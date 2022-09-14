Dying Light 2 Stay Human: A Huntress and a Hag DLC samt Patch-Notes veröffentlicht

Die Stadt steht einer neuen großen Gefahr gegenüber, die sogar tagsüber angreift! Werden die Spielenden zum Jäger oder Gejagten? Mit dem zweiten Kapitel zu Dying Light 2 Stay Human entsteht eine Allianz mit der Huntress und gemeinsam geht es gegen die neue, große Herausforderung – was hat die bösartige Hag nur vor?
Der Trailer zu A Huntress and a Hag ist direkt hier zu sehen:
Das zweite Kapitel: A Huntress and a Hag – In diesem Kapitel geht es um das Aufspüren und Jagen der Beute! In Zusammenarbeit mit der Huntress müssen Spielende das unvorstellbare Grauen, für das die Hag und ihre Legion an Plaguebearer stehen, eindämmen und ein für alle Mal vernichten. Die Hag ist eine gefährliche Kreatur und seit jeher die ultimative Herausforderung für jeden Jäger, durch die neuen Fernkampfwaffen lohnt sich der Kampf aber allemal!
Neue Kapitel-Agentin: Shen Xio aka The Huntress – Die neueste Kapitel-Agentin ist eine talentierte Fährtensucherin. Einige Spielende haben bereits verschiedene Köcher auf ihrer Reise gefunden – diese hat sie hinterlassen, denn sie ist Expertin für Fernkampf. Als solche repräsentiert sie die Hunter, eine mysteriöse Gruppe sehr talentierter Jäger, die die gefährlichsten Infizierten der Stadt aufspüren und eliminieren. Die Jagd nach ihrer neuesten Beute führt sie in die Stadt.
Neues Übel in der Stadt: Die gefährliche Banshee-Art Hag und ihre Plaguebearer (von der Hag infizierte Menschen) Doch Vorsicht – Die Hag ist eine sehr schnelle und flinke Gegnerin, die im Nahkampf kaum zu treffen ist und ihre Gegner leicht überrumpeln kann. Sie kann sogar Tageslicht und UV-Licht widerstehen, so dass Spielende ihre Taktik überdenken müssen! Außerdem sind ihre Plaguebearer kaum von normalen Menschen zu unterscheiden und nur der eigene Überlebenssinn kann helfen, sie aufzuspüren. Nach ihrem Tod setzen sie einen giftigen Nebel frei, der jeden menschlichen Feind in ihrer Nähe sofort in einen Infizierten verwandeln kann.
Neue Waffen – Das neue Kapitel bringt natürlich auch einige neue Waffen ins Spiel. Neben der mächtigen Armbrust des Jägers erweitert auch der Ballista-Bogen das Fernkampf-Repertoire. Liebhaber von Nahkampfwaffen werden mit tödlichen Waffen wie dem Basher auf ihre Kosten kommen.
Neue Kopfgelder – Die neuen Kopfgeld-Aufträge stehen ganz im Zeichen der Jagd. Aufgaben sind dabei das Besiegen von Feinden mit Fallen, Fernkampfwaffen oder gänzlich ohne getroffen zu werden.
Auch Kapitel 1 ist einen weiteren Besuch wert! Die Inhalte bleiben weiterhin verfügbar und Harper, der erste Kapitel-Agent hat brandneue Waffen, Blaupausen, Pakete und Kopfgelder zu bieten!
„Wir wollten die Spieler vor eine Herausforderung stellen, wie sie sie noch nie zuvor gesehen haben. The Hag soll ein außergewöhnlich mächtiger Gegner sein, stark genug, um sogar die Spielregeln zu verbiegen – was den Tag in der Stadt so gefährlich und intensiv macht wie die Nacht. Die Jagd ist eröffnet und jeder muss ständig auf der Hut sein, wenn man nicht als Beute enden will.“ – Paweł Płaza, Produktverantwortlicher bei Techland für Dying Light 2 Stay Human.
Neue „At the Fish Eye”-Episode:
In der neuen Episode von „At the Fish Eye“ bespricht Techlands Paweł Płaza in Detail über the Hag, ihre Fähigkeiten, die mysteriöse Fraktion der Jäger sowie die Gefahren der Jagd.
UPDATE 1.6.0
This time you have to focus on tracking and hunting your prey. Will you be able to help the Huntress put down once and for all the unimaginable horror that is the Hag and her legion of Plaguebearers? The Hag is a very dangerous creature and an ultimate challenge for any hunter. However, acquiring the amazing new ranged weapons will make it worth your time!
PC | Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S | PS4 & PS5
Features:
New Chapter Agent — time to meet Shen Xiu, AKA The Huntress – the newest Chapter Agent and a very talented tracker. Have you ever come across various bow containers on your journey? All of those used to belong to her as she is an expert in ranged weapons. Moreover, she represents the Hunters – a mysterious faction of talented huntsmen employed to track down and eliminate the most dangerous of the Infected. The chase for her newest prey led her all the way to the City.
New Enemies — face brand new dangers in the form of the Hag (a threatening Banshee Variant) and Plaguebearers (Human Enemies infected by the Hag). But watch out – she is a very fast and nimble foe that is almost impossible to hit in close quarters and can easily catch you off guard. The Hag can even resist daylight or UV light, so you must rethink your tactics! Furthermore, her Pleaguebearers are almost indistinguishable from normal people, and only your Survivor Sense can help you detect them. Upon their death, they will release a toxic fog that can instantly turn any human enemies around them into Infected!
New Weapons — unlock powerful gear such as the Hunter’s Crossbow or Ballista Bow; an impressive new addition to your arsenal of ranged weapons. However, the melee weapons enthusiast will also have a blast with deadly weapons such as the Basher.
New Bounties — face the brand new series of bounties focused on defeating your enemies with traps, ranged weapons, or without getting hit.
Revisit Chapter 1 — the first Chapter’s content will still be available. Moreover, Harper – the previous Chapter Agent – will have a brand new weapon, blueprint, pack, and bounties to offer.
“We wanted to present players with a challenge like none they have seen before. The Hag is meant to be an extraordinary foe, powerful enough even to bend the game’s rules – making the Day in the City as dangerous and tense as the Night. The hunt is on, and you’ll have to be constantly on your toes if you don’t want to end up as the prey.” – Paweł Płaza, Techland’s Product Owner
Game Updates
After Update 1.5.0, called “Community Update,” we’ve decided to polish bugs and issues to make gameplay more pleasant. We’ve focused on performance issues and glitches that occurred after the recent update.
Check out a more detailed list below:
Gameplay Updates
Fixed an issue with a glitch that prevented finishing the game
There is a chance for the player to retrieve regular arrows and bolts after shooting at the enemy.
Fixed an issue where vendors were not functioning properly after co-op sessions
The player’s outfit no longer resets after changing gear
Fixed an issue where some consumables would disappear from the inventory, blocking the ability to progress in the story
Fixed spawn location during A Place to Call Home, which prevented progression in the story
Fixed an issue with the inability to sleep or fast travel after traveling to the second region of the game
Fixed an issue with added additional inhibitors for some cases after a recent update
Fixed an issue where Aiden had GRE Key from the start of the game, now Dylan hands it to you (before his miserable end)
Fixed a prompt during the Welcome on Board quest that prevented from progressing in the story
Co-op Updates
Fixed path collision that prevented progression in the story, if your friend blocked a pathway
UI/UX Updates
Performance and visual improvements in particle system
Journal performance improved, reducing the time to load quest details
Improved the quality of background texture in vendor and craftmaster menu
Fixed appearance of some meshes
Fixed wrong gear being displayed after re-equipping certain items a few times
Fixed SFX for barrels and Molotov cocktails, improving visuals
Fixed Landing Jump description to clear out the confusion
Technical Updates
Reduced the number of crashes on PlayStation 5
Fixed the black screen after the intro of the game on PlayStation 5 VRR
Fixed corrupted textures on PlayStation 5
Municipal Services achievement can be obtained as usual
Fixed an issue with crashes when entering the Player tab in the menu
Fixed some issues with falling under the map
… and 295 other minor fixes. Thanks for the continued support and feedback that you provide us on a daily basis!