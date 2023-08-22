Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW34/2023

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold, Xbox Game Pass Core (ab 14. September) oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote. Die neuen Angebote gelten vom 22. bis zum 29. August 2023.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Indie-Survival Sale
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|39 Days to Mars
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|33%
|7th Sector
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|99Vidas
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Absolute Drift: Zen Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Adios
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|45%
|AeternoBlade
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|AeternoBlade II
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Alchemist Simulator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Ampersat
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Ancestors Legacy
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Animal Shelter Simulator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|APFTU
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Aragami 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Aragami: Shadow Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Arcade Paradise
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Arcadegeddon
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|25%
|Archaica: The Path Of Light
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Armed Emeth
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Armello
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Asterigos: Curse of the Stars
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Barn Finders
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Battle Axe
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Beacon Pines
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Black Book
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Blade Runner Enhanced Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Boyfriend Dungeon
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Broken Sword 5 – The Serpent’s Curse
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Bugsnax
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|25%
|Castle Crashers Remastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|50%
|Chasm: The Rift
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Children of Silentown
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Citizen Sleeper
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Collapsed
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Color Symphony 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|ConnecTank
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|CounterAttack
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|Crashbots
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Crashlands
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Crawl
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Crazy Strike Bowling EX
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Darkest Dungeon
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Death’s Door
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Death’s Gambit: Afterlife
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|40%
|Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Deiland: Pocket Planet
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Deliver Us The Moon
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Desert Child
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Dogos
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|20%
|Dont Starve Mega Pack 2020
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Doom & Destiny Worlds
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|30%
|Doom & Destiny Worlds – Ultimate Supporter Edition
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Doom and Destiny
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|70%
|Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|Drift Legends
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Eagle Island Twist
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|EARTHLOCK
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|85%
|Elemental War 2
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Escape Academy
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Evil Genius 2: World Domination
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Evil Genius 2: World Domination Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Faeria
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Fantasy General II: Invasion
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Farm Manager 2022
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Farm Together
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Filthy Animals | Heist Simulator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Fishing Planet – Advanced Starter Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Fishing Planet – Deluxe Starter Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Fishing Planet – Golden Starter Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Five Dates
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Forsaken Remastered
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Fran Bow
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Fueled Up
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Fury Unleashed
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Gabriels Worlds The Adventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Gang Beasts
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Garden Simulator
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Get-A-Grip Chip
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|35%
|Glaive: Brick Breaker
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Gleaner Heights
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Griftlands
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|45%
|Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|GRIME
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|GRIP Digital Deluxe
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Guazu: The Rescue
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|Heart&Slash
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Heidelberg 1693
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Heirs of the Kings
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Hello Neighbor 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Hexagroove: Tactical DJ
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Hindsight 20/20 – Wrath of the Raakshasa
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|House Flipper
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Hyper Void
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|HyperDot
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|I, AI
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|I, AI (Xbox Series X|S)
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|Initial2: New Stage
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Inscryption
|
Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Instant Sports Paradise
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Ion Fury
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Islets
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Istanbul: Digital Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Jack Move
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Jet Kave Adventure
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Justice Sucks
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Kingdom Rush Origins
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|40%
|Legends of Ethernal
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Levelhead
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Little Misfortune
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Lord Winklebottom Investigates
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Lost Ember
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Lou’s Revenge
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|67%
|Lou’s Revenge + One Dog Story Bundle
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|67%
|Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Lucy Dreaming
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Martha Is Dead Digital Deluxe
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Medieval Dynasty
|Xbox Game Pass
|35%
|Merchant of the Skies
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|35%
|Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Minion Masters – Frost Dragon’s Lair
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Moon Raider
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Moonrise Fall
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Mushroom Wars 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Mutant Football League
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|70%
|Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Mutazione
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Night in the Woods
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Octahedron
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Octodad: Dadliest Catch
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Old Man’s Journey
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|65%
|One Dog Story
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|67%
|One Hundred Ways
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Overrogue
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Panzer Dragoon: Remake
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Paradise Killer
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|PBA Pro Bowling 2021
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Pinstripe
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Planet Cube: Edge
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Plunder Panic
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|PowerSlave Exhumed
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Project Root
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by PIKO
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Quest Hunter
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|70%
|Race The Sun
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Railbound
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Rain on Your Parade
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|40%
|Rain on Your Parade + Levels and Features DLC!
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|REDO!
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Reverie Knights Tactics
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Revita
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Rift Keeper
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Robo Revenge Squad
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|RPG Time: The Legend of Wright
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|RPGolf Legends
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Ruvato: Original Complex
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|RWBY: Arrowfell
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|ScourgeBringer
|Smart Delivery
|55%
|Screencheat
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Secret Agent : Cold War Espionage
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Sherlock Holmes Essential Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Size Matters
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Skater XL
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Sky Rogue
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|Snake Pass
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|85%
|Sniper Elite 4
|
Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Sniper Elite 5
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|80%
|SOMA
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Song of Horror
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Souldiers
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Sparkle 4 Tales
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Star Trek: Resurgence
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Strange Brigade
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Streets of Rogue
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Tainted Grail: Conquest
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Tank Mechanic Simulator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|TerraTech
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|TerraTech: Prospector Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|The Adventure Pals
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|The Beast Inside (Console Version)
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|The Complex
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|The Dark Side of the Moon: An Interactive FMV Thriller
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|45%
|The Darkside Detective – Series Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|The Drone Racing League Simulator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|The Fall
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|The Fall Part 2: Unbound
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|The Galactic Junkers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|The Gardener and the Wild Vines
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|The Great Perhaps
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|The Lucid Dreamer Bundle
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|75%
|The Pedestrian
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|The Town of Light
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|They Always Run
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Thief Simulator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Thumper
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Timespinner
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Titanium Hound
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview)
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Towaga: Among Shadows
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Treasure Hunter Simulator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Tunic
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Two & One Hundred Ways Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|UnMetal
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Unrailed!
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Unspottable
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|Vasara Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Verdun
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Warp Drive
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|We Were Here Series Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|45%
|We Were Here Together
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus?
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Who’s Your Daddy?!
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Will You Snail?
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|WW2: Bunker Simulator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Yooka-Laylee
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Youtubers Life 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Youtubers Life – OMG Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Ziggurat
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Ziggurat 2
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|35MM
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Allison’s Diary: Rebirth
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Amnesia: Collection
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Amnesia: Rebirth
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Amnesia: The Bunker
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|An Evil Existence
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Ankora: Lost Days
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Another Dawn
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Apsulov: End of Gods
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Atlas (Game Preview)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Atomicrops: Reap What You Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Away : The Survival Series
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|BELOW
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Blair Witch
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|Blightbound
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Blood Waves
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Blood Waves (Xbox Series X|S)
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Bloodwash
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Boris the Rocket
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|BPM: Bullets Per Minute
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Breathedge
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Caretaker Game
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Close to the Sun
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Conarium
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|DayZ
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|DayZ Livonia
|Add-On
|30%
|DayZ Livonia Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Deadlight: Director’s Cut
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Deadly Days
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Death or Treat
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|20%
|Depth of Extinction
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Disc Room
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Don’t Knock Twice
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Dracula’s Legacy Remastered
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Dustwind – The Last Resort
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Endzone – A World Apart: Complete Edition
|Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Endzone – A World Apart: Survivor Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|65%
|Forced
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Frightence
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Frostpunk: Complete Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Galacide
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Gearshifters
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Green Hell
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Home Sweet Home
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Hydrophobia
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|Immortality
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Injection π23 Ars regia‘
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Injection π23 No Name, No Number‘
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Inside
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Just Die Already
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Kholat
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Killing Floor 2 – Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|33%
|Krampus Kills
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|65%
|Last Days of Lazarus
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|Last Oasis (Game Preview)
|Game Preview
|50%
|Layers of Fear (2023)
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|20%
|LIMBO
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Lost Ruins
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|MADiSON
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|30%
|Maid of Sker
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|Maize
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Maneater
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Manual Samuel
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Martha Is Dead
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|MEGALAN 11
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|MEGALAN 11 (Xbox Series X|S)
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|Metal Tales Overkill
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Moons of Madness
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Mothered – A Role-Playing Horror Game
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Mr. Prepper
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Murder House
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Nevermind
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Nightmare Reaper
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Observer: System Redux
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Outbreak Co-Op Anthology
|Smart Delivery
|85%
|Outbreak Silver Collection
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Definitive Collection
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Outlast 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Outlast: Bundle of Terror
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Overland by Finji
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Pinball FX – World War Z Pinball
|Add-On
|33%
|PixARK
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Project Nightmares Case 36: Henrietta Kedward
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Re:Turn – One Way Trip
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Remorse: The List
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Remoteness
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Remothered: Tormented Fathers
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Rise of Insanity
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Rust Console Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Rust Console Edition – Deluxe
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Rust Console Edition – Ultimate
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Sally Face
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Shadows of Kurgansk
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Slender: The Arrival
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Space Engineers: Ultimate Edition 2022
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Stay Out of the House
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Tacoma
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|Tannenberg
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|The Blackout Club
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|55%
|The Callisto Protocol – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|The Church in the Darkness
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|The Enigma Machine
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|The Last Stand: Aftermath
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|The Last Worker
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|30%
|The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|The Medium
|
Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|The Park
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|The Walking Zombie 2
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|The Wild Eight
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|The Wolf Among Us
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|They Are Billions
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|This War of Mine – Complete Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|80%
|Time Carnage
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|Tormented Souls
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|45%
|Transient: Extended Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 1
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Under the Jolly Roger
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|45%
|Under the Jolly Roger Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|White Noise 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Worse Than Death
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Yuoni
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Zombie Army Trilogy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Zombie Derby 2
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Zombie Watch
|Smart Delivery
|30%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|Anima: Gate of Memories
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Curious Expedition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Dad’s Monster House
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Dark Burial: Enhanced Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Droid Trivia
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|F1 23
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Grood
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Guacamelee! 2
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|80%
|Guacamelee! 2 – The Proving Grounds (Challenge Level)
|Add-On
|35%
|Guacamelee! 2 – Three Enemigos Character Pack
|Add-On
|35%
|Hellfront: Honeymoon
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Hunter’s Legacy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Lonely Mountains: Downhill
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Mable & The Wood
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Mask of Mists
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|No Man’s Sky
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Paper Cut Mansion
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Paper Flight – Speed Rush
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|33%
|Red Death
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Sissa’s Path
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|SnowRunner – Season 1: Search & Recover
|Add-On
|33%
|SnowRunner – Season 2: Explore & Expand
|Add-On
|33%
|SnowRunner – Season 3: Locate & Deliver
|Add-On
|33%
|SnowRunner – Season 4: New Frontiers
|Add-On
|33%
|SnowRunner – Season 5: Build & Dispatch
|Add-On
|33%
|SnowRunner – Season 6: Haul & Hustle
|Add-On
|33%
|SnowRunner – Season 7: Compete & Conquer
|Add-On
|33%
|Somerville
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|STELLATUM
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Super Mega Baseball 4
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Super Mega Baseball 4 Ballpark Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Task Force Kampas
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|The King’s Bird
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|The Last Campfire
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|
The
Oregon Trail
|Launch Discount
|20%
|The StoryTale
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Them Bombs
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Thunder Kid II: Null Mission
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Time Rift
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Tip Top: Don’t fall!
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground – Spoils of War Weapon
Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|X-Force Under Attack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|Duke Nukem Forever
|AK
|80%
|Mars: War Logs
|AK
|67%
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
|AK
|85%
|The Bureau: XCOM Declassified – Hangar 6 R&D
|Add-On
|80%
|The Darkness
|AK
|80%
|The Darkness II
|AK
|80%
|Things on Wheels
|Arcade
|80%
|XCOM: Enemy Within
|AK
|80%
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Xbox Release-Termine im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.