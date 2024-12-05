Dragon Age: The Veilguard: Hawke‘s Rüstung aus Dragon Age II hinzugefügt

Zum Dragon Age-Tag gab es gestern nicht nur einen eigenständigen Editor, mit dem ihr euren Charakter für Dragon Age: The Veilguard erstellen könnt.
BioWare veröffentlichte auch ein weiteres Update.
Spieler erhalten damit Hawke’s ikonisches Outfit aus Dragon Age II. Dazu zählt die Rüstung sowie Körper- und Gesichtsbemalung. Es wurden auch zwei neue Teints für die Qunari hinzugefügt.
Zu den Verbesserungen der Spielqualität zählt unter anderem auf Konsolen eine neue Schaltfläche, mit der ihr für bessere Screenshots die Menüs ein- und ausblenden könnt.
Mehr als zwei Dutzend Fehler wurden obendrein ebenfalls korrigiert. Dazu zählt auch Korrekturen in einigen Sprachinstanzen bei der deutschen Übersetzung.
Die Patch Notes haben alle Details für euch.
New Content:
- Dragon Age 2 Hawke’s Iconic Outfit
- Armor
- Body Paint
- Face Paint
- Qunari Complexions
- Two new complexions for the Qunari lineage
Quality of Life Changes:
- In Patch 3, we introduced a line on screen showing where a Photo Mode screenshot was saved. In Patch 4, we are reverting that change due to a safety concern brought to us by some content creators. PC players can find their Photo Mode screenshots in Documents/BioWare/Dragon Age: The Veilguard/screenshots
- Added an in-game Setting to turn off Bloom.
- Added a “Hide/Show UI” button on the pause screen to better take screenshots on Console.
- Added a “Take Photo” button on the pause screen to take screenshots during conversations and cinematics on PC.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that prevented some saves from loading properly. (PC Only)
- Fixed an issue that was preventing the Frame Rate Limit setting from being saved.
- Fixed an issue with Rook’s face and hair changing drastically when a save is loaded.
- Fixed an issue with certain longer hairstyles that floated above Rook’s chest and shoulders.
- Fixed an issue where two Neve characters could appear in the Fire and Ice quest.
- Fixed a rare issue where Emmrich did not lead Rook to the next task in his recruitment Where the Dead Must Go quest.
- Adjusted the spirit guides in The Warden Vault quest.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Ultimate Ability to swap to the default Ultimate.
- Fixed an issue where the Ultimate Ability Icon was not displayed after Bellara is recruited.
- Fixed an issue where the first hit in a Warrior Rook’s shield throw may miss the target unintentionally.
- Fixed an issue where the Slaughter of Pillars Revenant had no health bar.
- Fixed an issue that caused Achievement Progress to reset when a new Rook was created. This will not restore Achievement Progress that was overwritten, but your Rooks will no longer compete with each other for who can kill more High Dragons.
- Fixed an issue with the camera in The Demon’s Bargain quest when playing on an HDD.
- Fixed an issue with the camera in the Sea of Blood quest if Rook backtracked too far.
- Fixed two instances where Viago was clearly talking to Rook but was too absorbed by Teia’s beauty and staring at her instead.
- Fixed an issue with Photo Mode screenshots appearing slightly blurry for some players.
- Fixed an issue where taking a screenshot with the space bar in Photo Mode also toggled the highlighted setting at the same time. (PC Only)
- Fixed an audio issue that caused battle music to stop playing while Rook was still fighting darkspawn in A Warden’s Best Friend quest.
- Fixed an audio issue that prevented music from playing during a conversation with Lucanis in the Lighthouse.
- Fixed a rare lighting issue in the One Last Breath quest
- Fixed a blocking issue in the Fire and Ice quest when returning to the Lighthouse.
- Fixed a blocking issue in the Blood of Arlathan quest if Rook backtracked too far.
- Fixed a UI issue that caused the “New Item” highlight to get stuck on an item.
- Fixed an issue with the In Lost Friendship codex that was mentioning events out of order and possibly with the wrong companion.
- Fixed an issue that was causing the male British Inquisitor (Harry Hadden-Paton) to be pitched too low.
- Updated several German voice line instances with corrected translations.
Tash könnten sie komplett löschen oder ordentlich umschreiben und so ein quengeliges nervendes unhöfliches Kind. Das wäre mal ein Patch.
Das mit den Fehlern passt super. Hab vor paar Stunden den Charakter erstellt und nachher geht’s mal die erste Runde los. 😅
Hmm, Dragon Age 2 steht seit Ewigkeiten in meinem Regal, aber gespielt habe ich es nie. Veilguard werde ich mir aber garantiert noch holen.
Nett, DA2 ist tatsächlich mein liebster Teil. Ändert trotzdem nichts daran, dass ich wegen meinen Prinzipien einen Bogen um DA Veilguard mache.
sehr schön. da werde ich später mal reinschauen und mir die Rüstung anschauen.
Hätte gerne einen Alternativen Skin für Morrigan.
Dragon Age Origins und 2 hätten ein Remake verdient.
Sowas finde ich persönlich immer eine richtig coole Sache, wenn Sachen aus Vorgängern mit in aktuelle Spiele rein gemacht werden. Mit sowas kann man mich echt kriegen.
Die Rüstung ist cool. Fand den 2ten Teil nicht so schlecht, wie er meist gemacht wird. Kein Vergleich zum ersten, aber doch gut.