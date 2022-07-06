Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: Vegeta GT als neuer Charakter und weitere Inhalte angekündigt

No. Skill Name Changes

1 Sonic Kick Now useable during burst dash

2 Ki Blast Thrust Incresed damage

3 Atomic Blast When this move is fired without charging the strength of the blast will be less

4 Dodon Ray Made it so you can cancel the move with any other super except dodonpa

Shortened time stunned after hitting an opponent into a knockback

5 Death Slicer On second imput made it so you can cancel with a step or burst dash (is it burst or boost dash in english?)

6 God Breaker Made easier to hit with

7 Power Blitz After firing, made so you can cancel with a step or boost dash

8 Go Go Gum Made it so damage can be done after a hit

9 Whirlwind Blade Changed knockback when hit by last part of the move to make easier to follow up attacks

10 Eye Beam Got rid of invincibility after the instant after firing

11 Android Rush Increased Damage

Made easier to hit by increasing the range of the start of the move

12 Feint Crash After the punch attack made cancelable by another Feint Crash input

13 Sonic Rush Made easier to hit an opponent that has been knocked back

14 Total Detonation Ball Increased Damage

15 Holy Inscription Made easier to hit with

16 Reverse Launcher Decreased Damage

Changed knockback to make easier to do follow up attacks

17 Candy Beam (Super) Decreased strength of ki blast?

18 Surging Spirit Increased ki regen directly after input

19 Blades of Judgment Decreased Damage

Increased stun when hit by the explosion when the move hits the ground

20 Pretty Cannon Increased the strength of blasts when fully charged

21 Sword of Hope Adjusted the ki drain while using

Made it so you can cancel after combo slash

Made it so you can cancel a lunge attack with other moves

Added invincibility straight after launching the spin attack

Made finish attack unblockable

22 Fake Blast Made hit detection slower

Decreased time invincible when hit

23 Bloody Counter Made it so completley invincibile when using (not including when the move is extended with a long press)

Made so you can cancel with a step etc for the final hit