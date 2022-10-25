Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW43/2022

|
890B
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
[DMC5] – Playable Character: Vergil
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
[DMC5] – Super Vergil Unlock
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
[DMC5] – V & Vergil Alt Colors
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
[DMC5] – Vergil Early Unlock Pack
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
[DMC5] – Vergil EX Provocation
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
A Way Out
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins
|
Smart Delivery
|
70%
|
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
70%
|
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Assassin’s Creed Unity
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
65%
|
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
65%
|
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ayo the Clown
|
Smart Delivery
|
35%
|
Ball laB
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Battlefield 1
|
EA Play
|
60%
|
Battlefield 1 Revolution
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
30%
|
Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series
X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
30%
|
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
Battlefield 4
|
EA Play
|
60%
|
Battlefield 4 Premium
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Battlefield V Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Battlefield V Standard Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Ben 10
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Ben 10: Power Trip
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
40%
|
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Blow & Fly
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
Breakneck City
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But
Whole
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Cake Invaders
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
25%
|
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
33%
|
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
33%
|
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
33%
|
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Capcom Fighting Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
35%
|
Capcom Fighting Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
25%
|
Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Crypt of the Serpent King Remastered 4K Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
20%
|
Demoniaca: Everlasting Night
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume
Pack
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero/Super
Dante/Super Vergil
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Devil May Cry 5 100,000 Red Orbs
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Devil May Cry 5 5 Blue Orbs
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Devil May Cry 5 In-game Unlock Bundle
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Devil May Cry 5 Super Character 3-Pack
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Devil May Cry 5 – 1 Blue Orb
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Devil May Cry 5 – 3 Blue Orbs
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Hero Colors
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Style Rank Announcers
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Devil May Cry 5 – Alt Title Calls
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Devil May Cry 5 – Cavaliere R
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC1 Battle Track 3-Pack
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC2 Battle Track 3-Pack
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC3 Battle Track 3-Pack
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Devil May Cry 5 – DMC4 Battle Track 3-Pack
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Devil May Cry 5 – Gerbera GP01
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Devil May Cry 5 – Live Action Cutscenes
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Devil May Cry 5 – Mega Buster
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Devil May Cry 5 – Pasta Breaker
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Devil May Cry 5 – Sweet Surrender
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Divination: Console Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
DMC5SE – 1 Blue Orb
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
DMC5SE – 100,000 Red Orbs
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
DMC5SE – 3 Blue Orbs
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
DMC5SE – 5 Blue Orbs
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
DMC5SE – Complete In-game Unlock Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
25%
|
DMC5SE – Super Character 4-Pack
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
Drizzlepath: Deja Vu
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
EA Family Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
El Gancho
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
Explosive Candy World
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
F1 22 Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
F1 22 Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
40%
|
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Far Cry Anthology Bundle
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
67%
|
Far Cry Insanity Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
Fight Night Champion (Back Compat)
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
For Honor – Complete Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
GRID Legends
|
EA Play
|
70%
|
GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S
|
60%
|
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
65%
|
Jumanji: The Video Game
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
50%
|
Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
55%
|
Kid Ball Adventure
|
Smart Delivery
|
20%
|
Lost in Random
|
EA Play
|
60%
|
Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series
X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
35%
|
Madden NFL 23 Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
35%
|
Madden NFL 23 Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
35%
|
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
80%
|
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Character Pass
|
Add-On
|
70%
|
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume Pass
|
Add-On
|
70%
|
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
80%
|
Mass Effect Legendary Edition
|
EA Play
|
60%
|
Mega Man 11
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Mega Man Legacy Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Mina & Michi
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Monopoly Family Fun Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Monster Hunter World
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
25%
|
Monster Hunter World: Complete Gesture Pack
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Monster Hunter World: Complete Handler Costume Pack
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Monster Hunter World: Complete Sticker Pack
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Monster Hunter World: Deluxe Kit
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Monster Hunter World: DLC Collection
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S
|
35%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
33%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
25%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
25%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete BGM Pack
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Gesture & Pose
Pack
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Hairstyle Pack
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Handler Costume
Pack
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Pendant Pack
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Room Decor Pack
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Sticker Pack
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
My Friend Peppa Pig
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
40%
|
Need For Speed
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Need For Speed Heat
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
Need For Speed Payback
|
EA Play
|
85%
|
Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Need For Speed Rivals
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Omen of Sorrow
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
40%
|
PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
40%
|
Paw Patrol: On A Roll
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
Rabbids: Party of Legends
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
Rayland
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
Rayman Legends
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Resident Evil Village – Extra Content Shop All Access Voucher
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Resident Evil Village – Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Resident Evil Village – Survival Resources Pack
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Riders Republic
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Riders Republic Gold Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Ryan’s Rescue Squad
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Skate (Back Compat)
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
Skate 3 (Back Compat)
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
Slap the Rocks
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
70%
|
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Spacewing War
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
Splash Cars
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
Star Wars Battlefront II
|
EA Play
|
50%
|
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
70%
|
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
80%
|
Star Wars Squadrons
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
The Crew 2 Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
The Crew 2 Special Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
The Pillar: Puzzle Escape
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
The Sims 4 Backyard Stuff
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Bowling Night Stuff
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sims 4 City Living
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sims 4 Discover University
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator Game Pack
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sims 4 Fitness Stuff
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Get Famous
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sims 4 Get To Work
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sims 4 Get Together
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sims 4 Island Living
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Kids Room Stuff
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Laundry Day Stuff
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Moschino Stuff Pack
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Movie Hangout Stuff
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories Game Pack
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Parenthood
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
The Sims 4 Spa Day
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 StrangerVille
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff Pack
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story
|
Smart Delivery
|
35%
|
Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Titanfall 2
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
75%
|
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Trigger Witch
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
UFC 4
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
UFC 4 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
UNO
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
60%
|
UNO Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Venus: Improbable Dream
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Watch Dogs 2
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
80%
|
Watch Dogs: Legion
|
Smart Delivery
|
70%
|
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Wife Quest
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
30%
|
Z-Warp
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
ŌKAMI HD
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
50%