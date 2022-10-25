Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW43/2022

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei zahlreichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Inhaltsverzeichnis:

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 25. Oktober bis 01. November 2022

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
BloodRayne 2: ReVamped 13,99€ 6,00€
BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites 12,99€ 7,00€
BloodRayne: ReVamped 13,99€ 6,00€
Curse of the Dead Gods 9,99€ 10,00€
DARQ Complete Edition 9,99€ 10,00€
Demon’s Tier+ 2,99€ 7,00€
Don’t Starve Mega Pack 2020 16,24€ 16,25€
DreamWorks Dragons: Legenden der 9 Welten 31,99€ 8,00€
Evil Inside 3,24€ 9,75€
For Honor: Marching Fire Edition 12,49€ 37,50€
Ghostrunner 11,99€ 18,00€
Ghostrunner: Complete Edition 31,99€ 8,00€
Goetia 0,99€ 9,00€
Hard West Ultimate Edition 1,99€ 18,00€
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition 34,99€ 35,00€
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete 26,99€ 33,00€
Mafia Trilogy 23,99€ 36,00€
Mafia: Definitive Edition 13,99€ 26,00€
MONOPOLY Madness 14,99€ 15,00€
MudRunner 7,49€ 22,50€
Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Edition 5,99€ 9,00€
Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Edition 3,74€ 11,25€
Ritual: Crown of Horns 3,99€ 16,00€
S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored 8,09€ 5,40€
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom 1,99€ 8,00€
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI 8,99€ 21,00€
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – New Frontier-Pass 19,99€ 20,00€
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology 29,99€ 45,00€
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition 14,99€ 35,00€
Skeletal Avenger 7,64€ 9,35€
Stranded Deep 9,99€ 10,00€
Tesla Force 5,09€ 11,90€
The Outer Worlds 19,79€ 40,20€
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition 12,49€ 37,50€
Tour de France 2018 3,99€ 16,00€
Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition 8,99€ 21,00€
Two Hundred Ways 10,04€ 4,95€
Vagante 9,09€ 4,90€
Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York 3,99€ 16,00€
Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York 5,19€ 7,80€
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition 19,99€ 30,00€
XCOM 2 Collection 8,99€ 81,00€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Shocktober Sale – 25. Oktober bis 01. November 2022

Spiel Typ Rabatt
7 Days to Die Xbox Game Pass 50%
Alien: Isolation Xbox Game Pass 80%
Alien: Isolation – The Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Pathogen Expansion Add-On 20%
Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Biomutant Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
BioShock: The Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Black Mirror Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Black The Fall Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Blair Witch Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
Blasphemous Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Bleeding Edge Xbox Game Pass 75%
Blood Knights Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 70%
Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 Add-On 40%
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 67%
Borderlands Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Carrion Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Chivalry 2 Xbox Game Pass 40%
Chivalry 2 Special Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Code Vein Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Condemned: Criminal Origins Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Corpse Party Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Crimson Dragon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Cult of the Lamb Smart Delivery 20%
Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition Smart Delivery 20%
D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
DayZ Xbox Game Pass 40%
DayZ Livonia Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Hellraiser Chapter Add-On 40%
Dead by Daylight: Hour of the Witch Chapter Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Roots of Dread Chapter Add-On 30%
Dead by Daylight: Sadako Rising Chapter Add-On 20%
Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 60%
Dead Rising Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 2 Off The Record Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Dead Space 2 (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
Dead Space 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
DEADCRAFT Smart Delivery 40%
DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Digital Deluxe Edition 		Smart Delivery 40%
Destiny 2: Beyond Light Add-On 40%
Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Destiny 2: Forsaken Add-On 50%
Destiny 2: Legacy Collection Add-On 50%
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Add-On 50%
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Destroy All Humans! Xbox Game Pass 55%
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Dressed to Skill Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		10%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Devil May Cry HD Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Diablo II: Resurrected Smart Delivery 50%
Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Diablo Prime Evil Collection Smart Delivery 50%
Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade Smart Delivery 50%
Disciples: Liberation Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Disciples: Liberation – Paths to Madness Add-On 30%
Dolmen Smart Delivery 60%
Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
DOOM Xbox Game Pass 75%
DOOM (1993) Xbox Game Pass 60%
DOOM 3 Xbox Game Pass 60%
DOOM 64 Xbox Game Pass 67%
DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
DOOM Eternal Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 67%
DOOM II (Classic) Xbox Game Pass 60%
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Smart Delivery 40%
Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 20%
Dying Light: Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
DYSMANTLE Smart Delivery 50%
F.E.A.R. 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Fade To Silence Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water Smart Delivery 25%
FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25%
Friday The 13th: The Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Gears 5: Hivebusters Add-On 50%
Gears Tactics Xbox Game Pass 67%
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		90%
God’s Trigger Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Hydrophobia Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		25%
Immortality Xbox Game Pass 25%
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Just Cause 4 – Los Demonios Add-On 50%
Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Xbox Game Pass 80%
Killing Floor 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Killing Floor 2 – Armory Season Pass Add-On 50%
Killing Floor 2 – Armory Season Pass 2 Add-On 33%
Killing Floor 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Killing Floor 2 – Ultimate Edition Upgrade Add-On 30%
Let Them Come Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Little Nightmares I & II Bundle Smart Delivery 60%
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood Xbox Game Pass 25%
Metro 2033 Redux Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Metro Exodus Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Monstrum Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Murdered: Soul Suspect Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Onimusha: Warlords Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Orcs Must Die! Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		25%
Outbreak: Contagious Memories Smart Delivery 67%
Outlast Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Outward: Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Oxide Room 104 Smart Delivery 20%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare EA Play 75%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 EA Play 75%
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 75%
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Psychonauts 2 Xbox Game Pass 50%
Quake Xbox Game Pass 60%
Raccoon City Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Rage 2 Xbox Game Pass 75%
Rage 2: Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Pack Add-On 50%
Remnant: From The Ashes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Resident Evil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Resident Evil 0 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Resident Evil 3 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Resident Evil 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 5 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil 6 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Resident Evil Revelations Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Resident Evil Triple Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Risk of Rain Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Risk of Rain 1 + 2 Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Risk of Rain 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Sally Face Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Shadows: Awakening Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Shadows: Awakening – Necrophage’s Curse Add-On 40%
Shadows: Awakening – The Chromaton Chronicles Add-On 40%
Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
SongPop Party Smart Delivery 15%
SpellForce III Reforced: Complete Edition Smart Delivery 35%
Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tails Of Iron Smart Delivery 50%
The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem Smart Delivery 60%
The BioWare Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Blackout Club Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes Smart Delivery 50%
The Dark Pictures Anthology – Triple Pack Smart Delivery 45%
The Darkness Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
The Darkness II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle Smart Delivery 50%
The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Upgrade Add-On 50%
The Evil Within Xbox Game Pass 75%
The Evil Within 2 Xbox Game Pass 80%
THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom Xbox Game Pass 60%
The Maw Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
The Medium + Observer: System Redux + DARQ: Complete Edition
 Bundle 		Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
The Quarry for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
The Quarry – Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
The Raven Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Realm Of Magic Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Seasons Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Spooky Stuff Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Vampires Add-On 30%
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		85%
The Witcher 3: Hearts Of Stone Add-On 70%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass Add-On 70%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And Wine Add-On 70%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Thief Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Thief – The Forsaken – Challenge Map Add-On 85%
Through the Darkest of Times Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Thymesia Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Tribes of Midgard Smart Delivery 50%
Tribes of Midgard Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Vikings Wolves of Midgard Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		60%
Voodoo Vince: Remastered Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
We Happy Few Xbox Game Pass 90%
We Happy Few Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 85%
Whiskey & Zombies Smart Delivery 30%
World of Warships: Legends – Ancient Champion Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
World of Warships: Legends – Ancient Champion Add-On 20%
World of Warships: Legends – Back in Red Add-On 20%
Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Spotlight Sale – 25. Oktober bis 01. November 2022

Spiel Typ Rabatt
890B Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
[DMC5] – Playable Character: Vergil Add-On 25%
[DMC5] – Super Vergil Unlock Add-On 20%
[DMC5] – V & Vergil Alt Colors Add-On 20%
[DMC5] – Vergil Early Unlock Pack Add-On 20%
[DMC5] – Vergil EX Provocation Add-On 20%
A Way Out EA Play 75%
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins 		Smart Delivery 70%
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 67%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 67%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 67%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Add-On 50%
Ayo the Clown Smart Delivery 35%
Ball laB Smart Delivery 40%
Battlefield 1 EA Play 60%
Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series
X|S 		Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Battlefield 4 EA Play 60%
Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Ben 10 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Ben 10: Power Trip Xbox Game Pass 40%
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Blow & Fly Smart Delivery 30%
Breakneck City Smart Delivery 50%
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But
Whole 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Cake Invaders Smart Delivery 40%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Capcom Fighting Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Capcom Fighting Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect Smart Delivery 60%
Crypt of the Serpent King Remastered 4K Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
Demoniaca: Everlasting Night Smart Delivery 40%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume
Pack 		Add-On 40%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero/Super
Dante/Super Vergil 		Add-On 40%
Devil May Cry 5 100,000 Red Orbs Add-On 50%
Devil May Cry 5 5 Blue Orbs Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 In-game Unlock Bundle Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 Super Character 3-Pack Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – 1 Blue Orb Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – 3 Blue Orbs Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Hero Colors Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Style Rank Announcers Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Title Calls Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – Cavaliere R Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC1 Battle Track 3-Pack Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC2 Battle Track 3-Pack Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC3 Battle Track 3-Pack Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC4 Battle Track 3-Pack Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – Gerbera GP01 Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – Live Action Cutscenes Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – Mega Buster Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – Pasta Breaker Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry 5 – Sweet Surrender Add-On 20%
Divination: Console Edition Smart Delivery 30%
DMC5SE – 1 Blue Orb Add-On 25%
DMC5SE – 100,000 Red Orbs Add-On 25%
DMC5SE – 3 Blue Orbs Add-On 25%
DMC5SE – 5 Blue Orbs Add-On 25%
DMC5SE – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
DMC5SE – Super Character 4-Pack Add-On 25%
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Drizzlepath: Deja Vu Smart Delivery 40%
Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover Smart Delivery 30%
EA Family Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
El Gancho Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Explosive Candy World Smart Delivery 30%
F1 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
F1 22 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 75%
For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
GRID Legends EA Play 70%
GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		60%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 65%
Jumanji: The Video Game Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 55%
Kid Ball Adventure Smart Delivery 20%
Lost in Random EA Play 60%
Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series
X|S 		Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		35%
Madden NFL 23 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Madden NFL 23 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		35%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Character Pass Add-On 70%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume Pass Add-On 70%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 60%
Mega Man 11 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mina & Michi Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monster Hunter World Xbox One X
Enhanced 		25%
Monster Hunter World: Complete Gesture Pack Add-On 60%
Monster Hunter World: Complete Handler Costume Pack Add-On 60%
Monster Hunter World: Complete Sticker Pack Add-On 60%
Monster Hunter World: Deluxe Kit Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter World: DLC Collection Add-On 60%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		35%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete BGM Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Gesture & Pose
Pack 		Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Hairstyle Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Handler Costume
Pack 		Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Pendant Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Room Decor Pack Add-On 40%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Sticker Pack Add-On 40%
My Friend Peppa Pig Xbox Game Pass 40%
Need For Speed EA Play 75%
Need For Speed Heat EA Play 80%
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 80%
Need For Speed Payback EA Play 85%
Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Need For Speed Rivals EA Play 75%
Omen of Sorrow Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay Xbox Game Pass 40%
PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls Xbox Game Pass 40%
Paw Patrol: On A Roll Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Rayland Smart Delivery 30%
Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Resident Evil Village – Extra Content Shop All Access Voucher Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Village – Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm Add-On 25%
Resident Evil Village – Survival Resources Pack Add-On 25%
Riders Republic Smart Delivery 67%
Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 67%
Ryan’s Rescue Squad Smart Delivery 40%
Skate (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
Slap the Rocks Smart Delivery 30%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		70%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Spacewing War Smart Delivery 30%
Splash Cars Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Star Wars Battlefront II EA Play 50%
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 80%
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 80%
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Crew 2 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna Smart Delivery 40%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel Smart Delivery 50%
The Pillar: Puzzle Escape Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The Sims 4 Backyard Stuff Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Bowling Night Stuff Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 City Living Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Discover University Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator Game Pack Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Fitness Stuff Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Get Famous Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Get To Work Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Get Together Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Island Living Add-On 50%
The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Kids Room Stuff Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Laundry Day Stuff Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Moschino Stuff Pack Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Movie Hangout Stuff Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories Game Pack Add-On 25%
The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Parenthood Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Sims 4 Spa Day Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 StrangerVille Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff Pack Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff Add-On 30%
The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack Add-On 20%
The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story Smart Delivery 35%
Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor Smart Delivery 40%
Titanfall 2 EA Play 80%
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle Smart Delivery 50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Trigger Witch Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
UFC 4 EA Play 80%
UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
UNO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		60%
UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Venus: Improbable Dream Smart Delivery 40%
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Watch Dogs 2 Xbox Game Pass 80%
Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 70%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 67%
Wife Quest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Z-Warp Smart Delivery 30%
ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%

