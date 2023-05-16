Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
- Deals with Gold
- Spotlight Sale
- Xbox Publisher Sale
- Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale
- Back Compat Sale
- Indie Live Expo Sale
- Super Saver Sale
- Indie Live Expo Sale
- Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Spotlight Sale 2
- Xbox 360 Sale
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 16. bis 23. Mai 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Titel
|Neuer Preis
|Ersparnis
|Adventure Llama Bundle
|14,99€
|10,00€
|Cave Digger
|8,99€
|6,00€
|Clumsy Rush + Cyber Protocol
|2,79€
|11,20€
|Diablo II: Resurrected
|13,19€
|26,80€
|Discolored
|5,49€
|4,50€
|Dyna Bomb
|2,99€
|2,00€
|Even the Ocean
|7,49€
|7,50€
|Iris and the Giant
|11,24€
|3,75€
|Iris and the Giant Deluxe Soundtrack Edition
|4,25€
|12,74€
|Jet Set Knights
|4,99€
|5,00€
|Just Die Already
|6,29€
|7,70€
|Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
|8,99€
|21,00€
|Nicole
|9,49€
|9,50€
|Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Edition
|3,74€
|11,25€
|Roundguard
|9,99€
|10,00€
|Shieldmaiden: Remix Edition
|10,39€
|2,60€
|South Park – Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe
|11,99€
|48,00€
|The Crew
|8,24€
|16,75€
|The Crew 2
|9,99€
|40,00€
|The Crew Ultimate Edition
|16,49€
|33,50€
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition
|17,99€
|42,00€
|Trials Fusion
|4,99€
|15,00€
|Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition
|9,99€
|30,00€
|Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition
|8,99€
|21,00€
|Two & One Hundred Ways Bundle
|12,99€
|7,00€
|Two Hundred Ways
|9,74€
|5,25€
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 16. bis 23. Mai 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Xbox Publisher Sale – 16. bis 23. Mai 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|A Kingdom for Keflings
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|A World of Keflings
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Alan Wake
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Alien Hominid HD
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|As Dusk Falls
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|BattleBlock Theater
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Battletoads
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Bleeding Edge
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Blue Dragon
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Broken Age
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|Brütal Legend (Backward Compatible)
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Costume Quest (Back Compat)
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Crackdown 3
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Crimson Dragon
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Back Compat)
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Darwinia+
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Disneyland Adventures
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Feeding Frenzy
|EA Play
|75%
|Forza Horizon 4 + 5 Premium Upgrade Bundle
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|65%
|Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|65%
|Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|45%
|Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
|Add-On
|25%
|Frogger
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Fruit Ninja Kinect 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Fuzion Frenzy (Back Compat)
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Galaga
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Gears 5
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Gears 5 – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Gears 5 – Hivebusters
|Add-On
|50%
|Gears of War 4
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Gears Tactics
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Gears Triple Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Halo 3: ODST
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Halo 5: Guardians
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Halo Infinite (Campaign)
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Halo – Reach
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Halo: The Master Chief Collection
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Hydro Thunder
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Ikaruga
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Jade Empire
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Joy Ride Turbo (Back Compat)
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Lost Odyssey
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Mass Effect (Back Compat)
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Massive Chalice
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Ori: The Collection
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|PAC-MAN
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Portal: Still Alive
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Powerstar Golf – Burning Sands Game Pack
|Add-On
|75%
|Powerstar Golf – City Park Game Pack
|Add-On
|75%
|Powerstar Golf – Emperor’s Garden Game Pack
|Add-On
|75%
|Powerstar Golf – Full Game Unlock
|Add-On
|75%
|Powerstar Golf – Rocky Ridge Game Pack
|Add-On
|75%
|Psychonauts
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Psychonauts 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|65%
|Quantum Break
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Radiant Silvergun
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Rare Replay
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|ReCore
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Ryse: Legendary Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|ScreamRide
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|ScreamRide (Back Compat)
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Stacking
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Sunset Overdrive
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Super Meat Boy
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Torment: Tides of Numenera
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Trials HD
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Wasteland Remastered
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Zoo Tycoon
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale – 16. bis 30. Mai 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Back Compat Sale – 16. bis 23. Mai 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Indie Live Expo Sale – 16. bis 23. Mai 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|99Vidas
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|A Gummy’s Life
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Angels of Death
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Breathedge
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Bright Memory
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|30%
|Bright Memory: Infinite Platinum Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|20%
|Chess Brain: Dark Troops
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Chess Knights: Shinobi
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Chess Knights: Viking Lands
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|CounterAttack
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|40%
|Dog’s Donuts
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Dungeon Color
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Flatland Vol.2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Fluffy Cubed
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Giraffe and Annika（ジラフとアンニカ）
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Legal Dungeon
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Milli & Greg
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Noel the Mortal Fate
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Orangeblood (オレンジブラッド)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Puzzletronics: Digital Infinite
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|QUByte Classics – The Immortal by PIKO
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection by PIKO
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Raven’s Hike
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|30%
|Red Ronin
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|REPLICA（レプリカ）
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Rift Adventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Savage Halloween
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Shoulders of Giants
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Sokocat – Combo
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Space Elite Force 2 in 1
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Spooky Chase
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Super Hiking League DX
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|The Final Evolution of DEEEER
|Add-On
|20%
|The Good Life
|
Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|The Good Life – Behind the secret of Rainy Woods
|Add-On
|20%
|The Sealed Ampoule
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|The Wreck
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Tinker Racers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Touhou Luna Nights
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Umurangi Generation Special Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Underland
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|WarDogs: Red’s Return
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Super Saver Sale – 16. bis 30. Mai 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Spotlight Series Sale – 16. bis 30. Mai 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|A Hat In Time
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|A New Home
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|A Plague Tale: Requiem
|Xbox Game Pass
|35%
|Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Extended Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Pathogen Expansion
|Add-On
|35%
|Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Archvale
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? – Extra Credit
|Add-On
|20%
|Arkanoid Eternal Battle
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Asterix & Obelix XXXL : The Ram of Hibernia
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Atomic Heart
|Xbox Game Pass
|20%
|Atomic Heart – Premium Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Blacksad: Under the Skin
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Blacktail
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|35%
|Bound By Flame
|
Xbox One
AK
|80%
|Call of Cthulhu
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Carto
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Chained Echoes
|Xbox Game Pass
|15%
|Chicken Police Paint It Red
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Chinatown Detective Agency
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Clouds & Sheep 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Crazy Sports Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S
|85%
|CrossCode
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|CrossCode Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|CrossCode: Manlea Skin
|Add-On
|80%
|Curse of the Dead Gods
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Disintegration
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Dodgeball Academia
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Dynamite Fishing – World Games
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Endling – Extinction is Forever
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Escape Game – FORT BOYARD 2022
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Evil West
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|
Xbox One
AK
|80%
|Faraday Protocol
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Flashback
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Flynn: Son of Crimson
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|
FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of
Me + Aeon Must Die!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Forager
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Garfield Kart Furious Racing
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Garfield Lasagna Party
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Ghost Song
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|GreedFall
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy
|Add-On
|33%
|Hardspace: Shipbreaker
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Ikenfell
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Isonzo
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Isonzo – Alpine Units
|Add-On
|30%
|Isonzo – Elite Units
|Add-On
|30%
|Isonzo – Royal Units
|Add-On
|15%
|Isonzo: Collector’s Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|45%
|Isonzo: Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
|Add-On
|50%
|Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Little Big Workshop
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Mars: War Logs
|
Xbox One
AK
|67%
|Midnight Fight Express
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Next Space Rebels
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Ninja Skin
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S
|80%
|Obliteracers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|OlliOlli World
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|OlliOlli World Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone
|Add-On
|20%
|OlliOlli World: VOID Riders
|Add-On
|20%
|One Hand Clapping
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|One Step From Eden
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Othercide
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Pile Up! Box by Box
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Prodeus
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Project Wingman
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|RAW – Realms of Ancient War
|
Xbox One
AK
|70%
|Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Signalis
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Skydrift Infinity
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|SnowRunner
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|SnowRunner – Season Pass
|Add-On
|30%
|SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass
|Add-On
|30%
|SnowRunner – Year 3 Pass
|Add-On
|10%
|Spitlings
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Stunt Kite Party
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Super Party Sports: Football
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Supraland
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Syberia – The World Before
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|30%
|Tannenberg
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|The Council – Complete Season
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|The Outer Worlds
|Xbox Game Pass
|33%
|The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|25%
|The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
|Add-On
|35%
|The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
|Add-On
|35%
|The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|20%
|The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|The Wild at Heart
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Through the Darkest of Times
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Unpacking
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Unsighted
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Vampyr
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Verdun
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Wandersong
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Wartile
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Wartile Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Wildfire
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale 2 – 16. bis 23. Mai 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
Xbox 360 Sale – 16. bis 23. Mai 2023
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|Sale
|Call of Duty 2
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|
Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty 3
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|
Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|
Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|
Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|
Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|
Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|
Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Resurgence Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|
Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Stimulus Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|
Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|
Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
|Call of Duty: World at War
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|
Activision
Blizzard Publisher Sale
|Age of Booty
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Assassin’s Creed
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat Sale
|Assassin’s Creed II
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat Sale
|Asura’s Wrath
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Asura’s Wrath Episode 11.5
|Add-On
|50%
|Back Compat Sale
|Asura’s Wrath Episode Pack: Part IV
|Add-On
|50%
|Back Compat Sale
|Asura’s Wrath Epsiode 15.5
|Add-On
|50%
|Back Compat Sale
|Asura’s Wrath Lost Episode 1
|Add-On
|50%
|Back Compat Sale
|Asura’s Wrath Lost Episode 2
|Add-On
|50%
|Back Compat Sale
|Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat Sale
|Binary Domain
|
Backward
Compatible
|60%
|Back Compat Sale
|Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One Pack
|Add-On
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Castlevania: Harmony of Depair
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|Back Compat Sale
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|Back Compat Sale
|Catherine
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Conan
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Contra
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat Sale
|Dark Void
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Darksiders
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Dead Island
|
Backward
Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat Sale
|Dead Island Riptide
|
Backward
Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat Sale
|Dead or Alive 1 Ultimate
|
Backward
Compatible
|20%
|Back Compat Sale
|Dead or Alive 2 Ultimate
|
Backward
Compatible
|20%
|Back Compat Sale
|Dead or Alive 3
|
Backward
Compatible
|20%
|Back Compat Sale
|Dead or Alive 4
|
Backward
Compatible
|25%
|Back Compat Sale
|Dead Space 2
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Dead Space 3
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Dragon Age 2
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Dragon Age: Origins
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Duke Nukem Forever
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Elements Of Destruction
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Escape Dead Island
|
Backward
Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat Sale
|Far Cry 3
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat Sale
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat Sale
|Far Cry Classic
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat Sale
|Flock!
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Frontlines: Fuel of War
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Full Spectrum Warrior
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Hard Corps: Uprising
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|Back Compat Sale
|I Am Alive
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat Sale
|Juju
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Killer is Dead
|
Backward
Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat Sale
|Lost Planet 2
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Lost Planet 3
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Lost Planet Lost Colonies
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Mass Effect 3
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Mega Man 10
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Mega Man 9
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Metro 2033
|
Backward
Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat Sale
|Metro: Last Light
|
Backward
Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat Sale
|Midway Arcade Origins
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Mighty No. 9
|
Backward
Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat Sale
|MX Unleashed
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|MX vs. ATV Alive
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|MX vs. ATV: Untamed
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Outland
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat Sale
|Panzer Elite (not available in US)
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Persona 4 Arena
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat Sale
|Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Prey
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Puzzle Fighter HD
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Rayman Legends
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat Sale
|Rayman Origins
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|Back Compat Sale
|Red Faction II
|
Backward
Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat Sale
|Red Faction: Armageddon
|
Backward
Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat Sale
|Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Risen
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Risen 2 Dark Waters
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Sacred 2 Fallen Angel
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Saints Row
|
Backward
Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat Sale
|Saints Row 2
|
Backward
Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat Sale
|Saints Row: The Third
|
Backward
Compatible
|85%
|Back Compat Sale
|Sine Mora
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Skate 3
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Spec Ops: The Line
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|SpongeBob SquarePants Truth or Square
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Street Fighter IV
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Stuntman: Ignition
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Tecmo Bowl Throwback
|
Backward
Compatible
|20%
|Back Compat Sale
|The Darkness
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|The Darkness II
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|The First Templar
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat Sale
|The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|The Outfit
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Back Compat Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Blacklist
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|Back Compat Sale
|Ultra Street Fighter IV
|Add-On
|80%
|Back Compat Sale
|Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgement
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|Back Compat Sale
|Aliens vs Predator
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Alone in the Dark
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|ArcaniA Fall of Setarrif
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Bayonetta
|
Backward
Compatible
|65%
|DWG
|Black Knight Sword
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Call of Juarez: The Cartel
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|Deadfall Adventures
|
Backward
Compatible
|85%
|DWG
|Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Legend of Kay Anniversary
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Vanquish
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Bound By Flame
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|
Publisher
Spotlight Series Sale
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|
Publisher
Spotlight Series Sale
|Final Exam
|Arcade
|67%
|
Publisher
Spotlight Series Sale
|Mars: War Logs
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|
Publisher
Spotlight Series Sale
|RAW – Realms of Ancient War
|Arcade
|70%
|
Publisher
Spotlight Series Sale
|Rotastic
|Arcade
|80%
|
Publisher
Spotlight Series Sale
|Things on Wheels
|Arcade
|80%
|
Publisher
Spotlight Series Sale
|Rocket Knight
|
Backward
Compatible
|67%
|Super Saver Sale
|Rumble Roses XX
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|Super Saver Sale
|Silent Hill Homecoming
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Super Saver Sale
|Super Contra
|
Backward
Compatible
|50%
|Super Saver Sale
|A Kingdom for Keflings
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|A World of Keflings
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Alan Wake
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Alien Hominid HD
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|BattleBlock Theater
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Brütal Legend
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Costume Quest
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Darwinia+
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Dust: An Elysian Tail
|Arcade
|80%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Feeding Frenzy
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Frogger
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Fuzion Frenzy
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Hydro Thunder Hurricane
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Ikaruga
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Jade Empire
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Joy Ride Turbo
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Mass Effect
|
Backward
Compatible
|80%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Pac-Man
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Portal: Still Alive
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Radiant Silvergun
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|ScreamRide
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Stacking
|
Backward
Compatible
|70%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
|Super Meat Boy
|
Backward
Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Game
Studios Publisher Sale
6 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Danke für die Auflistung.
Hab beim ersten überfliegen schon 2,3 spiele gesehen.
Vampire the masquerade , forza 5,Alien fireteam.
Aber jetzt erstmal einen Kaffee und in Ruhe ansehen die Liste ☕👍🏼
Puuuuuhhhhh. Wieder zu lang, wie alexdeluxe schon schteibt, erstmal hinsetzten und 2-3 Kannen Kaffe vorbereiten.
blacktail ist empfehlenswert, eine art first person-zelda in der slawischen mythologie ohne nennenswerte bugs.
Hm eigentlich wie immer, trotzdem danke für die Liste. ich warte auf den nächsten oder übernächsten, bis Games dabei sind die vor kurzem rauskamen ✌️
Hm, vielleicht sollte ich mal Lost Planet 1 auf meine Liste setzen, den habe ich noch nie gespielt.
Nichts, was auf meiner Wunschliste steht.