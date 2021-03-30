DIRT 5: Uproar Content Pack und Update 4.00 verfügbar

Codemasters hat das neuste Update 4.0.0 für DIRT 5 ausgerollt und gleichzeitig sowohl kostenlose als auch kostenpflichtige Inhalte veröffentlicht.
Das kostenpflichtige Uproar Content Pack enthält zum Preis von 11,49 Euro vier Off-Road-Fahrzeuge aus DiRT Showdown mit einem eigenen Pfad, die aus 25 Karriere-Events bestehen.
Bei den Fahrzeugen handelt es sich um: Duke Coupe, Zenden Cup, Jackson Adventurer und Jackson Eulogy.
Kostenpflichtiges Uproar Content Pack
- vier legendäre DiRT Showdown-Fahrzeuge
- mehr Achievements/Trophäen
- 25 neue Karriere-Events
- neue Sponsoren
- neue Lackierungen
- neue Anpassungsmöglichkeiten
Darüber hinaus wurden mit Update 4.0.0 auch kostenlose Inhalte hinzugefügt. Dazu zählen neuerdings nächtliche Playgrounds, private Lobbys und neue Lackierungen.
Kostenloses Update 4.00
- After Dark Playgrounds-Update
- nächtliche Playgrounds
- private Lobbys
- neue ikonische Lackierungen
- technische Verbesserungen
Zu den Inhalten wurde der folgende Trailer veröffentlicht und wir haben die Patch Notes für euch.
CONTENT AND FEATURES
- Uproar Content Pack (separate pack, included in Amplified Edition and Year One Upgrade versions
- After Dark Playgrounds Update – 20+ new items available to use in Create mode, including new loop-de-loop
- Night-time conditions for Arizona and Italy Playgrounds
- New official liveries: BMW M1 Procar, SUBARU WRX STI RX Supercar, SUBARU Impreza S4 Rally, and MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION VI.
- Private lobbies: Online play includes private lobbies option for up to eight players via invite, with custom race event options
- Verified Creators: Icon added to Playgrounds creations designed by selected top creators
- New menu added to view profile statistics, including total mileage driven
- Steam and Windows Store: Shadows cast by cars from the sun are now ray traced shadows
TECHNICAL UPDATES
- Fixed instances of game crashes occurring when attempting to sign into a profile already assigned to another controller/input
- Scrolling statistics when waiting for an Online multiplayer now show the user’s total distance driven in miles, not metres
- Xbox: Fixed instances of crashes during the ‘Lion’s Head’ Rally Raid Career event
- Fix for some instances of game freeze/soft lock at the end of event
- Fixed mute options for other players in Online public events
- PC: Fixed instances of multiple Fanatec wheels generating throttle and brake inputs when idle
- Button mappings on multiple Fanatec wheels have been resolved and refined, including the CSW Elite series and Universal Hub
- PC: Resolved issue where operating photo mode with a keyboard would cause the camera to move
- PlayStation: Fix for reports of frame rate drops when using Thrustmaster T-150 wheel
- Playgrounds: Resolved occurrences of leaderboards not loading, triggering a network error
- Split-screen: Mini-map will now display correctly in split-screen events
- Xbox: Fix for shifter pattern on Logitech G920
- Xbox: Fix for instances of graphical corruptions when entering photo mode during an event
- PC: Fixed occurrences of driver animations not triggering as designed on a number of PC configs and graphics cards
Weitere Details zum Update findet ihr auch auf der offiziellen Seite.
2 Kommentare Added Mitdiskutieren
-
McLustig
143770 XP Master-at-Arms Silber |
30.03.2021 - 15:54 Uhr
1
-
Ivan DraGOTT
2000 XP Beginner Level 1 |
30.03.2021 - 16:09 Uhr
0
Gibt jetzt auch Erfolge für die beiden Addons. Hab dann doch mal zugeschlagen ✌🏼
Ich habe mal im Store geschaut. Knapp 23€ für Erfolge im Wert von 400gs ist schon ein wenig viel Geld.