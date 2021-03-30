DIRT 5: Uproar Content Pack und Update 4.00 verfügbar

Sowohl kostenlose als auch kostenpflichtige Inhalte sind heute für das Rennspiel DIRT 5 verfügbar.

Codemasters hat das neuste Update 4.0.0 für DIRT 5 ausgerollt und gleichzeitig sowohl kostenlose als auch kostenpflichtige Inhalte veröffentlicht.

Das kostenpflichtige Uproar Content Pack enthält zum Preis von 11,49 Euro vier Off-Road-Fahrzeuge aus DiRT Showdown mit einem eigenen Pfad, die aus 25 Karriere-Events bestehen.

Bei den Fahrzeugen handelt es sich um: Duke Coupe, Zenden Cup, Jackson Adventurer und Jackson Eulogy.

Kostenpflichtiges Uproar Content Pack

  • vier legendäre DiRT Showdown-Fahrzeuge
  • mehr Achievements/Trophäen
  • 25 neue Karriere-Events
  • neue Sponsoren
  • neue Lackierungen
  • neue Anpassungsmöglichkeiten

Darüber hinaus wurden mit Update 4.0.0 auch kostenlose Inhalte hinzugefügt. Dazu zählen neuerdings nächtliche Playgrounds, private Lobbys und neue Lackierungen.

Kostenloses Update 4.00

  • After Dark Playgrounds-Update
  • nächtliche Playgrounds
  • private Lobbys
  • neue ikonische Lackierungen
  • technische Verbesserungen

Zu den Inhalten wurde der folgende Trailer veröffentlicht und wir haben die Patch Notes für euch.

Update 4.0.0 Patch Notes

CONTENT AND FEATURES

  • Uproar Content Pack (separate pack, included in Amplified Edition and Year One Upgrade versions
  • After Dark Playgrounds Update – 20+ new items available to use in Create mode, including new loop-de-loop
  • Night-time conditions for Arizona and Italy Playgrounds
  • New official liveries: BMW M1 Procar, SUBARU WRX STI RX Supercar, SUBARU Impreza S4 Rally, and MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION VI.
  • Private lobbies: Online play includes private lobbies option for up to eight players via invite, with custom race event options
  • Verified Creators: Icon added to Playgrounds creations designed by selected top creators
  • New menu added to view profile statistics, including total mileage driven
  • Steam and Windows Store: Shadows cast by cars from the sun are now ray traced shadows

 

TECHNICAL UPDATES

  • Fixed instances of game crashes occurring when attempting to sign into a profile already assigned to another controller/input
  • Scrolling statistics when waiting for an Online multiplayer now show the user’s total distance driven in miles, not metres
  • Xbox: Fixed instances of crashes during the ‘Lion’s Head’ Rally Raid Career event
  • Fix for some instances of game freeze/soft lock at the end of event
  • Fixed mute options for other players in Online public events
  • PC: Fixed instances of multiple Fanatec wheels generating throttle and brake inputs when idle
  • Button mappings on multiple Fanatec wheels have been resolved and refined, including the CSW Elite series and Universal Hub
  • PC: Resolved issue where operating photo mode with a keyboard would cause the camera to move
  • PlayStation: Fix for reports of frame rate drops when using Thrustmaster T-150 wheel
  • Playgrounds: Resolved occurrences of leaderboards not loading, triggering a network error
  • Split-screen: Mini-map will now display correctly in split-screen events
  • Xbox: Fix for shifter pattern on Logitech G920
  • Xbox: Fix for instances of graphical corruptions when entering photo mode during an event
  • PC: Fixed occurrences of driver animations not triggering as designed on a number of PC configs and graphics cards

Weitere Details zum Update findet ihr auch auf der offiziellen Seite.

  1. McLustig 143770 XP Master-at-Arms Silber | 30.03.2021 - 15:54 Uhr

    Gibt jetzt auch Erfolge für die beiden Addons. Hab dann doch mal zugeschlagen ✌🏼

    1
  2. Ivan DraGOTT 2000 XP Beginner Level 1 | 30.03.2021 - 16:09 Uhr

    Ich habe mal im Store geschaut. Knapp 23€ für Erfolge im Wert von 400gs ist schon ein wenig viel Geld.

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort