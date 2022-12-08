Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Aggressivere Beißer im neuen Update

Auf Konsolen wird Dying Light 2 in den nächsten Tagen das Update 1.81 erhalten. Für die PC-Version sind die Neuerungen, wie etwa aggressivere Beißer oder Verbesserungen bei der Beleuchtung, schon verfügbar.
Ein Blick in die Patch Notes zum Zombie-Survivalspiel zeigt weiter, dass Entwickler Techland auch eine Voreinstellung zur Reduzierung der Bewegungskrankheit hinzugefügt hat.
Dazu kommt eine Reihe von Verbesserungen beim Gameplay, im Koop und der Benutzeroberfläche.
Alle weiteren Details werden euch in den Patch Notes verraten.
Game Update
- In update 1.8 we would like to highlight a few features that were implemented along the quality of life changes in the game:
- Biters’ behavior changes – Biters will be more aggressive
- Benchmark option on PC – you can start it from the video settings.
- LOD Range Multiplier – this feature is available in the Advanced video menu, but watch out, survivor, it takes a heavy toll on your performance!
- Motion Sickness Reduction preset (available in the Accessibility menu).
- XeSS Intel Upscaler on PC.
- Rendering and Lighting improvements.
- As usual, we’ve worked on bug fixes and issues, mostly focusing on the Bloody Ties DLC. Check the entire list below:
Gameplay Updates
- Fixed a problem with getting on a bicycle after starting the bicycle challenge allowing players to complete the task
- Fixed an issue on PS5 during the Markers of Plague quest, related to Aiden being stuck after injecting the first inhibitor
- Fixed an issue where the player could not progress with the Combat Challenge, because of missing interaction prompt
- No shortcuts! Removed a spot in the Opera that allowed players to skip all Madman From Villedor phases
- Fixed a black screen after canceling the Prince of Thieves Challenge
- Fixed a black screen after starting Tower of Babel Challenge
- Tweaked Skullface resistances to elemental damage, making him more challenging than before
- Fixed an issue where biters sometimes dealt 0 damage to the player
- [Xbox/PlayStation] Players can no longer get stuck during the Crystal White quest
- Fixed an issue where the finisher would not deal damage to Skullface
- Fixed an issue with legendary encounters rewarding the players with only mutation samples
- Fixed an issue with missing objective marker when tracking the Sattelite Dream quest
- Fixed an issue with some zip lines floating in the air
- [PS4] Fixed progress lock during the Water Tower quest
- [Xbox] Preset items will be correctly given during the Prince of Thieves Challenge, and One Day In Harran Spectacle
- Fixed an issue with outfits not being unlocked as quest rewards in Bloody Ties DLC
- Fixed some shield mods being duplicated in craftmaster’s upgrade tab
- Fixed an issue with weapon mods being improperly displayed when previewing multiple opera costumes
- Headshots with the bows should now deal the appropriate amount of damage
- Tweaked player damage scaling in the Opera to make fights more challenging
- Fixed Human enemy AI, which no longer allows them to use Skullface skillset
- Players are now able to drop rewards bought from Carnage Hall rewards vendor
- Swing animations are now faster to feel more on par with Dying Light 1
- Fixed an issue with restarting challenges at the Opera
- True Nightrunner achievement should now be unlocked properly after completing all the Nightrunner trials
- Fixed Deathloop in the opera after killing the guard
- Madmen of Villedor parkour challenge tweaks
Co-op Updates
- Fixed crashes happening on Xbox when accepting invite to your friend’s session
- Fixed an issue where the fourth player to join the session would get stuck in the table during dialogue with Severus
- Fixed an issue with a blocked checkpoint during the Running Up That Tower Challenge in co-op
- Improved infected AI during Run Boy Run Challenge in co-op
- Fixed an issue with unresponsive controls after joining a co-op session on PS4
- The game will now inform you if you’re trying to connect to a host that currently plays a dialogue or a cutscene
- Fixed an issue where the guard was spawned on the players’ location, immediately failing the stealth mission
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the infinite wait during the dialogue before the challenge
- Fixed an issue where players are unable to proceed to the Madmen from Villedor Challenges
- The trophy The Madman of Villedor will be unlocked in co-op after completing the Challenges
- Fixed multiple connection issues
- Fixed an issue where players could be separated during the Challenges
- Fixed some icons being too big in COOP
- Between Two Fires Challenge progress is shared now, allowing players to finish it at once
- Players are no longer able to bash through the doors that require the team to gather
- Fixed issues with challenges that caused players to be stuck
- [PS4] Fixed the game crashing after completing a windmill challenge
- Manica Shield Ice Mods are now upgradable
- Fixed an issue with players unable to start quests in co-op
- Manica Shield received sounds when playing in co-op
UI/UX Updates
- Fixed timer display during Challenges in Carnage Hall
- Fixed an icon of one-handed Silencer Machete
- Fixed an issue with the Carnage Manica display in the accessory while inspecting it
- Fixed an issue where players could reach restricted areas
- Fixed an issue with player spawning in the incorrect locations after finishing the quests
- Fixed missing voice-overs during the Opera quests
- Fixed asset load issue during the Treasure Hunt challenge
- Added missing textures from the Opera localizations
- Improved camera motion during Madmen of Villedor cinematic
- Fixed animation of player blocking with a shield when the bow is equipped
Technical Updates
- Low-quality preset in Video Options sets XSS on a PC with an AMD card and turns on DX12
- Players will no longer lose their money after accepting the best and reloading the game during Twin Brothers quest
- Players will no longer get stuck while sliding into the vent shafts
- Don Quixote achievement will now be granted after the player unlocks all the windmills in the game
- Fixed an issue with the game’s performance dropping after playing for more than 1 hour on some devices
- Fixed infinite loading screen that was happening whenever a player logged out of the account right after signing in
- Fixed an issue with sounds randomly disappearing
- Fixed an issue with force feedback missing while playing on gamepad
- [Xbox] Prologue forest will no longer be too dark during the daytime
- Players are no longer able to bypass the Perfect Block tutorial
- Fixed an issue with infected being too silent
- [PlayStation] Fixed crash during One Day in Harran and Fame and Infamy Challenge
- Fixed crash during the fast travel between The City and Opera
- [RayTracing] Fixed player’s shadow missing in photo mode
- [RayTracing] Fixed issues with corrupt lighting sources
- Fixed Baba Yaga challenge being unplayable
- Reduced the number of times infected will grab the player
- AI/Player will no longer shake after getting grabbed by Biters
- Fixed the game crashing after changing resolution from 3840×2160 to 1920×1080
- Fixed infinite loading screen upon opening the title in offline mode on EGS Launcher
- Optimized memory usage in d3d12 mode improving game stability
- Exposed setting for extending rendering range of highest level of detail geometry
- Ray-tracing effects range is extended by 20%
- Implemented benchmark mode, allowing users to measure their PCs performance in Dying Light 2
- Fixed lack of player shadows in photo mode when using ray tracing
- Improved initial load time (by up to 10s on PS4)
- Minor improvements to texture streaming
- Improved tree shadows (LOD)
- Improved fog and water reflections quality
Dafür werfe ich das Game nicht an. Wenn mal ein Story DLC kommt dann werde ich es einwerfen
Mich würde mal eine aktuelle Meinung zum Zustand des Spiels interessieren. Kann da jemand was sagen? Inzwischen ist der Preis ja durchaus okay für das Spiel. Aber lohnt es sich? Überlege schon länger und nach dem Dead Island 2 Showcase hab ich doch schon wieder so ein Zucken im Finger…
Für mich enttäuschend, also das ganze Spiel. Mit der Steuerung und teilweise der Kameraführung bin ich überhaupt nicht warm geworden. ABER besser als Gotham Knights ist es auf jeden Fall 🥱
Das Game macht mega Spaß und auch endlich spielbar auf der Series S…Finde es auch gut von dem Entwickler das weiterhin schön an den Spiel gearbeitet wird…Top
Gleich mal n Stündchen spielen