Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One
AK 		70%
Binary Domain Xbox One
AK 		60%
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Xbox One
AK 		80%
Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack Xbox One
AK 		80%
Castlevania Harmony of Despair Xbox One
AK 		67%
Castlevania Sotn Xbox One
AK 		67%
Catherine Xbox One
AK 		75%
Conan Xbox One Backward
Compatible 		75%
Contra Xbox One
AK 		50%
Dark Void Xbox One
AK 		80%
Darksiders Xbox One
AK 		75%
Dead Or Alive 1 Ultimate Xbox One
AK 		20%
Dead Or Alive 2 Ultimate Xbox One
AK 		20%
Dead Or Alive 3 Xbox One
AK 		20%
Dead Or Alive 4 Xbox One
AK 		25%
Dead Space 2 (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
Dead Space 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
Dragon Age 2 (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
Dragon Age: Origins (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
Duke Nukem Forever Xbox One
AK 		80%
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Xbox One
AK 		80%
Elements Of Destruction Xbox One
AK 		75%
Escape Dead Island Xbox One
AK 		85%
Far Cry 3 Xbox One
AK 		70%
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One
AK 		70%
Far Cry Classic Xbox One
AK 		70%
Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One
AK 		70%
Flock! Xbox One
AK 		80%
Frontlines: Fuel of War Xbox One
AK 		75%
Full Spectrum Warrior Xbox One
AK 		75%
Hard Corps: Uprising Xbox One
AK 		67%
I Am Alive Xbox One
AK 		70%
Juju Xbox One
AK 		75%
Killer Is Dead Xbox One
AK 		85%
Kung-Fu for Kinect Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Lost Planet 2 Xbox One
AK 		80%
Lost Planet 3 Xbox One Backward
Compatible 		80%
Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition Xbox One
AK 		80%
Mass Effect 2 (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
Mass Effect 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
Mega Man 10 Xbox One
AK 		80%
Mega Man 9 Xbox One
AK 		80%
Midway Arcade Origins Xbox One
AK 		75%
Mighty No. 9 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
MX Unleashed Xbox One
AK 		75%
MX vs. ATV Alive Xbox One
AK 		75%
MX vs. ATV: Untamed Xbox One
AK 		75%
Outland Xbox One
AK 		70%
Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (not available in USA) Xbox One
AK 		75%
Port Royale 3 Xbox One
AK 		75%
Prey Xbox One
AK 		80%
Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One
AK 		75%
Rayman Legends Xbox One
AK 		50%
Rayman Origins Xbox One
AK 		67%
Red Faction II Xbox One
AK 		85%
Red Faction: Armageddon Xbox One
AK 		85%
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Xbox One
AK 		80%
Risen Xbox One
AK 		75%
Risen 2 Dark Waters Xbox One
AK 		75%
Sacred 2 Fallen Angel Xbox One
AK 		75%
Saints Row Xbox One
AK 		85%
Saints Row 2 Xbox One
AK 		85%
Saints Row: The Third Xbox One
AK 		85%
SINE MORA Xbox One
AK 		75%
Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
Spec Ops The Line Xbox One
AK 		80%
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Xbox One
AK 		75%
SpongeBob: Truth-Sq. Xbox One
AK 		75%
Street Fighter IV Xbox One
AK 		80%
Stuntman Ignition Xbox One
AK 		75%
Super Puzzle Fighter Turbo II HD Remix Xbox One
AK 		80%
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Xbox One
AK 		80%
Tecmo Bowl Throwback Xbox One
AK 		20%
The Darkness Xbox One
AK 		80%
The Darkness II Xbox One
AK 		80%
The First Templar Xbox One
AK 		70%
The Misadventures PB Winterbottom Xbox One
AK 		80%
The Outfit Xbox One
AK 		75%
TimeSplitters 2 Xbox One
AK 		75%
TimeSplitters Future Perfect Xbox One
AK 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One
AK 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Xbox One
AK 		50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Xbox One
AK 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One
AK 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox One
AK 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Xbox One
AK 		70%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Xbox One
AK 		70%
Ultra SFIV Xbox One
AK 		80%
Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment Add-On 50%
Zone of the Enders HD Collection Xbox One
AK 		67%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Indie Live Expo Sale – 16. bis 23. Mai 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
99Vidas Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
A Gummy’s Life Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Angels of Death Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Breathedge Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Bright Memory Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Bright Memory: Infinite Platinum Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
Chess Brain: Dark Troops Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Chess Knights: Shinobi Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Chess Knights: Viking Lands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
CounterAttack Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Dog’s Donuts Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Dungeon Color Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Flatland Vol.2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Fluffy Cubed Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Giraffe and Annika（ジラフとアンニカ） Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Legal Dungeon PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		35%
Milli & Greg Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Noel the Mortal Fate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Orangeblood (オレンジブラッド) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
QUByte Classics – The Immortal by PIKO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection by PIKO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Raven’s Hike Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- Xbox Play
Anywhere 		30%
Red Ronin Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
REPLICA（レプリカ） PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Rift Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Savage Halloween Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Shoulders of Giants Smart Delivery 60%
Sokocat – Combo Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Space Elite Force 2 in 1 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Spooky Chase Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Super Hiking League DX Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
The Final Evolution of DEEEER Add-On 20%
The Good Life Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
The Good Life – Behind the secret of Rainy Woods Add-On 20%
The Sealed Ampoule Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
The Wreck Smart Delivery 20%
Tinker Racers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Touhou Luna Nights PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Umurangi Generation Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 25%
Underland Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
WarDogs: Red’s Return Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Super Saver Sale – 16. bis 30. Mai 2023

Spiel

 Typ Rabatt
Absolute Deduction bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate
Edition 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Agony Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox Game Pass 80%
Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox Game Pass 85%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Aven Colony – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Back 4 Blood Xbox Game Pass 80%
Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 80%
Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 80%
Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Bear With Me: The Lost Robots Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Black Legend Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Blasphemous Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But
Whole 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Chronos Before The Ashes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Cobra Kai The Karate Kid Saga Continues Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Commandos 2 Praetorians Hd Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Control Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Darksiders Genesis Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Darksiders III Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Dead Rising Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 2 Off The Record Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Decay of Logos Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		85%
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Legendary Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Dungeons 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Elex Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Far Cry 5 Xbox Game Pass 85%
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Far Cry 6: Lost Between World Add-On 50%
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Genesis Alpha One – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Gigantosaurus The Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Gigapocalypse Smart Delivery 60%
Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Goosebumps: The Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Gotham Knights Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		67%
Grand Theft Auto Online Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White
Shark Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon
Shark Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark
Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode (Xbox Series X|S) Add-On 50%
Gungrave G.O.R.E Xbox Game Pass 55%
Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Xbox Game Pass 80%
Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 80%
Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 65%
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Bundle Smart Delivery 65%
Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Just Dance 2023 Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
L.A. Noire Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL Smart Delivery 50%
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Season Pass Add-On 85%
LEGO Batman Xbox One
AK 		75%
LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO Worlds Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Lichdom: Battlemage Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Lost At Sea Optimized For Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Memories of Mars Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 75%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass Add-On 85%
Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 Smart Delivery 80%
Monster Sanctuary Xbox Game Pass 65%
Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
MotoGP 18 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Moving Out FPS Boost Series
X|S 		75%
Mr. DRILLER DrillLand Smart Delivery 85%
MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
MXGP3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Nerf Legends Smart Delivery 80%
Nerf Legends Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 80%
New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Outward: The Adventurer Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
PAC-MAN Museum+ Xbox Game Pass 50%
PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC Smart Delivery 50%
Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls Xbox Game Pass 50%
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Big Score Game Bundle Add-On 80%
Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 65%
Rebel Cops Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition
Content 		Add-On 65%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
RIDE Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Riders Republic Smart Delivery 75%
Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
Rocket Knight Xbox One
AK 		67%
Rogue Lords Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Roguebook Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Roguebook Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Rumble Roses XX Xbox One
AK 		50%
Ryan’s Rescue Squad Smart Delivery 60%
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Session: Skate Sim Smart Delivery 50%
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		65%
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes:
The Devil’s Daughter Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Redux Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Silent Hill Homecoming Xbox One
AK 		75%
Soccer Cup 2022 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
SolSeraph Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Sonic Mania Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Steelrising – Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All Smart Delivery 80%
Street Outlaws: The List Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Struggling Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Super Contra Xbox One
AK 		50%
Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
TEKKEN 7 – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Tennis World Tour 2 – Ace Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem Smart Delivery 60%
The Big Con Smart Delivery 65%
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Crew 2 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Escapists Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Great Perhaps Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete Season Xbox Game Pass 60%
The Yakuza Remastered Collection Xbox Game Pass 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 80%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Smart Delivery 70%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Underworld Ascendant Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Valentino Rossi The Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 85%
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Worms W.M.D Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game Smart Delivery 50%
XCOM 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		95%
XCOM 2: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack Add-On 80%
XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack Add-On 60%
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Add-On 90%
Yakuza 0 Xbox Game Pass 70%
Yakuza 3 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 65%
Yakuza 4 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 65%
Yakuza 5 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 65%
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Xbox Game Pass 70%
Yakuza Kiwami Xbox Game Pass 70%
Yakuza Kiwami 2 Xbox Game Pass 70%
Yum Yum Cookstar Free To Play 75%
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Indie Live Expo Sale – 16. bis 30. Mai 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
99Vidas Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
A Gummy’s Life Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Angels of Death Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Breathedge Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Bright Memory Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Bright Memory: Infinite Platinum Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
Chess Brain: Dark Troops Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Chess Knights: Shinobi Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Chess Knights: Viking Lands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
CounterAttack Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Dog’s Donuts Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Dungeon Color Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Flatland Vol.2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Fluffy Cubed Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Giraffe and Annika（ジラフとアンニカ） Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Legal Dungeon PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		35%
Milli & Greg Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Noel the Mortal Fate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Orangeblood (オレンジブラッド) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
QUByte Classics – The Immortal by PIKO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection by PIKO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Raven’s Hike Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- Xbox Play
Anywhere 		30%
Red Ronin Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
REPLICA（レプリカ） PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Rift Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Savage Halloween Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Shoulders of Giants Smart Delivery 60%
Sokocat – Combo Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Space Elite Force 2 in 1 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Spooky Chase Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Super Hiking League DX Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
The Final Evolution of DEEEER Add-On 20%
The Good Life Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
The Good Life – Behind the secret of Rainy Woods Add-On 20%
The Sealed Ampoule Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
The Wreck Smart Delivery 20%
Tinker Racers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Touhou Luna Nights PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Umurangi Generation Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 25%
Underland Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
WarDogs: Red’s Return Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Spotlight Series Sale – 16. bis 30. Mai 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
A Hat In Time Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
A New Home Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
A Plague Tale: Innocence Smart Delivery 70%
A Plague Tale: Requiem Xbox Game Pass 35%
Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Extended Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Pathogen Expansion Add-On 35%
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Archvale PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Smart Delivery 35%
Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? – Extra Credit Add-On 20%
Arkanoid Eternal Battle Smart Delivery 35%
Asterix & Obelix XXXL : The Ram of Hibernia Smart Delivery 35%
Atomic Heart Xbox Game Pass 20%
Atomic Heart – Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Blacksad: Under the Skin Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Blacktail Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
Bound By Flame Xbox One
AK 		80%
Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Carto Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Chained Echoes Xbox Game Pass 15%
Chicken Police Paint It Red Smart Delivery 50%
Chinatown Detective Agency PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		85%
CrossCode Smart Delivery 65%
CrossCode Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
CrossCode: Manlea Skin Add-On 80%
Curse of the Dead Gods Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Disintegration Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Dodgeball Academia PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Endling – Extinction is Forever Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Escape Game – FORT BOYARD 2022 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Evil West Smart Delivery 35%
Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One
AK 		80%
Faraday Protocol Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Flashback Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Flynn: Son of Crimson PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of
Me + Aeon Must Die! 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Forager Xbox Game Pass 60%
Garfield Kart Furious Racing Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Garfield Lasagna Party Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Ghost Song Xbox Game Pass 30%
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
GreedFall Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy Add-On 33%
Hardspace: Shipbreaker Xbox Game Pass 40%
Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 80%
Ikenfell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Insurgency: Sandstorm Xbox Game Pass 50%
Isonzo Smart Delivery 45%
Isonzo – Alpine Units Add-On 30%
Isonzo – Elite Units Add-On 30%
Isonzo – Royal Units Add-On 15%
Isonzo: Collector’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Isonzo: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Add-On 50%
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack Add-On 50%
Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Mars: War Logs Xbox One
AK 		67%
Midnight Fight Express Xbox Game Pass 30%
MudRunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Next Space Rebels Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Ninja Skin Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		80%
Obliteracers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
OlliOlli World Smart Delivery 40%
OlliOlli World Expansion Pass Add-On 20%
OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone Add-On 20%
OlliOlli World: VOID Riders Add-On 20%
One Hand Clapping Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
One Step From Eden PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Othercide Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Pile Up! Box by Box Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Prodeus Xbox Game Pass 30%
Project Wingman PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
RAW – Realms of Ancient War Xbox One
AK 		70%
Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Signalis Xbox Game Pass 25%
Skydrift Infinity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
SnowRunner Xbox Game Pass 50%
SnowRunner – Season Pass Add-On 30%
SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass Add-On 30%
SnowRunner – Year 3 Pass Add-On 10%
Spitlings Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Stunt Kite Party Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Supraland Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Syberia – The World Before Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Tannenberg Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
The Council – Complete Season Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 33%
The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass Add-On 25%
The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos Add-On 35%
The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon Add-On 35%
The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Wild at Heart Smart Delivery 40%
Through the Darkest of Times Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Unpacking Xbox Game Pass 40%
Unsighted PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Vampyr Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Verdun Xbox One X Enhanced 80%
Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Wandersong Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Wartile Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Wartile Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Wildfire Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale 2 – 16. bis 23. Mai 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
3on3 FreeStyle – 270 FS Points Add-On 10%
3on3 FreeStyle – 550 FS Points Add-On 20%
3on3 FreeStyle – Deluxe Edition Add-On 10%
3on3 FreeStyle – Rookie Pack Add-On 20%
3on3 FreeStyle – Ultimate Edition Add-On 20%
Ailment & Endurance Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Azure Striker GUNVOLT Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Azure Striker GUNVOLT 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 Smart Delivery 20%
Best Month Ever! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Blaster Master Zero Smart Delivery 50%
Blaster Master Zero 2 Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Blaster Master Zero 3 Smart Delivery 50%
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: 1943 Kai – Midway Kaisen – Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: A.K.A Block Block Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: A.K.A Knights of the Round Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: A.K.A Magic Sword Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: A.K.A The King of Dragons Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: A.K.A Vampire Savior: The Lord of
Vampire 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Black Tiger Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Capcom Sports Club Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Eco Fighters Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Gan Sumoku Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Hissatsu Buraiken Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Hyper Dyne Side Arms Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Hyper Street Fighter II: The
Anniversary Edition 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Last Duel Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Mega Man: The Power Battle Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Night Warriors: Darkstalkers‘
Revenge 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Pnickies Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Rally 2011 LED Storm Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Saturday Night Slam Masters Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Savage Bees Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Street Fighter Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Street Fighter Alpha 2 Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Street Fighter Alpha 3 Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors‘
Dreams 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: The Speed Rumbler Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Three Wonders Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Tiger Road Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade Stadium1941
– Counter Attack – 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade Stadium1942 Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade Stadium1944
– The Loop Master – 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade Stadium19XX
– The War Against Destiny – 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumBattle
Circuit 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumBionic
Commando 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumCaptain
Commando 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumCarrier
Air Wing 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumCommando Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumCyberbots
– Full Metal Madness – 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumDynasty
Wars 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumFinal
Fight 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumForgotten
Worlds 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumGhosts
n Goblins 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumGhouls
n Ghosts 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumGiga
Wing 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumLegendary
Wings 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumMega
Twins 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumPirate
Ship Higemaru 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumPowered
Gear – Strategic Variant Armor Equipment – 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumProgear Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumSection
Z 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumSenjo
no OkamiⅡ 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumStreet
Fighter II – Hyper Fighting – 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumStreet
Fighter II – The World Warrior – 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumStrider Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumSuper
Street Fighter II Turbo 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumTatakai
no Banka 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumVarth
– Operation Thunderstorm – 		Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumVulgus Add-On 50%
Capcom Arcade StadiumWarriors
of Fate 		Add-On 50%
Concept Destruction Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Cosmic Top Secret Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Devious Dungeon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Devious Dungeon 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Gabriels Worlds The Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Grim Guardians: Demon Purge Smart Delivery 15%
Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Smart Delivery 35%
Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Forest Lords Pack Add-On 33%
Hyposphere: Rebirth Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Inspector Waffles Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Journey of the Broken Circle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Kattish Smart Delivery 30%
Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series
X|S 		Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mechapunk Smart Delivery 30%
Need for Speed Unbound Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
NHL 23 Xbox Series X|S EA Play 65%
One Hundred Ways Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
One More Dungeon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Outbreak Definitive Collection Smart Delivery 75%
Outbreak Platinum Collection Smart Delivery 75%
Pandaty Xbox One X
Enhanced 		30%
Peachy Boy Smart Delivery 30%
Quantum Replica Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
REKT! High Octane Stunts Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Sentry Paragon Smart Delivery 30%
Super Cyborg Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
SUPERBEAT: XONiC Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Bridge Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor Smart Delivery 50%
Train Sim World 2: Brighton Main Line: London Victoria –
Brighton (Train Sim World 3 Compatible) 		Add-On 45%
Train Sim World 2: Nahverkehr Dresden – Riesa (Train Sim
World 3 Compatible) 		Add-On 45%
Train Sim World 2: Tees Valley Line: Darlington –
Saltburn-by-the-Sea (Train Sim World 3 Compatible) 		Add-On 45%
Train Sim World 2: West Cornwall Local: Penzance – St Austell
& St Ives (Train Sim World 3 Compatible) 		Add-On 45%
Train Sim World 3: Northeast Corridor: Boston – Providence
Route Add-On 		Add-On 45%
WeakWood Throne Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Webgeon Speedrun Edition Smart Delivery 30%
Wife Quest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%

Xbox 360 Sale – 16. bis 23. Mai 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt Sale
Call of Duty 2 Backward
Compatible 		50% Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
Call of Duty 3 Backward
Compatible 		50% Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Backward
Compatible 		50% Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Backward
Compatible 		50% Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Backward
Compatible 		70% Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 70% Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Backward Compatible 50% Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Resurgence Pack Add-On 30% Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Stimulus Pack Add-On 30% Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Backward
Compatible 		50% Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
Call of Duty: World at War Backward
Compatible 		50% Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
Age of Booty Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Assassin’s Creed Backward
Compatible 		70% Back Compat Sale
Assassin’s Creed II Backward
Compatible 		70% Back Compat Sale
Assassin’s Creed Revelations Backward
Compatible 		70% Back Compat Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Backward
Compatible 		70% Back Compat Sale
Asura’s Wrath Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Asura’s Wrath Episode 11.5 Add-On 50% Back Compat Sale
Asura’s Wrath Episode Pack: Part IV Add-On 50% Back Compat Sale
Asura’s Wrath Epsiode 15.5 Add-On 50% Back Compat Sale
Asura’s Wrath Lost Episode 1 Add-On 50% Back Compat Sale
Asura’s Wrath Lost Episode 2 Add-On 50% Back Compat Sale
Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Beyond Good & Evil HD Backward
Compatible 		70% Back Compat Sale
Binary Domain Backward
Compatible 		60% Back Compat Sale
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack Add-On 80% Back Compat Sale
Castlevania: Harmony of Depair Backward
Compatible 		67% Back Compat Sale
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Backward
Compatible 		67% Back Compat Sale
Catherine Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Conan Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Contra Backward
Compatible 		50% Back Compat Sale
Dark Void Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Darksiders Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Dead Island Backward
Compatible 		85% Back Compat Sale
Dead Island Riptide Backward
Compatible 		85% Back Compat Sale
Dead or Alive 1 Ultimate Backward
Compatible 		20% Back Compat Sale
Dead or Alive 2 Ultimate Backward
Compatible 		20% Back Compat Sale
Dead or Alive 3 Backward
Compatible 		20% Back Compat Sale
Dead or Alive 4 Backward
Compatible 		25% Back Compat Sale
Dead Space 2 Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Dead Space 3 Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Dragon Age 2 Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Dragon Age: Origins Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Duke Nukem Forever Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Elements Of Destruction Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Escape Dead Island Backward
Compatible 		85% Back Compat Sale
Far Cry 3 Backward
Compatible 		70% Back Compat Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Backward
Compatible 		70% Back Compat Sale
Far Cry Classic Backward
Compatible 		70% Back Compat Sale
Flock! Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Frontlines: Fuel of War Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Full Spectrum Warrior Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Hard Corps: Uprising Backward
Compatible 		67% Back Compat Sale
I Am Alive Backward
Compatible 		70% Back Compat Sale
Juju Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Killer is Dead Backward
Compatible 		85% Back Compat Sale
Lost Planet 2 Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Lost Planet 3 Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Lost Planet Lost Colonies Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Mass Effect 3 Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Mega Man 10 Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Mega Man 9 Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Metro 2033 Backward
Compatible 		85% Back Compat Sale
Metro: Last Light Backward
Compatible 		85% Back Compat Sale
Midway Arcade Origins Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Mighty No. 9 Backward
Compatible 		85% Back Compat Sale
MX Unleashed Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
MX vs. ATV Alive Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
MX vs. ATV: Untamed Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Outland Backward
Compatible 		70% Back Compat Sale
Panzer Elite (not available in US) Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Persona 4 Arena Backward
Compatible 		70% Back Compat Sale
Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Prey Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Puzzle Fighter HD Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Rainbow Six Vegas Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Rayman Legends Backward
Compatible 		50% Back Compat Sale
Rayman Origins Backward
Compatible 		67% Back Compat Sale
Red Faction II Backward
Compatible 		85% Back Compat Sale
Red Faction: Armageddon Backward
Compatible 		85% Back Compat Sale
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Risen Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Risen 2 Dark Waters Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Sacred 2 Fallen Angel Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Saints Row Backward
Compatible 		85% Back Compat Sale
Saints Row 2 Backward
Compatible 		85% Back Compat Sale
Saints Row: The Third Backward
Compatible 		85% Back Compat Sale
Sine Mora Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Skate 3 Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Spec Ops: The Line Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
SpongeBob SquarePants Truth or Square Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Street Fighter IV Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Stuntman: Ignition Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
Tecmo Bowl Throwback Backward
Compatible 		20% Back Compat Sale
The Darkness Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
The Darkness II Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
The First Templar Backward
Compatible 		70% Back Compat Sale
The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom Backward
Compatible 		80% Back Compat Sale
The Outfit Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Backward
Compatible 		50% Back Compat Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Backward
Compatible 		75% Back Compat Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Blacklist Backward
Compatible 		70% Back Compat Sale
Ultra Street Fighter IV Add-On 80% Back Compat Sale
Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgement Backward
Compatible 		50% Back Compat Sale
Aliens vs Predator Backward
Compatible 		75% DWG
Alone in the Dark Games On Demand 75% DWG
ArcaniA Fall of Setarrif Games On Demand 75% DWG
Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG
Bayonetta Backward
Compatible 		65% DWG
Black Knight Sword Arcade 75% DWG
Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Backward
Compatible 		50% DWG
Call of Juarez: The Cartel Backward
Compatible 		80% DWG
Deadfall Adventures Backward
Compatible 		85% DWG
Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon Games On Demand 80% DWG
Legend of Kay Anniversary Games On Demand 80% DWG
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Games On Demand 80% DWG
Vanquish Backward
Compatible 		75% DWG
Bound By Flame Backward
Compatible 		80% Publisher
Spotlight Series Sale
Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward
Compatible 		80% Publisher
Spotlight Series Sale
Final Exam Arcade 67% Publisher
Spotlight Series Sale
Mars: War Logs Backward
Compatible 		67% Publisher
Spotlight Series Sale
RAW – Realms of Ancient War Arcade 70% Publisher
Spotlight Series Sale
Rotastic Arcade 80% Publisher
Spotlight Series Sale
Things on Wheels Arcade 80% Publisher
Spotlight Series Sale
Rocket Knight Backward
Compatible 		67% Super Saver Sale
Rumble Roses XX Backward
Compatible 		50% Super Saver Sale
Silent Hill Homecoming Backward
Compatible 		75% Super Saver Sale
Super Contra Backward
Compatible 		50% Super Saver Sale
A Kingdom for Keflings Backward
Compatible 		75% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
A World of Keflings Backward
Compatible 		75% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Alan Wake Backward
Compatible 		75% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare Backward
Compatible 		75% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Alien Hominid HD Backward
Compatible 		75% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
BattleBlock Theater Backward
Compatible 		75% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Brütal Legend Backward
Compatible 		70% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Costume Quest Backward
Compatible 		70% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Darwinia+ Backward
Compatible 		75% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Dust: An Elysian Tail Arcade 80% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Feeding Frenzy Backward
Compatible 		75% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Frogger Backward
Compatible 		75% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Fuzion Frenzy Backward
Compatible 		75% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Hydro Thunder Hurricane Backward
Compatible 		75% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Ikaruga Backward
Compatible 		80% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet Backward
Compatible 		80% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Jade Empire Backward
Compatible 		75% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Joy Ride Turbo Backward
Compatible 		75% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Mass Effect Backward
Compatible 		80% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Pac-Man Backward
Compatible 		75% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Portal: Still Alive Backward
Compatible 		75% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Radiant Silvergun Backward
Compatible 		75% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
ScreamRide Backward
Compatible 		75% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Stacking Backward
Compatible 		70% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
Super Meat Boy Backward
Compatible 		75% Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale

