Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires: Alle 39 Xbox-Erfolge frühzeitig bekannt

Name Beschreibung Gamerscore

Completionist Obtain all of the achievements in the game. 180

Land Unification Complete any scenario in Conquest Mode. 25

Oath Beneath Peach Trees Make a sworn sibling oath for the first time. 15

Till Death Do Us Part Get married for the first time. 15

The Next Generation Have your first child. 15

Like Parent, Like Child In Conquest Mode, have a child officer serve in the same army as their parent. 25

Inheritance Complete any scenario with a child officer in Conquest Mode. 40

Secret Achievement Continue playing to unlock this achievement. 15

Alliance Ambassador Form 10 alliances. 15

Abundant Harvest Possess more than 200,000 supplies. 15

Awe-inspiring Affluence Possess more than 200,000 in funds. 15

Paragon of Good Have your reputation for „Goodness“ reach maximum level. 25

Husk of Evil Have your reputation for „Evil“ reach maximum level. 25

Infallible Courage Have your reputation for being „Brave“ reach maximum level. 25

Born Leader Have your reputation for the ability to „Command“ reach maximum level. 25

Intellectual Virtuoso Have your reputation for being „Ingenious“ reach maximum level. 25

Diplomat Have your reputation for being „Eloquent“ reach maximum level. 25

Keen Eye for Talent Successfully appoint, recommend, or invite 10 times. 15

Captain of the Vanguard Claim victory more than 10 times in an invasion battle. 15

Iron Shield Claim victory more than 10 times in a defensive battle. 15

All According to Plan Claim victory after carrying out a secret plan successfully for the first time. 15

Interdiction Stop an enemy’s secret plan and claim victory for the first time. 15

Ingenious Machinations Successfully carry out 20 secret plans leading to victory. 30

On the Ball Prevent the enemy’s secret plans 20 times, leading to victory. 30

The Best Plan Is No Plan Claim victory in an invasion or defensive battle without preparing any secret plans. 15

Undisputed Glory Win an invasion or defensive battle with a remaining collective force of at least 90%. 40

Lone Warrior Deploy a single allied officer in an invasion or defensive battle and claim victory. 15

Divine Power Claim victory in an invasion or defensive battle with an Element Level maxed out. 30

Play It by Ear Initiate a secret plan 100 times. 15

History in the Making Participate and claim victory in an event battle in Conquest Mode. 30

History Incarnate Participate and claim victory in all event battles in Conquest Mode. 40

Treasure Beyond Imagination Acquire an Epic Gem for the first time. 15

Artful Artifact Acquire an Epic Gem Artifact for the first time. 15

Tactician Acquire every kind of military unit. 30