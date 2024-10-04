DOOM + DOOM II: Update zum Klassiker veröffentlicht

Bethesda und id Software haben ein Update für DOOM + DOOM II veröffentlicht, das zahlreiche Verbesserungen mit sich bringt. Falls ihr noch einmal die klassische Ego-Shooter-Hölle erleben möchtet, dann könnt ihr beide Spiele im Xbox Game Pass spielen.
Das Update ist ab sofort verfügbar. Die Patch-Notes könnt ihr euch hier durchlesen.
DOOM + DOOM II Patch-Notes
General
- Added 21:9 resolution graphics for DOOM, DOOM II, The Plutonia Experiment and TNT: Evilution
- Left turn, right turn and strafe keys added to keyboard bindings, allowing playing with old-school keyboard-only tank controls
- Added 3D sound option in Sound Menu, allowing more than two speaker setups to be used – this allows individual sound effect levels to be taken into account compared to the original DOOM sound system
- Cheats can now be activated from the pause menu. Entering the original game’s cheat codes will unlock them for future use. You can also unlock all cheats from the Gameplay Settings menu
Multiplayer
- The multiplayer match browser can now be filtered and sorted
- Added timer and frag limit added to the multiplayer scoreboard
Mods
- Players can now search for mods by name in the Mod Browser
- Release notes for mods are now visible in the Mod Details screen
- Checking for Mod updates can now be manually done from the Play Menu
- Added a link in the Play Menu to the Mod’s details page to allow quicker access to unsubscribe, like, and report
- The current page and last selection are kept when backing out from a Mod’s details screen
PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5
General
- Added 21:9 resolution graphics for DOOM, DOOM II, The Plutonia Experiment, and TNT: Evilution
PC-Only
Mods
- Play Mods menu now shows locally installed Mods
- Added a menu option to pop up the folder where you can drop new WAD files
- Added “wad” console command to quickly load a WAD file and restart the game
Nintendo Switch
General
- Added an option to reverse the roll when using gyro controls
Fixes
All Platforms
General
- When a save game is incompatible due to a map update, you will now restart the level from the beginning, with the inventory you had at the time of the save
- Globally reduced input latency by at least one frame at 60hz
- Various audio issues fixed, including ones around playing looping sounds, positioning, and limits on simultaneous voices
- Loading saves no longer causes enemies to attack other map objects
- Loading saves will correctly restore enemy infighting and tracking of Arch-Vile and Revenant targets
- The correct DOOMguy expression is now displayed on the HUD when being damaged with more than 120 HP
- Progress on the “Until It Is Done” achievement can now be made when playing DOOM & SIGIL
- All difficulty modifiers will restore correctly when loading a save game
- Weapon lowers properly when dying when turning view bobbing off
Episode-Specific
- Resolved soft-locks in MAP03 in Legacy of Rust and TNT: Evilution MAP06 (at the lift near the start of the map)
- Fixed an issue in which some enemies were getting stuck in TNT: Evilution MAP31
Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue in which all platforms could not see each other in the Match Browser
- Fixed an issue in which wall textures would sometime not scroll correctly for multiplayer clients
Mods
- The game will no longer force quit when attempting to load incompatible Mods, sending you back to the Menu instead
- Fixed an issue in which saves made from certain Mods would not load
- Extended Boom feature compatibility to support a broader range of Mods. If your Boom or MBF21 Mods were having issues prior to this update, please try them again, and thanks everyone for all the reports so far!
- Automap will render correctly for large maps in Mods
