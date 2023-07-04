Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW27/2023

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 04. bis 10. Juli 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|9Th Dawn III
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Aeterna Noctis
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|55%
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite Pathogen Expansion
|Add-On
|35%
|Among the Sleep Enhanced Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Apsulov: End of Gods
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Assassin’s Creed II
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Battleship
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Blacktail
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|40%
|Bound By Flame
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Bully Scholarship Edition
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|40%
|Call of Duty: WWII Digital Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Call Of Duty: WWII Gold Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|67%
|Curious Expedition 2
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Curse of the Dead Gods
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Death Squared
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|DonÂ’t Be Afraid
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Ember: Console Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Evil West
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Family Feud
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Grand Theft Auto IV
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|65%
|Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony
|Add-On
|50%
|GreedFall
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|GreedFall The de Vespe Conspiracy
|Add-On
|40%
|GTA IV: The Lost and Damned
|Add-On
|50%
|Guazu: The Rescue
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Industria
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|Jeopardy!
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Last Days of Lazarus
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|Manhunt
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|40%
|Max Payne
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|40%
|Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|40%
|Max Payne 3
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|40%
|Metal Tales Overkill
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|MudRunner American Wilds Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Necromunda: Hired Gun
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Outbreak: Gwen’s Nightmare
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Rabbids: Party of Legends
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|RAW Realms of Ancient War
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|Red Dead Revolver
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|40%
|Rise of The Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Rockstar Table Tennis
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|60%
|Ruvato: Original Complex
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Scrabble
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Silver Chains
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|85%
|SnowRunner
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Space Gladiators
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Super Sami Roll
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|The Gardens Between
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|United Assault Battle of the Bulge
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Vampyr
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Wheel of Fortune
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – ID-Xbox Super Saver Sale – 04. bis 10. Juli 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|2064: Read Only Memories
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|3D Billiards Pool & Snooker Remastered
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|A Juggler’s Tale
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Absolute Deduction bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Accident
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Age Of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Alchemist Adventure
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Amnesia: Collection
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|Amnesia: Rebirth
|Xbox Game Pass
|65%
|Ancestors Legacy
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|AngerForce and AlienCruise Arcade Shooting Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Animal Lover
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|BattleBlock Theater
| Xbox One Backward
Compatible
|65%
|Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Bundle 2 Games My Night Sun Games
| PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Candleman Complete Journey Bundle with Wenjia
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Car Mechanic Simulator
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Cronostase Electric Collection
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Crossout Steel shield bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Danger Scavenger
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Despotism 3k
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Die for Valhalla!
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Dogos
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Doom and Destiny
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|70%
|Elemental War TD
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
|65%
|Endzone A World Apart: Complete Edition
|Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Endzone A World Apart: Survivor Edition
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|65%
|Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Fantasy General II: Invasion
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|FAR: Lone Sails
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Feather
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Collector’s Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Flat Heroes
| PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Fury Unleashed
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Gabriels Worlds The Adventure
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Gang Beasts
|Xbox Game Pass
|65%
|Guilt Battle Arena
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Guntastic
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Heaven Dust
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Historical Trilogy
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|House Flipper
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Hunt: Showdown Platinum Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Hunt: Showdown Starter Hunter Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Hydrophobia
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|Imagine Earth
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Immortal Planet
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|In My Shadow
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Ion Fury
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|King Leo
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Kingdom Rush Origins
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
|65%
|Leisure Suit Larry Wet Dreams Saga Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Let Them Come
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Liberated: Enhanced Edition
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Little Orpheus
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Lost Ember
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|LumbearJack
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Mech Mechanic Simulator
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Moon Hunters
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Mr. Pumpkin Series Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|n Verlore Verstand
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Nevermind
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Order of Battle: World War II
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Out of Line
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
|65%
|PBA Pro Bowling
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Pinstripe
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Pit People
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Pool Nation FX
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Pool Nation Snooker Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Project Root
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Q-YO Blaster
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Raji: An Ancient Epiс
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
|65%
|Realpolitiks New Power
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
|90%
|Renzo Racer
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Retro Machina
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Reverie Knights Tactics
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Riptide GP: Renegade
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
|70%
|Seeds of Resilience
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Sensible Blood Rugby
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|She Wants Me Dead
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Sherlock Holmes Chapter One
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|70%
| Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes:
The Devil’s Daughter Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|SiNKR
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
|65%
|SiNKR 2
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
|65%
|Snake Pass
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
|85%
|Snooker Nation Championship
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Soccer Cup 2022
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|SOMA
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home Ultimate Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Speed Truck Racing
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Star Hunter DX
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|Starlight Shores
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Super Mutant Alien Assault
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Surviving the Aftermath: Ultimate Colony Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Tainted Grail: Conquest
|Xbox Game Pass
|65%
|The Adventure Pals
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|The Big Con
|Xbox Game Pass
|65%
|The Bunker
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|The Diabolical Trilogy
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|The Hand Of Merlin
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Thief Simulator
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Through the Woods
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Turok
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Tyd wag vir Niemand
| Xbox Play
Anywhere
|85%
|Vampire: The Masquerade Coteries of New York
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Vampire: The Masquerade Shadows of New York
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Violett Remastered
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Wandersong
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|War Thunder Full Alert Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Warhammer: End Times Vermintide
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Premium Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Ultimate Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|We Were Here Too
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Whispering Willows
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|WW1 Game Series Bundle
| Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Yaga
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Yuoni
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Spotlight Sale – 04. bis 10. Juli 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|A Memoir Blue
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Ashen: Nightstorm Isle
|Add-On
|75%
|Batora: Lost Haven
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Blasphemous
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Blood Bowl 3 Brutal Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Bravery and Greed
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|33%
|Chef Life: Al Forno Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Clash Zeno Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Donut County
| PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DREDGE Digital Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Golf With Your Friends
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Hell Let Loose
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|30%
|Hindsight
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Hokko Life
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Hunting Simulator 2
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|I Am Dead
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Last Stop
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Monster Sanctuary
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Moving Out
| FPS Boost Series
X|S
|75%
|My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye
|Add-On
|35%
|Overcooked! 2 Gourment Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|60%
|Rogue Lords
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Roguebook Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Roguebook Xbox Series X|S
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|Session: Skate Sim
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Ship of Fools
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|30%
|Steelrising Standard Edition
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|The Escapists
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|The Escapists 2 Game Of The Year Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|The Knight Witch
|Smart Delivery
|33%
|The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|The Pathless
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|The Serpent Rogue
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|75%
|The Sinking City Necronomicon Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|The Survivalists
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Thymesia
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|33%
|Train Life Orient-Express Train Edition
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Transport Fever 2: Console Edition Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong Xbox Series X|S
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|60%
| Werewolf: The Apocalypse Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox
One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
| Werewolf: The Apocalypse Earthblood Champion of Gaia Xbox
Series X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Worms Rumble
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|WRC Generations The FIA WRC Official Game
|Smart Delivery
|50%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 04. bis 10. Juli 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
| Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Aery Vikings
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|35%
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite Endeavor Veteran Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite Frontier Freelancer Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite Hardened Marine Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite Nostromo Salvage Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite UACM Frontline Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite Wey-Yu Armoury
|Add-On
|33%
|Beasts of Maravilla Island
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Boreal Tenebrae
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Call of Juarez Gunslinger
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|Call of the Sea
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Cleopatra Fortune S-Tribute
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Cube Farmer
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Death Park 2
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|35%
|Deathsmiles I・II
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
| Deathsmiles I・II
Additional Characters Â“Gothic wa Mahou OtomeÂ” 5 Characters Set
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Decay of Logos
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Defend the Rook
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Defend the Rook Supporter Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Dragon Blaze
| PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Dragon Pinball
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Elevator Action -Returns- S-Tribute
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Evan’s Remains
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Fatum Betula
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Goroons
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|15%
|GUNBARICH
| PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|GUNBIRD
| PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|GUNBIRD 2
| PC, Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|IIN
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|15%
|Killing Floor 2 Armory Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Killing Floor 2 Armory Season Pass 2
|Add-On
|33%
|Killing Floor 2 Ultimate Edition Upgrade
|Add-On
|33%
|Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Metal Black S-Tribute
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Monster Energy Supercross 5 Special Edition
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 5
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|MotoGP 18
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Murder Diaries
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|MXGP 2020 The Official Motocross Videogame
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Necromunda: Hired Gun Gang Wars Cosmetics Bundle
|Add-On
|40%
|Necromunda: Hired Gun Hunter’s Bounty Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Outbreak Diamond Collection
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Edition
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Pixel Gladiator
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Princess Farmer
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|RIDE
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Samurai Aces
| PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Samurai Aces III: Sengoku Cannon
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Saturnalia
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Seduction: A Monk’s Fate
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Sigi A Fart for Melusina
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Skul: The Hero Slayer
| PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|SnowRunner Season Pass
|Add-On
|35%
|SnowRunner Year 2 Pass
|Add-On
|35%
|SnowRunner Year 3 Pass
|Add-On
|15%
|SOL DIVIDE -SWORD OF DARKNESS-
| PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|STRIKERS 1945
| PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|STRIKERS 1945 II
| PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|STRIKERS 1945 III
| PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Super Mega Baseball 4
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Super Mega Baseball 4 Ballpark Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|TENGAI
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|The Great Perhaps
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Tycoon Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Valentino Rossi The Game
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Word Sudoku by POWGI
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Word Wheel by POWGI
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Wordbreaker by POWGI
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Zero Gunner 2-
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
Xbox 360 Deals – 04. bis 10. Juli 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|Assassin’s Creed II
| Backward
Compatible
|70%
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
| Backward
Compatible
|70%
|Bound By Flame
| Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Bully: Die Ehrenrunde
| Backward
Compatible
|40%
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
| Backward
Compatible
|80%
|Final Exam
|Arcade
|67%
|Grand Theft Auto IV
| Backward
Compatible
|65%
|GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony
|Add-On
|50%
|GTA IV: The Lost and Damned
|Add-On
|50%
|Max Payne
| Backward
Compatible
|40%
|Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
| Backward
Compatible
|40%
|Max Payne 3
| Backward
Compatible
|40%
|RAW Realms of Ancient War
| Backward
Compatible
|70%
|Red Dead Revolver
| Backward
Compatible
|40%
|Rockstar Table Tennis
| Backward
Compatible
|60%
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Fantasy General kann ich alle die Taktik mögen sehr empfehlen !!! Zudem ist es extrem selten im Angebot !