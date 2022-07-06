Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: Vegeta GT als neuer Charakter und weitere Inhalte angekündigt

Morgen wird Bandai Namco Entertainment die DLCs „Conton City Vote Pack“ und „Legend Patrol Pack“ für Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 im Microsoft Store veröffentlichen.
Dazu wird heute im Vorfeld schon ein kostenloses Update zum Actionspiel veröffentlicht, welches die Daten für die kostenpflichtigen Inhalte bereitstellt.
Das Update bringt aber noch einige Anpassungen bei den Fähigkeiten mit, wie die Patch Notes laut MP1ST preisgeben. Wir haben sie am Ende für euch aufgeführt.
In einem ausführlichen Video stellt der Publisher die neuen Inhalte des Updates vor. Dazu zählt Vegeta (GT) als neuer spielbarer Charakter, inklusive seinen drei Attacken „Wild Buster“, „Counter Impact“ und „Shield Barrier“.
Das „Legend Patrol Pack“ erlaubt euch weiterhin die Hauptgeschichte aus dem ursprünglichen Dragon Ball Xenoverse erleben.
|No.
|Skill Name
|Changes
|1
|Sonic Kick
|Now useable during burst dash
|2
|Ki Blast Thrust
|Incresed damage
|3
|Atomic Blast
|When this move is fired without charging the strength of the blast will be less
|4
|Dodon Ray
|Made it so you can cancel the move with any other super except dodonpa
Shortened time stunned after hitting an opponent into a knockback
|5
|Death Slicer
|On second imput made it so you can cancel with a step or burst dash (is it burst or boost dash in english?)
|6
|God Breaker
|Made easier to hit with
|7
|Power Blitz
|After firing, made so you can cancel with a step or boost dash
|8
|Go Go Gum
|Made it so damage can be done after a hit
|9
|Whirlwind Blade
|Changed knockback when hit by last part of the move to make easier to follow up attacks
|10
|Eye Beam
|Got rid of invincibility after the instant after firing
|11
|Android Rush
|Increased Damage
Made easier to hit by increasing the range of the start of the move
|12
|Feint Crash
|After the punch attack made cancelable by another Feint Crash input
|13
|Sonic Rush
|Made easier to hit an opponent that has been knocked back
|14
|Total Detonation Ball
|Increased Damage
|15
|Holy Inscription
|Made easier to hit with
|16
|Reverse Launcher
|Decreased Damage
Changed knockback to make easier to do follow up attacks
|17
|Candy Beam (Super)
|Decreased strength of ki blast?
|18
|Surging Spirit
|Increased ki regen directly after input
|19
|Blades of Judgment
|Decreased Damage
Increased stun when hit by the explosion when the move hits the ground
|20
|Pretty Cannon
|Increased the strength of blasts when fully charged
|21
|Sword of Hope
|Adjusted the ki drain while using
Made it so you can cancel after combo slash
Made it so you can cancel a lunge attack with other moves
Added invincibility straight after launching the spin attack
Made finish attack unblockable
|22
|Fake Blast
|Made hit detection slower
Decreased time invincible when hit
|23
|Bloody Counter
|Made it so completley invincibile when using (not including when the move is extended with a long press)
Made so you can cancel with a step etc for the final hit
|24
|The best move
