DOOM: The Dark Ages: Update 1 bringt erste große Verbesserungen

DOOM: The Dark Ages hat mit Update 1 seinen ersten großen Patch erhalten. Das Update bringt plattformübergreifend umfassende Verbesserungen in den Bereichen Spielbalance, Audio und allgemeine Gameplay-Mechanik.
Ein zentrales Element des Patches ist die überarbeitete Audiomischung, die Musik und Soundeffekte nun besser aufeinander abstimmt. Die Entwickler empfehlen, die Audioeinstellungen auf „Standard“ zurückzusetzen, um die neue Balance optimal zu erleben.
Im Rahmen der Spielbalance wurden zahlreiche Werte angepasst. Einige dieser Änderungen basieren auf zuvor aktiven, serverseitig steuerbaren Parametern („Active Tunables“), die nun fest in das Spiel integriert wurden. Diese sind in den Patch Notes mit (*PT) für „Previous Tunable“ gekennzeichnet.
Darüber hinaus wurde die Dauer von Gesundheitstropfen während Atlan-Missionen reduziert. Zudem werden Sprint-Effekte bei automatischem Sprint nicht mehr angezeigt, was die visuelle Klarheit verbessern soll.
Improvements and Adjustments – All Platforms
Adjusted audio mix so music and sound effects are more balanced at Default levels (For best results we recommend you reset audio settings to Default)
Reduced the amount of time health drops remain active during Atlan missions
Sprint VFX are now disabled for auto-sprint
General gameplay balance refinements (some of these were previously Active Tunables that have been removed from that article and committed to the game in Update 1). These are denoted below as: (*PT) for „Previous Tunable“
Atlan
(*PT) Reduced how long health drops linger in the world when in the Atlan
(*PT) Updated the Atlan combo system so that after using a Finisher, the player can still use the previous one
Players were paying too much to use a Finisher, which led to holding on for the most powerful attacks and then cashing out. This creates a more dynamic combat experience that rewards building up multiple Finishers for extended combos and more strategic decision-making
Dragon
Dragon combat experience has been updated to allow players to move more swiftly through the experience
Most enemies faced when on the Dragon will now only fire Hell Surge projectiles, allowing for more opportunities to empower the Autocannon
The Empowered state for the Dragon’s Autocannon now lasts longer
(*PT) Empowered shots from the Dragon’s Autocannon after a perfect dodge will go through projectile shields
Combat Encounter Updates – All Platforms
Village of Khalim
Courtyard Encounter
Additional Imps added
Two Imp Stalkers added
Beach Encounter
Added Imps and additional Pinky Rider to fight
Music state adjustments
Hebeth
Gore Deck Encounter (Leader Intro)
Added maintains for Pinky Rider Leader support
Sentinel Barracks
Tomb Arena Encounter
Nightmare Imp added
Stone Imp wave added
Exterior Burning Tree Encounter
Hell Knight maintain added
Lost Souls Added
Stone Imps added
Vagary Intro
Added Mancubus maintain
The Holy City of Aratum
Tutorial
Reduced number of Hell Tanks on pillar to 3
Hell Tank 1 shoots only Up/Down Hourglass projectile variant
Hell Tank 2 shoots only Left/Right Hourglass projectile variant
Hell Tank 3 shoots only Up/Down Hourglass projectile variant
General
Doubled the length of time the Empowered shot is active
City Sandbox
Removed Titan Sentry immediately after Hell Carrier exit
Final Arena
Mancubus maintain added for Vagary
Chaingunner Soldiers added
Siege – Part 1
Vagary Encounters
Added 2 Hell Knights and small Imp maintain for Trenches Vagary
Added 2 Hell Knights and small Imp maintain to River Shore Vagary encounter
Added Imp Stalker and small Imp maintain in Canyon Vagary Encounter
Siege – Part 2
Hangar Final Encounter
AI spawn placement adjustments
Pickup placement adjustments
Added small Hell Knight maintain
Added Nightmare Imp
Added Arachnatron support for Battle Knight
Resurrection
Dragon Flight to Maykr Ship
Music adjustment from ambient to light music state
Bug Fixes – All Platforms
Achievements
Resolved an issue in which some users could not unlock the Berserker Achievement/Trophy upon obtaining the necessary upgrades. This should resolve retroactively for affected users
Audio
Fixed an issue with music potentially pausing when transitioning between levels
Addressed an issue in which VO was getting cut off during ending cinematic for The Holy City of Aratum
Ultra-Nightmare
Difficulty Settings – adjusted the modified (M*) tag to persist after reverting to Default Settings in Ultra-Nightmare
Fixed an issue in which the Death Marker did not display the correct enemy name when killed by an armored Leader or Enforcer
Addressed the Death Marker so it no longer displays „???“ when the player is killed by the ground spike AoE attack from any Cyberdemon variant
Updated the Death Marker so the Mancubus (who fires acid hazards) name now displays correctly
Cinematics
Fixed an issue in which the sound effects were not consistently playing during the interstitial sequences in The Old One boss fight
Fixed an issue with music potentially dropping out during cinematics
Addressed issues with subtitle timings for multiple languages
Crashes
Fixed rare crash after destroying the gore portal in Siege – Part 1
Gameplay
Resolved an issue in which the Shredder could lose functionality after performing an execute move
Addressed a bug where the Shield Saw could lose functionality after being caught, then melee attacking a dazed enemy
Fixed an issue with upgrade functionality not working when re-equipping a shield rune after maxing out the upgrades
Menus
Fixed an issue in which some players were unable to select and enter The Holy City of Aratum via the level select menu
The Battle Knight codex is now obtainable and will appear in the Codex menu
Addressed issues in which the Chapter Selection text and the Command Bar UI element would flicker
Fixed an issue encountered by some players where Campaign map completion was reset to 25% after the previous update
Resolved an issue in which players could skip to future levels by highlighting them in the Level Selection menu
The Arachnotron Codex page now appears consistently within the Dossier
Addressed an issue in which the „Field Of View“ menu slider could lose functionality after cutscenes or Shield bashing through a wall
Resolved issues in which opening/closing the Dossier and reloading Checkpoints could cause the Shredder Barbed upgrade to unequip itself and the Pincushion and Ricochet upgrades would be equipped simultaneously
Menus – the (M*) marker is now present on Campaign Save Files that have been modified
Rendering
Added an additional control to customize image contrast when using HDR to fix issues where the image appeared washed out for some users
Ich hatte zwar auf meiner XSX null Koma nix an Problemen gehabt an dem Spiel und war komplett zufrieden👌.Aber wenn was verbessert wird ist es für den 2ten Run was ich bei DOOM The Dark Ages😈aufjedenfall machen werde auch nicht verkehrt😉✌️.
Außer das der Slayer in einer Session das Schild sehr komisch gehalten hat und seine Hand rausgeguckt hat, hatte ich keine Probleme bei dem Spiel. Für meine persönliche Erfahrung war es in seh gutem Zustand.
Das hätte man nicht zuvor machen können? Wie ich dieses updaten hasse.
Darum sind Games auf Disc mittlerweile fürn Popo.
Hatte zwar keine Probleme beim ersten Durchlauf dieses fantastischen Spiels, Verbesserungen sind aber natürlich immer willkommen. Was die Leute vot id Software richtig gut umgesetzt haben ist das Gefühl ein „Tank“ zu sein. Das wollten sie so haben und haben es perfekt umgesetzt. Alles fühlt sich schwerfällig wuchtig an, egal ob beim kämpfen, springen oder laufen. Man fühlt sich einfach unbesiegbar.
Muss sagen, dass ich keinerlei Probleme während meinem Durchlauf hatte, gerade von der technischen Seite alles erste Sahne gewesen.
Kann mich da nur anschließen. Lief wie Butter bei mir.
Doom und Doom Eternal fand ich mega, aber mit Dark Ages werd ich gar nicht warm . Hab die letzten beiden Level sogar auf Easy gestellt dass ich schnellstmöglich den Deckel drauf machen kann. Technisch und inszenatorisch super, aber das Gameplay zündet nicht bei mir.
Hatte bisher keinen einzigen bug.
Richtig gut gemacht von ID.
Das letzte lvl fehlt mir noch.
Bin noch an Oblivion dran…ein komplett gefixtes Doom, sobald ich starte…gerne 😁