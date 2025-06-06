DOOM: The Dark Ages: Update 1 bringt erste große Verbesserungen

Improvements and Adjustments – All Platforms

Adjusted audio mix so music and sound effects are more balanced at Default levels (For best results we recommend you reset audio settings to Default)

Reduced the amount of time health drops remain active during Atlan missions

Sprint VFX are now disabled for auto-sprint

General gameplay balance refinements (some of these were previously Active Tunables that have been removed from that article and committed to the game in Update 1). These are denoted below as: (*PT) for „Previous Tunable“

Atlan

(*PT) Reduced how long health drops linger in the world when in the Atlan

(*PT) Updated the Atlan combo system so that after using a Finisher, the player can still use the previous one

Players were paying too much to use a Finisher, which led to holding on for the most powerful attacks and then cashing out. This creates a more dynamic combat experience that rewards building up multiple Finishers for extended combos and more strategic decision-making

Dragon

Dragon combat experience has been updated to allow players to move more swiftly through the experience

Most enemies faced when on the Dragon will now only fire Hell Surge projectiles, allowing for more opportunities to empower the Autocannon

The Empowered state for the Dragon’s Autocannon now lasts longer

(*PT) Empowered shots from the Dragon’s Autocannon after a perfect dodge will go through projectile shields

Combat Encounter Updates – All Platforms

Village of Khalim

Courtyard Encounter

Additional Imps added

Two Imp Stalkers added

Beach Encounter

Added Imps and additional Pinky Rider to fight

Music state adjustments

Hebeth

Gore Deck Encounter (Leader Intro)

Added maintains for Pinky Rider Leader support

Sentinel Barracks

Tomb Arena Encounter

Nightmare Imp added

Stone Imp wave added

Exterior Burning Tree Encounter

Hell Knight maintain added

Lost Souls Added

Stone Imps added

Vagary Intro

Added Mancubus maintain

The Holy City of Aratum

Tutorial

Reduced number of Hell Tanks on pillar to 3

Hell Tank 1 shoots only Up/Down Hourglass projectile variant

Hell Tank 2 shoots only Left/Right Hourglass projectile variant

Hell Tank 3 shoots only Up/Down Hourglass projectile variant

General

Doubled the length of time the Empowered shot is active

City Sandbox

Removed Titan Sentry immediately after Hell Carrier exit

Final Arena

Mancubus maintain added for Vagary

Chaingunner Soldiers added

Siege – Part 1

Vagary Encounters

Added 2 Hell Knights and small Imp maintain for Trenches Vagary

Added 2 Hell Knights and small Imp maintain to River Shore Vagary encounter

Added Imp Stalker and small Imp maintain in Canyon Vagary Encounter

Siege – Part 2

Hangar Final Encounter

AI spawn placement adjustments

Pickup placement adjustments

Added small Hell Knight maintain

Added Nightmare Imp

Added Arachnatron support for Battle Knight

Resurrection

Dragon Flight to Maykr Ship

Music adjustment from ambient to light music state

Bug Fixes – All Platforms

Achievements

Resolved an issue in which some users could not unlock the Berserker Achievement/Trophy upon obtaining the necessary upgrades. This should resolve retroactively for affected users

Audio

Fixed an issue with music potentially pausing when transitioning between levels

Addressed an issue in which VO was getting cut off during ending cinematic for The Holy City of Aratum

Ultra-Nightmare

Difficulty Settings – adjusted the modified (M*) tag to persist after reverting to Default Settings in Ultra-Nightmare

Fixed an issue in which the Death Marker did not display the correct enemy name when killed by an armored Leader or Enforcer

Addressed the Death Marker so it no longer displays „???“ when the player is killed by the ground spike AoE attack from any Cyberdemon variant

Updated the Death Marker so the Mancubus (who fires acid hazards) name now displays correctly

Cinematics

Fixed an issue in which the sound effects were not consistently playing during the interstitial sequences in The Old One boss fight

Fixed an issue with music potentially dropping out during cinematics

Addressed issues with subtitle timings for multiple languages

Crashes

Fixed rare crash after destroying the gore portal in Siege – Part 1

Gameplay

Resolved an issue in which the Shredder could lose functionality after performing an execute move

Addressed a bug where the Shield Saw could lose functionality after being caught, then melee attacking a dazed enemy

Fixed an issue with upgrade functionality not working when re-equipping a shield rune after maxing out the upgrades

Menus

Fixed an issue in which some players were unable to select and enter The Holy City of Aratum via the level select menu

The Battle Knight codex is now obtainable and will appear in the Codex menu

Addressed issues in which the Chapter Selection text and the Command Bar UI element would flicker

Fixed an issue encountered by some players where Campaign map completion was reset to 25% after the previous update

Resolved an issue in which players could skip to future levels by highlighting them in the Level Selection menu

The Arachnotron Codex page now appears consistently within the Dossier

Addressed an issue in which the „Field Of View“ menu slider could lose functionality after cutscenes or Shield bashing through a wall

Resolved issues in which opening/closing the Dossier and reloading Checkpoints could cause the Shredder Barbed upgrade to unequip itself and the Pincushion and Ricochet upgrades would be equipped simultaneously

Menus – the (M*) marker is now present on Campaign Save Files that have been modified

Rendering

Added an additional control to customize image contrast when using HDR to fix issues where the image appeared washed out for some users

