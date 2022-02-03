Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Day One Patch enthält über 1000 Verbesserungen

Gestern haben wir über die Bitte von Techland berichtet, Dying Light 2 Stay Human erst zum offiziellen Release am 04. Februar zu spielen.
Grund für den Apell waren erste Spieler, die ihr Spiel bereits erhalten und gespielt haben.
Der Day One Patch soll laut Entwickler über 1000 Korrekturen und Verbesserungen enthalten. Kein Wunder also, dass Techland bittet zu warten, damit Spieler das beste Spielerlebnis am Tag der Veröffentlichung erhalten.
Die vollständigen Patch Notes für das Update liegen noch nicht vor. Eine erste Vorschau gibt es aber schon. So werden Abstürze verschiedener Arten korrigiert, Probleme, die den Fortschritt behindern, beseitigt und mehr.
Preliminary Day 1 Console Patch Notes:
- Fixed the Broadcast infinite respawn story block
- Fix for dialogues that block story progression
- Re-signing to the co-op session doesn’t fail in case the user is logged in
- Fixed crash when handing electrical parts to Carlos in Bazaar
- Fixed problems with temporarily lowering the difficulty level – improved adaptive difficulty for AIs
- Fixed crash caused by background renderer during the transition between menu and loading screens
- Increased Wwise overall memory limit – fix for missing sounds and voice-over
- Resolved problems with objects and AI sinking into the ground on a flat surface.
- Fix for AI sometimes freezing/becoming immortal when the owner changes during death
- Added protection against potential crashes.
- Updates for ES, CH; DE intro.
- Added missing game actions fixing occasional unresponsiveness.
- Fixed Streamer Mode option which was not working properly.
- Fixed crash on opening the secondary screen.
- Fixed disconnecting co-op sessions after a certain amount of time.
PC:
- DLSS enabled. Improved default DLSS sharpness.
- Fixed the gamepad not being detected by the game before any movement or action is conducted using a keyboard or mouse.
Texhex81
03.02.2022 - 13:09 Uhr
Max Cady
03.02.2022 - 13:14 Uhr
Teil 1 wurde stetig verbessert, da wird es bei Teil 2 auch nicht anders sein 👍
So sieht es aus!
Ich lasse es erstmal wie einen guten Wein reifen und lege erst in 2-3 Monaten los.
Ist ja nicht so, dass man sonst nichts zu zocken hätte.
Die Leute sind heutzutage einfach viel zu gestresst und ungeduldig😁