DIRT 5: Energy Content Pack und kostenloses Update verfügbar

Mit dem Energy Content Pack sowie einem kostenlosen Update bringt Codemasters neue Fahrzeuge und neue Karriere-Events ins Rennspiel DIRT 5.
Obendrauf gibt es neue Optionen für den Playground sowie weitere, Spielverbesserungen im Update.
Die neuen Fahrzeuge sind im kostenpflichtigen Energy Content Pack enthalten, welches für 11,49 Euro angeboten wird. Beachtet, dass das Pack schon in der Amplified Edition sowie im Year One-Upgrade inklusive ist.
Bei den Fahrzeugen handelt es sich um: Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra PreRunner, Alpine A110 Sports X und Porsche Taycan Turbo S.
CONTENT AND FEATURES
- Energy Content Pack (separate pack, included in Amplified Edition and Year One Upgrade versions)
- Junkyard Playgrounds Update – over 20 new themed Playgrounds items to use in Create mode
- New official liveries: Ford RS200, Ford Escort ES Cosworth, Peugeot 205 T16 Evo 2
- New Playground location: Italy
- Level cap increase to 120
VISUAL
- PS5: Fixes and improvements to address reports of frame rate drops and stutters in all visual modes
- Further visual improvements in cockpit/interior camera views
- Multiple display and UI fixes for split-screen events
- Fixed instances of shadows appearing overly dark in specific conditions and locations
- Fixed multiple instances of lighting and object pop-in during night conditions
- PC: Mouse will now disappear from screen when game is running
- PC: Fixes and improvements for players using AMD Ryzen CPUs
- Fixes for the under-ice lighting in selected Ice Breaker events
- Fixes for instances of seams and flickers on Greece and China events when using the ‘Prioritise Frame Rate’ visual setting
GAMEPLAY
- Changes made to post-race flow to increase speed and remove waiting time
- Fixed instances of ‘invisible’ walls or objects allowing players to ‘wall ride’ in certain areas of locations
- Fixed instances of unclear ‘out of bounds’ sections forcing cars to reset in Brazil and Arizona
- Further AI behaviour improvements in multiple events and modes
- Xbox: Fixes for minor instances of rumble disappearing on Xbox One
- Xbox: Fix for instances of crashes during Ice Breaker events
- Xbox: Fixed instances of crashes on start screen for some Series X|S players with previous save data from Xbox One version
- Xbox One: Fix for graphical corruption when accessing photo mode on Xbox One with ‘Prioritise Framerate’ setting
CAREER
- Updates to Career race objectives, including removal of ‘Dynamo’ objectives
ONLINE
- Multiplayer playlist update – new race events available in online play including multi-class races
- Ghosting and speed reduction system implemented when players hit walls at a designated excessive speed
- Fixed inconsistencies between HUD timer and post-race leaderboard timings
PLAYGROUNDS
- Improvements made to camera movement in Smash Attack events
- Upon improving your time/score and then restarting an event, the correct and updated time/score will now always show in the HUD
GENERAL/OTHER
- PS5: Multiple fixes for Trophies not triggering as designed
- Fixes for crash occurrences during boot on PS5
- Addition of optional RaceNet signup/login and livery reward for sign-in
- PS: Fixes instances of additional content being unable to select when playing offline
- Fixes for multiple minor instances of soft locks on all platforms, occurring after races or when exiting an event
- Resolved instances of players on PC and PS4 having to re-complete the EULA and tutorial race whenever they boot the game
- Various fixes for issues occurring when using keyboard on PC
- Logitech G920/G923: Clutch pedal can now be mapped to any input
- Logitech G923/G27/G29: Players can now use the shift paddles in menus to navigate tabs
- Pressing the PS or ‘Share’ buttons on a PS4/PS5 controller will now automatically pause the game during events
- Improvements made to throttle, brake and steering saturation implementation on all supported wheels and platforms
- Further support and input functionality for Thrustmaster T80, T300 and T500
- Various visual and technical tweaks and updates across the board to improve game performance and quality of life
Zum Energy Content Pack sowie dem kostenlosen Update wurde auch ein Trailer veröffentlicht:
Ranzeweih
22.02.2021 - 17:10 Uhr
DerZeroCool
22.02.2021 - 17:12 Uhr
Miami_Nights1984
22.02.2021 - 17:15 Uhr
Ich muß jetzt erst mal bis 0 Uhr arbeiten.. aber das wird heute nacht noch ausprobiert…
Wird nach der Arbeit dann um 21 Uhr GEZOCKT 😉
Ich liebe dieses Spiel
Ich liebe das Game auch aber ich finde dieses Update dann doch etwas mager.
Spiele seit Day One die Amplified Edition und bin leider schon etwas gelangweilt.
Das Game braucht dringend neue Strecken und Locations und der Online Multiplayer ist erschreckend leer für so ein neues Spiel – gut das wird wohl durch den GP anders 😉