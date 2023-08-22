Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW34/2023

Image: Microsoft / Deals with Gold DWG

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold, Xbox Game Pass Core (ab 14. September) oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote. Die neuen Angebote gelten vom 22. bis zum 29. August 2023.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
A Plague Tale: Requiem Xbox Game Pass 40%
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Aery – A New Frontier Xbox One X Enhanced 40%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Atomic Heart – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Backbeat Smart Delivery 25%
BioShock: The Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 80%
Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle Add-On 60%
Destiny 2: Armory Collection (30th Anniv. & Forsaken
Pack) 		Add-On 50%
Destiny 2: Beyond Light Add-On 67%
Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Destiny 2: Forsaken Add-On 67%
Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (2023) Add-On 60%
Destiny 2: Lightfall Add-On 50%
Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass Add-On 50%
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Destiny – Level 40 Hunter Pack Add-On 67%
Destiny – Level 40 Titan Pack Add-On 67%
Destiny – Level 40 Warlock Pack Add-On 67%
Destiny – The Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Destiny: Rise of Iron Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Destiny: The Taken King Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Duke Nukem Forever Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Forza Horizon 4 + 5 Premium Upgrade Bundle PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		65%
Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure Add-On 25%
Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Add-On 50%
GreedFall – Gold Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Hardspace: Shipbreaker Xbox Game Pass 50%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
L.A. Noire Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
League of Enthusiastic Losers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Let’s Build a Zoo Xbox Game Pass 50%
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Clumsy Rush Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Mafia: Definitive Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Mars: War Logs Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mixx Island: Remix Plus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Outbreak Gold Collection Smart Delivery 75%
Outbreak Palladium Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Outbreak: Endless Nightmares Smart Delivery 80%
PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC Smart Delivery 40%
PGA TOUR 2K23 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
PGA TOUR 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		65%
PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Pro Gymnast Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Protodroid DeLTA Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Red Dead Online Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode Add-On 50%
Saints Row Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Saints Row Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Seeds of Resilience Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Xbox Game Pass 80%
SnowRunner – 2-Year Anniversary Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Tales from the Borderlands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Tamarin PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
Tesla vs Lovecraft Game of the Year Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		65%
The Bureau – Hanger 6 R&D Add-On 80%
The Bureau: XCOM Declassified Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		85%
The Council – Complete Season Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The Darkness Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
The Darkness II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
The Quarry for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		67%
The Quarry – Deluxe Bonus Content Pack (Xbox Series X|S) Add-On 67%
The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot
Adventure 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Transference Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Trials Rising Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Undead Horde 2: Necropolis Smart Delivery 50%
Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Smart Delivery 20%
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Watch Dogs 2 Xbox Game Pass 85%
WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		45%
WWE 2K23 for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
WWE 2K23 Icon Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
XCOM: Enemy Within Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Indie-Survival Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
39 Days to Mars Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
7th Sector Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
99Vidas Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Absolute Drift: Zen Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Adios Xbox One X
Enhanced 		45%
AeternoBlade Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
AeternoBlade II Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Alchemist Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Ampersat Smart Delivery 30%
Ancestors Legacy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Animal Shelter Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
APFTU PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
Aragami 2 Xbox Game Pass 70%
Aragami: Shadow Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Arcade Paradise Xbox Game Pass 40%
Arcadegeddon Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		25%
Archaica: The Path Of Light Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Armed Emeth Smart Delivery 50%
Armello Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Smart Delivery 35%
Barn Finders Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Battle Axe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Beacon Pines Xbox Game Pass 30%
Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Black Book Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Blade Runner Enhanced Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Boyfriend Dungeon PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Broken Sword 5 – The Serpent’s Curse Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Bugsnax Smart Delivery 50%
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Xbox Game Pass 30%
Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		25%
Castle Crashers Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		50%
Chasm: The Rift Smart Delivery 50%
Chicory: A Colorful Tale Xbox Game Pass 30%
Children of Silentown Smart Delivery 30%
Citizen Sleeper Xbox Game Pass 40%
Collapsed PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Color Symphony 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
ConnecTank Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
CounterAttack Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		45%
Crashbots Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Crashlands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Crawl Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Crazy Strike Bowling EX Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Crypt of the NecroDancer Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition Smart Delivery 35%
Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Darkest Dungeon Xbox Game Pass 67%
Dear Esther: Landmark Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Death’s Door Xbox Game Pass 60%
Death’s Gambit: Afterlife Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Deiland: Pocket Planet Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Deliver Us The Moon Smart Delivery 70%
Desert Child Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Dogos Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Xbox One X
Enhanced 		20%
Dont Starve Mega Pack 2020 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Doom & Destiny Worlds Xbox Play
Anywhere 		30%
Doom & Destiny Worlds – Ultimate Supporter Edition PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
Doom and Destiny Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		70%
Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Drift Legends PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Eagle Island Twist Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
EARTHLOCK Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		85%
Elemental War 2 Smart Delivery 30%
Escape Academy Xbox Game Pass 30%
Evil Genius 2: World Domination Smart Delivery 75%
Evil Genius 2: World Domination Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Faeria Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Fantasy General II: Invasion Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Farm Manager 2022 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Farm Together Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Filthy Animals | Heist Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Fishing Planet – Advanced Starter Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Fishing Planet – Deluxe Starter Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Fishing Planet – Golden Starter Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Five Dates Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Forsaken Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Fran Bow Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Fueled Up Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Fury Unleashed Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Gabriels Worlds The Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Gang Beasts Xbox Game Pass 60%
Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Garden Simulator Smart Delivery 40%
Get-A-Grip Chip Xbox One X
Enhanced 		35%
Glaive: Brick Breaker Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Gleaner Heights Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Griftlands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
GRIME Smart Delivery 20%
GRIP Digital Deluxe Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Guazu: The Rescue Smart Delivery 45%
Heart&Slash Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Heidelberg 1693 Smart Delivery 60%
Heirs of the Kings Smart Delivery 35%
Hello Neighbor 2 Xbox Game Pass 30%
Hexagroove: Tactical DJ Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Hindsight 20/20 – Wrath of the Raakshasa Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
House Flipper Xbox Game Pass 60%
Hyper Void Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
HyperDot Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
I, AI Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
I, AI (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Initial2: New Stage Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Inscryption Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Instant Sports Paradise Smart Delivery 25%
Ion Fury Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Islets Smart Delivery 30%
Istanbul: Digital Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Jack Move Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Jet Kave Adventure Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Justice Sucks Smart Delivery 35%
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Kingdom Rush Origins Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Legends of Ethernal Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Levelhead PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
Little Misfortune Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Lord Winklebottom Investigates Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Lost Ember Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Lou’s Revenge Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Lou’s Revenge + One Dog Story Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Lucy Dreaming Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Martha Is Dead Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 40%
Medieval Dynasty Xbox Game Pass 35%
Merchant of the Skies Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		35%
Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Minion Masters – Frost Dragon’s Lair Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Moon Raider Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Moonrise Fall Smart Delivery 30%
Mushroom Wars 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mutant Football League Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		70%
Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mutazione Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Night in the Woods Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Octahedron Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Octodad: Dadliest Catch Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Old Man’s Journey Xbox Play
Anywhere 		65%
One Dog Story Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
One Hundred Ways Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Overrogue Smart Delivery 40%
Panzer Dragoon: Remake Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Paradise Killer Smart Delivery 50%
PBA Pro Bowling 2021 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Pinstripe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Planet Cube: Edge Smart Delivery 25%
Plunder Panic Smart Delivery 30%
PowerSlave Exhumed Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Project Root Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by PIKO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Quest Hunter Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
Race The Sun Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Railbound Smart Delivery 30%
Rain on Your Parade Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Rain on Your Parade + Levels and Features DLC! PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
REDO! Smart Delivery 50%
Reverie Knights Tactics Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Revita Smart Delivery 20%
Rift Keeper Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Robo Revenge Squad Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
RPG Time: The Legend of Wright Smart Delivery 50%
RPGolf Legends Smart Delivery 50%
Ruvato: Original Complex Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
RWBY: Arrowfell Smart Delivery 30%
ScourgeBringer Smart Delivery 55%
Screencheat Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Secret Agent : Cold War Espionage Smart Delivery 50%
Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Sherlock Holmes Essential Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 35%
Size Matters Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Skater XL Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Sky Rogue Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Snake Pass Xbox Play
Anywhere 		85%
Sniper Elite 4 Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S 		90%
Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Sniper Elite 5 Xbox Game Pass 60%
Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
SOMA Xbox Game Pass 80%
Song of Horror Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Souldiers Smart Delivery 30%
Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Sparkle 4 Tales Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Star Trek: Resurgence Smart Delivery 25%
Strange Brigade Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Streets of Rogue Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Tainted Grail: Conquest Xbox Game Pass 60%
Tank Mechanic Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
TerraTech Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
TerraTech: Prospector Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
The Adventure Pals Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
The Beast Inside (Console Version) Smart Delivery 40%
The Complex Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
The Dark Side of the Moon: An Interactive FMV Thriller Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
The Darkside Detective – Series Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
The Drone Racing League Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Fall Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Fall Part 2: Unbound Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
The Galactic Junkers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Gardener and the Wild Vines Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
The Great Perhaps Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The Lucid Dreamer Bundle Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		75%
The Pedestrian Smart Delivery 50%
The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
The Town of Light Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Vale: Shadow of the Crown Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
They Always Run Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Thief Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Thumper Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Timespinner Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Titanium Hound Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview) Xbox Game Pass 30%
Towaga: Among Shadows Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Treasure Hunter Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Tunic Xbox Game Pass 30%
Two & One Hundred Ways Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
UnMetal Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Unrailed! Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Unspottable Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Vasara Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Verdun Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Warp Drive Smart Delivery 30%
We Were Here Series Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
We Were Here Together Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		35%
Who’s Your Daddy?! Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
Will You Snail? Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
WW2: Bunker Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Yooka-Laylee Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Youtubers Life 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Youtubers Life – OMG Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Ziggurat Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Ziggurat 2 Smart Delivery 35%
35MM Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Allison’s Diary: Rebirth Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Amnesia: Collection Xbox Game Pass 80%
Amnesia: Rebirth Xbox Game Pass 60%
Amnesia: The Bunker Xbox Game Pass 25%
Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
An Evil Existence Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Ankora: Lost Days Smart Delivery 50%
Another Dawn Smart Delivery 50%
Apsulov: End of Gods Smart Delivery 20%
Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Atlas (Game Preview) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Atomicrops: Reap What You Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Away : The Survival Series Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
BELOW Xbox One X Enhanced 70%
Blair Witch Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Blightbound Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Blood Waves Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Blood Waves (Xbox Series X|S) Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Bloodwash Smart Delivery 50%
Boris the Rocket Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
BPM: Bullets Per Minute Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Breathedge Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Caretaker Game Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Close to the Sun Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Conarium Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
DayZ Xbox Game Pass 40%
DayZ Livonia Add-On 30%
DayZ Livonia Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Deadlight: Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Deadly Days Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Death or Treat Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
Depth of Extinction Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Disc Room Xbox Game Pass 50%
Don’t Knock Twice Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Don’t Starve: Giant Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Dracula’s Legacy Remastered Smart Delivery 35%
Dustwind – The Last Resort Smart Delivery 60%
Endzone – A World Apart: Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S 65%
Endzone – A World Apart: Survivor Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		65%
Forced Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Frightence Smart Delivery 80%
Frostpunk: Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Galacide Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Gearshifters Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Green Hell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Home Sweet Home Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Hydrophobia Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Immortality Xbox Game Pass 50%
Injection π23 Ars regia‘ Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		25%
Injection π23 No Name, No Number‘ Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Inside Xbox Game Pass 75%
Just Die Already Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Kholat Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Killing Floor 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Krampus Kills Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		65%
Last Days of Lazarus Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Last Oasis (Game Preview) Game Preview 50%
Layers of Fear (2023) Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
LIMBO Xbox Game Pass 75%
Lost Ruins Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
MADiSON Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Maid of Sker Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Maize Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Maneater Smart Delivery 65%
Manual Samuel Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Martha Is Dead Smart Delivery 40%
MEGALAN 11 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
MEGALAN 11 (Xbox Series X|S) Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Metal Tales Overkill Smart Delivery 20%
Moons of Madness Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Mothered – A Role-Playing Horror Game Smart Delivery 50%
Mr. Prepper Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Murder House Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Nevermind Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Nightmare Reaper Smart Delivery 20%
Observer: System Redux Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Outbreak Co-Op Anthology Smart Delivery 85%
Outbreak Silver Collection Smart Delivery 75%
Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Definitive Collection Smart Delivery 20%
Outlast 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Overland by Finji Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Pinball FX – World War Z Pinball Add-On 33%
PixARK Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Project Nightmares Case 36: Henrietta Kedward Smart Delivery 20%
Re:Turn – One Way Trip Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Remorse: The List Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Remoteness Smart Delivery 40%
Remothered: Tormented Fathers Xbox One X Enhanced 90%
Rise of Insanity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Rust Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Rust Console Edition – Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Rust Console Edition – Ultimate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		65%
Sally Face Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Shadows of Kurgansk Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Slender: The Arrival Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Space Engineers: Ultimate Edition 2022 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Stay Out of the House Smart Delivery 30%
Tacoma Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Tannenberg Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
The Blackout Club Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		55%
The Callisto Protocol – Season Pass Add-On 50%
The Church in the Darkness Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
The Enigma Machine Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Last Stand: Aftermath Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
The Last Worker Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel Smart Delivery 60%
The Medium Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
The Park Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story Smart Delivery 50%
The Walking Zombie 2 Smart Delivery 40%
The Wild Eight Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Wolf Among Us Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
They Are Billions Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
This War of Mine – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		80%
Time Carnage Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Tormented Souls Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		45%
Transient: Extended Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 1 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Under the Jolly Roger Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Under the Jolly Roger Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Smart Delivery 30%
White Noise 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Worse Than Death Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Yuoni Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Zombie Army 4: Dead War Xbox Game Pass 80%
Zombie Army Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Zombie Derby 2 Smart Delivery 20%
Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival Smart Delivery 20%
Zombie Watch Smart Delivery 30%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Anima: Gate of Memories Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Curious Expedition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Dad’s Monster House Smart Delivery 30%
Dark Burial: Enhanced Edition Smart Delivery 30%
Droid Trivia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
F1 23 Smart Delivery 40%
Grood Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Guacamelee! 2 Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Guacamelee! 2 – The Proving Grounds (Challenge Level) Add-On 35%
Guacamelee! 2 – Three Enemigos Character Pack Add-On 35%
Hellfront: Honeymoon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Hunter’s Legacy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Lonely Mountains: Downhill Xbox Game Pass 50%
Mable & The Wood Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Mask of Mists Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
No Man’s Sky Xbox Game Pass 50%
Paper Cut Mansion Smart Delivery 50%
Paper Flight – Speed Rush Xbox One X
Enhanced 		33%
Red Death Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Sissa’s Path Smart Delivery 30%
SnowRunner – Season 1: Search & Recover Add-On 33%
SnowRunner – Season 2: Explore & Expand Add-On 33%
SnowRunner – Season 3: Locate & Deliver Add-On 33%
SnowRunner – Season 4: New Frontiers Add-On 33%
SnowRunner – Season 5: Build & Dispatch Add-On 33%
SnowRunner – Season 6: Haul & Hustle Add-On 33%
SnowRunner – Season 7: Compete & Conquer Add-On 33%
Somerville Xbox Game Pass 50%
STELLATUM Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Super Mega Baseball 4 Smart Delivery 40%
Super Mega Baseball 4 Ballpark Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Task Force Kampas Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The King’s Bird Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Last Campfire Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The
Oregon Trail 		Launch Discount 20%
The StoryTale Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Them Bombs Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Thunder Kid II: Null Mission Smart Delivery 50%
Time Rift Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Tip Top: Don’t fall! Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground – Spoils of War Weapon
Pack 		Add-On 33%
X-Force Under Attack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%

Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Duke Nukem Forever AK 80%
Mars: War Logs AK 67%
The Bureau: XCOM Declassified AK 85%
The Bureau: XCOM Declassified – Hangar 6 R&D Add-On 80%
The Darkness AK 80%
The Darkness II AK 80%
Things on Wheels Arcade 80%
XCOM: Enemy Within AK 80%

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Xbox Release-Termine im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise & Rabatte können sich je nach Region und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

